RecycLiCo's Demonstration Plant Testing Produces Bulk Quantities of Battery-Grade Lithium Carbonate

Resource News Investing News

World Copper Arranges $1.25 Million Financing

World Copper Arranges $1.25 Million Financing

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQX: WCUFF) (FSE: 7LY0) ("World Copper" or the "Company") announces a non-brokered private placement (the "Placement") of up to 6,944,444 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.18 per Unit (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of up to $1,250,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional share of the Company for a period of two years from the date of issuance at a price of $0.30 per share.

Insiders may participate and finders' fees may be payable to qualified arm's length parties that have introduced the Company to certain subscribers participating in the Offering. All securities issued in the Offering are subject to a four-month hold period, during which time the securities may not be traded. Closing of the Offering is subject to the approval of the TSXV.

The net proceeds from the Offering are intended for general working capital and development costs.

This press release does not constitute an offer of sale of any of the foregoing securities in the United States. None of the foregoing securities have been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any applicable state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) or persons in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor will there be any sale of the foregoing securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

ABOUT World Copper Ltd.

World Copper Ltd., headquartered in Vancouver, BC, is a Canadian resource company focused on the exploration and development of its copper porphyry projects: Escalones and Cristal in Chile, and Zonia in Arizona. Two of these projects have estimated resources with significant soluble copper mineralization, and each has additional copper porphyry targets with exciting potential to expand the resource base.

Detailed information is available at World Copper's website at www.worldcopperltd.com, and for general Company updates you may follow us on our social media pages via Facebook, Twitter & LinkedIn.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

World Copper Ltd.

"Nolan Peterson"
Nolan Peterson
Chief Executive Officer and President

For further information, or to schedule a Zoom meeting with Management, please contact:
Nolan Peterson or Michael Pound
Phone: 604-638-3287
E-mail: info@worldcopperltd.com

For all Investor Relations inquiries, please contact:
John Liviakis
Liviakis Financial Communications Inc.
Phone: 415-389-4670

For all Public Relations inquiries, please contact:
Nancy Thompson
Vorticom, Inc.
Office: 212-532-2208 | Mobile: 917-371-4053

Follow Us:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/WorldCopperLtd
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WorldCopperLtd
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/worldcopperltd

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements with respect to the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that market fundamentals will result in sustained copper and precious metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future development of the Company's projects in a timely manner, the availability of financing on suitable terms for the development, construction and continued operation of the Company's projects and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include, among others, requirements for additional capital, actual results of exploration activities, including on the Escalones Project and the Cristal Project, the reasonability of the economic assumptions at the basis of the results of the PEA for the Zonia Project, the estimation or realization of mineral reserves and mineral resources, future prices of copper, changes in general economic conditions, changes in the financial markets and in the demand and market price for commodities, lack of investor interest in the Private Placement, accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals (including acceptance of the Private Placement by the TSXV), permits or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics, including the impact of an epidemic or pandemic on the Company's business, financial condition and results of operations, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, title disputes, the timing and possible outcome of any pending litigation, environmental issues and liabilities, as well as the risk factors described in the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis and in other filings made by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory authorities under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this news release or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise required by law.

**NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES**

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/157625

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

World CopperTSXV:WCUBase Metals Investing
WCU:CA
The Conversation (0)
World Copper

World Copper


Keep reading...Show less
World Copper Extends Cardero Loans

World Copper Extends Cardero Loans

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQX: WCUFF) (FSE: 7LY0) ("World Copper", "Cardero" or the "Company"), reports that pursuant to their news release dated December 29, 2022, the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") has accepted the consolidation and extension of the due dates on advances from E.L. II Properties Trust, a company owned by Robert C. Kopple, a director of the Company (the "Lender"). Four loans in the aggregate amount of USD 1,065,265 equivalent Canadian amount converted at CAD 1.3565, CAD 1,445,031.97 (the "Loans") have been extended to February 22, 2024 (the New "Maturity Dates"). The Company has issued in aggregate 10,321,657 non-transferable bonus common share purchase warrants (each, a "Bonus Warrant") to the Lender. Each Bonus Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of CAD 0.14 per share expiring on February 22, 2024. The Bonus Warrants were calculated based on the original loan amount of USD 1,065,265 converted to CAD 1,445,031.97 based on the exchange rate on December 29, 2022. All securities issued pursuant to the Loans will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day in Canada from the date of issuance. Further, a clause has been added to the warrant certificate that restricts the exercise of warrants such that the holders' ownership would not be above 19.99%.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
World Copper Updates & Expands Resource Estimate for the Zonia Copper Oxide Deposit, Arizona

World Copper Updates & Expands Resource Estimate for the Zonia Copper Oxide Deposit, Arizona

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQX: WCUFF) ("World Copper" or the "Company") announces the results of an updated mineral resource estimate for the Zonia copper-oxide deposit in Arizona, USA ("Zonia" or the "Project"). The updated mineral resource estimate includes 75.7 million short tons grading 0.30% total-copper (Indicated Resources) containing 450.5 million pounds of copper and 122.0 million short tons grading 0.24% total-copper (Inferred Resources) containing 575.4 million pounds of copper (the "Updated Resource Estimate"), which is a significant expansion of the Historical Resource Estimate (as defined below).

CEO Nolan Peterson states: "The Updated Resource Estimate for Zonia is a critical first milestone since World Copper's acquisition of the project, representing our best understanding of the resource as it is, and an expansion over past resources. As we advance the project on the engineering front, we will simultaneously aim to expand the resource even further by targeting the high potential Zonia Norte target northeast of the main resource deposit. Zonia is a key component of our development portfolio, and we look forward to continued positive developments at the site."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
World Copper Agrees to Sell Shares of Electric Royalties Ltd.

World Copper Agrees to Sell Shares of Electric Royalties Ltd.

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQX: WCUFF) (FSE: 7LY0) ("World Copper" or the "Company"), announces that it has entered into a share purchase agreement (the "Share Purchase Agreement") with Wealth Minerals Ltd. ("Wealth") whereby the Company will sell to Wealth 2,000,000 common shares in the capital of Electric Royalties Ltd. (each, an "ELEC Share") for a purchase price of $0.25 per ELEC Share for the aggregate amount of $500,000 cash (the "Transaction"), subject to acceptance for filing by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

As Wealth holds more than 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (and is a Non-Arm's Length Party (as defined in TSXV policies)), the Transaction constitutes a related party transaction pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 for an exemption from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements, respectively, as at the time the Share Purchase Agreement was entered into neither the fair market value of the ELEC Shares, nor the fair market value of the consideration to be provided by Wealth for same, exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization. The Company also notes that the ELEC Shares to be sold to Wealth will be under a contractual restriction on resale until March 2, 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
World Copper Extends Due Date on Cardero Loans

World Copper Extends Due Date on Cardero Loans

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQX: WCUFF) (FSE: 7LY0) ("World Copper", "Cardero" or the "Company"), reports that, subject to TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") acceptance, the Company will extend the due dates on advances from E.L. II Properties Trust, a company owned by Robert C. Kopple, a director of the Company (the "Lender").

There are three loans in the aggregate amount of USD 1,065,265 equivalent Canadian amount converted at CAD 1.3565, CAD 1,445,031.97 (the "Loans").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the presentations from the October Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.

REGISTER NOW OR LOGIN AT: https://bit.ly/3DoUdOF

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company's resource section.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Receives Funding from Government of Canada to Scale Up Production of Nickel and Cobalt for EV Battery Supply Chain

FPX Nickel Receives Funding from Government of Canada to Scale Up Production of Nickel and Cobalt for EV Battery Supply Chain

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has received funding from the Government of Canada to accelerate demonstration of the technical and commercial viability to produce nickel sulphate and cobalt hydroxide for the electric vehicle (" EV ") battery supply chain from the Company's Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste " or the " Project ") in central British Columbia . On completion of a competitive application process, FPX has been awarded $725,000 by Natural Resources Canada (" NRCan ") under the Government of Canada's Critical Minerals Research, Development and Demonstration (" CMRDD ") program, designed to assist the development of critical minerals supply chains to contribute to Canada's goal of being a net-zero carbon emitter.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Early Warning Press Release

Early Warning Press Release

ABERDEEN INTERNATIONAL INC. ("Aberdeen" or the "Company") (TSX: AAB) announces that it has sold 5,663,000 common shares of Xander Resources Inc. (" Xander ") ( TSXV: XND ) on March 6, 2023, which has resulted in Aberdeen's ownership being reduced by 4.8% to less than 10% of the outstanding Xander common shares and Aberdeen ceasing to be an insider of Xander.

The Company reviews its holdings from time to time and may increase or decrease its position as future circumstances may dictate.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Nickel Announces Closing of Partial Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

Canada Nickel Announces Closing of Partial Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) is pleased to announce that, further to the closing of the Company's C$44.0 million public offering and concurrent private placement on March 2, 2023 (collectively, the " Offering "), the syndicate of underwriters led by Scotiabank, as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner, and including Red Cloud Securities Inc., Cormark Securities Inc., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Haywood Securities Inc., and Research Capital Corporation (collectively, the " Underwriters "), have partially exercised their over-allotment option to purchase an additional 950,000 common shares of the Company (the " Common Shares ") at a price of C$1.77 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$1.7 million (the " Over-Allotment Option ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
1844 Provides Additional Details on Its Option Agreement to Acquire up to a 100% Interest in the High-Grade Hawk Ridge Nickel/Copper Project in Quebec

1844 Provides Additional Details on Its Option Agreement to Acquire up to a 100% Interest in the High-Grade Hawk Ridge Nickel/Copper Project in Quebec

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") announces, further to its news release of March 6, 2023 (the "March 6th News Release"), that the Company's option agreement (the "Option Agreement") with Nickel North Exploration Corp: ("NNX") is an arm's length transaction and no finder's fees are payable in connection with the Option Agreement.

The completion of the transaction is subject to several conditions, including, but not limited to, the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and all other necessary approvals including shareholder approval by NNX shareholders for the Fourth and Fifth Options (as such terms as defined in the March 6th News Release). Pursuant to the terms of the Option Agreement, NNX is required to receive lock-up and support agreements from shareholders holding not less than 60% of NNX's common shares. Additional information on the transaction will be provided in a subsequent news release.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
StrategX Expands Energy Transition Metals Portfolio with High-Grade Graphite Discovery at Nagvaak

StrategX Expands Energy Transition Metals Portfolio with High-Grade Graphite Discovery at Nagvaak

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company") has announced that it has added high-grade graphite to its energy transition metals discovery portfolio at Nagvaak. The Company conducted a preliminary characterization of the high-grade graphite drill core intersections, which provides encouraging results for high purity, jumbo flake graphite mineralization that was easily isolated with simple water separation. "We are excited to add graphite to our energy transition metals portfolio," stated Darren Bahrey, CEO of StrategX. Mr. Bahrey added, "Our exploration team is putting the Melville Peninsula on the map as a major new prospective region to discover critical minerals for the global energy transition."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trailbreaker Closes of Financing

Trailbreaker Closes of Financing

Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) ("Trailbreaker" or "the Company") today announces that the Company has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") to close its previously announced (see news release March 1, 2023) non-brokered private placement of flow-through and non-flow through units (the "Private Placement") for combined aggregate gross proceeds of $809,120.

The Company will now issue 4,216,000 flow-through units ("FT Unit") at a price of $0.12 per FT Unit, for gross proceeds of $505,920, each FT Unit consisting of one (1) flow-through common share and one (1) common share purchase warrant, each warrant being exercisable for an additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.15 for 36 months following the date of issuance, subject to the right of the Company to accelerate the exercise period to 30 days if, following the expiry of the 4-month hold, shares of the Company close at or above $0.25 for 10 consecutive trading days. The flow-through shares will entitle the holder to receive the tax benefits applicable to flow-through shares, in accordance with provisions of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Aclara Provides Exploration Update in Brazil

Gold Bull Provides Update on 2023 Work Programs at Sandman Including Optimized PEA and Exploration Testing for Sleeper Style Targets

LithiumBank Commences Hydrogeological Study at South and Estevan Projects in Its Saskatchewan District to Support Preparation of Lithium Resource Estimates

Nevada Silver Provides Update on Drilling, Permitting and Battery Testwork at the High-Grade Emily Manganese Project, Minnesota, USA

Related News

Resource Investing

Paradox Lithium Project, USA ​Investor Presentation – March 2023

Silver Investing

Galena Mining Investor Presentation: Euroz Hartleys Institutional Conference

technology investing

Manganese Drilling Campaign Completed

Resource Investing

Massive Sulphide Intersections Extends Mineralisation At Native Bee

Resource Investing

Geophysical Targets Identified At Geikie

Uranium Investing

GTI Energy Ltd (ASX: GTR) – Suspension from Quotation

Lithium Investing

Wolfsberg Lithium Project Definitive Feasibility Study Results

×