



Overview: From British Columbia to Newfoundland and all the provinces in between, there’s no denying Canada is a world-class mining destination. Not only have many mining operations struck gold, both literally and figuratively, but the nation has also recently made itself more mining-friendly with initiatives like the Canadian Minerals and Metals Plan. With mining-friendly laws and lucrative mining opportunities developing all over the country, it is no surprise that Canada ranks among the top five for 17 minerals and metals, ranking 5th in gold production worldwide. The Golden Triangle represents an incredibly lucrative mining region within the country. This region is located in northwestern British Columbia and is known to be a hotbed for mineral exploration and acquisition. In 2020, $422M in mineral exploration expenditures in BC was reported and approximately 44 percent was for the Golden Triangle. Numerous companies have been operating out of the region. Notable groups and their projects include Skeena Resources (TSX:SKE) and Hochschild Mining’s (LON: HOC) joint-venture Snip Gold Mine, and Newmont (NYSE:NEM) and Teck Resources’ (TSX: TECK.B) joint-venture Galore Creek, as well as the Bruck Mine and the Red Chris Mine. The expansion of these projects have led to a surge in development in infrastructure in the Golden Triangle, including highway upgrades, ocean port facilities, and completion of a $700 million high-voltage transmission line. Combined with rising gold prices and the success of existing mines, it is no wonder why visionary mining companies have renewed interest in the fabled Golden Triangle.

Aben Resources (TSXV: Aben Resources (TSXV: ABN ) aims to turn exploration into discovery, not only in the Golden Triangle but also in the Red Lake Gold Camp in Ontario, the Yukon, and Southeast BC. The company offers the right combination of an experienced management team and diverse operations across resource-rich Canada, and is committed to generating value for investors

Aben Resources’ Forest Kerr Gold project located in the very heart of British Columbia’s Golden Triangle. This project is near the famous Eskay Creek and Galore Creek operations. Aben Resources also has ongoing interests in the Slocan Graphite project, which presents the company with the ability to capitalize off a looming graphite shortage and projected price hike. By having a diverse group of projects located in premier gold camps within Canada, Aben Resources remains anchored by gold exploration with some exposure to the energy metals space.

From a management perspective, Aben Resources is led by an experienced management team with decades of expertise in resource exploration and development. James Pettit, CEO, brings 25 years of industry experience specializing in corporate governance, finance and executive management. Donald Huston, Director and CFO, has 30 years of experience in the mineral exploration industry, having worked with numerous mineral exploration projects throughout North America. Meanwhile, Cornell McDowell, VP of Exploration, has his degree in geology and has been managing mineral exploration projects since graduation. Other staff members bring unique experience and qualifications that build confidence in Aben Resources. Aben Resources’ focus for 2022 will be initiating exploration programs in Red Lake at the Pringle North Project in Ontario and in BC at the Slocan Graphite Project. The Company will continue to evaluate the Forrest Kerr Project in BC’s Golden Triangle and the Justin Project in the Yukon.

Company Highlights Aben Resources’ 100 percent owned Forest Kerr Gold project is located in the middle of the Golden Triangle, an area known for having produced millions of ounces of gold and silver and is proximal to known deposits.

Aben Resources also has the option to acquire a 100 percent interest in the Slocan Gold project in southeast British Columbia, which presents the company with the much-needed graphite.

Aben Resources’ Pringle North gold project is located in Red Lake, Ontario; the corporation has the option to acquire a 100 percent right, title and interest in the property

Aben Resources’ Justin Gold project is located in the eastern Yukon, Canada. The company has received and filed a NI 43-101 compliant Technical Report for the project in February 2022.

Aben Resources is led by a strong management team with decades of experience in mineral exploration, corporate financing and executive management

Key Projects Forrest Kerr Gold Project Aben Resources’ Forrest Kerr Gold project is located in the very heart of British Columbia’s Golden Triangle. Aben Resources has a 100 percent interest in the project, which consists of 23,397 hectares and is near Skeena Resources Eskay Creek, the historic Snip Mine, and Newmont’s and Teck Resources’ Galore Creek.

Project Highlights: Newly Constructed Infrastructure : Due to recent investment in the Golden Triangle, there is now direct access to the Forest Kerr Gold project, including a new high voltage transmission line, a paved highway, and a new seaport.

: Due to recent investment in the Golden Triangle, there is now direct access to the Forest Kerr Gold project, including a new high voltage transmission line, a paved highway, and a new seaport. Multiple Promising Regions : The Forest Kerr Gold project has two key divisions: The North Boundary and the South Boundary, which have high prospects for precious metal mineralization. The North Boundary is located at the intersection of the Blind Fault and the Nelson Creek Fault Zone, with numerous positive drill assay results including 3.9 g/t Au over 13.0m, 22.0 g/t Au over 4.0m, 38.7 g/t Au over 10.0m.

Pringle North Gold Project The project consists of 1,881 hectares, with Aben Resources having signed an agreement to gain 100 percent right, title and interest in the property. The Pringle North Project is located 55 kilometers north of the prolific Red Lake Gold Camp in Ontario and straddles the interpreted northern extension of the deep-seated geologic structures that host many of the gold deposits within the Red Lake Gold Camp. The newly termed ‘Red Lake Extension’ is a crustal-scale extensional feature identified by seismic reflection surveys and has been described by the Ministry of Energy, Northern Development and Mines as similar in nature and significance to the structures that host the Red Lake Gold Belt. The Red Lake Mining Complex is located within the Red Lake greenstone belt of the Superior Tectonic Province. This belt is host to one of Canada’s largest and richest Archean gold deposits producing more than 26 million ounces of gold since the 1930s. The Red Lake Greenstone Belt is subdivided into several rock assemblages recording magmatic and sedimentary activities that occurred from 3.0 to 2.7 billion years ago.

Project Highlights: Promising Historic Exploration Results : While there has not been much recent work, till samples revealed some >95 percentile and >99 percentile anomalous gold.

: While there has not been much recent work, till samples revealed some >95 percentile and >99 percentile anomalous gold. Discovery Potential : There has been little systematic exploration throughout the project’s area, creating the potential for exciting gold deposit discovery. The Uchi Subprovince is known for gold deposits, and yet, Pringle North has been underexplored.

: There has been little systematic exploration throughout the project’s area, creating the potential for exciting gold deposit discovery. The Uchi Subprovince is known for gold deposits, and yet, Pringle North has been underexplored. Proximity to Successful Projects: The project is located in an excellent area known for gold mining, including proximity to Red Lake Gold Camp Mine Complex.

Slocan Graphite Project The Slocan Graphite project is located in the Valhalla Range of the Selkirk Mountains, in southeast British Columbia. Slocan Graphite consists of 2,387 hectares and is currently 100 percent owned by Eagle Plains Resources (TSXV: EPL). Given that natural flake graphite has increased in price by The Slocan Graphite project is located in the Valhalla Range of the Selkirk Mountains, in southeast British Columbia. Slocan Graphite consists of 2,387 hectares and is currently 100 percent owned by Eagle Plains Resources (TSXV: EPL). Given that natural flake graphite has increased in price by 25 percent between May and December of 2021 and is expected to increase to a price of $700/t in 2022 amid increased graphite demand, there is a need for a better graphite supply.

Project Highlights: Excellent Infrastructure : There have been significant developments in the area, including proximity to transmission lines, forestry roads and Eagle Graphite’s processing facilities.

: There have been significant developments in the area, including proximity to transmission lines, forestry roads and Eagle Graphite’s processing facilities. Successful Nearby Projects : The Black Crystal Graphite Quarry is near the project, building confidence for meaningful discoveries.

: The Black Crystal Graphite Quarry is near the project, building confidence for meaningful discoveries. Exclusive Rights: As of January 25, 2022, Aben Resources holds the exclusive right to obtain a 100 percent interest in Slocan Graphite.

Justin Gold Project The Justin Gold project is located in the southeast Yukon on the Tintina Gold Belt. The project covers 7,400 hectares, with Aben Resources having a 100 percent interest. Historic drilling has generated increased interest in this project, as drill holes have already intersected with gold mineralizations.

Project Highlights: Potential for High-Grade Gold Deposits : Drilling has yielded positive results, including the 2017 channel sampling, which discovered 1.44 g/t Au over 5 meters and the 2018 trench sampling, which discovered 20.8 g/t gold over 4.4 meters including 88.2 g/t gold (Au) over 1.0 m.

: Drilling has yielded positive results, including the 2017 channel sampling, which discovered 1.44 g/t Au over 5 meters and the 2018 trench sampling, which discovered 20.8 g/t gold over 4.4 meters including 88.2 g/t gold (Au) over 1.0 m. Promising Drill Results : Drill intercept results from February 8, 2022 : 1.19 g/t Au over 60.0 m, including 2.47 g/t Au over 21.0 m) and 1.49 g/t Au over 46.4 m.

: Drill intercept results from February 8, 2022 : 1.19 g/t Au over 60.0 m, including 2.47 g/t Au over 21.0 m) and 1.49 g/t Au over 46.4 m. NI 43-191 technical report filed.

Management Team

James G. Pettit - Director, Chairman and CEO Jim Pettit has been President and Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Aben Resources Ltd. since November 2002. Pettit is currently serving on the board of directors of five publicly traded companies and offers over 25 years of experience within the industry specializing in finance, corporate governance, executive management and compliance. He was previously Chairman and C.E.O. of Bayfield Ventures Corp. which was bought by New Gold Inc. in January 2015.

Donald C. Huston - Director and CFO Don Huston serves as a Director and acting Chief Financial Officer of Aben Resources Ltd. and has been associated with the mineral exploration industry for over 30 years. Huston has extensive experience as a financier and in-field manager of numerous mineral exploration projects in North America. He was born and raised in Red Lake, Ontario and spent 15 years as a geophysical contractor with C.D. Huston & Sons Ltd. as mineral exploration consultants in northern Ontario, Manitoba and Saskatchewan. He serves as a director of four Canadian public mineral resource companies.

Timothy Termuende P.Geo - Director Tim Termuende serves as a Director of Aben Resources Ltd. and is a professional geologist with over 30 years experience in the mineral exploration industry and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Termuende is currently the President and Chief Executive Officer of Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. in addition to serving as a director of a number of other public companies. Since earning his degree in Geological Sciences at the University of British Columbia in 1987, Mr. Termuende has worked on exploration projects throughout North, Central, and South America and has been personally involved in exploration within the Forrest Kerr, BC area in the early 1990’s. He has been continuously active in mineral exploration throughout western Canada since 1976, and currently oversees a broad range of ongoing exploration projects located throughout British Columbia, Saskatchewan, the Yukon and the Northwest Territories.