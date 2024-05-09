Fundamental Research Initiates Coverage on Grid Battery Metals and Publishes its Initiation Research Report

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Should You Invest in Silver Bullion? (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

Trending Press Releases

Osisko Metals Announces Updated Mineral Resource Estimate at Gaspé Copper - Indicated Resource of 495 Mt Grading 0.37% Copper Equivalent

Far Northern Resources: Newly Listed Australia-based Gold, Copper Explorer

Next Generation DLE Provider Electralith Produces 99.9% Pure Battery-Grade Lithium Hydroxide from Mandrake Brine

Energy Fuels Announces Q1-2024 Results, Including Continued Net Income, Continued Successful Uranium Ramp-Up, Commissioning Rare Earth Oxides Production, and Steps to Secure World-Scale Sources of Heavy Mineral Sands and Monazite

CORRECTION - Brunswick Exploration Drills 93.45 Meters at 1.55% Li2O at MR-6

Pursuit Minerals: Tier 1 Lithium Play in the Prolific Lithium Triangle in Argentina

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Element79 Gold Corp.

ELEM:CC

Far Northern Resources

FNR:AU

Pursuit Minerals

PUR:AU

Brunswick Exploration

BRW:TCM
More Companies
Trending Reports

Lithium Outlook for Australia

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Battery Metals Outlook: Australia Edition

2024 Copper Market Outlook (Australia Ed.)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Fundamental Research Initiates Coverage on Grid Battery Metals and Publishes its Initiation Research Report

Fundamental Research Initiates Coverage on Grid Battery Metals and Publishes its Initiation Research Report

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

Coquitlam, BC May 9, 2024 TheNewswire Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid") ( TSXV: CELL, OTCQB: EVKRF FRA: NMK2 ) is pleased to report that Fundamental Research Corp. ("Fundamental" or "FRC") has initiated coverage of the Company. The Initiating Coverage Report can be viewed at Fundamental's website and various third-party websites.

Fundamental is one of the largest independent equity research firms in the world, specializing in small-cap companies and having covered over 650 companies in its 19 years of operation. Fundamental provides fee-based coverage to companies and Grid expresses no opinion on the fully independent forecasts, conclusions, and recommendations of Fundamental.   Grid contracted Fundamental to provide its third-party independent research report services for CAD$25,000 + GST.

The Fundamental Research Corp.'s Initiation Research Report includes a third-party independent review of Grid Battery Metals, an Enterprise Valuation Analysis and a Share Price Target completed by FRC's VP & Head of Research, Mr. Siddarth Rajeev, B. Tech (Electronics Engineering), MBA (Finance), CFA.

About Fundamental Research Corp.

FRC is one of the largest independent equity research firms in the world, having covered over 650 companies in its 21 years of operation. FRC provides fee-based coverage to companies and Grid expresses no opinion on the fully independent forecasts, conclusions, and recommendations of FRC.  Their research is being used by some of the largest institutional investors in the world who access it through channels such as Reuters, S&P Capital IQ, Bloomberg, and by subscription.

FRC takes steps to ensure independence including setting fees in advance and utilizing analysts who must abide by CFA Institute Code of Ethics and Standards of Professional Conduct. Additionally, analysts may not trade in any security under coverage. FRC has full editorial control of all research, timing of release of the reports, and release of liability for negative reports are protected contractually.

About Grid Battery Metals Inc.

Grid Battery Metals Inc. is a Canadian based exploration company whose primary listing is on the TSX Venture Exchange.  The Company's maintains a focus on exploration for high value battery metals required for the electric vehicle (EV) market.

  www.gridbatterymetals.com .

About Texas Springs Property

The Company owns a 100% interest in the Texas Spring Property which consists of mineral lode claims located in Elko County, Nevada. The Property is in the Granite Range southeast of Jackpot, Nevada, about 73 km north-northeast of Wells, Nevada. The target is a lithium clay deposit in volcanic tuff and tuffaceous sediments of the Humbolt Formation. A Phase 1 exploration program at the Texas Springs Property (Fall 2023) yielded r esults with average lithium grades of 2010 ppm, applying a 1,000 ppm cut-off, and up to  5,610 ppm Lithium .

The Texas Spring property adjoins the southern border of the Nevada North Lithium Project - owned by Surge Battery Metals Inc. ("Surge") (TSXV: NILI, OTC: NILIF) and comprised of 725 mineral claims.  Surge's first round of drilling identified strongly mineralized lithium bearing clays. The average lithium content within all near surface clay zones intersected in the 2022 drilling program, applying a 1000 ppm cut-off, was 3254 ppm. (Press release March 29, 2023 ). More recent results have shown higher grade lithium up to 8070 ppm on this property after initial drilling (Press release September 12, 2023 ). Our exploration results are on-trend with these results.

About Clayton Valley Lithium Project

The Company owns a 100% interest in 113 lithium lode and placer claims covering over 640 hectares in Clayton Valley. Clayton Valley is a down-dropped closed basin formed by the Miocene age Great Basin extension and is still active due to movement along the Walker Lane structural zone.  As a result, the basin has preserved multiple layers of lithium bearing volcanic ash, resulting from multiple eruptive events over the past 6 million years including eruptions from the 700,000-year-old Long Valley Caldera system and related events.  These ash layers are thought to contribute to the lithium brines extracted by Albemarle and are also likely involved in the formation of the exposed lithium rich clay deposits on the east side of Clayton Valley.

Volt Canyon Lithium Property

The Company owns a 100% interest in 80 placer claims covering approximately 635 hectares of alluvial sediments and clays located 122 km northeast of Tonopah, Nevada.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Tim Fernback"

Tim Fernback, President & CEO

Contact Information:

Email: info@gridbatterymetals.com

Phone: 604- 428-5690

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements. It should be noted that results from any adjacent property(s) are not an indication of what may be found on the Company's property(s).

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Grid Battery MetalsCELL:CCTSXV:CELLBase Metals Investing
CELL:CC
Grid Battery Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Grid Battery Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Grid Battery Metals

Grid Battery Metals


Keep reading...Show less
Grid Battery Exploration Team Reports its MT Geophysics Survey Results on the Clayton Valley Lithium Project

Grid Battery Exploration Team Reports its MT Geophysics Survey Results on the Clayton Valley Lithium Project

Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid") (TSXV:CELL)(OTCQB:EVKRF)(FRA:NMK2) is pleased announce the results of the initial exploration program, a Magnetotelluric (MT) geophysics survey performed by the KLM Geoscience ("KLM"). The geophysics survey was overseen by Grid's Qualified Professional, Mr. Steven McMillin P.G

MT survey profiles

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Grid Battery Metals Comments on Recent Promotional Activity Pursuant to OTC Markets Request

Grid Battery Metals Comments on Recent Promotional Activity Pursuant to OTC Markets Request

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - April 29 2024- Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid") (TSXV: CELL, OTCQB: EVKRF FRA: NMK2) has received a request by the OTC Markets Group to comment on recent promotional activity related to Grid's common shares traded on the OTC Markets.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Grid Battery Announces Record Date and Effective Date for Spin-Out of AC/DC Battery Shares

Grid Battery Announces Record Date and Effective Date for Spin-Out of AC/DC Battery Shares

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

  • Grid Battery Metals Inc. sets April 25, 2024 as the record date for the distribution to its shareholders of AC/DC shares

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Grid Battery Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Grid Battery Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid") (TSXV:CELL)(OTCQB:EVKRF)(FRA:NMK2) is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General and Special Meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders of the Company held on April 9, 2024. All matters set out in its management information circular dated March 7, 2024 were approved with 99% voting in favour of all resolutions, including approval of the proposed plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") for the previously announced spin-out by the Company of 9,414,040 common shares of its wholly owned subsidiary ACDC Battery Metals Inc. ("ACDC") to the shareholders of the Company and the Company will transfer to ACDC ownership of its Nickel Properties in British Columbia. The Company will keep shareholders apprised of the status of the closing of the Arrangement and the timing of the share dividend

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Grid Battery Re-Engages TD Media d/b/a Life Water Media to Provide Media Services

Grid Battery Re-Engages TD Media d/b/a Life Water Media to Provide Media Services

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - April 5, 2024 - Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid") (TSXV:CELL ) ( OTC:EVKRF ), ( FRA:NMK2) announces that the Company has re- engaged the services of TD Media LLC dba Life Water Media LLC ("Life Water Media") to help raise online marketing awareness and to provide a comprehensive digital media marketing campaign for the Company.  Life Water Media is based out of Sugar Land, Texas.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Awalé Announces Closing of C$11.5 Million "Bought Deal" Private Placement of Units

Awalé Announces Closing of C$11.5 Million "Bought Deal" Private Placement of Units

Awalé Resources (TSXV: ARIC) ("Awalé" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the bought-deal private placement initially announced on April 17, 2024 (the "Offering"). The Company issued ‎‎18,549,500 ‎units ("Units") of the Company ‎(which includes ‎2,419,500 ‎Units issued pursuant to the exercise in full of the over-allotment ‎option) ‎at a price of C$0.62 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $11,500,690‎. The Offering was underwritten by Canaccord Genuity Corp. on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the "Underwriters").

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company ("Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of C$0.80 per Common Share until May 8, 2026.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Congratulates Neighbouring Treasury Metals Inc. on Combination Transaction with Frank Giustra Backed Deal

Heritage Mining Congratulates Neighbouring Treasury Metals Inc. on Combination Transaction with Frank Giustra Backed Deal

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce New Copper Targets at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce New Copper Targets at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

New step-out targets identified from high-powered electromagnetic surveys

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSXV:BAY)(OTCQB:ATBHF) ("Aston Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to present the preliminary interpretation of the initial results from geophysical activities currently underway at the Storm Copper Project ("Storm" or the "Project") on Somerset Island, Nunavut. The program is being conducted by American West Metals Limited ("American West"), who is the operator of the Project. American West has completed the required expenditures to earn an undivided 80% interest in the Project. American West will be solely responsible for funding the program

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trident Royalties PLC Announces Q1 2024 Activities Update

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Q1 2024 Activities Update

Q1 2024 Activities Update

Trident Royalties PLC (AIM:TRR)(OTCQB:TDTRF), the diversified mining royalty company, is pleased to provide an update on its activities during the quarter ended 31 March 2024

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF C$5 MILLION FINANCING WITH RIO TINTO

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF C$5 MILLION FINANCING WITH RIO TINTO

western copper and gold corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) announces it has completed the previously announced private placement with Rio Tinto Canada Inc. ("Rio Tinto") pursuant to Rio Tinto's subscription rights as a result of the Company's recent issuance of common shares.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

Rio Tinto acquired 2,609,890 common shares of the Company at a price of C$1.90 per share for proceeds of C$4,958,791 , allowing Rio Tinto to maintain its interest of approximately 9.7%.

western copper and gold corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

On behalf of the board,

"Sandeep Singh"

Sandeep Singh
Chief Executive Officer
western copper and gold corporation

SOURCE western copper and gold corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2024/06/c2410.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian North Resources Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Ferguson Lake Project in Nunavut, Canada

Canadian North Resources Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Ferguson Lake Project in Nunavut, Canada

Highlights:

  • Indicated Mineral Resources to 66.1 million tonnes (Mt) containing 1,093 million pounds (Mlb) copper at 0.75%, 678Mlb nickel at 0.47%, 79Mlb cobalt at 0.05%, 2.34 million ounces (Moz) palladium at 1.10 g/t and 0.42Moz platinum at 0.19 g/t.
  • 80% of the Indicated Mineral Resources are Open Pit comprising 52.7Mt at 0.65% Cu, 0.43% Ni, 0.05% Co, 0.97g/t Pd and 0.17% Pt.
  • Inferred Mineral Resources of 25.9Mt containing 558Mlb copper at 0.98%, 333Mlb nickel at 0.58%, 40Mlb cobalt at 0.07%, 1.12Moz palladium at 1.43 g/t and 0.21Moz platinum at 0.25 g/t.
  • The Mineral Resources are estimated only for the West, Central and East Zone of the 15km long main mineralized horizon. The potential to identify additional Mineral Resources exists along the strike and down dip of the currently defined Mineral Resources and on satellite zones including M-Zone, A51-Zone, A51 Far Side Zone, West Zone South and South Discovery Zone.

Canadian North Resources Inc. ("Canadian North" or the "Company") (TSXV: CNRI; OTCQX: CNRSF; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) is pleased to announce that following the release of the Mineral Resource estimate on March 19, 2024, it has filed its National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report on its 100% owned Ferguson Lake base metal (nickel, copper, cobalt) and platinum-group metals ("PGM", palladium and platinum) Project ("the Ferguson Lake Project" or "the Project"), entitled "Independent Technical Report on the Mineral Resource Estimate for the Ferguson Lake Project, Nunavut, Canada ("the Technical Report")", prepared by SRK Consulting and Ronacher McKenzie Geoscience Inc., effective March 19, 2024, on SEDAR at http:www.sedar+.com . The Technical Report has also been posted on the Company's website at www.cnresources.com .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Grid Battery Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Grid Battery Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Cosa Resources Announces Summer Exploration Plans for Athabasca Basin Uranium Projects

Largo Revises First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Release Date to May 15, 2024

$8 Million Capital Raise to Commence Bringing the Mt Boppy Gold Mine into Production in 2024

Mernova’s Strong Progress Continues

Related News

Energy Investing

Cosa Resources Announces Summer Exploration Plans for Athabasca Basin Uranium Projects

Gold Investing

$8 Million Capital Raise to Commence Bringing the Mt Boppy Gold Mine into Production in 2024

Magnesium Investing

Securing North America’s Strategic and Critical Magnesium Supply Chain

Rare Earth Investing

ChemX - Investor Presentation

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Gold Corp Successfully Closes Maverick Springs Option Agreement

Gold Investing

Outback Goldfields Welcomes George Salamis as Strategic Advisor

×