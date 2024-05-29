Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Top 5 ASX Technology Stocks

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Lynette Zang: Gold, Silver Price Potential as Public Turns to Sound Money

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

RUA GOLD Commences Exploration Program at the Glamorgan Project on the North Island of New Zealand.

Marvel Discovery Acquires Strategic Ground In Elliot Lake, ON

Canadian Critical Minerals: Advancing Bull River Copper Mine Back to Production

Manuka Resources: Near-term Production from Gold and Silver Cobar Basin Projects

Up to 67g/t Au Intersected in Drilling at Trafalgar, NE Tasmania

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Freeport-McMoRan

FCX

Canadian Critical Minerals

CCMI:CC

Flynn Gold

FG1:AU

Manuka Resources Limited

MKR:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Silver
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
XReality Group

Operator XR – Sales Update

xReality Group Limited (“XRG” or the “Company”)is pleased to provide the following sales update for Operator XR, a wholly owned subsidiary of xReality Group Ltd. Operator XR provides Military and Law Enforcement agencies around the world with a unique, integrated Mission Planning & Rehearsal System, which is portable, secure, and highly immersive.

Highlights

  • Sales of $1.93m in the month of May
  • 12 new customers won during the month
  • Second Australian Defence Force Sale
  • YTD Contract Value increase of 261% this month to $2.66m
  • Annual Recurring Revenue Increased by 107% this month to $1.26m


Operator XR bolstered its US operations and sales team in late November 2023 and has strategically focused its direct sales activities on the Law Enforcement market, while ongoing development of the military segment occurs around the world.

Year to date total contract value has more than doubled during the month of May resulting in an Annual Recurring Revenue increase of 107% for the month to $1.26m.

New Australian Defence Force Sale

On the 22nd of May 2024 the company received a Purchase Order from the Australian Defence Force for the delivery of two systems with a 3-year licence, further details of the sale are commercial in confidence. The second purchase of the Operator XR system is unrelated to the ongoing trial that remains underway with the wider Australian Defence Force.

New Law Enforcement Customers in the USA

During the month of May, Operator XR has received orders from 11 individual agencies in the US. The customers include Police Departments in Oregon, Maryland, Alaska, Texas, Florida, Ohio, Arkansas, Indiana, and a training organisation based in California.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from xReality Group, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:xrgemerging tech stocksemerging tech explorationemerging tech investingEmerging Tech Investing
XRG:AU
XReality Group
Sign up to get your FREE

XReality Group Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
XReality Group (ASX:XRG)

XReality Group


Keep reading...Show less

Nanalysis Announces First Quarter 2024 Results

Company Achieves Record Revenue Quarter

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company", TSXV: NSCI OTCQX: NSCIF FRA: 1N1 ), a leader in portable NMR machines and MRI technology for industrial and research applications announces first quarter results for the period ending on March 31, 2024 achieving 139% year-over-year revenue growth to $11.2 million in Q1. Chief Executive Officer, Sean Krakiwsky and Chief Financial Officer, Randall McRae will host a conference call at 5 P.M. Eastern Time today to discuss the results. A second call will be held for European investors at 8:30am Eastern Time tomorrow, May 30 . All interested parties are invited to join these calls.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ocumetics Announces Completion of First Tranche of Debenture Private Placement for Net Proceeds of CA$2.82 Million

Ocumetics Announces Completion of First Tranche of Debenture Private Placement for Net Proceeds of CA$2.82 Million

(TheNewswire)

Ocumetics Technology Corp.

Calgary, Alberta May 24, 2024 - TheNewswire .  Ocumetics Technology Corp. (" Ocumetics " or the " Corporation ") ( TSXV: OTC) (OTCQB: OTCFF) (FRA: 2QBO) announces that it has completed the first tranche of the private placement of debentures previously announced by the Corporation on May 15, 2024.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Robot hand touching human hand with a spark in between.

Top 10 Emerging Technologies to Watch in 2024

Even as global economic challenges have disrupted businesses in recent years, companies continue to look for new opportunities in emerging technologies and for innovations that can reshape the world.

In its Top 10 Strategic Technology Trends for 2024 report, research and consulting firm Gartner examines the tech innovations its analysts believe will have the greatest impact on how successful businesses are in maintaining a positive financial position and operational excellence in the era of digital transformation. The report includes a list of the top emerging technologies to watch, and Gartner indicates that they could be key to sustainable enterprise growth.

A major theme in the report is the rise of technologies that will help businesses address three key priorities: protecting and preserving past and future investments, building the right solutions for the right stakeholders at the right time and delivering value for the changing environments of both internal and external customers.

Keep reading...Show less
E-Power Resources Inc to Participate in THE Mining Investment Event of the North, Canada's Only Tier I Global Mining Investment Conference

E-Power Resources Inc to Participate in THE Mining Investment Event of the North, Canada's Only Tier I Global Mining Investment Conference

E-Power Resources Inc (CSE: EPR) is pleased to announce that it will be participating in THE Mining Investment Event of the North, ("THE Event") taking place June 4-6, 2024 in Quebec City at the Centre des congrès de Québec.

Management from E-Power Resources Inc will be holding one-on-one investor meetings throughout the three-day conference.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sona Appoints Chief Medical Officer and Files Provisional Conjugation Patent

Sona Appoints Chief Medical Officer and Files Provisional Conjugation Patent

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company" or "Sona") is pleased to advise that it has appointed Dr. Carman Giacomantonio MD, MSc., FRCSC (Cav.) to be the Company's Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Giacomantonio is a practicing Surgical Oncologist at the QEII Health Sciences Centre and a Professor of Surgery at Dalhousie University. Dr. Giacomantonio leads a productive translational research group at Dalhousie University and has successfully initiated two clinical trials in cancer immunotherapy. He is widely published in the field of cancer immunobiology and immunotherapy research, and a recognized innovator in the field of intra-tumoral cancer immunotherapy. Dr. Giacomantonio currently serves on Sona's Advisory Board and is the Principal Investigator for Sona's pre-clinical studies using Sona's gold nanorods in its Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy ("THT") for triple negative breast cancer, melanoma, and colorectal cancer. Sona is extremely excited to have Dr. Giacomantonio's vision and experience to lead the development of our THT-based immunotherapy towards first-in-human clinical trials.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nanalysis Announces First Quarter 2024 Conference Call

Hosting Call at 5:00 pm ET on Wednesday , May 29th

European Q&A Session on Thursday May 30th at 8:30am ET

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

XReality Group
Sign up to get your FREE

XReality Group Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Westgold Strategic Alliance and Placement

Tier One Silver Engages Capital Markets and Corporate Communications Firms

Mayfair Gold Supplements Disclosure Contained in Management Information Circular

Descartes Announces Fiscal 2025 First Quarter Financial Results

Related News

Gold Investing

Westgold Strategic Alliance and Placement

Gold Investing

Tier One Silver Engages Capital Markets and Corporate Communications Firms

Precious Metals Investing

Pinnacle Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Lithium Investing

Completion of Due Diligence and Start of Work Program – Brazil Lithium Projects Acquisition

Platinum Investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - LTH

Lithium Investing

Metals Australia: High-quality Graphite Project, Outstanding Portfolio of Exploration Properties

×