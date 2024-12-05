Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Medtronic announces cash dividend for third quarter of fiscal year 2025

The board of directors of Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) on Thursday, December 5, 2024, approved the company's cash dividend for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 of $0 .70 per ordinary share. This quarterly declaration is consistent with the dividend increase announcement made by the company in May 2024. Medtronic is a constituent of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index, having increased its annual dividend payment for the past 47 consecutive years. The dividend is payable on January 10, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 27, 2024 .

About Medtronic
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic . Medtronic plc , headquartered in Galway , Ireland , is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across more than 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic , visit www.Medtronic.com and follow Medtronic on LinkedIn .

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

Contacts:


Erika Winkels

Ryan Weispfenning

Public Relations

Investor Relations

+1-763-526-8478

+1-763-505-4626

(PRNewsfoto/Medtronic plc)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medtronic-announces-cash-dividend-for-third-quarter-of-fiscal-year-2025-302324330.html

SOURCE Medtronic plc

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces First Quarter 2024 Results and Information Regarding the Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces First Quarter 2024 Results and Information Regarding the Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSX: PNE) ("Pine Cliff" or the "Company") announces its first quarter 2024 financial and operating results, an operational update and information regarding the annual meeting of shareholders.

First Quarter 2024 Results

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces 2024 First Quarter Results

Canadian Natural's (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ) President, Scott Stauth, commented on the Company's first quarter results, "Canadian Natural is a world class company and during our 35 years of operations, we've delivered significant value, including recently reaching a position where, commencing in 2024, we are returning 100% of our free cash flow to our shareholders. Crude oil price forecasts have strengthened for the remainder of 2024, including improvements in West Texas Intermediate ("WTI"), Western Canadian Select ("WCS") and Synthetic Crude Oil ("SCO") pricing over those prices experienced in the first quarter of 2024, driving significant targeted free cash flow generation going forward.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces Appointment of Officers, Declares Monthly Dividend for May 31, 2024 and First Quarter 2024 Webcast Details

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces Appointment of Officers, Declares Monthly Dividend for May 31, 2024 and First Quarter 2024 Webcast Details

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSX: PNE) (OTCQX: PIFYF) ("Pine Cliff" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointments of Mr. Daniel Keenan P. Eng to the position of Vice President Exploitation and Mr. Austin Nieuwdorp CA, CPA to the position of Vice President Finance and Controller both effective May 1, 2024.

Mr. Keenan became part of Pine Cliff in 2016. He holds a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering Degree from the University of Victoria obtained in 2001. Throughout his 20-year career, he has taken on increasingly challenging roles in exploitation, production operations and facilities engineering, culminating in his most recent position as Pine Cliff's Manager of Exploitation. Notably, Mr. Keenan has played a pivotal role in identifying and expanding Pine Cliff's asset portfolio and drilling opportunities, showcasing his leadership and strategic vision.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ATCO Ltd. to Share Strategic Update at Annual General Meeting on May 15, 2024

ATCO Ltd. to Share Strategic Update at Annual General Meeting on May 15, 2024

ATCO Ltd. (TSX: ACO.X) (TSX: ACO.Y)

2024 ATCO AGM (CNW Group/ATCO Ltd.)

ATCO Ltd. (ATCO) will hold its 57th Annual General Meeting of share owners at 10 a.m. MDT on Wednesday , May 15, 2024. In addition to the formal business of the meeting, attendees will hear management's view of ATCO's full year 2023 and first quarter 2024 operational and financial performance.

At this year's meeting, members of the ATCO executive leadership team will also outline growth strategies and goals for ATCO Structures, ATCO EnPower and ATCO Energy Systems.

Attendees will hear from:

  • Nancy Southern , Chair & Chief Executive Officer
  • Katie Patrick , Executive Vice President, Chief Financial & Investment Officer
  • Adam Beattie , President, ATCO Structures
  • Bob Myles , Chief Operating Officer, ATCO EnPower
  • Wayne Stensby , Chief Operating Officer, ATCO Energy Systems

Share owners and interested parties can view the meeting virtually using Microsoft Teams via this link using a web browser (Chrome, Safari, Edge or Firefox) on a smartphone, tablet or computer. Using Internet Explorer is not recommended as it is no longer supported and may not function properly.

Attendees who are share owners or proxyholders wishing to vote their shares should review the information contained in the ATCO Management Proxy Circular dated March 11, 2024 , beginning on page one.

As a global enterprise ATCO Ltd. and its subsidiary and affiliate companies have approximately 20,000 employees and assets of $25 billion . ATCO is committed to future prosperity by working to meet the world's essential energy, housing, security and transportation challenges. ATCO Structures designs, builds and delivers products to service the essential need for housing and shelter around the globe. ATCO Frontec provides operational support services to government, defence and commercial clients. ATCO Energy Systems delivers essential energy for an evolving world through its electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international operations. ATCO EnPower creates sustainable energy solutions in the areas of renewables, energy storage, industrial water and clean fuels. ATCO Australia develops, builds, owns and operates energy and infrastructure assets. ATCOenergy and Rümi provide retail electricity and natural gas services, home maintenance services and professional home advice that bring exceptional comfort, peace of mind and freedom to homeowners and customers. ATCO also has investments in ports and transportation logistics, the processing and marketing of fly ash, retail food services and commercial real estate. More information can be found at www.ATCO.com .

Investor & Analyst Inquiries:  
Colin Jackson
Senior Vice President, Finance, Treasury & Sustainability
Colin.Jackson@atco.com
(403) 808 2636

Media Inquiries:
Kurt Kadatz
Director, Corporate Communications
Kurt.Kadatz@atco.com
(587) 228 4571

SOURCE ATCO Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2024/29/c6613.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

PrairieSky Announces First Quarter 2024 Results, Record Oil Royalty Production

-

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. ("PrairieSky" or the "Company") (TSX: PSK) is pleased to announce its first quarter ("Q1 2024") operating and financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cardiex Limited (ASX:CDX)

Cardiex Limited


Keep reading...Show less

Global Medical Service Robotics Market Project to Exceed $20 Billion in 2024 with Additional Growth Expected

FN Media Group News Commentary - Innovations in robotics technology, including artificial intelligence machine learning, and sensor technology, are enhancing the capabilities of medical robots. These advancements enable more precise surgical procedures, improved rehabilitation processes, and efficient hospital logistics, thus attracting more healthcare facilities to adopt robotic solutions. The market is characterized by a moderate level of merger and acquisition (M&A) activity by the leading players. This is due to several factors, including the desire to expand the business to cater to the growing demand for medical service robots. A report from Grand View Research said that the global medical service robots market size was estimated at USD 20.59 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.5% from 2025 to 2030. It said: "The growth can be attributed to the introduction of technologically advanced robotic equipment in the healthcare sector and the rise in per capita healthcare spending. Continuous advancements in technology, such as robotic catheter control systems (CCS), data recorders, data analytics, remote navigation, motion sensors, 3D-Imaging, and HD surgical microscopic cameras, are projected to drive industry growth. Furthermore, the introduction of swarm robotics is opening new opportunities for industry. It is a new approach to coordinating multi-robotic systems through swarm intelligence." Active Tech Companies in the markets today include Jeffs' Brands Ltd (NASDAQ: JFBR), Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ: SERV), Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM), Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT), Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Zero Candida (TSXV:ZCT)

Zero Candida Announces Full Transaction and Being Trading November 25th on the TSX Venture Exchange (Canada)


Keep reading...Show less

Healing People and Planet: 3 Things You Need to Know About This Shared Innovation Challenge

By Ken Washington, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer, and Raman Venkatesh, Chief Sustainability Officer, Medtronic

When you think about healthcare technology, you may imagine the pacemaker assisting your dad's ailing heart, the sutures your child received after a bike accident, or the pulse oximeter placed on your finger during your annual physical exam. You probably don't think about the energy or resources required to manufacture those products, nor the resulting emissions and waste.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Healing People and Planet: New Impact Report Outlines How Medtronic Is Shaping the Future of Health

Medtronic

Medtronic releases 2024 Impact Report highlighting success in healthcare equity with new data from the Healthy Neighbor program, in addition to community engagement and environmental sustainability progress

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Artificial Intelligence Reshaping Healthcare Industry with Unimaginable Potential

FN Media Group News Commentary - The Healthcare Artificial Intelligence (AI) market exhibits a high degree of innovation, characterized by ongoing advancements in technology. Rapid developments in ML, deep learning, NLP, and computer vision are driving the evolution of AI-powered healthcare solutions. One primary factor driving market growth is the increasing demand in the healthcare sector for enhanced efficiency, accuracy, and better patient outcomes. According to a March 2024 Microsoft-IDC study, 79% of healthcare organizations are presently utilizing AI technology. In addition, the return on investment (ROI) is realized within 14 months, generating USD 3.20 for every USD 1 invested in artificial intelligence (AI). AI technologies hold transformative potential in various areas including medical imaging analysis, predictive analytics, personalized treatment planning, and drug discovery, potentially transforming conventional healthcare practices. A report from Grand View Research said the global AI in healthcare market size, which was estimated at USD 19.27 billion in 2023, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 38.5% from 2024 to 2030. The report said: "Mergers & acquisitions (M&As) play a significant role in shaping the healthcare AI market landscape. Companies [that] engage in M&A activities to expand their AI software and services increase their market reach or acquire specialized technology and expertise. End-users are becoming increasingly aware of the potential benefits of AI in improving patient care, operational efficiency, and healthcare outcomes. Education initiatives and industry events helped raise awareness about the capabilities and applications of AI in healthcare." A.I. companies active in the markets include: Avant Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI), Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC), Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEM), Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

