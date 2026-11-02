Tavi Costa, CEO of Azuria Capital, weighs in on recent price declines in gold and silver, emphasizing that bottoming is a process that won't happen immediately.

In his view, that setup makes the metals more appealing than copper, which has held onto its gains.

"I think that the catch-up trade for those two commodities is much more attractive," he said.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.