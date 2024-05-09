Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Osisko Metals Announces Updated Mineral Resource Estimate at Gaspé Copper - Indicated Resource of 495 Mt Grading 0.37% Copper Equivalent

Far Northern Resources: Newly Listed Australia-based Gold, Copper Explorer

Next Generation DLE Provider Electralith Produces 99.9% Pure Battery-Grade Lithium Hydroxide from Mandrake Brine

Energy Fuels Announces Q1-2024 Results, Including Continued Net Income, Continued Successful Uranium Ramp-Up, Commissioning Rare Earth Oxides Production, and Steps to Secure World-Scale Sources of Heavy Mineral Sands and Monazite

CORRECTION - Brunswick Exploration Drills 93.45 Meters at 1.55% Li2O at MR-6

Pursuit Minerals: Tier 1 Lithium Play in the Prolific Lithium Triangle in Argentina

Element79 Gold Corp.

ELEM:CC

Far Northern Resources

FNR:AU

Pursuit Minerals

PUR:AU

Brunswick Exploration

BRW:TCM
Lithium Outlook for Australia

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Battery Metals Outlook: Australia Edition

2024 Copper Market Outlook (Australia Ed.)

Largo Revises First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Release Date to May 15, 2024

Largo Inc. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (NASDAQ: LGO) announces a revised release date for its first quarter 2024 financial results to Wednesday, May 15, 2024. The Company will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2024 results and other updates on Thursday, May 16 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

To join the conference call without operator assistance on the day, you may register and enter your phone number at https://emportal.ink/3JCUmjJ to receive an instant automated call back.

You may also dial direct to be entered to the call by an operator using the dial-in details provided below.

Conference Call Details

Date:

Thursday, May 16, 2024

Time:

10:00 a.m. ET

Dial-in Number:

Local: +1 (416) 764-8650

North American Toll Free: +1 (888) 664-6383

Conference ID:

02623876

RapidConnect Link

https://emportal.ink/3JCUmjJ

Replay Number:

Local / International: + 1 (416) 764-8677

North American Toll Free: +1 (888) 390-0541

Replay Passcode: 623876#

Website:

To view press releases or any additional financial information, please visit the Investor Resources section of the Company's website at: https://www.largoinc.com/investors/Overview

About Largo

Largo is a globally recognized vanadium company known for its high-quality VPURE TM and VPURE+ TM products, sourced from its Maracás Menchen Mine in Brazil. The Company is currently focused on ramping up production of its ilmenite concentrate plant and is undertaking a strategic evaluation of its U.S.-based clean energy business, including its advanced VCHARGE vanadium battery technology to maximize the value of the organization. Largo's strategic business plan centers on maintaining its position as a leading vanadium supplier with a growth strategy to support a low-carbon future.

Largo's common shares trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "LGO". For more information on the Company, please visit www.largoinc.com .

Investor Relations
Alex Guthrie
Senior Manager, External Relations
+1.416.861.9778
aguthrie@largoinc.com

Largo to Release its First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on May 10, 2024

Largo Inc. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (NASDAQ: LGO) will release its first quarter 2024 financial results on Friday, May 10, 2024. Additionally, the Company will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2024 results and other updates on Monday, May 13 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

To join the conference call without operator assistance on the day, you may register and enter your phone number at https://emportal.ink/3JCUmjJ to receive an instant automated call back.

Largo Announces Cost Reduction and Productivity Improvements at its Maracás Menchen Mine; Reports Q1 2024 Production and Sales Results

All dollar amounts expressed are in thousands of U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Q1 2024 Highlights

Largo Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results; Continued Focus on Operational Improvements and Cost Reduction to Offset Depressed Vanadium Prices

All dollar amounts expressed are in thousands of U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Q4, Full Year 2023 and Other Highlights

Largo Announces a Proposed Joint Venture with Stryten Energy to Bring Innovation and Scale to North American Vanadium Flow Battery Market

New Relationship Would Establish Integrated Supply Chain for Vanadium and Vanadium Electrolyte Manufacturing; Support Growing Demand For Long-duration Energy Storage Solutions

Largo Inc. (TSX: LGO) (NASDAQ: LGO) is pleased to announce the signing of a non-binding letter of intent with Stryten Energy LLC (" Stryten ") to establish a 50:50 joint venture that would combine the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Largo Clean Energy Corp. (" LCE ") with Stryten's vanadium redox flow battery (" VRFB ") business (the " Proposed Transaction "). This announcement comes in concert with Enel Green Power España and LCE's go-live of a 5.5-megawatt hour VRFB in Spain, the deployment of one of the largest utility scale vanadium system in Europe.

Largo to Release its Fourth Quarter and Annual 2023 Financial Results on March 21, 2024

Largo Inc. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (NASDAQ: LGO) will release its fourth quarter and annual 2023 financial results on Thursday, March 21, 2024 after the close of market trading. Additionally, the Company will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter, annual 2023 results and other updates on Friday, March 22 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at https://emportal.ink/48drhVN to receive an instant automated call back.

Vanadium (V) element on a glowing periodic table.

Top 4 Vanadium-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Global vanadium-producing countries have benefited from infrastructure spending in China in recent years. However, in 2024 and beyond, the market is likely to be driven by demand related to energy storage as well.

While vanadium consumption has softened in recent months, there is still plenty of optimism that the market's medium- to long-term outlook remains strong. As mentioned, part of that is to do with the energy transition.

On the supply side, vanadium production has fallen in recent years as producers respond to lower levels of demand. Coming in at 110,000 metric tons (MT) in 2021, mined production of the metal dropped to 102,000 MT in 2022 and fell further to 100,000 MT in 2023, as per the most recent data from the US Geological Survey.

Keep reading...Show less
Australian Vanadium Limited

39% Increase in High Grade Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource

Resource update confirms Australian Vanadium Project as a Tier-1 high grade vanadium deposit

Australian Vanadium Limited (ASX: AVL, “the Company” or “AVL”) is pleased to announce an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (‘MRE’) for its vanadium project near Meekatharra, Western Australia (see Figure 1). This resource update continues to build on AVL’s aspirations to be the next primary producer of high purity vanadium underpinned by a quality, long life, Tier-1 asset.

Keep reading...Show less
Australian Vanadium Limited

Quarterly Activities Report - Period Ending 31 March 2024

Australian Vanadium Limited (ASX: AVL, “the Company” or “AVL”) is pleased to present its Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report.
Keep reading...Show less
Australian Vanadium

Australian Vanadium


Keep reading...Show less
Australian Vanadium Limited

Achievement of Ultra-High Purity 99.9% Vanadium Product

Australian Vanadium Limited (ASX: AVL, “the Company” or “AVL”) is pleased to announce that it has demonstrated the capability to produce greater than 99.9% ultra-high purity vanadium pentoxide (V2O5) at pilot scale, using AVL ore. These results confirm a processing route that can easily be incorporated into the AVL flowsheet, employing well known processing technology that can be readily scaled to meet market demand.

Keep reading...Show less
Australian Vanadium Limited

Battery Ready Vanadium Electrolyte Produced

Western Australian manufacturing facility operational

Australian Vanadium Limited (ASX: AVL, “the Company” or “AVL”) is pleased to announce that it has successfully commissioned its vanadium electrolyte manufacturing facility (Facility) and produced its first high purity vanadium electrolyte, ready for use in vanadium flow batteries (also known as ‘VFBs’). This follows the completion of construction of the Facility in December 20231 and the official opening by Federal Resources Minister, the Hon. Madeleine King MP on 17 January 2024.2

Keep reading...Show less

