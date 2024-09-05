Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

FPX Nickel Announces Support from the Province of British Columbia for the Advancement of the Baptiste Nickel Project

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited (ASX: RIM) – Trading Halt

Vanadium redux: WA project leads VFB charge

Highly Encouraging Maiden Scandium Mineral Resources for Melrose and Murga North

Skyharbour Commences Summer Diamond Drilling Program at its Moore Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

Beyond Oil Featured in Television Report by Israel's Broadcast Network

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Wide Open Agriculture

WOA:AU

FPX Nickel

FPX:CA

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

Horizon Minerals

HRZ:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Base Metals Outlook Report (Updated for Q2)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Avrupa Minerals Closes $350,000 Private Placement

Avrupa Minerals Closes $350,000 Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Avrupa Minerals Ltd.

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - September 5, 2024 Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (TSXV:AVU) ("Avrupa" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the private placement as announced on August 14 and August 23, 2024.

The Company raised $350,000 from the sale of 10,000,000 Units at $0.035 per Unit.  Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant.  Each common share purchase warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share for $0.10 per common share until September 5, 2027.  The common share purchase warrants are non-transferable.  All securities are subject to a four-month hold expiring on January 6, 2025.  The Company did not pay any finders' fees.

A director of the Company purchased or acquired direction and control over a total of 371,429 Units under the private placement. The placement to this person constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") adopted in the Policy. The Company has relied on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 in respect of related party participation in the placement as neither the fair market value (as determined under MI 61-101) of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the transaction, insofar as it involved the related parties, exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization (as determined under MI 61-101).

The proceeds from the issuance of the Units will be used by the Company to fund drilling and exploration programs in Finland (approximately 130,000 euros/C$197,000), to fund ongoing operations in Portugal and Kosovo, and for general corporate purposes.  None of the proceeds will be utilized for investor relations activities and no-payments will be made to non-arms-length parties of the Company.

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. is a growth-oriented junior exploration and development company directed to discovery of mineral deposits, using a hybrid prospect generator business model.  The Company holds one 49%-owned license in Portugal, the Alvalade VMS Project, presently optioned to Sandfire Portugal in an earn-in joint venture agreement.  The Company holds one 100%-owned exploration license covering the Slivova gold prospect in Kosovo and is actively advancing four prospects in central Finland through its partnership with Akkerman Finland Oy.  Avrupa focuses its project generation work in politically stable and prospective regions of Europe, presently including Portugal, Finland, and Kosovo.  The Company continues to seek and develop other opportunities around Europe.

For additional information, contact Avrupa Minerals Ltd. at 1-604-687-3520 or visit our website at www.avrupaminerals.com .

On behalf of the Board,

"Paul W. Kuhn"

Paul W. Kuhn, President & Director

This news release was prepared by Company management, who take full responsibility for its content.  Paul W. Kuhn, President and CEO of Avrupa Minerals, a Licensed Professional Geologist and a Registered Member of the Society of Mining Engineers, is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators.  He has reviewed the technical disclosure in this release.  Mr. Kuhn, the QP, has not only reviewed, but prepared and supervised the preparation or approval of the scientific and technical content in the news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Avrupa MineralsAVU:CATSXV:AVUBase Metals Investing
AVU:CA
Avrupa Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Avrupa Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
TSXV:AVU

Avrupa Minerals


Keep reading...Show less
Avrupa Minerals $350,000 Private Placement is Fully Subscribed

Avrupa Minerals $350,000 Private Placement is Fully Subscribed

(TheNewswire)

Avrupa Minerals Ltd.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Avrupa Minerals Announces $350,000 Private Placement

Avrupa Minerals Announces $350,000 Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Avrupa Minerals Ltd.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Avrupa Minerals Update on Drilling in Portugal, Kosovo and Finland

Avrupa Minerals Update on Drilling in Portugal, Kosovo and Finland

(TheNewswire)

Avrupa Minerals Ltd.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Avrupa Minerals Prepares for Drilling at the Sesmarias Copper-Zinc Massive Sulfide Prospect, Portugal

Avrupa Minerals Prepares for Drilling at the Sesmarias Copper-Zinc Massive Sulfide Prospect, Portugal

(TheNewswire)

Avrupa Minerals Ltd.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Avrupa Minerals Ltd. 2023 Progress and 2024 Plans

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. 2023 Progress and 2024 Plans

(TheNewswire)

Avrupa Minerals Ltd.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce 13% Copper in Assays at the Cyclone Deposit and a New Copper Discovery at the Storm Project, Nunavut, Canada

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce 13% Copper in Assays at the Cyclone Deposit and a New Copper Discovery at the Storm Project, Nunavut, Canada

Drilling Highlights

  • Drilling surpasses 20,000 metres ("m") with 128 Reverse Circulation (RC) drill holes and 14 diamond drill holes now completed in 2024 at Storm and Tempest

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cancellation of Trident Shares to Trading on AIM

Cancellation of Trident Shares to Trading on AIM

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

On 13 June 2024, the boards of Deterra Global Holdings Pty Ltd ("Bidco") and Trident Royalties PLC ("Trident") announced that they had agreed the terms of a recommended cash acquisition of Trident by Bidco pursuant to which Bidco will acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Trident (the "Acquisition") to be effected by means of a court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Scheme"). The circular in relation to the Scheme was published on 4 July 2024 (the "Scheme Document

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Acquires Data and Updates Model for Hot Breccia Copper Project in Arizona

Prismo Metals Acquires Data and Updates Model for Hot Breccia Copper Project in Arizona

Prismo Metals Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:PRIZ)(OTCQB:PMOMF)(FSE:7KU) is pleased to announce that it has updated the mineralization model for the Hot Breccia project in Southern Arizona based on important historical information recently acquired from a third party. The information includes historic Bear Creek Mining Company (then a subsidiary of Kennecott Copper Co. (now part of Rio Tinto, ASX: RIO) exploration data, gathered between the completion of a masters thesis by Larry Barrett (1972) (1) through the completion of their first drill hole on our Hot Breccia property between 1972 and mid-1974. The recently acquired information includes a complete log and assays for hole OC-1 and a geological interpretation after holes OC-1 to OC-3 were completed(2

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trident Royalties PLC Announces Scheme Of Arrangement Becomes Effective

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Scheme Of Arrangement Becomes Effective

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

RECOMMENDED CASH ACQUISITION

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quetzal Copper Update on Drilling and Geophysics at the Cristinas Project, Chihuahua Mexico

Quetzal Copper Update on Drilling and Geophysics at the Cristinas Project, Chihuahua Mexico

Quetzal Copper Corp. (TSXV: Q) ("Quetzal" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on exploration at the Cristinas Project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

The company completed the two drill holes utilized to complete the InfiniTEM XL downhole geophysical survey. This deep penetrating survey better resolves known EM anomalies at depth.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trident Royalties PLC Announces Court Sanction of Scheme of Arrangement

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Court Sanction of Scheme of Arrangement

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

On 13 June 2024, the boards of Deterra Global Holdings Pty Ltd ("Bidco") and Trident Royalties PLC ("Trident") announced that they had agreed the terms of a recommended cash acquisition of Trident by Bidco pursuant to which Bidco will acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Trident (the "Acquisition") to be effected by means of a court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Scheme"). The circular in relation to the Scheme was published on 4 July 2024 (the "Scheme Document

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Avrupa Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Avrupa Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

NorthStar Gaming Enhances the Customer Experience with Strategic Product Innovations

Grande Portage Resources: Advancing the High-grade Herbert Gold Project in Alaska

Sona Nanotech Closes Private Placement Financing to Raise $1,500,000 in Gross Proceeds and Announces Additional Financing

Greenridge Exploration Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire ALX Resources Corp.

Related News

Rare Earth Investing

Hastings Technology Reports 6.74 Million Tonne Maiden Niobium Resource for Yangibana

Critical Metals Investing

Australian Government Launches Digital Prospectus Highlighting Critical Minerals Potential

Gold Investing

Grande Portage Resources: Advancing the High-grade Herbert Gold Project in Alaska

Battery Metals Investing

Greenridge Exploration Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire ALX Resources Corp.

Battery Metals Investing

Greenridge Exploration Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire ALX Resources Corp.

Battery Metals Investing

Argentina Lithium Reports it has Exercised Option Agreements on Nearly 25,400 Hectares of Highly Prospective Lithium Properties at its Rincon West, Pocitos and Antofalla North Projects

Energy Investing

Blue Sky Uranium Closes Fully-Subscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

×