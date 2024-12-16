



Investor Insight Zero Candida’s innovative technology poised to be a game-changer for women’s health presents a compelling investment case to gain exposure to the rapidly expanding fem-tech market.

Overview Zero Candida (TSXV:ZCT) is a fem-tech pioneer, combining advanced artificial intelligence with non-drug diagnostics and personalized treatment modalities in a single device. Zero Candida offers an innovative, first-of-its-kind solution to the diagnosis and treatment of Candidiasis, a fungal infection causing irritation, discharge and intense itchiness of the vagina and the vulva. Founded by a team of seasoned entrepreneurs and healthcare experts, Zero Candida addresses the significant unmet needs of the women’s health market. The device offers precision therapy by eliminating fungal infections with over 99.99 percent effectiveness in just three hours, a revolutionary improvement over existing treatments.

The fem-tech market is rapidly expanding, projected to reach nearly US$30 billion by 2032. Candidiasis represents a multi-billion-dollar market, with recurrence rates creating sustained demand for effective solutions. Zero Candida’s technology provides a scalable and adaptable platform that addresses both immediate treatment needs and long-term prevention. Zero Candida is on track to complete clinical trials and file for FDA approval in 2024. The company also aims to secure a TSXV listing and expand its market presence in North America and Europe. With its innovative technology, Zero Candida is well-positioned to set new standards in women’s health management.

Company Highlights Zero Candida Technologies is a fem-tech company focused on developing a SMART diagnostic and therapeutic device aimed at eliminating vaginal candidiasis (commonly known as yeast infection), a condition that affects three out four women globally.

Candidiasis a fungal infection causing irritation, discharge and intense itchiness of the vagina and the vulva. In several cases, the current treatment for Candidiasis has been ineffective.

Zero Candida has completed proof-of-concept studies, and demonstrated near-complete fungal eradication with over 99.99 percent effectiveness in just three hours.

Founded by a team of experienced entrepreneurs and healthcare experts, the company is addressing the significant unmet needs of the women’s health market.

The fem-tech segment of the med tech market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.2 percent and is estimated to reach nearly US$30 billion by 2032. North America dominated the global fem-tech market with a share of 52.91 percent in 2023.

The company has already patented this technology in South Africa, while additional filings for patent application in the US and EU are underway.

Key Technology Zero Candida has developed a groundbreaking solution for vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC), commonly known as yeast infections. Their SMART vaginal diagnostic device utilizes blue light therapy to treat this widespread condition without drugs. This non-drug therapy addresses key issues associated with conventional antifungal medications, including reduced risk of drug resistance, minimized side effects, and potential for faster symptom relief At the core of Zero Candida device use blue light therapy technology. The device employs blue light therapy at a 405 nm wavelength, which has shown remarkable efficacy in targeting Candida fungus. Clinical studies report a 99.99 percent success rate in fungal eradication within three hours of application. Resembling a tampon for ease of use, the device incorporates temperature, pH, and image sensors. These work with an algorithm to assess the vaginal epithelium, allowing for personalized treatment. The integrated sensors enable the device to monitor treatment progress and signal when optimal vaginal conditions are restored.

Zero Candida's device is designed for convenient at-home use. It features Wi-Fi connectivity, enabling remote consultations and real-time monitoring of treatment progress. The SMART diagnostic and therapeutic device offers a modular, scalable platform. Beyond candidiasis, the technology has potential applications in other fungal infections and personalized women's health management solutions.



Zero Candida has achieved recent key milestones, including: Completed proof-of-concept studies, demonstrating near-complete fungal eradication. Raised US$1.6 million in funding, enabling clinical trials and regulatory filings. Patent granted in South Africa, with additional filings in the U.S. and EU underway. Established partnerships with hospitals and medical experts across Europe and Israel for preclinical validation.