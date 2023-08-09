Outstanding Lithium in Soils Confirm Multiple High-Priority Drill Targets Morrissey Hill, Yinnetharra, W.A.

Aether Global Innovations (CSE:AETH)

Aether Global Innovations: Revolutionizing Drone Management, Monitoring and Surveillance Services for Industrial and Critical Infrastructure Operators


Aether Global Innovations (CSE:AETH) revolutionizes the drone management marketplace through a combination of design and development, automation and integration and base station operations. The company also aims to provide fully integrated solutions that include Draganfly Innovations, Protegimus Protection, Idroneimages, Limitless Integrations, Votix and Watchdog Equipment.

Aether Global Innovations isn't just a medium between heaven and earth. It also signifies the transformative power of artificial intelligence and incredible advancements that automated drone services could introduce to domestic services and security — a paradigm shift with the potential to enhance situational awareness, resource allocation, incident response and much more.

Research and Development

Through partnerships with both industry and academic leaders, it aims to revolutionize drone services within the marketplace through an integrated offering that combines (1) drone design and development, (2) automation and integration and (3) advanced drone base station technologies. Powered by the latest advancements in software and data gathering, Aether's three service areas will provide clients with real-time critical reports and updates from the sky.

Company Highlights

  • Aether Global Innovations is a drone management, monitoring and surveillance startup business based in Vancouver, British Columbia.
  • The company seeks to revolutionize the drone management marketplace through a combination of design and development, automation and integration and base station operations.
  • Aether works with industry partners to provide a fully integrated solution, including:
    • Draganfly Innovations
    • Protegimus Protection
    • Idroneimages
    • Limitless Integrations
    • Votix
    • Watchdog Equipment
  • The company's key markets include agriculture and farming, and critical infrastructure industries such as oil & gas.
  • Working with its business partners, Aether is able to deliver three core services:
    • Drone design and development.
    • Automation and integration.
    • Drone base station technologies.
  • Backed by a diverse team experienced in everything from data analytics to national security, Aether's business operations have the potential to completely revolutionize both data gathering and drone management, monitoring and surveillance technologies.

This Aether Global Innovations profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

Click here to connect with Aether Global Innovations (CSE:AETH) to receive an Investor Presentation.

Plymouth Rock Announces Private Placement Financing

Plymouth Rock Announces Private Placement Financing

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. ( CSE:PRT ) ( OTC:PLRTF ) ( Frankfurt:4XA ) ( WKN# A2N8RH) (“ Plymouth Rock ”, “ PRT ”, or the “ Company ”), announces that it has arranged a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 16,666,667 units (the “Units”) of securities at a price of $0.06 CAD per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000.00 CAD (the “Offering”).

The terms of each Unit will be comprised of one (1) common share and one (1) fully transferable share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.10 CAD for five (5) years from closing of the Offering. Finders’ fees may be payable on a portion of the Offering at the discretion of the Company.

circuit board with thumbprint and lock design

How to Invest in Cybersecurity

In today's highly digitized world, the dependence on digital systems has skyrocketed, making cybersecurity a crucial aspect of our lives.

The increasing threats to our digital infrastructure have created a compelling market that investors should be keen on understanding.

Let's take a look at the cybersecurity market, its importance, and whether it is a good time to invest in this rapidly evolving sector.

digital lock and key

Cybersecurity Stocks: 10 Biggest Companies in 2023

Cybercrime is a growing concern, and it’s estimated that cyber criminals cost businesses US$10.3 billion in 2022. The top cybersecurity companies are working to mitigate those expenses.

As investor interest in this potentially lucrative sector increases, the Investing News Network (INN) is profiling the 10 top publicly traded stocks on eSecurity Planet's list of the top cybersecurity companies to watch in 2023.

The list from eSecurity Planet features 20 privately held and publicly traded companies, as well as 22 honorable mentions across a range of stock exchanges. The firm employed criteria such as user reviews, product features and benefits, analyst reports, independent security tests and use cases to evaluate companies in the cybersecurity sector.

hand holding digital lock

Canadian Cybersecurity Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2023

It's no secret how important cybersecurity is for preventing serious cyber attacks capable of compromising sensitive information belonging to companies and individuals.

Between 2023 and 2030, the global cybersecurity market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 13.8 percent to reach a value of US$424.97 billion, according to Fortune Business Insights. The research firm attributes this expected growth to “the increasing adoption of enterprise security solutions" in key industries including manufacturing, banking, financial services, insurance and healthcare.

Because of this outlook, the Canadian government is increasing its investment in cybersecurity. For example, it has launched the Cyber Security Innovation Network program, which includes C$80 million in investment over four years. “A strong cybersecurity sector will cement Canadians' trust in the digital economy,” a press release states.

Plymouth Rock Announces Debt Settlement and Board of Director Changes

Plymouth Rock Announces Debt Settlement and Board of Director Changes

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (CSE:PRT ) (OTC:PLRTF ) (Frankfurt: XA ) ( WKN#A2N8RH) (“Plymouth Rock ”, “PRT ”, or the “Company ”), announces the Company intends to issue 2,600,000 Common Shares at a deemed price of $.065 CDN per Common Share, to settle $169,000 CDN of debt due to Canaccord Genuity Corp. for advisory services. The shares issued to complete the settlement of debt will not result in a change of control. Upon completion of the issuance, the Company will have 95,597,461 Common Shares issued and outstanding.

Furthermore, the Company announces the resignation of director Dana Wheeler, and has appointed Alan Treddenick as a new director to the Board. Alan is the CEO of ATNOH Group, a Global Public Safety and Risk Consultancy. Prior to founding the company Alan spent 32 years with the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), involved in extensive counter terrorism HUMINT operations within Canada and abroad. Upon retiring from government service, Alan joined BlackBerry’s Government Relations division and established a team to lead BlackBerry's strategic relationships with law enforcement, intelligence, and security agencies around the globe on national security, sensitive crimin al investigations, and other regulatory issues focused on lawful access and market access concerns. Alan is a graduate of Queen's University, the RCMP Training Academy, and the Canadian Police College.

Absolute Software Named Winner of Three Global InfoSec Awards during RSA Conference 2023

Absolute Software (NASDAQ: ABST) (TSX: ABST), the only provider of self-healing, intelligent security solutions, today announced the company has won three awards from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine:

  • Next Gen Cyber Resilience Solution: Absolute Application Persistence-as-a-Service (APaaS)
  • Editor's Choice Ransomware Data Security Solution: Absolute Ransomware Response
  • Top Chief Information Security Officer: Samir Sherif, CISO, Absolute Software

Ensuring they remain healthy, installed, and working effectively across their customer base.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Getchell Gold Corp. Receives Authorization to Construct 12 Additional Drill Pads and Highlights the Upside Potential at the Fondaway Canyon Gold Project, Nevada

CENTURY LITHIUM UPDATES PROGRESS ON TESTING WITH KOCH TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS

South Star Battery Metals Announces Santa Cruz Graphite Mine Phase 1 Construction and Licensing Update

NV Gold Corporation Sells Non-Core Property

Precious Metals Investing

Getchell Gold Corp. Receives Authorization to Construct 12 Additional Drill Pads and Highlights the Upside Potential at the Fondaway Canyon Gold Project, Nevada

Battery Metals Investing

CENTURY LITHIUM UPDATES PROGRESS ON TESTING WITH KOCH TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS

Battery Metals Investing

South Star Battery Metals Announces Santa Cruz Graphite Mine Phase 1 Construction and Licensing Update

Gold Investing

NV Gold Corporation Sells Non-Core Property

Gold Investing

NV Gold Corporation Sells Non-Core Property

Precious Metals Investing

QUIMBAYA GOLD INC. CLOSES PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

Precious Metals Investing

QUIMBAYA GOLD INC. CLOSES PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

