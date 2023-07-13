Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc.





The organic food market in the United States is growing because of factors such as increasing health awareness among consumers and increasing environmental concerns due to the heavy use of pesticides, chemical fertilizers, and other chemicals in conventional farming. As a reagent, raw rock organic phosphate from Murdock Mountain is perfectly suited to regenerate soil to serve the fast growing organic food market. The company’s Murdock Mountain Phosphate project is located in Nevada, it has a historical, non-43101 compliant, resource of 8-18.4 million tons at an estimated grade of 15 percent phosphorus. The resource sits at surface for 8 miles, 5 yards wide and 5 yards deep.

Raw phosphate ore suitable for direct application is exceedingly rare, with only 5 percent of the world’s phosphate ore having the necessary purity. The majority of raw phosphate must be processed to remove impurities that harm plant growth, such as uranium, thorium or heavy metals. The phosphate from Murdock Mountain can be directly applied to crops without any processing due to the uncommon type of occurrence hosted by oolitic limestones. By focusing on a quarry operation, the company’s mining process is economical due to the ore’s purity. At conference, Robin Dow, CEO, said, “The important thing to remember is that this is simple. We’re going to go into production for less than $300,000. We need to drill holes, drop the dynamite, collect the ore, drive to the warehouse, dump it into a hopper, bag it, and put it on the rails, across the street, to California.” An experienced management team leads the company towards producing its unique product. Robin Dow, CEO, has over 35 years of experience financing public resources companies and has raised over $150 million. G. Michael Newman, director, has served on publicly listed companies for over 20 years as a corporate administrator. Ed A. Beaman has over 35 years of experience in the natural resources sector as an engineer leading energy projects to production. Additional directors and consultants bring varied backgrounds to the project that builds confidence in the company.

Company Highlights Nevada Organic Phosphate has a unique asset containing raw phosphate ore suitable for direct application in organic farming.

Once in production, the company will produce the only large scale, certified organic phosphate in the United States.

Raw organic phosphate from Murdock Mountain is perfectly suited to serve the fast growing US$59.28 billion organic food market.

The company aims to complete a NI-43-101 resource related Premlinary Economic Estimate (PEA) by Q3-4 in 2023

The company’s project, Murdock Mountain, produces phosphate ore that does not require costly processing before it is usable.

The company's phosphate project is located in Nevada, a politically safe and mining-friendly jurisdiction. Nevada Organic Phosphate is working with the United States Bureau of Land Management to complete the granting of an exploration permit to move toward production.

Project Highlights: Encouraging Historical Data: The project has a historical non-43-101 compliant resource estimate of 8.7 to 18.4 million tonnes at 15 percent phosphate from 1984. The company is currently working to confirm and potentially extend the known deposit.

A Certified Organic Source of Raw Phosphate: Most of the world’s phosphate is a soluble chemical that must be regularly applied. The ore at Murdock Mountain is organic and non-soluble, allowing it to regenerate the soil for up to a decade.

Suitable for Direct Application: Nevada Organic Phosphate ’ end product is suitable for direct application in organic farming, an attribute less than 5 percent of the world’s phosphate ore possess. Most phosphate ore must be processed to remove impurities that would otherwise harm plants. Murdock’s product has no harmful contaminants such as uranium and heavy metals.