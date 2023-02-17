Aben Resources Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation, Name and Symbol Change

Element79: High-Grade Gold Project with Near-Term Cash Flow Potential

Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ABN ) (OTC QB : ABNAF ) (Frankfurt: E2L2 ) ("Aben" or the "Company") is pleased to confirm the effective date for the consolidation of one (1) post-consolidation share for every ten (10) pre-consolidation shares and concurrent name and symbol change, as announced on January 27, 2023.

Effective at the opening on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, the shares of the Company will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis under the name " Aben Minerals Ltd ." and stock symbol "ABM".

Post-Consolidation Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which approximately 13,719,734 shares are issued and outstanding.

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc.
Trading Symbol: ABM (new)
CUSIP Number: 002938108 (new)

About Aben Resources :

Aben Resources is a diversified Canadian gold and graphite exploration company with exploration projects in British Columbia, Ontario, and the Yukon Territory.

For further information on Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ABN ), visit our Company's website at www.aben resources. com .

Aben Resources Ltd.

"Jim Pettit"
______________________
JAMES G. PETTIT
President & CEO

For further information contact:
Aben Resources Ltd.
Riley Trimble, Corporate Communications
Telephone: 604-416-2978
Toll Free: 800-567-8181
Facsimile: 604-687-3119
Email: info@abenre sources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.


Primary Logo

