  • The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Abbott's Eterna™ spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system for the treatment of chronic pain
  • This neuromodulation device provides an optimized experience with the ability to wirelessly charge as few as five times per year, the lowest recharge burden compared to other rechargeable SCS systems §1,2,3

Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of the company's Eterna™ spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system the smallest implantable, rechargeable spinal cord stimulator currently available on the market for the treatment of chronic pain.* 4 Eterna SCS utilizes Abbott's proprietary low-dose BurstDR™ stimulation, the only SCS waveform technology with the highest level of clinical evidence (1A evidence), proven to reduce pain 23% more than traditional waveform technology approaches. 5

Abbott developed Eterna based on extensive studies with patients, physicians and caregivers to understand the unmet needs of people living with chronic pain. The studies found that people wanted a smaller implant for comfort while reducing the need to charge the device daily or weekly. With patient needs front of mind, Abbott created Eterna to be recharged less than five times a year under normal use, making it the lowest recharge burden platform on the market. §1,2,3

Key features include:

  • Smallest device: Designed with daily comfort in mind 6 the Eterna SCS system is the smallest implantable, rechargeable spinal cord stimulator* 4 on the market.
  • Clinically proven therapy: The Eterna SCS system features Abbott's proprietary BurstDR stimulation, which mimics natural firing patterns found in the brain 7 to deliver superior** 8 pain relief. BurstDR stimulation is preferred to traditional "tingling" tonic stimulation by 87% of patients. 9
  • Lowest recharging requirements: Paired with Abbott's new Xtend™ energy technology, Eterna optimizes the patient charging experience, requiring as few as five recharges per year under standard use from a wireless charger. § 1,2,3
  • MRI capabilities: Eterna uses Abbott's TotalScan™ MRI technology, which allows for full-body MRI scans – a critical need of chronic pain patients who require accessibility to improved diagnostics and healthcare.
  • U pgradable platform: As Abbott continues to make advancements in SCS therapy, the Eterna SCS system can adapt to future innovations without replacing the implant.
  • iPhone integration: Abbott's patient-focused mobile app supports real-time battery life and charging status updates of the Eterna SCS system on a personal or Abbott-provided Apple device.

"Abbott's low-dose BurstDR stimulation is clinically proven to reduce pain, improve people's ability to perform everyday activities, and reduce emotional suffering associated with pain," ^8 said Timothy Deer , M.D., DABPM, president and chief executive officer of the Spine and Nerve Centers of the Virginias in Charleston, W.Va. "Until now, it wasn't available on a rechargeable device that was this small, and that only needs to be charged a few times a year. This makes a big difference in comfort for many patients who now can have access to the best of both worlds – a small, best-in-class rechargeable device with superior stimulation therapy."

More than 50 million people in the U.S. suffer from chronic pain. 10 According to the U.S. Pain Foundation, chronic pain is the leading cause of people going to the doctor and costs the nation approximately $635 billion each year in healthcare, disability and lost productivity costs. 11 SCS, also known as neurostimulation, has been recommended by doctors for more than 50 years to help people manage chronic pain and improve their quality of life. Devices used for SCS consist of thin wires placed between the spinal cord and the vertebrae and a small implant placed under the skin in the lower back that helps disrupt pain signals before they can reach the brain.

"At Abbott, we deliver products and solutions with the goal of simplifying healthcare, improving clinical outcomes and providing people suffering from chronic pain with the best experience possible. As we progress on this commitment, Eterna is the next major leap forward," said Pedro Malha, vice president, neuromodulation, Abbott. "Eterna is the smallest rechargeable spinal cord stimulator on the market, provides the longest therapy between charges and offers an optimized recharging experience – all key features when selecting the best overall system."* § 3,4

Abbott's portfolio of neuromodulation devices also includes Proclaim™ XR, the recharge-free SCS system, and Proclaim Plus featuring FlexBurst360™, the SCS system that offers pain coverage across up to six areas of the trunk and/or limbs and enables programming that can be adjusted as a person's therapeutic needs evolve. All use the clinically proven low-dose BurstDR stimulation therapy.

* Smallest size determined by volume in cubic centimeters.
** BurstDR stimulation superiority when compared to traditional tonic stimulation as studied in SUBNURST.
^ Pain and suffering as measured by visual analog scale.
§ Approximately one hour per month or three hours five times per year at standard (nominal) settings for BurstDR™ programs: 30/90 dosing when programmed with amplitude of 0.6mA and all other BurstDR™ settings are left at default compared to recommended charging frequency and duration of competitors. Recommended recharge frequency and duration for competitor product described in their respective IFU.

For U.S. important safety information on the Abbott Eterna spinal cord stimulation system, visit: https://bit.ly/3Wgpude .

About Abbott
Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 113,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

Connect with us at www.abbott.com , on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/abbott-/ , on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Abbott and on Twitter @AbbottNews.

richard murray md

Avisa Diagnostics Appoints Dr. Richard Murray as Chief Medical Officer

Avisa Diagnostics Inc. (CSE:AVBT) (Avisa), a clinical-stage medical device company developing an ultra-rapid, point-of-care biomarker breath test for the detection and monitoring of virulent bacterial lung infections, is pleased to announce that the Company has hired Richard K. Murray, M.D., to the newly created position of Chief Medical Officer (CMO).

Dr. Murray has over 25 years of industry experience. He worked at Merck & Co. for many years in positions of increasing responsibility, in a variety of business, medical and scientific areas. His most recent position was Vice President and Deputy Chief Patient Officer. Dr. Murray was also a Fellow at the Advanced Leadership Initiative at Harvard University. He has managed all areas of medical affairs, including outcomes research, medical information, professional and academic affairs, field-based medical physicians, and investigator-initiated trials globally. Prior to his industry career, he was a practicing physician in cardiovascular-pulmonary medicine and an asthma researcher at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. Dr. Murray has an M.D. from Howard University and an M.A. in Chemistry and A.B. in Psychology from Clark University. Dr. Murray currently is Board Chair of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.

Aehr Test Systems Receives Orders of Over $2.3 million

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) has over 2,500 systems installed over the world that test optical and memory integrated circuits, semiconductors and reliability qualification equipment announced that it received over $2.3 million in orders for test and burn-in services. These orders came from a major manufacturer where Aehr’s services would be implemented for automotive products.

Cyclacel Reports Fourth Quarter And 2016 Financial Results

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) posted its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2016.
The Company’s net loss applicable to common shareholders for the three months and year ended December 31, 2016 was $2.9 million and $12.0 million, respectively. As of December 31, 2016, cash and cash equivalents totaled $16.5 million.

Medtronic announces first patient enrolled in U.S. clinical trial for Hugo robotic-assisted surgery system

Expand URO is a prospective, multi-center, single-arm study to evaluate the safety and performance of the Hugo™ RAS system for urologic procedures

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global healthcare technology leader, today announced the first patient enrolled in the Expand URO U.S. clinical trial for the Hugo™ robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) system. The robotic-assisted prostatectomy procedure was performed by Dr. Michael R. Abern at Duke University Hospital in Durham, N.C.

Medtronic named as a leading sustainability company

Strong environmental, social, and governance (ESG) management and performance result in continued inclusion on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced its continued inclusion in the Dow Jones® Sustainability World Index (DJSI) as one of the world's leading companies for sustainability. The DJSI World Index includes global sustainability leaders that are identified by S&P Dow Jones Indices based on their performance in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment across a variety of sustainability criteria, including long-term economic performance, environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and corporate governance.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Extension of Abiomed Tender Offer to December 21, 2022

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), the world's largest, most diversified healthcare products company, today announced that Athos Merger Sub, Inc. ("Offeror"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, has extended the expiration date of its offer (the "Offer") to acquire all of the outstanding shares of common stock of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD), for an upfront payment of $380.00 per share in cash, plus one non-tradeable contingent value right entitling the holder to receive up to $35.00 per share in cash if certain commercial and clinical milestones are achieved.

The Offer, which was previously scheduled to expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on December 13, 2022, has been extended until 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on December 21, 2022.

Abbott and the Brain Injury Association of America launch Concussion Awareness Now coalition; team up with Rebel Wilson to raise awareness on seriousness of concussions

  • Concussion Awareness Now is comprised of nearly 20 advocacy groups focused on brain injury and will work to raise awareness about the importance of diagnosis and treatment for concussions
  • The vast majority of concussions happen in everyday accidents, and over half of people who suspect they have a concussion never get it checked
  • Rebel Wilson sustained a concussion while on set producing and acting in a movie and is sharing her personal story to help raise awareness

Abbott (NYSE: ABT) and the Brain Injury Association of America announced today they have cofounded a coalition of nearly 20 advocacy groups, and are teaming up with acclaimed actress, comedian, writer and producer Rebel Wilson to raise awareness of the seriousness of concussions.

Brain Injury Association of America Logo

The coalition, called Concussion Awareness Now , will produce educational campaigns and other awareness efforts focused on seeking care for a possible concussion.  According to a recent coalition survey , over half of people who suspect they have a concussion never get it checked. With blows to the head, phrases like "tough it out" and "walk it off" are the norm. And while that kind of direction may be appropriate for a skinned knee, it's never the answer for a potential brain injury.

Wilson is sharing her personal concussion story as part of the coalition's debut campaign. She suffered a concussion after slipping on wet grass while filming a movie.

"People often believe only athletes and stunt doubles get concussions," Wilson said. "But in reality, concussions are almost always everyday accidents like whacking my head when I fell down a hill."

Wilson did seek care after her injury on set and is passionate about raising awareness about the importance of concussion care.

"Concussions can be invisible injuries, with the true impact hidden beneath," said Dr. Beth McQuiston , medical director in Abbott's diagnostics business and board-certified neurologist. "Your brain impacts every aspect of who you are, which is why it's so important to understand that concussions are serious injuries, and that they require a diagnosis and care."

There are many misconceptions around concussions. In a coalition survey of 3,000 people conducted last month, 84% of people falsely believed athletes are most at risk for concussion ( about 3% of concussions that present to the emergency room are a result of sports injuries). Furthermore, 56% indicated that they believed you have to hit your head to sustain a concussion, when in fact concussions can occur after blasts or whiplash (commonly in car accidents) as well.

Concussion Awareness Now brings together nearly 20 groups in the brain injury space.  They represent people who have sustained brain injuries, their caregivers and those who treat brain injury, from veterans, older adults and victims of domestic violence to emergency care physicians, physicians' assistants and urgent care centers to athletic trainers.

"With Concussion Awareness Now, we have no small goal," said Susan Connors , chief executive officer of the Brain Injury Association of America. "We want to change the societal norm about concussions so that when you sustain a potentially serious hit or jolt to your head, or your loved one does, you won't hesitate to get it checked and get on the right path to the best possible care."

To learn more about the coalition and its cause, please visit ConcussionAwarenessNow.org. Concussion Awareness Now members include:

  • Abbott (Co-Chair)
  • Brain Injury Association of America (BIAA) (Co-Chair)
  • American Academy of Physician Assistants (AAPA)
  • American Physical Therapy Association (APTA)
  • American Therapeutic Recreation Association (ATRA)
  • American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA)
  • Center on Partner-Inflicted Brain Injury (part of Ohio Domestic Violence Network)
  • International Sports Vision Association (ISVA)
  • Missouri Athletic Trainers Association (MOATA)
  • National Association of State Head Injury Administrators (NASHIA)
  • National Athletic Trainers Association (NATA)
  • National Council on Aging (NCOA)
  • National Neurotrauma Society (NNS)
  • Neuro-Optometric Rehabilitation Association (NORA)
  • Pink Concussions
  • Safe Living Space (SLS)
  • United States Brain Injury Alliance (USBIA)
  • Urgent Care Association/College of Urgent Care Medicine (UCA/CUCM)
  • Wounded Warrior Project (WWP)

About the Brain Injury Association of America

The Brain Injury Association of America is the country's oldest and largest nationwide brain injury advocacy organization. Our mission is to advance awareness, research, treatment, and education and to improve the quality of life for all people affected by brain injury. We are dedicated to increasing access to quality health care and raising awareness and understanding of brain injury.

Learn more at www.biausa.org , on Facebook at www.facebook.com/BrainInjuryAssociationofAmerica , on Instagram at @bia_usa, and on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/brain-injury-association-of-america .

About Abbott

Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 113,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

Connect with us at www.abbott.com , on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/abbott-/ , on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Abbott and on Twitter @AbbottNews.

Abbott Increases Quarterly Dividend, Marking 51 Consecutive Years of Dividend Growth

  • Dividend increased by 8.5%
  • Reflects Abbott's longstanding commitment to sustainable growth and shareholder returns

Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced that its board of directors has increased the company's quarterly common dividend to 51 cents per share, an increase of 8.5%.

This marks the company's 51 st consecutive year of dividend growth. It will be the 396 th consecutive quarterly dividend to be paid by Abbott since 1924. The cash dividend is payable Feb. 15, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Jan. 13, 2023 .

Medtronic announces cash dividend for third quarter of fiscal year 2023

The board of directors of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) on Thursday, December 8, 2022, approved the fiscal year 2023 third quarter cash dividend of $0.68 per ordinary share, representing an 8% increase over the prior year. This quarterly declaration is consistent with the dividend announcement made by the company in May 2022. Medtronic is a constituent of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index, having increased its annual dividend payment for the past 45 consecutive years. The dividend is payable on January 13, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 21, 2022.

About Medtronic
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland , is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 90,000+ passionate people across more than 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com and follow @Medtronic on Twitter and LinkedIn .

