Zero Candida Technologies Inc. Opens the Market

Zero Candida Technologies Inc. Opens the Market

Eli Ben-Haroosh, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Zero Candida Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ZCT) ("Zero Candida" or the "Company"), joined Dani Lipkin, Managing Director, Global Innovation Sector, Toronto Stock Exchange, to open the market to celebrate the Company's new listing on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Zero Candida Technologies, Inc. (ZCT), is a medical device company bringing female healthcare into the 21st century. They are transforming the treatment of Vulvo-Vaginal Candidiasis ("VVC"), which affects 75% of women worldwide, often recurrent and increasingly drug-resistant with current treatments failing to address the root cause effectively. Free from chemicals and side effects, their AI-driven tampon-like device enables real-time data collection and transmission to physicians for personalized, at-home treatment. Beyond VVC, ZCT aims to revolutionize gynecology, improving access for underserved populations and advancing hybrid medicine.

Please refer to the Company's website here.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Victoria Gamble
Corporate Development Consultant
victoria@zero-candida.com
416-706-0332

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/231280

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Zero Candida Applies to List its Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange

Zero Candida Applies to List its Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange

Zero Candida Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "Zero Candida") (TSXV: ZCT), a technology company focused on development and commercial exploitation of a number of patents and patent applications with respect to an AI smart tampon-like device, designed to treat Candidiasis and transfer the medical information via Wi-Fi to the doctor, is pleased to announce that it has filed its application to list the Company's common shares (the " Common Shares ") on the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV "). The application is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

ZERO_CANDIDA_Logo

Zero Candida (formerly 1319743 B .C. Ltd.), has recently completed its business acquisition of Zero Candida Ltd., an Israeli private company ("ZC" and "Acquisition" respectively). In connection with the completion of the Acquisition, the Company changed its name to Zero Candida Technologies Inc. and split its share capital on a fifty-five thousand five hundred fifty five (55,555) common shares for one (1) common share basis, so that 36 common shares of the Company, without par value which were issued and outstanding immediately before completion of the Acquisition, were split into 2,000,000 common shares without par value. Pursuant to the terms of the Acquisition, the Company issued a total of 17,533,037 common shares (9.6165 common shares in the capital of the Company for each ordinary share in the capital of ZC) (the " Payment Shares "). Following completion of the Acquisition, ZC became a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. In addition, in connection with closing of the Acquisition, the Company issued 1,450,643 incentive stock options to employees of ZC (9.6165 incentive Options in exchange for each currently outstanding ZC Option). The terms of the exercise of the Options shall be consistent with the terms of the originally issued underlying ZC securities.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

XReality Group

xReality Group Limited Chairman’s Address 2024 Annual General Meeting – 22 November 2024

xReality Group Limited (ASX:XRG) (xReality) is pleased to present xReality Group Limited’s 2024 Annual General Meeting.

XReality Group

Operator XR – Sales Update November 24

xReality Group Limited (ASX:XRG) (xReality) is pleased to provide the following sales update for Operator XR, a wholly owned subsidiary of xReality Group Ltd. Operator XR provides Military and Law Enforcement agencies around the world with a unique, integrated Mission Planning & Rehearsal System, which is portable, secure, and highly immersive.

Syntheia Rings the Opening Bell on the Canadian Securities Exchange

Syntheia Rings the Opening Bell on the Canadian Securities Exchange

Syntheia Corp. ("Syntheia" or the "Company") (Syntheia.ai), CSE SYAI, a Canadian leader in conversational AI, is pleased to announce that the Company's leadership team rang the bell to open the market in collaboration with the Canadian Securities Exchange to celebrate its successful listing under the symbol "SYAI".

" We look forward to great success through our partnership with the CSE as we commercially launch our conversational AI to the market. On behalf of the Company, I would like to thank everyone who has made this milestone happen, " commented Tony Di Benedetto, Chief Executive Officer at Syntheia.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Provaris Energy

Notice of Initial Substantial Holder - Regal Funds Management Pty Ltd

Provaris Energy Ltd (ASX.PV1, Provaris, the Company) is pleased to present the notice of initial substantial holder.


Syntheia Set to Enhance Customer Communication with Its AI-Powered Virtual Assistant

Syntheia Set to Enhance Customer Communication with Its AI-Powered Virtual Assistant

Syntheia Corp. ("Syntheia" or the "Company") (Syntheia.ai), CSE SYAI, a Canadian leader in conversational AI, announces that its innovative SaaS platform, designed to transform how businesses manage inbound telephone calls is set to launch in January of 2025. Leveraging advanced Natural Language Processing (NLP), Syntheia's virtual assistants enhance communication and efficiency targeting small and medium businesses in this large global marketplace.

" Our mission is to eliminate as many inefficiencies as we can with managing inbound calls that small to medium-sized businesses face utilizing the power of AI" said Tony Di Benedetto, CEO of Syntheia. "With AI-driven virtual assistants, we provide these businesses with tools to improve customer satisfaction while reducing operational costs. We are gearing up now for commercial launch in January of 2025, less than 8 weeks away."

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Canadian Securities Exchange Reports October 2024 Performance Figures

Canadian Securities Exchange Reports October 2024 Performance Figures

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced market statistics for October 2024.

October 2024 Operating Statistics

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Gassaat Permit Approved Landmark MOU Signed with Tunisian Government and EBRD

High-Grade Gold Intercepts Continue at Northern Zone

White Cliff Minerals Acquires Highly Prospective and Proven Copper Project

HyProMag USA Feasibility Study Demonstrates Robust Economics and the Opportunity to Develop a Major New, Domestic Source of Recycled Rare Earths Magnets for the United States

×