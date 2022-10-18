Life Science NewsInvesting News

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: APTO; TSX: APS), a clinical- stage precision oncology company developing highly differentiated oral kinase inhibitors to treat hematologic malignancies, will report financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 after the close of the market, and provide a corporate update.

Conference Call & Webcast:
Date: Tuesday, November 1, 2022
Time: 5:00 PM ET
Audio Webcast Only: link
Q&A Participant Registration Link*: here
( https://register.vevent.com/register/BIc687e1f1cee54e22b3d29e917044b145 )

*Please note the change in platform. Analysts interested in participating in the question-and-answer session will pre-register for the event from the participant registration link above to receive the dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call. They also will have the option to take advantage of a new Call Me button and the system will automatically dial out to connect to the Q&A session.

The audio webcast can also be accessed through a link on the Investor Relations section of Aptose's website here . A replay of the webcast will be available on the company's website for 30 days.

The press release, the financial statements and the management's discussion and analysis for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml .

About Aptose

Aptose Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing precision medicines addressing unmet medical needs in oncology, with an initial focus on hematology. The Company's small molecule cancer therapeutics pipeline includes products designed to provide single agent efficacy and to enhance the efficacy of other anti-cancer therapies and regimens without overlapping toxicities. The Company has two clinical-stage oral kinase inhibitors under development for hematologic malignancies: HM43239, an oral, myeloid kinome inhibitor in an international Phase 1/2 trial in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and luxeptinib, an oral, dual lymphoid and myeloid kinome inhibitor in a Phase 1 a/b trial in patients with relapsed or refractory B cell malignancies who have failed or are intolerant to standard therapies, and in a separate Phase 1 a/b trial in patients with relapsed or refractory AML or high risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). For more information, please visit www.aptose.com .

For further information, please contact:
Aptose Biosciences Inc.
Susan Pietropaolo
Investor Relations
201-923-2049
spietropaolo@aptose.com 		LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Dan Ferry, Managing Director
617-535-7746
Daniel@LifeSciAdvisors.com


AbbVie Vice Chairman of External Affairs and Chief Legal Officer Laura J. Schumacher to Retire

Perry Siatis Named as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) announced today that Laura J. Schumacher vice chairman of external affairs and chief legal officer, will retire from the company after a period of transition, following a distinguished 32-year career at ABBVie and its predecessor company Abbott. The company also announced that Perry C. Siatis who currently serves as senior vice president and deputy general counsel, will assume the role of executive vice president, general counsel and secretary.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

