World Copper Arranges $1.5 Million Financing

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Leigh Goehring: Gold's "Massive Bull Market" Just Starting; Uranium and Copper Outlook

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

When is the Starlink IPO Date and Can You Invest? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

McDermitt PFS Demonstrates Multi-Decade Competitive Source of US Lithium Carbonate

First Helium Reviewing Potential Follow Up Targets to Leduc Anomaly Drill

First Helium Initiates Process to License & Drill the Leduc Anomaly

Sirona Biochem Announces Publication of Groundbreaking Study on TFC-1326 Compound in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology

HyProMag USA Feasibility Study Demonstrates Robust Economics and the Opportunity to Develop a Major New, Domestic Source of Recycled Rare Earths Magnets for the United States

Rua Gold Completes the Acquisition of Siren Gold's Reefton Assets and Becomes the Dominant Reefton Goldfield Explorer

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Silver47 Exploration

AGA:CC

CI Galaxy Bitcoin ETF

BTCX.B:CA

Rua Gold

RUA:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Uranium Outlook

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
World Copper Arranges $1.5 Million Financing

World Copper Arranges $1.5 Million Financing

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQB: WCUFF) (FSE:7LY0) ("World Copper" or the "Company") announces a non-brokered private placement (the "Placement") of up to 18,750,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.08 per Unit (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional share of the Company for a period of three years from the date of issuance at a price of $0.16 per share.

Insiders may participate and finders' fees may be payable to qualified arm's length parties that have introduced the Company to certain subscribers participating in the Offering. All securities issued in the Offering are subject to a four-month hold period, during which time the securities may not be traded. Closing of the Offering is subject to the approval of the TSXV.

The net proceeds from the Offering are intended for an expansion drill program and general working capital.

This press release does not constitute an offer of sale of any of the foregoing securities in the United States. None of the foregoing securities have been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any applicable state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) or persons in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor will there be any sale of the foregoing securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

ABOUT World Copper Ltd.

World Copper Ltd., headquartered in Vancouver, BC, is a Canadian resource company focused on the exploration and development of its copper porphyry projects: Escalones and Cristal in Chile, and Zonia in Arizona. Two of these projects have estimated resources with significant soluble copper mineralization, and each has additional copper porphyry targets with exciting potential to expand the resource base.

Detailed information is available at World Copper's website at www.worldcopperltd.com, and for general Company updates you may follow us on our social media pages via Facebook, Twitter & LinkedIn.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

World Copper Ltd.

"Gordon Neal "
Gordon Neal
Chief Executive Officer and President

For further information, or to schedule a Zoom meeting with Management, please contact:
Gordon Neal or Michael Pound
Phone: 604-638-3287
E-mail: info@worldcopperltd.com

For all Investor Relations inquiries, please contact:
John Liviakis
Liviakis Financial Communications Inc.
Phone: 415-389-4670

For all Public Relations inquiries, please contact:
Nancy Thompson
Vorticom, Inc.
Office: 212-532-2208 | Mobile: 917-371-4053

Follow Us:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/WorldCopperLtd
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WorldCopperLtd
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/worldcopperltd

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements with respect to the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that market fundamentals will result in sustained copper and precious metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future development of the Company's projects in a timely manner, the availability of financing on suitable terms for the development, construction and continued operation of the Company's projects and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include, among others, requirements for additional capital, actual results of exploration activities, including on the Escalones Project and the Cristal Project, the reasonability of the economic assumptions at the basis of the results of the PEA for the Zonia Project, the estimation or realization of mineral reserves and mineral resources, future prices of copper, changes in general economic conditions, changes in the financial markets and in the demand and market price for commodities, lack of investor interest in the Private Placement, accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals (including acceptance of the Private Placement by the TSXV), permits or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics, including the impact of an epidemic or pandemic on the Company's business, financial condition and results of operations, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, title disputes, the timing and possible outcome of any pending litigation, environmental issues and liabilities, as well as the risk factors described in the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis and in other filings made by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory authorities under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this news release or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/231529

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

World CopperWCU:CATSXV:WCUBase Metals Investing
WCU:CA
World Copper
Sign up to get your FREE

World Copper Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
World Copper

World Copper


Keep reading...Show less
World Copper Initiates Strategic Review Process and Engages Advisor

World Copper Initiates Strategic Review Process and Engages Advisor

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQB: WCUFF) (FSE: 7LY0) ("World Copper " or the "Company") announces that the Company has initiated a strategic review process and has engaged Origin Merchant Partners (the "Advisor") to assist it in its review. The Advisor will work with World Copper's management and Board to evaluate a range of strategic alternatives that may be available to the Company to grow and maximize value for all shareholders (the "Engagement"). There can be no assurance that this process will result in any specific strategic plan or financial transaction and no timetable has been set for its completion. The Company does not plan to provide updates on the status of the review unless there are material developments to report.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
World Copper Files Amended Resource Estimate and Technical Report for Updated Resource Estimate for the Zonia Project

World Copper Files Amended Resource Estimate and Technical Report for Updated Resource Estimate for the Zonia Project

Provides ATM Quarterly Report

This news release constitutes a "designated news release" for the purposes of the Company's prospectus supplement dated July 17, 2024 to its short form base shelf prospectus and amended and restated short form base shelf prospectus dated June 7, 2024

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
World Copper Files Technical Report for Updated Resource Estimate for the Zonia Project

World Copper Files Technical Report for Updated Resource Estimate for the Zonia Project

This news release constitutes a "designated news release" for the purposes of the Company's prospectus supplement dated July 17, 2024 to its short form base shelf prospectus and amended and restated short form base shelf prospectus dated June 7, 2024

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQB: WCUFF) (FSE: 7LY0) ("World Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated September 9, 2024, World Copper has filed on SEDAR+ a National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") technical report for an updated mineral resource estimate (the "Updated Resource Estimate") for the Zonia copper-oxide deposit in Arizona, USA ("Zonia" or the "Project").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
World Copper Provides Project Updates and Announces an Updated Resource Estimate for the Zonia Project

World Copper Provides Project Updates and Announces an Updated Resource Estimate for the Zonia Project

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQB: WCUFF) (FSE: 7LY0) ("World Copper" or the "Company") announces, project updates.

Zonia

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
World Copper Announces Corporate Update Webinar

World Copper Announces Corporate Update Webinar

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQB: WCUFF) (FSE:7LY0) ("World Copper" or the "Company") announces an upcoming corporate update webinar, scheduled for September 5, 2024 at 1:15pm PST.

Webinar Details

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Funding Update and New Project Earn-in

Funding Update and New Project Earn-in

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Funding Update and New Project Earn-in

Download the PDF here.

Anax Metals Limited

Assay results confirm high-grade intersections at Evelyn

Anax Metals Limited (ANX:AU) has announced Assay results confirm high-grade intersections at Evelyn

Download the PDF here.

Rabbit Trap Scandium Project

Rabbit Trap Scandium Project

Rimfire Pacific Mining (RIM:AU) has announced Rabbit Trap Scandium Project

Download the PDF here.

Vertex Minerals Limited Reward Gold Mine and Company Update

Vertex Minerals Limited Reward Gold Mine and Company Update

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) (OTCMKTS:VTXXF) is pleased to announce a further update on the Reward Gold mine start up.

HIGHLIGHTS

- All major components are now installed and fitted at the Reward Gold Mine Gravity Plant.

- Electrical fit out is well underway.

- Piping and water reticulation is ongoing.

- Tails lines are being laid to the dry sand stack location.

- Plant power up is planned for mid-December.

- General Manager and other key personnel have commenced employment.

- Ore Sorter structure is under construction and will be installed in January

- The plant will be commissioned on stockpiles located at the plant prior to the Ore Sorter installation.

- Road infrastructure upgraded.

- Portal entry and ore handling area refurbished and expanded.

- Vertex on track for January commissioning of the plant.

Mobilisation of the Gravity Plant from Ballart to site commenced earlier this month (as announced 13 November 2024), with all major components now onsite, installed and fitted at the Gravity Plant. Fitout of ancillary services (including electrical and water) is well underway, with completion and initial powering-up scheduled for mid-December 2024.

All Civil Works for this stage, including the upgrading and refurbishment of Road Infrastructure, portal entry and the ore handling area are also complete.

Ore Sorter and Forward Plan

Compelling results from Ore Sorting testwork (including a 337% increase in grade and 79% mass reduction) as announced on 25th July 2024, resulted in a decision to incorporate pre-concentration into the flow sheet and design for the Hill End project (as announced 11 September 2024). Construction of the Ore Sorter structure has commenced, with installation expected in January 2025. Installation of the Ore Sorter is not expected to delay plant commissioning, with initial processing of existing stockpiles located at the plant location to commence prior to installation and commissioning of the Ore Sorter.

Corporate and Financial

On 7 November 2024, Shareholders voted to approve the second tranche of the Company's 2-tranche share placement announced in mid-August 2024. All funds for the second tranche have been received and allotment is expected shortly.

The Company's Annual General Meeting (AGM) is scheduled for 29 November 2024 and resolutions include approval for the conversion of loan funds received under the capital-raising announced in October 2024. Various option issue approvals were granted in the 7 November Meeting and are being sought at the AGM and a prospectus for the issue of those options is being prepared.

On 27 May 2024 the Company announced that it had signed a terms sheet with Ocean Partners for a US$10M Prepayment Facility, subject to conditions precedent. Following on from the revised mine design and Gravity plant flow sheet, because of the decision to utilise an ore sorter, the capital expenditure required to develop the mine was significantly lowered. A facility of this size is no longer expected to be required by the Company and the parties have agreed that the proposed arrangement will not be completed, with no penalty to the Company. The Company is in negotiations with several parties in relation to a significantly smaller debt or prepayment facility.

Commenting on the progress, Vertex Executive Chairman Roger Jackson said: "We are very excited by the progress that has been made with the Gravity Gold plant installation at our mine ready Gold project.

The installation is well ahead of the time we had scheduled, which has helped recover the time lost due to weather with the civil construction. We are hopeful we can now power the plant up for testing in just a few weeks. We then can commission the plant with the gold ore stockpiles we have sitting at the plant.

I would commend Gekko and our Hill End team for their efforts with this installation."

*To view photgraphs, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/BSH85XZW



About Vertex Minerals Limited:  

Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) is an Australian based gold exploration company developing its advanced Hargraves and Hill End gold projects located in the highly prospective Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt of Central West NSW. Other Company assets include the Pride of Elvire gold project and Taylors Rock gold/nickel/lithium project both located in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. The focus of Vertex Minerals is to advance the commercial production of gold from its NSW projects embracing an ethical and environmentally sustainable approach.



Source:
Vertex Minerals Limited

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bold Ventures Signs Amendment to the Burchell Gold and Copper Property Option Agreement

Bold Ventures Signs Amendment to the Burchell Gold and Copper Property Option Agreement

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce that it has signed a fourth amendment to the Burchell Gold and Copper Project Option Agreement dated April 28, 2022 (the "Burchell Option Agreement") between three arms-length individuals as Vendors and Bold as the Optionee of the property.

On July 3, 2023, the Company and the Vendors entered into a First Amending Agreement (the "Burchell First Amendment") to amend the Option Agreement. Subsequently, on September 13, 2023, the Company and the Vendors entered into a Second Amending Agreement (the "Burchell Second Amendment") to further amend the Burchell Option Agreement and Burchell First Amendment (see Bold press release dated September 13, 2023). Subsequently, on April 19, 2024, the Vendors and Bold entered into a Third Amending Agreement (the "Burchell Third Amendment") and together with the Burchell First Amendment and Burchell Second Amendment, (the "Amended Burchell Option Agreement") to further amend the Burchell Option Agreement and Burchell First Amendment and Burchell Second Amendment (see Bold press release dated April 29, 2024).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver47 Drills 2.66 Metres of 1,801 g/t Silver Equivalent within 22.3 Metres of 601 g/t Silver Equivalent at its Red Mountain Project, Alaska

Silver47 Drills 2.66 Metres of 1,801 g/t Silver Equivalent within 22.3 Metres of 601 g/t Silver Equivalent at its Red Mountain Project, Alaska

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA) ("Silver47" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the final results from the 2024 exploration program at the Company's wholly-owned flagship Red Mountain Project in Alaska, USA. Two infill-confirmation holes drilled at the western extent of the Dry Creek resource intersected broad zones of polymetallic sulphide mineralization with multiple high-grade massive sulphide intervals. A total of 1,039 metres of drilling was completed in 6 holes at the Dry Creek, West Tundra Flats, and Kiwi prospects combined.

Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

World Copper
Sign up to get your FREE

World Copper Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Opawica Explorations to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Dec 5th

NorthStar Gaming Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

First Helium Confirms Plans for Sequential Drilling of Two Oil Targets - Proven Undeveloped Oil Location and Large Leduc Anomaly

Nifty PFS Confirms $1,12Cm Pre-Tax NPV and 7C7kt Ore Reserve

Related News

Gold Investing

Opawica Explorations to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Dec 5th

Critical Metals Investing

First Helium Confirms Plans for Sequential Drilling of Two Oil Targets - Proven Undeveloped Oil Location and Large Leduc Anomaly

resource investing

Nifty PFS Confirms $1,12Cm Pre-Tax NPV and 7C7kt Ore Reserve

Tech Investing

Market Update

Precious Metals Investing

MHK 2024 Annual General Meeting Presentation

resource investing

Restructure of Nebari Senior Debt and Royalty De-risks Balance Sheet, Lowers Costs and Provides Flexibility

×