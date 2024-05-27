Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Aurum Resources

Aurum Hits 163 g/t Gold within 12m @ 14.56 g/t Gold at Boundiali BD Target 1

Aurum Resources Limited (ASX: AUE) (Aurum) is pleased to report high-grade gold intercepts from step-back diamond hole at BD Target 1 as part of ongoing diamond drilling at its Boundiali Gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa.

Highlights

  • Step-back diamond drilling (355.5m) at BD Target 1 on the Boundiali BD tenement returns shallow, wide high-grade gold hits1 including:
    • 12.22m @ 14.56 g/t Au from 275m inc. 1m @ 163.42 g/t Au (DSDD0051)
  • Intercept is ~60m down dip from 4m @ 22.35 g/t Au from 226m (DSDD0004)2 and ~230m below surface and gold mineralisation remains open
  • BD Target 1 is a 1.3km by 1km wide gold prospect within a 13km by 3km gold mineralised corridor
  • More assay results from BD Targets 1, 2 and 3 are expected over the coming weeks
  • Drill program is ongoing with more than 30,000m of diamond drilling planned for this year
  • Aurum has three rigs on site and will increase to four diamond rigs drilling ~6,000m per month
  • Aurum is targeting an initial Mineral Resource Estimate for Boundiali in late CY2024
  • Aurum has a strong cash balance of ~A$5M (unaudited) to support its aggressive drill program.

Aurum’s Managing Director Dr. Caigen Wang said: “We are very pleased to see this project best result for BD target 1 with DSDD0051 hitting 1m @ 163.42 g/t Au within an interval of 12.22m @ 14.56 g/t Au from 275m. This interval was 60m down dip from 4m @ 22.35 g/t Au (DSDD0004) and the system remains open as we systematically step out along strike and step back to test down dip.

We will soon have four diamond drill rigs working at Boundiali as we increase our drilling rate to ~6,000m per month. We are in an incredibly target-rich environment as our geology team adds new targets to test at BD within the 13km by 3km gold corridor.

We are leveraging the work completed by previous explorers at Boundiali and thanks to our supportive shareholders are well funded. Our aggressive drilling ensures consistent news ﬂow as we build on the encouraging results to date from known targets on the BD and BM tenements and look forward to testing new targets whilst we aim to deliver inaugural JORC resources for Boundiali by late 2024.”

Figure 1:Section 1054500 (+/-25m) showing previous drilling (white) and latest drill intersection (yellow) – BD Target 1

BD Target 1 - Latest Drill Results

Assay results reported in this release are from DSDD0051, a 355.5m step-back diamond hole drilled at BD Target 1. Aurum has intersected gold mineralisation (12.22m @ 14.56 g/t Au from 275m inc. 1m @ 163.42 g/t Au) in DSDD0051, 60m down dip of 4m @ 22.35 g/t Au from 226m (DSDD0004) and approximately 230m below surface. This target remains open with further drilling planned. Assay results for this hole3 include:

  • 12.22m @ 14.56 g/t Au from 275m inc. 1m @ 163.42 g/t Au & 50m @ 0.70 g/t Au from 48m inc. 17m @ 1.38 g/t Au (DSDD0051)

These new results are in addition to diamond holes drilled at BD Target 1 and reported previously on 1 March 2024, 12 March 2024 and 10 May 2024 which include:

  • 73m @ 2.15g/t Au from 172m inc. 4m @ 18.63g/t Au (DSDD0012)
  • 36m @ 2.53 g/t Au from 104m inc. 16m @ 5.03 g/t Au (DSDD0011)
  • 59m @ 1.42 g/t Au from 68m inc. 13m @ 3.92 g/t Au (DSDD0010)
  • 90m @ 1.16 g/t Au from 143m inc. 51m @ 1.04 g/t Au & 35m @ 1.47 g/t Au (DSDD0050)
  • 4m @ 22.35 g/t Au from 226m, which is 173m vertically below surface (DSDD0004)
  • 22m @ 1.98g/t Au from 35m inc. 9m @2.76g/t Au (DSDD0003)
  • 14m @ 1.65g/t Au from 76m inc. 5m @ 3.07 g/t Au (DSDD0007)
  • 4m @ 22.35 g/t Au from 226m, which is 173m vertically below surface (DSDD0004)

These shallow wide high-grade gold intercepts are predominately from the hanging wall lodes at BD target 1 and true widths estimated at around 70% - 80% of reported downhole lengths.

Details of drill collar location and assay results for DSDD0051 from drilling on BD Target 1 can be found in Table 1 and Table 2 respectively. Plans showing location of the Boundiali Gold Project including locating the assay results are presented in (Figure 2 to Figure 6) and a cross section of these latest drill results can be found in Figure 1.

Gold mineralisation remains open along strike and at depth on all prospects, with drilling ongoing and further work being planned. A program of trenching is underway to define additional high priority targets for drill testing within the 13km by 3km gold mineralised corridor sitting outside of the three defined gold prospects.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Aurum Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Flynn Gold

Up to 67g/t Au Intersected in Drilling at Trafalgar, NE Tasmania

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide the first results from its latest diamond drilling activities at the Company’s 100% owned Golden Ridge Project located in Northeast Tasmania (Figure 1).

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Gabriel Resources Gains 50 Percent

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) lost 7.22 points last week to close at 607.95.

Statistics Canada released consumer price index (CPI) data this past Tuesday (May 21). In the report, the agency indicates that CPI rose 2.7 percent in April on a year-on-year basis, dropping from a 2.9 percent year-on-year uptick in March.

Inflation has now declined for the fourth month in a row, improving odds for a June rate cut as CPI inches closer to the Bank of Canada’s 2 percent target. The Canadian dollar lost a quarter percent on the news to close the day at US$1.37.

Tempest Minerals

Yalgoo Update - Expanded Drill Program at Remorse

Tempest Minerals Ltd (TEM) is pleased to update the market on the progress at the Remorse Target. The Remorse Target is a 4km long coincident base metal and geophysical target located in the Company’s Flagship Yalgoo Project. TEM has received preliminary approval for drilling at the central area of the target. As a result of recent ground-truthing work, TEM believes a larger expanded program design of ~5000m is required. Approvals are in the final stages and work is anticipated to commence in June/July.

Keep reading...Show less
Many Peaks

Drilling in Progress at Odienne Project, Côte d’Ivoire

Many Peaks Minerals Limited (Many Peaks or the Company) (ASX: MPK) is pleased to advise drilling has commenced at its Odienné Gold Project (Odienne) located in northwest Côte d’Ivoire. The company has initiated a campaign of concurrent diamond drilling and auger sampling. This follows the recent completion of the Company’s acquisition of 100% ownership of CDI Holdings (Guernsey) Ltd from Turaco Gold Ltd and Predictive Discovery Ltd, which holds the right to acquire an 85% interest in four mineral permits totalling a 1,275km2 land package in Cote d’Ivoire, with recent gold discoveries and over US$4 million in prior exploration expenditure (refer to ASX release dated 8 May 2024)

Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Peloton Minerals Corporation

May 24, 2024 TheNewswire London, Ontario Peloton Minerals Corporation ("PMC" or the "Company") (CSE Symbol: PMC; OTCQB Symbol: PMCCF) intends to close a private placement of units priced at CDN$0.09 per unit for minimum total proceeds of $600,000. Each unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant exercisable for three years at $0.12. The proceeds of the Private Placement will be used for lithium exploration in northern Nevada and working capital.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Trojan Gold Inc. Announces Filing of Amended Offering Document

Trojan Gold Inc. (CSE: TGII) (the "Company" or "Trojan") is pleased to announce that it has filed an amended offering document dated May 24, 2024 (the "Amended Offering Document") in connection with its non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") which was previously announced on May 17, 2024. The Offering will consist of the sale of up to 8,000,000 units (the "Units") and 5,000,000 flow-through units (the "FT Units") in the capital of the Company at a price of CDN$0.05 per Unit and CDN$0.10 per FT Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of a minimum of CDN$350,000 and a maximum of CDN$900,000 (the "Offering").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

×