Nextech3D.ai AI-Powered CAD Design Studio Toggle3D Achieves 10X File Reduction Opening Up the Platform to New Large Enterprise Customers

Critical MetalsInvesting News

Appia Announces Assay Results of the Alces Lake Western Anomalies Drilling Campaign

Appia Announces Assay Results of the Alces Lake Western Anomalies Drilling Campaign

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I0.MU) (FSE: A0I0.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") is excited to announce the release of assay results from 2022 diamond drilling of various regional exploration targets at its 100%-owned Alces Lake Rare Earth Elements (REES) Property, Northern Saskatchewan.

Final assays for Appia's 2022 Alces Lake diamond drilling program have been received, compiled, and interpreted zone-by-zone, the third (and final) set of results is reported here. In 2022, The Company completed an extensive diamond drilling campaign of regional exploration targets. Targets were identified primarily through the interpretation of the company's 2021 Airborne Radiometric (U, Th, K) survey in conjunction with its 2021 and 2022 prospecting results. Table 1 below highlights the most significant geochemical assay results from the regional drilling program. Table 2 provides the collar information for all of the drill holes from the 2022 regional diamond drilling program. The complete assays results are available in Table 3 by clicking on this link.

The Magnet Ridge West Target (Figures 1 and 2), first identified and drilled in 2022, returned multiple intervals of a REE (monazite-bearing) mineralization over significant drill widths, including:

  • 15.78m @ 0.201 wt.% TREO from hole 22-MRW-005
  • 6.29m @ 0.253 wt.% TREO from hole 22-MRW-006
  • 10.12m @ 0.145 wt.% TREO from hole 22-MRW-009
  • Follow-up drilling is warranted

The West Limb area (Figures 1 and 3), where Appia recently reported a discovery of massive monazite at surface, returned 2.07m @ 0.447 wt.% TREO from hole 22-WEL-004. And from the large Western Anomaly area (Figures 1 and 4), DDH 22-WES-003 returned 8.31m @ 0.123 wt.% TREO.

"Combined with the recently released results from the WRCB's high-grade Wilson Zone (See March 2nd, 2023 News Release) and the extension of the Magnet Ridge Zone's thick sequences of REES near surface over significant strike length and drilled widths exceeding 28 metres (See March 20th, 2023 News Release), Appia's 2022 work season produced excellent results and further established Alces Lake as the Company's priority project," stated Stephen Burega, President."

He continued, "Follow-up geophysical and geochemical surveys are planned along and across the highest-priority areas of Alces Lake's major structural corridor that extends south-southeast from the main mineralized zones at WRCB to Magnet Ridge and continues for another 20 to 25 km. A highly focussed drilling campaign will test numerous targets to further delineating the continuity of mineralization controlled by this important structural corridor."

Vice President, Exploration Irvine Annesley says, "The scale and extent of regional REE anomalies on the Alces Lake project provides us with numerous targets to test (drill) outside of the WRCB and Magnet Ridge areas. This clearly shows us that the Alces Lake area has a lot more mineralization to discover/uncover from surface to depth. Volume and tonnage is the intended result".

Summary Table of Highlighted Drillhole Composites

Hole IDFrom (m)To (m)Wt.% TREODrilled length (m)ZONE
22-DAN-001126.00127.000.2261.00Danny
22-DAN-00265.9568.620.1362.67Danny
22-DAN-00211.0012.530.1381.53Danny
22-DAN-00232.1633.830.1081.67Danny
22-MRW-00166.8167.880.1261.07Magnet Ridge West
22-MRW-00338.7640.700.2041.94Magnet Ridge West
22-MRW-00467.0268.180.1181.16Magnet Ridge West
22-MRW-005157.07172.850.20115.78Magnet Ridge West
22-MRW-005183.60191.930.1028.33Magnet Ridge West
22-MRW-006168.50174.790.2536.29Magnet Ridge West
22-MRW-006150.81155.160.1144.35Magnet Ridge West
22-MRW-006162.00164.220.1072.22Magnet Ridge West
22-MRW-007167.43170.130.1092.70Magnet Ridge West
22-MRW-00882.9784.540.1881.57Magnet Ridge West
22-MRW-00863.7965.000.121.21Magnet Ridge West
22-MRW-009176.58186.700.14510.12Magnet Ridge West
22-MRW-010159.71161.960.122.25Magnet Ridge West
22-STR-00239.7242.650.1412.93Strocen
22-WEL-0046.728.790.4472.07West Limb
22-WES-001189.69192.470.1462.78Western Anomaly
22-WES-00285.1286.400.1191.28Western Anomaly
22-WES-00312.6120.920.1238.31Western Anomaly
22-WES-00324.9526.250.121.30Western Anomaly

 

Table 1. Highlighted assay composites from Alces Lake regional exploration targets. wt.% TREO = ([CeO2 ppm] + [Dy2O3 ppm] + [Pr6O11 ppm] + [La2O3 ppm] + [Nd2O3 ppm] + [Sm2O3 ppm] + [Eu2O3 ppm] + [Gd2O3 ppm] + [Tb4O7 ppm] + [Ho2O3 ppm] [Er2O3 ppm] + [Yb2O3 ppm] + [Lu2O3] ppm + [Y2O3 ppm] ) / 10000

Table 2 - Drill hole collar details for 2022 Regional drilling, including those of reported intercepts.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/161213_img_550.jpg

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/161213_img.jpg

Table 3 - Assay Results for 2022 Regional Diamond Drill Holes - see link at beginning of news release.


Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/161213_img1_550.jpg

Figure 1. Map of primary REE (monazite-bearing) exploration targets on Appia's Alces Lake property

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/161213_img1.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/161213_img2_550.jpg

Figure 2. Map of 2022 diamond drillholes at Appia's Magnet Ridge West exploration target, west-southwest of Magnet Ridge.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/161213_img2.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/161213_img3_550.jpg

Figure 3. Map of 2022 diamond drillholes at Appia's West Limb exploration target.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/161213_img3.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/161213_img4_550.jpg

Figure 4. Map of 2022 diamond drill holes at Appia's Western Anomaly exploration target.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/161213_img4.jpg

About the Alces Lake Project

The Alces Lake project encompasses some of the highest-grade total and critical* REEs and gallium mineralization in the world, hosted within several surface and near-surface monazite occurrences that remain open at depth and along strike.

* Critical rare earth elements are defined here as those that are in short-supply and high-demand for use in permanent magnets and modern electronic applications such as electric vehicles and wind turbines (i.e: neodymium (Nd), praseodymium (Pr), dysprosium (Dy) and terbium (Tb)).

The Alces Lake project is located in northern Saskatchewan, the same provincial jurisdiction that is developing a "first-of-its-kind" rare earth processing facility in Canada (currently under construction by the Saskatchewan Research Council and scheduled to become fully operational in early 2024). The Alces Lake project area is 38,522.43 contiguous hectares (95,191.00 acres) in size and is 100% owned by Appia.

All lithogeochemical assay results of core samples were provided by Saskatchewan Research Council's Geoanalytical Laboratory, an ISO/IEC 17025:2005 (CAN-P-4E) certified laboratory in Saskatoon, SK. All analytical results reported herein have passed internal QA/QC review and compilation.

The technical content in this news release was reviewed and approved by Dr. Irvine R. Annesley, P.Geo, Vice President, Exploration, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Appia Rare Earths and Uranium Corp (Appia)

Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The Company is currently focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property, as well as exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration for 113,837.15 hectares (281,297.72 acres) in Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in 12,545 hectares (31,000 acres), with rare earth element and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario.

Appia has 130.5 million common shares outstanding, 153.8 million shares fully diluted.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or including the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward- looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Tom Drivas, CEO and Director: (cell) 416-876-3957, (email) tdrivas@appiareu.com

Stephen Burega, President: (cell) 647-515-3734 or (email) sburega@appiareu.com

Irvine R. Annesley, Ph.D., P.Geo., Vice-President, Exploration: (tel.) (416) 546-2707 or (email) jnrirvine@appiareu.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/161213

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Appia Rare Earths & UraniumCSE:APICritical Metals Investing
API:CC
The Conversation (0)
Appia Rare Earths & Uranium (CSE:API)

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium


Keep reading...Show less
Appia Drills 6.08m of 0.305 wt.% Treo Within Wide Zone of 26.07 Metres Grading 0.246 wt.% Treo at the Alces Lake Magnet Ridge Zone

Appia Drills 6.08m of 0.305 wt.% Treo Within Wide Zone of 26.07 Metres Grading 0.246 wt.% Treo at the Alces Lake Magnet Ridge Zone

 Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I0.MU) (FSE: A0I0.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") is excited to announce the release of geochemical assay results from 2022 diamond drilling of the Magnet Ridge Zone on its 100%-owned Alces Lake Rare Earth Elements (REES) Property, Northern Saskatchewan.

Final assays for Appia's 2022 Alces Lake diamond drilling program have been received, compiled, and interpreted zone-by-zone. The second set of results is reported here. Further results will follow once all the results are finalized.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Appia Signs Letter Agreement to Acquire up to a 70% Interest in a Prospective Brazilian Rare Earths Ionic Clay Project

Appia Signs Letter Agreement to Acquire up to a 70% Interest in a Prospective Brazilian Rare Earths Ionic Clay Project

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I0.MU) (FSE: A0I0.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia")  is pleased to announce that the Company has signed a Letter Agreement (the "Letter Agreement") with 3S LTDA ("3S") and Beko Invest Ltd. ("Beko") to acquire up to a 70% interest in the PCH Project (the "Transaction") located in the Tocantins Structural Province of the Brasília Fold Belt, Goiás State, Brazil (the "Target Property").

The Cachoeirinha Project (PCH Project) is located within the Tocantins Structural Province in the Brasília Fold Belt, more specifically, the Arenópolis Magmatic Arc. The PCH Project is 17,551.07 ha. in size and located within the Goiás State of Brazil. It is classified as an alkaline intrusive rock occurrence with highly anomalous REE and niobium mineralization. This mineralization is related to alkaline lithologies of the Fazenda Buriti Plutonic Complex and the hydrothermal and surface alteration products of this complex by supergene enrichment in a tropical climate. The positive results of the recent geochemical exploration work carried out to date indicates the potential for REE and Niobium within lateritic ionic adsorption clays.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Appia Exhibiting at PDAC 2023 and Invites Shareholders and Delegates to Visit Us at Booth 2715 in the Investors Exchange, South Building

Appia Exhibiting at PDAC 2023 and Invites Shareholders and Delegates to Visit Us at Booth 2715 in the Investors Exchange, South Building

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I0.MU) (FSE: A0I0.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce that it will be exhibiting at the annual 2023 Prospectors & Development Association of Canada Convention (PDAC), the world's premier mineral exploration & mining event. We invite all our shareholders and conference delegates to visit us at booth #2715 in the Investors Exchange, South Building. The in-person event will be held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 5 to Wednesday, March 8, 2023 (Click here for floor map).

Drop by and speak to the team with regards to our latest highlights (Click here for most recent news):

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Appia Reports Wide Mineralization at Wilson Zone , and Expands Underlying AMP Zone

Appia Reports Wide Mineralization at Wilson Zone , and Expands Underlying AMP Zone

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I0.MU) (FSE: A0I0.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") is excited to announce the release of assay results from 2022 diamond drilling of the Wilson and AMP zones of the WRCB area at its 100%-owned Alces Lake Rare Earth Elements (REES) Property, Northern Saskatchewan.

Wilson Zone Highlights from the program include:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Appia Announces Appointment of Stephen Burega as President

Appia Announces Appointment of Stephen Burega as President

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (FSE: A0I:F) (FSE: A0I.MU) (FSE: A0I:BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce that Mr. Stephen Burega has been appointed President of the Company effective immediately. Stephen will be working alongside CEO, Tom Drivas as Appia moves forward with its continuing development of core rare earths and uranium assets in Canada.

Mr. Burega has held senior resource management roles working internationally and has a strong technical knowledge of exploration operations and the North American and European financial markets. Stephen has led the development of market awareness, sales campaigns and raised public and private capital across various natural resources assets while developing innovative investment solutions to promote ESG criteria.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aclara Announces Resignation of Officer

Aclara Announces Resignation of Officer

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) announces that Rodrigo Ceballos has tendered his resignation from the position of President and General Manager of the Company to pursue another opportunity. The Company has already made significant progress in its search for a qualified candidate to succeed Mr. Ceballos and will provide further information as it becomes available

Ramón Barúa, Chief Executive Officer of Aclara, said, "We thank Rodrigo for his service and many accomplishments during his tenure as General Manager. We will always be grateful for his leadership at a critical juncture in the Company's history. We wish Rodrigo the very best in his future endeavors."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
E-Tech Resources Expands Mineral Landholdings at The Eureka Ree Project

E-Tech Resources Expands Mineral Landholdings at The Eureka Ree Project

E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) (FSE: K2I) ("E-Tech" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") to acquire an 85% interest in exclusive prospecting license 8748 ("EPL 8748"). EPL 8748 is located in the Erongo Mining Corridor of Namibia which lies adjacent to, and surrounds the Company's 100% owned exclusive prospecting license 6762 ("EPL 6762"). The Company has agreed to acquire an 85% interest in EPL 8748 from a Namibian citizen on an arm's length basis (the "Vendor") through its Namibian wholly owned subsidiary E-Tech Kalapuse Mining (Pty) Ltd. (the "Purchaser").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aclara Secures New 100% Recycled Water Source for the Penco Module as Part of Its Enhanced EIA Application

Aclara Secures New 100% Recycled Water Source for the Penco Module as Part of Its Enhanced EIA Application

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce that it has successfully secured a recycled water source, which fulfills the full water requirement of the Penco Module (the "Project"). This represents a major milestone in improving the environmental attributes of the Project and strengthens the Company's position in preparation of filing its enhanced Environmental Impact Assessment ("EIA") application in the second quarter of 2023

The Company has confirmed that its decision to obtain a 100% recycled water source was made as a result of its ongoing dialogue with the community to further improve the sustainability measures of the Project. The recycled water will be provided by Essbio, the water utility company of Concepcion, which collects water from the city and treats it prior to discharge into the environment. This solution is the result of collaborative efforts between Aclara and Essbio to preserve the area's hydric resources and to develop the first fully recycled water supply project in the Biobío region.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aclara Awards the Penco Module Feasibility Study Contract to Pares & Alvares

Aclara Awards the Penco Module Feasibility Study Contract to Pares & Alvares

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce that it has awarded the Penco Module Feasibility Study (the "Penco Feasibility Study") contract to Pares & Alvarez ("P&A"), a Chilean engineering company with more than 28 years of experience in the design and construction of similar mining and industrial projects, located in both Chile and abroad

The scope of the Penco Feasibility Study contract includes the feasibility engineering for the process plant, mine infrastructure and mine services. Pursuant to the contract, P&A will also be responsible for the preparation of the associated technical report in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, which is expected to be issued during the first half of 2024.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aclara Provides Exploration Update in Brazil

Aclara Provides Exploration Update in Brazil

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to provide an update on its exploration activities in Brazil. The Company has made significant progress in respect of its previously announced exploration plan for ionic clay deposits outside of Chile, which aims to strengthen the Company's existing exploration projects portfolio, diversify country risk and pursue growth

Highlights

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Defense Metals Updates Wicheeda Canada Light Rare Earth Element Deposit Geological Model and Advances Toward Updated Mineral Resource Estimate and PFS

Defense Metals Updates Wicheeda Canada Light Rare Earth Element Deposit Geological Model and Advances Toward Updated Mineral Resource Estimate and PFS

Defense Metals Corp. (" Defense Metals " or the " Company "; (TSXV: DEFN) (OTCQB: DFMTF) (FSE:35D) is pleased to report its technical team has completed updates to the Wicheeda Rare Earth Element (REE) Deposit 3D geological model. The geological model and resource estimation domain update, which incorporates over 10,000 metres of additional drilling within 47 diamond drill holes completed during 2021 and 2022 following completion of the Wicheeda Deposit preliminary economic assessment (PEA), is preparatory to updating the Wicheeda Deposit mineral resource estimate (MRE) and is an essential input to the planned pre-feasibility study (PFS).

Key Highlights of Updated Geological Model

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Nextech3D.ai: AI-powered Innovative, Scalable AR and 3D Solutions for Today’s Enterprise Needs

CanAlaska Drills Elevated Radioactivity at Key Extension Project

ENCORE ENERGY SUPPORTS KEY TEXAS LEGISLATION

Related News

Energy Investing

CanAlaska Drills Elevated Radioactivity at Key Extension Project

Platinum Investing

ENCORE ENERGY SUPPORTS KEY TEXAS LEGISLATION

Base Metals Investing

Emerita Intersects 32.6 Meters Grading 0.2 % Copper; 1.9 % Lead; 4.1 % Zinc; 4.01 g/t Gold and 84.1 g/t Silver; including 3.5 M grading 0.1 % Copper; 2.3 % Lead; 3.4 % Zinc; 7.07 g/t Gold and 99.9 g/t Silver from 138.9 Meters

Battery Metals Investing

Nevada Silver Increases Ownership of North Star Manganese Inc to 100% Via Acquisition of Minority Shareholder Interests

Precious Metals Investing

iMetal Resources Announces Start of Drilling at Gowganda West

Battery Metals Investing

Strathmore Receives Drill Permit for Agate Property

×