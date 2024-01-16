Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Basin Energy

2024 Athabasca Basin Uranium Exploration Program Commences

Basin Energy Ltd (ASX:BSN) (‘Basin’, or the ‘Company’) is pleased to provide a progress update on winter exploration activities on its Athabasca uranium projects (collectively the ‘projects’ or ‘portfolio’). Field work has now commenced for Basin’s winter program across the entire of Basin’s land portfolio. A high-resolution ground Stepwise Moving Loop Time-Domain Electromagnetic (‘EM’) survey is now underway at the North Millennium and Marshall projects, and final preparations are being made for phase 2 drilling at the Geikie project.

Key Highlights

  • Athabasca Basin Uranium Exploration programs commenced.
  • Significant ground electromagnetic survey initiated at North Millennium and Marshall projects.
    • Exploring for potential repetitions of Cameco’s Millennium deposit (104.8Mlb at 3.8% U3O8) 1 located 7 kilometres to the south.
  • Key contracts signed for February exploration drilling at Geikie project.
    • Phase 2 drilling targeting shallow (<300 metre) mineralisation in direct follow up to 2023 greenfield success.
    • Up to 2,500 metres planned for a minimum of 8 drill holes.
  • Positive uranium market sentiment continues to build, with U3O8 SPOT price exceeding US$105/Lb2.

Basin’s Managing Director, Pete Moorhouse, commented:

“Basin is taking an aggressive approach to its winter exploration program with teams back on the ground following the holiday season. 2024 is setting up to be a big year for the Company as the uranium market continues to heat up. We have no shortage of targets in the world’s premier uranium district which we will be systematically testing.

Ground EM is being conducted at North Millennium and Marshall, as we look to explore for repeats of Cameco’s Millennium deposit located just 7 kms to the south. This will pave the way for rapid follow up drilling of these targets.

Preparations for phase 2 drilling at Geikie are now well advanced and we are excited to be following up on the success of our phase 1 drill program, which intersected the key ingredients for Athabasca basement-hosted high-grade uranium deposits. We are happy to have secured the services of Athabasca Catering Limited Partnership and ITL Drilling to conduct the drilling for phase 2. The team completed the phase 1 program for Basin and demonstrated exceptional capabilities.”

Winter 2024 Geophysics

The North Millennium and Marshall projects are located in the southeastern portion of the Athabasca Basin and situated 7 km north of Cameco’s Millennium uranium deposit, host to 104.8 million pounds U3O8 at 3.76%3 and just 40 kilometres from the prolific McArthur River Mine host to 674.9 million pounds U3O8 at 17.0%4.

Figure 1: Basin’s North Millennium and Marshall uranium project locations

A ground-based high-resolution Stepwise Moving Loop Time-Domain EM survey consisting of around 100-line kilometres has commenced, with Discovery International Geophysics Inc. conducting the work. The program is expected to take approximately 6 weeks to complete, with results due in early Q2 2024. The survey is the final step at North Millennium and Marshall to progress the projects to a drill ready status.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Basin Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

