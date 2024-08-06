Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Cardiex Limited

Biomarker Technologies for Cardiovascular Health

Corporate Update Webinar - 6 Aug 2024

Cardiex Limited (ASX:CDX) (the “Company”) is pleased to present its investor presentation.

June 2024 Quarterly Highlights

Record annual company revenues – $12.4m.

  • Initial Pulse units arrived in USA & Australia.
  • Marketing and demand generation campaigns driving awareness and demand.
  • New partnerships and pilot programs.
  • Initial Pulse production run increased to 8,000 (previously 3,000).
  • Pre-submission phase for OTC FDA-clearance for the Pulse.
  • New patent awarded by USPTO for wearable PPG sensor technology.
  • Nearing completion of our wearable sensor validation study.
  • FDA submission for wearable technology anticipated Q1 25.

Financial Overview (Q4 ending 30 June 2024)

  • Revenue and other income for FY24 of $12.4m (FY23 - $6.0m)
  • Q4 operating cash outflows of $2.8m, being a significant reduction to the Q3 normalized operating outflows of $3.4m, due to:
    • Higher cash receipts of $0.9m in Q4 vs $0.7m in Q3, and
    • FY23 R&D tax incentive of $0.7m.
  • Cash resources and reserves ~ $6.5m, comprising:
    • $0.5m cash; and
    • $6.0m being funded under the Funding Commitment Agreement with C2 Ventures.
  • Cash resources are believed to be sufficient to fund the Company’s growth initiatives, its operations, and to meet its business objectives.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from CardieX Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

CDX:AU
Cardiex Limited
Cardiex Limited

Cardiex Limited


Cardiex Limited

Cardiex Corporate Update Webinar

Cardiex Limited (ASX:CDX) (the “Company”) will host an investor webinar on Tuesday, 6 August 2024 at 9:00am (AEST)/ Monday, 5 August 2024 at 4:00pm (PDT).

Notice of Knight Therapeutics' Second Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) ("Knight"), a leading pan-American (ex-USA) specialty pharmaceutical company, will release its second quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday, August 8, 2024 prior to market opening. Following the release, Knight will hold a conference call and audio webcast. Knight cordially invites all interested parties to participate in this call.

Date : Thursday, August 8, 2024

Time : 8:30 a.m. ET

Telephone : Toll Free: 1-800-836-8184 or International 1-289-819-1350

Webcast : www.knighttx.com or Webcast
This is a listen-only audio webcast. Media Player is required to listen to the broadcast.

Replay : An archived replay will be available for 30 days at www.knighttx.com .
________________________________________

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Medtronic: An Engineer and the Earthworms That Revolutionized Spinal Cord Stimulation

Insights from the study of nightcrawlers contributed to a key advancement in the treatment of chronic pain

In 2010, engineer David Dinsmoor was looking for a project to occupy a high school intern

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

CardieX Limited (ASX:CDX)

Cardiex June 2024 Quarter Update

Cardiex Limited (ASX:CDX) is pleased to present its June 2024 quarter update.

CardieX Limited (ASX:CDX)

CardieX June Quarterly Appendix 4C

Cardiex Limited (ASX:CDX) is pleased to present its quarterly cash flow report for entities subject to Listing Rule 4.7B.

Cleo Diagnostics

CLEO Selects U.S. Clinical Trial Sites

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, 31 July 2024: Ovarian cancer diagnostics company, Cleo Diagnostics Limited (ASX:COV) (CLEO, or the Company) is pleased to announce progress for its U.S. clinical trials in support of its FDA application for its ovarian cancer diagnostic blood test.

