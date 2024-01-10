Via IBNNextech3D.ai ( OTCQX: NEXCF ) ( CSE: NTAR ) (FSE: 1SS), an AI-3D model supplier for major e-commerce retailers announces an uptick in sales with a series of six 2024 contracts, renewals from: CB2 - a division of Crate and Barrel, Artika, renowned for its avant-garde lighting solutions, Raptor Tactical, a designer and manufacturer of modern tactical equipment for Military, Police and other Law enforcement units, William Wood Mirrors, EOD Gear supplies, providing Tactical Gear to EOD Techs and Commands, SWAT, and City Grounds, and sees other growing sales opportunities in its 3D modeling pipeline. Nextech3D.ai anticipates continued momentum in 3D modeling demand to reinforce its position as a leader in the development and deployment of AI for in the 3D modeling industry for e-commerce. These contracts reflect a diverse range of industries, indicating the broad applicability and demand for Nextech3D.ai's services. The Company is continuing to develop patents around its proprietary technology while building and launching breakthrough AI for the mass scale of 3D models, which it sees as a significant growth market in 2024.
XReality Group: Focused on XR Products for Entertainment and Enterprise Markets
xReality Group Limited (ASX:XRG) specializes in virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR) and physical simulation for the enterprise, defense and consumer markets. The company aims to provide physical and digital simulations for military and law enforcement applications. XR stands for extended reality and is a catch-all term for VR, AR, and mixed reality (MR).
xReality Group operates four major brands, and the group’s portfolio companies include XR production company Red Cartel, Operator XR, two Australian indoor skydiving facilities, and FREAK Virtual Reality venues.
Operator XR focuses on the enterprise segment, more specifically the defense and law enforcement sectors. Operator XR systems help military personnel and law enforcement officers train in operational tactics and procedures within a virtual reality environment. The VR system complements the existing training methods and helps its users to train more often, covering a broad range of scenarios centered on de-escalation tactics, use of force decision-making, and operational procedures.
Company Highlights
- Listed on the ASX, xReality Group is an Australia-based company that specializes in building and operating virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and physical simulation for the enterprise, defense and consumer leisure markets.
- The company serves both entertainment and enterprise segments that include defense and law enforcement agencies.
- xReality operates four major brands across the end markets which include - iFly Downunder and iFly Gold Coast (both entertainment and enterprise); Freak Entertainment (retail market); Red Cartel (both entertainment and enterprise); and Operator XR (enterprise), the most important segment for the company focused on defense and law enforcement agencies.
- The total addressable market for the Operator XR segment is valued at US$3.37 billion with the US accounting for nearly 40 percent of the total market.
- The company is focusing on the US market and has already made its first law enforcement sale in the US in August 2023. The impact of this first US sale enhances the company’s reputation and credibility, serving as a testament to the quality of its products.
- xReality recently (Nov 2023) raised AU$2.9 million via a rights issue, of which nearly AU$2 million will be used to accelerate its US growth and the remainder will be used to reduce debt.
Overview
xReality Group Limited (ASX:XRG) specializes in virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR) and physical simulation for the enterprise, defense and consumer markets. The company’s primary focus is to provide physical and digital simulations for military and law enforcement applications. XR stands for extended reality and is a catch-all term for VR, AR, and mixed reality (MR).
The company was co-founded by two Australian military veterans to build physical skydiving simulators for both military training and the tourist market. The company has since expanded its simulation portfolio from indoor skydiving to include out-of-home virtual reality entertainment, defense XR training, and XR software development. xReality targets both the entertainment and the enterprise markets, which include defense, law enforcement, and other government agencies.
The company was listed on the ASX on January 18, 2013, as Indoor Skydive Australia Group (ASX:IDZ) and was rebranded to xReality Group on December 8, 2021.
It operates four major brands, and the group’s portfolio companies include XR production company Red Cartel, Operator XR, two Australian indoor skydiving facilities, and FREAK Virtual Reality venues.
The global total addressable market for the Operator XR business in the law enforcement and military markets is valued at about $3.37 billion in annual recurring revenue (ARR). Of this, the United States accounts for $1.3 billion, or 40 percent of the total, while the rest of the world is $2 billion. xReality has rightly been focusing on increasing its presence in the US given its relatively high share in the global context.
The global military market is significantly higher than the law enforcement market. Overall, the military market is valued at $2.68 billion, and the law enforcement market is valued at $682.6 million. Here again, the US is a significant player accounting for the largest share of the global pie in both military and law enforcement.
In the US, there are around 14 tier-1 law enforcement agencies (with 5,000 to 50,000 officers), 170 tier-2 agencies (with 500 to 5,000 officers), and 2,924 tier-3 agencies (with 40 to 500 officers). In total, the overall US law enforcement market is estimated at $170 million to $447 million in ARR.
Moreover, the US military market is almost three times the size of the law enforcement market, with an annual military budget of $842 billion. The addressable market is estimated at $499 million to $1.3 billion.
With annual revenues of about AU$10 million, xReality’s market share has a significant runway for growth. The company’s strategy to focus on its entry into the US market has seen some traction with first sales in the US in August 2023. The company has since expanded its US sales team, and the US sales pipeline is rapidly growing.
Key Business Units
Operator XR
Operator XR focuses on the enterprise segment, more specifically the defense and law enforcement sectors. Operator XR systems help military personnel and law enforcement officers train in operational tactics and procedures within a virtual reality environment. The VR system complements the existing training methods and helps its users to train more often, covering a broad range of scenarios centered on de-escalation tactics, use of force decision-making, and operational procedures.
The system was developed from the ground up, using the latest innovations in VR technology, with all IP owned by xReality. The company has invested a total of AU$2.5 million in the ongoing development of the Operator XR product. Operator XR offers several benefits: First, it provides a software platform that can be easily updated and configured. It offers significant cost savings and can simulate threats that cannot be replicated by other means. Second, it helps create the virtual environment at a fraction of the cost and time. Third, it creates an immersive environment allowing the use of live weapons and equipment leading to greater preparedness. Lastly, it can work offline enabling the training anytime and anywhere.
With offices in Sydney and Virginia, the segment focuses on two main markets – Australia and the US. The Australian operations were launched in 2021, followed by the US in 2023. With a go-to-market strategy focused on the ‘tier 3’ segment of the US law enforcement market, xReality made its first US law enforcement sale in August 2023. Tier 3 market includes nearly 3,000 police agencies with 40 to 500 officers. These agencies typically have much shorter sales cycles and faster procurement pathways than larger state and federal agencies.
The strategy seems to be working with xReality seeing a surge in their total sales pipeline in the US, which stands at AU$31 million with 60 individual qualified opportunities at various stages.
iFly Downunder and iFly Gold Coast
xReality operates indoor skydiving facilities under the brands – iFly Downunder (located in Sydney) and iFly Gold Coast (located in Queensland). During FY 2023, xReality invested significantly in enhancing both iFly Downunder and iFly Gold Coast, resulting in upgrades to mechanical cooling systems, IT hardware and building works. This segment serves both the entertainment and enterprise markets. The first indoor skydiving tunnel was launched in 2014. Since then, xReality has been serving about 200,000 visitors annually. iFly provides a steady, stable revenue cash flow, essential to fund the growth side of the business.
Freak Entertainment
Freak Entertainment is xReality’s virtual reality entertainment brand, established in 2019 to bring a market-leading VR experience to a retail footprint. The brand and IP are 100 percent owned by xReality, which includes cutting-edge technology and in-house-built games. It has served nearly 300,000 customers across its five locations in New South Wales and Queensland. Freak Entertainment venues offer various entertainment options such as VR arcade games, VR Escape Rooms, and VR Laser Tag among others.
Red Cartel
Red Cartel develops software products that cater to both the entertainment and enterprise markets. A leading expert in developing AR, VR, XR and enterprise software for the entertainment, oil and gas, healthcare, mining and government sectors, Red Cartel has more than 20 years of market track record. xReality acquired Red Cartel in August 2021 to deliver in-house development capability and support its other three businesses.
Management Team
John Diddams – Non-Executive Chairman
John Diddams holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce from the University of NSW, is a fellow of the Australian Society of CPAs, and is a fellow of the Australian Institute of Company Directors. He has more than 40 years of financial and management experience in Australia and overseas, with rich experience in the practical application of ASX listing rules, Australian corporations’ law, international accounting standards, and corporate governance principles. Diddams has a strong track record in driving business performance, mergers and acquisitions, due diligence and corporate governance.
Wayne Jones – Director and Chief Executive Officer
Wayne Jones has been the company's founder and CEO since November 2011. Before establishing xReality, he was a Commander with the Special Air Service Regiment (SASR) and was responsible for the development and performance of teams in complex and challenging environments. He holds formal qualifications in project management, business, security, and risk management, and financial management, and is a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors. He has more than 25 years of experience in leading teams and delivering results. He is an experienced skydiver and maintains his involvement with the Australian Defense Force. He is also the president of the Australian Special Air Service Association (NSW Branch).
Danny Hogan – Non-Executive Director
Danny Hogan joined the Australian Regular Army in 1991 and, in 1997 was selected for further service within the Special Air Service Regiment. He has been recognized and awarded for his actions and leadership during his 21-year military career, including the Medal for Gallantry. He was selected for and completed a two-year military exchange in the US with two of the country’s elite Special Forces Commands. Hogan was a highly qualified senior dive instructor within the Special Air Service Regiment. He served as an executive director and the chief operations officer of xReality from the foundation of the company until November 2019, at which time he became a non-executive director. He is a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.
Kim Hopwood – Executive Director and Chief Technology and Products Officer
Kim Hopwood has more than 20 years of experience across technology, media, management, and operations. He started his career as a network engineer at Cisco, then co-founded digital agency Pusher in 2004. He has worked with xReality since 2012 as a supplier, and then as a freelance consultant before joining full-time in 2019. In his role as chief technology and products officer, he is responsible for all products along with the development of company strategy.
Mark Smethurst – Non-Executive Director
Mark Smethurst is an accomplished senior executive leader, with a highly successful track record commanding large and diverse teams both in Australia and overseas. He is a former Australian Military Brigadier General and has rich experience in dealing with Australian and international defense and supply chains. He was head of preparedness, and director of General Joint Force Analysis, responsible for developing futures concepts, experimentation, lessons, and preparedness.
Philip Copeland – Non-Executive Director
Philip Copeland is an experienced senior leader in the enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) sector and has a highly successful track record scaling enterprise SaaS businesses into global markets across highly regulated industries including government and financial services. He was the former CEO and founder of Avoka Software, a digital business enablement platform. He is the chairman of xReality’s International Growth Committee.
Stephen Tofler – Chief Financial Officer
Stephen Tofler was appointed CFO and company secretary in February 2019. He has more than 20 years of experience as a CFO in financial services, manufacturing and in public practice. He is formally qualified as a CPA, maintains a CPA Public Practice Certificate, and has a Bachelor of Business degree.
Nextech3D.AI Expanding AI Patent Portfolio and Announces Six New 3D Modeling Contracts & Renewals
CEO Evan Gappelberg commented, "As we start the new year, I am very optimistic about the trajectory of Nextech3D.ai. When we look at the diverse range of contracts, renewals, and the enthusiastic interest we're receiving it reaffirms our conviction as AI/AR and 3D industry leaders. I'm especially pleased with our AI engineers who've created value for our business, which is evident by the recent launch of our AI-powered 3D model search engine tool." He continued, "We are actively building and launching new breakthrough AI for the mass scale of 3D models and continuing to apply for and develop new patents around our proprietary AI technology."
CB2
CB2 have agreed on a six figure expansion contract for an additional 500 3D product models. Additionally, they are renewing their hosting agreement to continue hosting 2500+ 3D product models on their website that Nextech previously created for them. CB2 is a division of Crate and Barrel, a major modern furniture and home decor retailer. In total, CB & CB2 operate approx 110 U.S. locations and 24 brick-and-mortar locations across North America.
View 3D product model of a couch on CB2 website: click here
Artika
Artika, renowned for its avant-garde lighting solutions, has not only renewed their contract for more 3D models but also extended their hosting agreement with Nextech3D.ai.
View 3D product model of a light on the Artika website: click here
Raptor Tactical
Renewing their commitment to Nextech3D.ai, Raptor Tactical has signed a renewal deal for more 3D models, showcasing the enduring partnership between the two companies. Raptor Tactical is a designer and manufacturer of modern tactical equipment for Military, Police and other Law enforcement units. A 3D product model can be explored on Raptor Tactical's website at https://raptortactical.com/mifak-modified-individual-first-aid-kit/.
William Wood Mirrors
William Wood Mirrors has chosen to renew their contract with Nextech3D.ai, signaling continued trust in the company's ability to deliver high-quality 3D models. William Wood has almost four decades of experience in designing and manufacturing mirrors, lighting, and occasional furniture.
EOD Gear
EOD Gear, a new customer in the Nextech3D.ai portfolio, has joined forces with the Company for cutting-edge 3D modeling solutions. EOD Gear supplies EOD and Tactical Gear to EOD Techs and Commands, SWAT and Individuals.
City Grounds
City Grounds , an existing partner of Nextech3D.ai, has renewed their hosting contract, further solidifying their commitment to the exceptional services provided by the 3D modeling experts. City Grounds offers a curated selection of high-quality merchandise tailored to the urban cycling lifestyle.
These customers are collaborations that showcase Nextech3D.ai's commitment to providing cutting-edge 3D modeling solutions to a diverse range of industries.
AI Powered 3D Model Search Engine
The Company's innovative approach is further highlighted by their recent launch of its in-house built AI-powered 3D model search engine, aimed at scaling the production of 3D models. This groundbreaking AI search engine uses computer vision with AI and is designed to speed-up and scale-up operations for the 3D modeling process. The AI based search engine uses images to search Nextech's internal library of 3D models and recommends a close match to the given image. This enables the Company to speed up the process of 3D model creation, thus increasing the number of 3D models the company can produce. The Company is continuing to develop patents around its proprietary technology while building and launching breakthrough AI for the mass scale of 3D models, which it sees as a significant growth market in 2024.
Watch a demo of the AI-Powered 3D model search engine tool - click here
About Nextech3D.ai
Nextech3D.ai or the "Company," (OTCQX: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: 1SS), is a versatile augmented reality and AI technology company that utilizes its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to craft immersive 3D experiences at scale for E-COMMERCE. The Company's primary focus lies in creating high-quality 3D WebAR photorealistic models for various e-commerce retailers. Nextech3D.ai has adopted a unique approach to creating shareholder value beyond its operating business of creating 3D models.
The Company also develops or acquires disruptive AI-technologies, which are subsequently spun out to shareholders as standalone public companies. This spin-out strategy allows Nextech3D.ai to issue stock dividends to its shareholders while maintaining significant ownership in the public spin-out, without dilution to the parent company Nextech3D.ai.
Notably, Nextech3D.ai successfully spun out "ARway," (OTCQB: ARWYF | CSE: ARWY | FSE:E65 ) its spatial computing platform, as a standalone public company on October 26, 2022. The Company retains a 49% stake with 13 million shares in ARway Corp. while distributing 4 million shares to Nextech shareholders.
Similarly, Nextech3D.ai accomplished its second spin-out launching Toggle3D.ai, (OTCQB: TGGLF | CSE: TGGL | FSE: Q0C ) an AI-powered 3D design studio aimed at competing with Adobe. The Company retains a 44% stake with 13 million shares in Toggle3D.ai Corp.
To learn more, please follow us on Twitter , YouTube , Instagram , LinkedIn , and Facebook , or visit our website: https://www.Nextechar.com .
For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations Contact
Julia Viola
investor.relations@nextechar.com
Evan Gappelberg
CEO and Director
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)
Forward-looking Statements
The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.
NEO Battery Materials Announces Change of Business Completion on the TSX Venture Exchange to an Industrial, Technology, or Life Sciences Issuer
T S X V : NBM ) ( OTCQB: NBMFF )
NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (" NEO " or the " C o mpan y "), a low-cost silicon anode materials developer that enables longer-running, rapid-charging lithium-ion batteries, is pleased to announce that the Company has received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV ") for the Change of Business into a Tier 2 Industrial, Technology, or Life Sciences Issuer in accordance with TSXV Policy 5.2 – Changes of Business and Reverse Takeovers .
NEO Battery Materials is progressing towards commercializing its proprietary silicon anode active materials called NBMSiDE ® . The reclassification as an industrial and technology issuer directly aligns with the Company's main purpose of battery materials technology development. This change further opens strategic opportunities to actively pursue value-enhancing projects and integration into the global battery supply chain.
With the issuance of the final bulletin, the Change of Business will be effective on the TSXV, and the Company's common shares will resume trading at the opening on Thursday, January 11, 2024.
About NEO Battery Materials Ltd.
NEO Battery Materials is a Canadian battery materials technology company focused on developing silicon anode materials for lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles, electronics, and energy storage systems. With a patent-protected, low-cost manufacturing process, NEO Battery enables longer-running and ultra-fast charging batteries compared to existing state-of-the-art technologies. The Company aims to be a globally-leading producer of silicon anode materials for the electric vehicle and energy storage industries. For more information, please visit the Company's website at: https://www.neobatterymaterials.com/ .
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Spencer Sung Bum Huh
Director, President and CEO
shuh@neobatterymaterials.com
This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the effectiveness and feasibility of technologies which have not yet been tested or proven on a commercial scale, competitive risks and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedarplus.com . Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Nanalysis Scientific Corp. Announces Grant of Restricted Share Units
Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ( TSXV:NSCI OTCQX:NSCIF, FRA:1N1 ) ("Nanalysis" or the "Company") announces that the Company's Board of Directors has granted 475,000 Restricted Share Units ("RSU"s) to its independent Directors, pursuant to the Company's RSU plan. Each RSU is exercisable for one common share in the capital of the Company for a period ending at the end of the calendar year, three years after the date of grant. 100,000 of the RSUs vest immediately, and the remaining RSUs vest as to one-third on each of the 12-month, 24-month, and 36-month anniversary of the date of grant.
Nanalysis' business is what we term "MRI and NMR for industry". The Company develops and manufactures portable Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectrometers or analyzers for laboratory and industrial markets. The NMReady-60™ was the first full-feature portable NMR spectrometer in a single compact enclosure requiring no liquid helium or any other cryogens. The Company has followed-up that initial offering with new products and continues to have a strong innovation pipeline. In 2020 Nanalysis announced the launch of its 100MHz device, the most powerful and most advanced compact NMR device ever brought to market.
Nanalysis' devices are used in many industries (oil and gas, chemical, mining, pharma, biotech, flavor and fragrances, agrochemicals, law enforcement, and more) as well as numerous government and university research labs around the world. The Company continues to exploit new global market opportunities independently and with partners.
In 2022 the Company acquired K'(Prime) Technologies Inc. (K'Prime), a North American sales and service company which provides sales services for scientific instrumentation for pharma, food, chemical and oil & gas customers, as well as imaging systems for security applications. K'Prime's service organization provides airport and commercial security installation and maintenance solutions across North America .
Additionally in 2022, the Company acquired a 43% ownership in Quad Systems AG ("Quad Systems"), a Zurich-based Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) company focused on high-field NMR for pharmaceutical and other vertical markets.
This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
