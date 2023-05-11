Puma Exploration Closes Private Placement Offerings for Gross Proceeds of $1,008,035

Abbott Announces New Partnerships and Programs to Advance its Diversity in Clinical Trials Initiative

  • New efforts focus on research infrastructure, continued training of diverse clinical research personnel and improved diversity within Abbott's own clinical trials
  • Abbott's Diversity in Clinical Trials initiative aligns with the company's continued focus for greater health equity, expanded access, affordability and removing barriers to life-saving technology and innovation
  • The new programs build on a successful first year of the multi-million-dollar corporate initiative

Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced a series of new programs within its multi-million-dollar initiative to increase diversity in clinical trials and improve care among under-represented populations. The new additions to Abbott's Diversity in Clinical Trials initiative build on the partnerships, scholarships, and the focus on diversified participants in the company's own clinical trials during the initiative's first year.

The latest programs include the launch of a new initiative with the Norton Healthcare Foundation to build and implement new models of sustainable clinical research alongside the Institute for Health Equity, a Part of Norton Healthcare in Louisville, Ky. ; a new training program for clinical research coordinators in partnership with Barnett International; and a newly-created Diversity in Research Office at Abbott focused on ensuring diverse representation in clinical trials.

"Clinical trials drive new, innovative tools to fight diseases, and overcoming barriers to access to clinical trials for under-represented communities is critical to improving health equity," said Andrea Wainer , executive vice president, Rapid and Molecular Diagnostics, and co-executive sponsor for the company's Diversity in Clinical Trials steering committee alongside Lisa Earnhardt , executive vice president of Medical Devices at Abbott. "Abbott has been focused on breaking down barriers and implementing new, sustainable partnerships and programs to drive even more diversity in our clinical trials and to ensure trials are offered in more places to reach underserved areas."

Improving Access Through New Clinical Research Models
Through a new five-year commitment, Abbott will work alongside the Institute for Health Equity at Norton Healthcare to build research program models that can be implemented by historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and clinics serving under-represented communities so they don't need to design and develop their own research programs from the ground up, which can be expensive and resource intensive.

Within the program, Abbott and Norton Healthcare will provide a roadmap of best practices to help community-based clinics create clinical trial research centers of excellence. The initiative will also provide grants to support the hiring and training of research coordinators and data managers and help guide the launch of research programs. Alongside building sustainable research programs, the effort aims to increase the number of trial sites that can reach underserved populations to reduce barriers to clinical trials.

The first pilot project stemming from the new grant will work to better connect more people from underrepresented communities to clinical trials. The first project will develop a new research center in Louisville, Ky. , focused on helping more African American patients access clinical trial opportunities. The project will specifically support patients in historically redlined areas of Louisville . "Redlining" is a discriminatory practice of withholding services from neighborhoods with significant numbers of racial and ethnic minorities and low-income residents. As a result, those communities have had reduced access to health services, including clinical research opportunities.

"As we focus on improving access to innovative health care options for patients who have been historically under-represented in clinical research, developing new models for research centers that can be implemented within rural or urban community clinics can have a profound impact on improving access to clinical trials for these patients," said Kelly McCants , M.D., a heart failure cardiologist and executive director of the Norton Heart & Vascular Institute Advanced Heart Failure & Recovery Program, who will help launch one of the pilot programs.

Expanding the Pool of Diverse Clinical Research Coordinators
Clinical research coordinators within healthcare clinics, doctor's offices and hospitals are essential to the success of clinical trials. They are key to improving the diversity of clinical trials because they serve as a central point of contact for patients, their families and the investigating physician leading the clinical trial. Through a partnership with Barnett International, Abbott is providing a comprehensive education program to support the training of new coordinators who are from diverse backgrounds and who will work with under-represented communities.

Upon completion of this course, participants will have a strong foundation in essential core areas of conducting clinical research. This includes training on study execution, the patient consent process, Good Clinical Practice guidelines, source documentation requirements and other regulatory required procedures. Offering training to clinical research coordinators with diverse backgrounds will address another key barrier for potential study participants.

New Diversity in Research Office within Abbott
Alongside new external partnerships and programs, the company has established a Diversity in Research Office to further Abbott's focus on driving diversity in the company's clinical trials and improving access to care among under-represented populations.

The new Diversity in Research Office will be led by Jennifer Jones-McMeans , Ph.D., divisional vice president of global clinical affairs for Abbott's vascular business, and Aparna Ahuja , M.D., divisional vice president for medical, clinical, and scientific affairs, Infectious Disease, for Abbott's rapid diagnostics business. The office will be responsible for ensuring that research efforts include diversity plans, key performance goals and foster collaboration across Abbott, the industry and regulatory bodies.

"Ensuring that clinical trials are as diverse as the people a product intends to serve is critically important in providing the best health care, so we're developing programs to address as many barriers as possible," said Jones-McMeans. "At Abbott, we've implemented programs that will increase the diversity of trials, including assessing how we conduct our own trials to make sure that we're doing all we can do to increase diversity in our clinical trials by increasing participation from under-served and under-represented populations."

Building Sustainable Change
Abbott's Diversity in Clinical Trials initiative aligns with the company's continued focus for greater health equity, expanded access, affordability and removing barriers to life-saving technology and innovation.

In the first year of the program, Abbott established a Diversity in Clinical Trials Medical Advisory Board comprised of external experts, an internal steering committee and has focused on increasing diversity enrollment in the company's own clinical trials. Through $5 million in grants, the company also sponsored more than 300 scholarships at the four HBCU medical schools and the National Black Nurses Association and National Association of Hispanic Nurses to support future leaders of clinical research.

To learn more about Abbott's Diversity in Research Initiative, visit https://www.abbott.com/diversity-in-clinical-trials.html .

Innovating for Greater Access and Equity in Health
Abbott's work to drive diversity in medical research is one example of the company innovating for greater access and affordability in health, the key priority of Abbott's 2030 Sustainability Plan . Abbott's ongoing commitment to address health equity challenges also includes targeted programs to create opportunities in STEM for women and underrepresented groups, build a more diverse healthcare supply chain and empower communities to break down social and economic barriers to better health.

About Abbott:
Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 115,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

Connect with us at www.abbott.com , on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/abbott-/ , on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/Abbott and on Twitter @AbbottNews .

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abbott-announces-new-partnerships-and-programs-to-advance-its-diversity-in-clinical-trials-initiative-301821930.html

SOURCE Abbott

SOURCE Abbott

richard murray md

Avisa Diagnostics Appoints Dr. Richard Murray as Chief Medical Officer

Avisa Diagnostics Inc. (CSE:AVBT) (Avisa), a clinical-stage medical device company developing an ultra-rapid, point-of-care biomarker breath test for the detection and monitoring of virulent bacterial lung infections, is pleased to announce that the Company has hired Richard K. Murray, M.D., to the newly created position of Chief Medical Officer (CMO).

Dr. Murray has over 25 years of industry experience. He worked at Merck & Co. for many years in positions of increasing responsibility, in a variety of business, medical and scientific areas. His most recent position was Vice President and Deputy Chief Patient Officer. Dr. Murray was also a Fellow at the Advanced Leadership Initiative at Harvard University. He has managed all areas of medical affairs, including outcomes research, medical information, professional and academic affairs, field-based medical physicians, and investigator-initiated trials globally. Prior to his industry career, he was a practicing physician in cardiovascular-pulmonary medicine and an asthma researcher at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. Dr. Murray has an M.D. from Howard University and an M.A. in Chemistry and A.B. in Psychology from Clark University. Dr. Murray currently is Board Chair of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.

abt stock

Aehr Test Systems Receives Orders of Over $2.3 million

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) has over 2,500 systems installed over the world that test optical and memory integrated circuits, semiconductors and reliability qualification equipment announced that it received over $2.3 million in orders for test and burn-in services. These orders came from a major manufacturer where Aehr’s services would be implemented for automotive products.

As quoted in the press release:

Cyclacel Reports Fourth Quarter And 2016 Financial Results

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) posted its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2016.
As quoted in the press release:

The Company’s net loss applicable to common shareholders for the three months and year ended December 31, 2016 was $2.9 million and $12.0 million, respectively. As of December 31, 2016, cash and cash equivalents totaled $16.5 million.

Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in the Goldman Sachs 44 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 13 th , at the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club in Dana Point, CA. Biljana Naumovic, Worldwide Vice President, Oncology, and Peter Lebowitz, Global Therapeutic Head, Oncology, will represent the Company in a session scheduled at 4:20 p.m. (Eastern Time).

This webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing the Johnson & Johnson website at www.investor.jnj.com .

Jamieson Wellness Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Results, Maintains Full Year Outlook and Declares First Quarter Dividend

Consolidated revenue increased 31.9% to $136.7 million; Jamieson Brands revenue increased 30.0%;
A djusted EBITDA 1 increased $3.6 million to $24.5 million; Adjusted diluted earnings per share 2 was $0.21

Jamieson Wellness Inc. ("Jamieson Wellness" or the "Company") (TSX: JWEL) today reported its first quarter results for the period ended March 31, 2023. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars.

Jamieson Wellness Inc. Completes Previously Announced Distributor Transaction in China

Company now owns its full value-chain in world's second largest VMS market

Jamieson Wellness Inc. ("Jamieson Wellness" or the "Company") (TSX:JWEL) announced today that it has completed the previously announced agreement to acquire operating assets from its distribution partner in China for a purchase price of approximately $26 million CAD.

Johnson & Johnson and Kenvue Announce Pricing of Upsized Kenvue Inc. Initial Public Offering

Johnson & Johnson and Kenvue Announce Pricing of Upsized Kenvue Inc. Initial Public Offering

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) and Kenvue Inc. ("Kenvue"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, today announced the pricing of Kenvue's upsized initial public offering ("IPO") of 172,812,560 shares of Kenvue's common stock at a price to the public of $22.00 per share. In addition, Kenvue has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 25,921,884 shares of its common stock to cover over-allotments, if any. Kenvue's common stock has been approved for listing on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "KVUE" and is expected to begin trading on May 4, 2023. The IPO is expected to close on May 8, 2023, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions.

Jamieson Wellness Inc. Announces Amendment to Long-Term Incentive Plan

Jamieson Wellness Inc. ("Jamieson Wellness" or the "Company") (TSX:JWEL) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved an amendment to the Company's long-term incentive plan (the "LTIP"), having considered the voting recommendation made by Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. to its subscribers.

The amendment decreases the maximum number of the Company's shares that may be subject to awards under the LTIP and the Company's legacy option plan to 8.7% of the issued shares outstanding from time to time.

×