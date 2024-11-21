Operator XR – Sales Update November 24

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Leigh Goehring: Gold's "Massive Bull Market" Just Starting; Uranium and Copper Outlook

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

When is the Starlink IPO Date and Can You Invest? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 4 Largest Lithium Reserves by Country (Updated 2024)

How Could Trump's US Election Win Affect the Gold Price?

Trending Press Releases

McDermitt PFS Demonstrates Multi-Decade Competitive Source of US Lithium Carbonate

OSISKO METALS EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM AND ANNOUNCES C$100 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL FINANCING

Silver47 Drills 2.48m of 14.95 g/t Gold, 249.50 g/t Silver, 21.97% Zinc, 7.03% Lead, 0.42% Copper at Its Red Mountain Project, Alaska

First Helium Reviewing Potential Follow Up Targets to Leduc Anomaly Drill

SAGA Metals Announces Assay Results from North Wind Iron Ore Project

Sirona Biochem Announces Publication of Groundbreaking Study on TFC-1326 Compound in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Silver47 Exploration

AGA:CC

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Syntheia

SYAI:CC

Jindalee Lithium

JLL:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
XReality Group

Operator XR – Sales Update November 24

xReality Group Limited (ASX:XRG) (xReality) is pleased to provide the following sales update for Operator XR, a wholly owned subsidiary of xReality Group Ltd. Operator XR provides Military and Law Enforcement agencies around the world with a unique, integrated Mission Planning & Rehearsal System, which is portable, secure, and highly immersive.

In light of the XRG AGM being held today, the board would like to provide the market with the latest sales performance information on Operator XR since the last market update on the 31st October 2024 contained within the Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4C.

Highlights

  • Total Contract Value of $7.13m in FY25 YTD vs $4.1M EOFY24
  • Annual Recurring Revenue $3.54m increase of 59% from EOFY24
  • United States Department of Defence Project ($5.6m) on track

Operator XR Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR)

  • Total ARR = $3,538,580
  • ARR increase since 1st October = $496,885 (+16%)

Operator XR Total Contract Value (TCV)

  • Total TCV YTD = $7,130,955
  • Total TCV increase since 1st October = $882,351 (+14%)

XRG CEO Wayne Jones said, “The remarkable penetration of Operator XR across both the Law Enforcement and Military markets, particularly in the United States of America, has continued throughout the early stages of the financial year. The exposure gained through major customers, including the US Department of Defence, is beginning to open new opportunities to other federal agencies and brings further validation to the Operator XR software.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from xReality Group, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:xrgemerging tech stocksemerging tech explorationemerging tech investingEmerging Tech Investing
XRG:AU
XReality Group
Sign up to get your FREE

XReality Group Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
XReality Group (ASX:XRG)

XReality Group


Keep reading...Show less
XReality Group

xReality Group Limited Chairman’s Address 2024 Annual General Meeting – 22 November 2024

xReality Group Limited (ASX:XRG) (xReality) is pleased to present xReality Group Limited’s 2024 Annual General Meeting.

Keep reading...Show less
Syntheia Rings the Opening Bell on the Canadian Securities Exchange

Syntheia Rings the Opening Bell on the Canadian Securities Exchange

Syntheia Corp. ("Syntheia" or the "Company") (Syntheia.ai), CSE SYAI, a Canadian leader in conversational AI, is pleased to announce that the Company's leadership team rang the bell to open the market in collaboration with the Canadian Securities Exchange to celebrate its successful listing under the symbol "SYAI".

" We look forward to great success through our partnership with the CSE as we commercially launch our conversational AI to the market. On behalf of the Company, I would like to thank everyone who has made this milestone happen, " commented Tony Di Benedetto, Chief Executive Officer at Syntheia.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Provaris Energy

Notice of Initial Substantial Holder - Regal Funds Management Pty Ltd

Provaris Energy Ltd (ASX.PV1, Provaris, the Company) is pleased to present the notice of initial substantial holder.


Keep reading...Show less
Syntheia Set to Enhance Customer Communication with Its AI-Powered Virtual Assistant

Syntheia Set to Enhance Customer Communication with Its AI-Powered Virtual Assistant

Syntheia Corp. ("Syntheia" or the "Company") (Syntheia.ai), CSE SYAI, a Canadian leader in conversational AI, announces that its innovative SaaS platform, designed to transform how businesses manage inbound telephone calls is set to launch in January of 2025. Leveraging advanced Natural Language Processing (NLP), Syntheia's virtual assistants enhance communication and efficiency targeting small and medium businesses in this large global marketplace.

" Our mission is to eliminate as many inefficiencies as we can with managing inbound calls that small to medium-sized businesses face utilizing the power of AI" said Tony Di Benedetto, CEO of Syntheia. "With AI-driven virtual assistants, we provide these businesses with tools to improve customer satisfaction while reducing operational costs. We are gearing up now for commercial launch in January of 2025, less than 8 weeks away."

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Securities Exchange Reports October 2024 Performance Figures

Canadian Securities Exchange Reports October 2024 Performance Figures

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced market statistics for October 2024.

October 2024 Operating Statistics

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sona Nanotech to Showcase Its THT Cancer Therapy at NCL 20th Anniversary Symposium and Provides Corporate Update

Sona Nanotech to Showcase Its THT Cancer Therapy at NCL 20th Anniversary Symposium and Provides Corporate Update

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company", "Sona") is pleased to announce that its Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Len Pagliaro, has been invited to showcase Sona's developing Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy ("THT") cancer treatment today at the Nanotechnology Characterization Laboratory ("NCL"). Sona will be one of six commercial and academic collaborators to present its research at the NCL's 20th anniversary "Advancing Medical Applications of Cancer Nanotechnology" symposium. Sona's subsidiary was previously selected for the NCL Assay Cascade Program, the premier program in the World for bringing nanomaterials through critical preclinical stages and facilitating regulatory review, in which Sona's materials were assessed for biocompatibility. The NCL was established by the National Cancer Institute ("NCI") to accelerate the progress of nanomedicine by providing preclinical characterization and safety testing of nanoparticles. The NCL is a collaborative effort between NCI, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA"), and the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

XReality Group
Sign up to get your FREE

XReality Group Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Proceeds from Exercise of Options

White Cliff Minerals Limited (ASX: WCN) – Trading Halt

Takeover Offer for Mako Gold Limited – Share Offer Unconditional and Status of Offers Conditions

xReality Group Limited Chairman’s Address 2024 Annual General Meeting – 22 November 2024

Related News

Gold Investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Baru Gold Sparkles with 125 Percent Gain

Critical Metals Investing

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Proceeds from Exercise of Options

Lithium Investing

White Cliff Minerals Limited (ASX: WCN) – Trading Halt

Gold Investing

Takeover Offer for Mako Gold Limited – Share Offer Unconditional and Status of Offers Conditions

graphite investing

Altech – Cerenergy® Battery Project Funding Update

Gold Investing

Top 10 Gold Reserves by Country

Gold Investing

A Guide to Investing in Physical Gold (Updated 2024)

×