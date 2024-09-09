Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Aether Global Announces the Resignation of Director and Appointment of Interim Chief Financial Officer

(TheNewswire)

Aether Global Innovations Corp.

Vancouver, B.C. September 9, 2024 TheNewswire Aether Global Innovations Corp. ( CSE: AETH ) ( OTCQB: AETHF ) ( Frankfurt: 4XA WKN# A2N8RH) (" Aether Global" " AETH ", or the " Company "), a drone management and automation company announced today the resignation of Zara Kanji from her role as independent Board Director and the appointment of Nancy Boufeas as Interim Chief Financial Officer.

Ms. Kanji will be moving to an advisory position within Aether Global and will continue to provide assistance with the Company's ongoing operations.

"We'd like to thank Zara for her time on the board and her continued support and involvement with Aether" expressed Douglas Smith, Chairman of Aether Global.

Nancy Boufeas, the Company's Corporate Secretary, will act as Interim Chief Financial Officer until such time as the appointment of Aether Global's new Chief Financial Officer which the Company hopes to announce shortly.

The Board will begin a search for a new Independent Director and will notify the market when a replacement has been interviewed and selected.

About Aether Global Innovations Corp.

Aether Global Innovations Corp. is an innovative UAV and drone management and operations services company that focuses in three areas for critical infrastructure and large public and private facilities. These three areas include (i) drone management and surveillance monitoring, (ii) automation and integration for flight planning, new, innovative sensor payloads, stand-alone power source and (iii) drone base station infrastructure and technology for autonomous self-landing, power charging, and take off. www.aethergic.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS


Douglas Smith, Chairman of the Board

Aether Global Innovations Corp.

info@aethergic.com

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward – looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

