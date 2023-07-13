Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc.

Overview
Food insecurity is a significant problem affecting people worldwide. It’s estimated that nearly 10 percent of the world's population faces severe food insecurity, and is expected to increase by approximately 35 percent over the next 40 years.
To establish food security, agricultural output needs to significantly increase by a reported 70 percent to meet the needs of a growing population. To boost crop yields, nutrient management practices and fertilizer technologies must be used since fertilizer products are responsible for more than 50 percent of crop yields.
Nevada Organic Phosphate(CSE:NOP
) embodies its straightforward business quarry strategy, “Blow it up. Dig it up. Grind it up. Bag It up. And Ship it out by rail,” by using a direct-ship, pit-run system that brings truly organic, direct to application phosphorus
to market. The company’s focus is to produce the only certified raw rock organic phosphate
eligible for organic farming in the United States, specifically targeting industrial farms and the US$59.28 billion organic food market.
The organic food market in the United States is growing because of factors such as increasing health awareness among consumers and increasing environmental concerns due to the heavy use of pesticides, chemical fertilizers, and other chemicals in conventional farming. As a reagent, raw rock organic phosphate from Murdock Mountain is perfectly suited to regenerate soil to serve the fast growing organic food market.
The company’s Murdock Mountain Phosphate project is located in Nevada, it has a historical, non-43101 compliant, resource of 8-18.4 million tons at an estimated grade of 15 percent phosphorus. The resource sits at surface for 8 miles, 5 yards wide and 5 yards deep.
Raw phosphate ore suitable for direct application is exceedingly rare, with only 5 percent of the world’s phosphate ore having the necessary purity. The majority of raw phosphate must be processed to remove impurities that harm plant growth, such as uranium, thorium or heavy metals. The phosphate from Murdock Mountain can be directly applied to crops without any processing due to the uncommon type of occurrence hosted by oolitic limestones.
By focusing on a quarry operation, the company’s mining process is economical due to the ore’s purity. At conference, Robin Dow, CEO, said, “The important thing to remember is that this is simple. We’re going to go into production for less than $300,000. We need to drill holes, drop the dynamite, collect the ore, drive to the warehouse, dump it into a hopper, bag it, and put it on the rails, across the street, to California.”
An experienced management team leads the company towards producing its unique product. Robin Dow, CEO, has over 35 years of experience financing public resources companies and has raised over $150 million. G. Michael Newman, director, has served on publicly listed companies for over 20 years as a corporate administrator. Ed A. Beaman has over 35 years of experience in the natural resources sector as an engineer leading energy projects to production. Additional directors and consultants bring varied backgrounds to the project that builds confidence in the company.
Company Highlights
- Nevada Organic Phosphate has a unique asset containing raw phosphate ore suitable for direct application in organic farming.
- Once in production, the company will produce the only large scale, certified organic phosphate in the United States.
- Raw organic phosphate from Murdock Mountain is perfectly suited to serve the fast growing US$59.28 billion organic food market.
- The company aims to complete a NI-43-101 resource related Premlinary Economic Estimate (PEA) by Q3-4 in 2023
- The company’s project, Murdock Mountain, produces phosphate ore that does not require costly processing before it is usable.
Key Project
Murdock Mountain Phosphate Project
The company’s phosphate project is located in Nevada, a politically safe and mining-friendly jurisdiction. Nevada Organic Phosphate is working with the United States Bureau of Land Management
to complete the granting of an exploration permit to move toward production.
Project Highlights:
- Encouraging Historical Data: The project has a historical non-43-101 compliant resource estimate of 8.7 to 18.4 million tonnes at 15 percent phosphate from 1984. The company is currently working to confirm and potentially extend the known deposit.
- A Certified Organic Source of Raw Phosphate: Most of the world’s phosphate is a soluble chemical that must be regularly applied. The ore at Murdock Mountain is organic and non-soluble, allowing it to regenerate the soil for up to a decade.
- Suitable for Direct Application: Nevada Organic Phosphate’ end product is suitable for direct application in organic farming, an attribute less than 5 percent of the world’s phosphate ore possess. Most phosphate ore must be processed to remove impurities that would otherwise harm plants. Murdock’s product has no harmful contaminants such as uranium and heavy metals.
Management Team
Robin Dow - CEO and Director
Robin Dow has 35 years of financing public resource companies, raising over $150 million since 1998. CEO SEM, Dabros Mining Corp, and Ore Chimney Gold Inc. SEM is Dow’s 20th company since 1988.
Paul W. Pitman - Director
Paul Pitman is a field hardened veteran with extensive experience in all areas of geological exploration for a number of metals an materials.He has over 55 years’ experience as an exploration geologist. Since 1983 he acted as a geological consultant to over 70 clients; providing a full range of services (geological, corporate, and administrative); including being a former director, officer (VP or president) of several junior resource companies. Pitman is semi-retired but directs his geological expertise as an advisor to several fertilizer companies.
Garry K. Smith - Director
Garry Smith has provided exploration management and services to mining companies for over 30 years, and has served as president, vice-president of exploration, director, and consultant to numerous boards. Notable milestones were participating in the discovery of the Hemlo world class gold mine, and co-founding the second junior to list on the TSE. Smith is a registered Professional Geoscientist of Ontario (PGO) and provides qualified person consulting on project acquisition, 43-101 technical reporting, resource estimation, general exploration contracting and reporting, computer-based 3D geological modelling and data compilation, and metal ion soil geochemistry.
Eric Szustak - Director
Eric Szustak is a chartered public accountant with more than 38 years of financial service, business development, marketing, accounting, and CFO experience. Szustak has worked at both small and large accounting firms advising mid- sized bBusinesses. His background includes 14 years with three national brokerage firms Midland Walwyn, Merrill Lynch and BMO Nesbitt Burns in various positions, including private client wealth group, management and securities compliance. Szustak holds a BA Honors Chartered Accountant Studies and Economics from the University of Waterloo and received his chartered accountant designation in 1985. Szustak is the former president and now chairman of board of Quinsam Capital Corporation. Quinsam is a Public merchant bank based in Canada. The merchant banking business encompasses a range of activities including acquisitions, advisory services, lending activities and portfolio investments. His experience in the public markets includes being a director of various public companies.
Marco Montecinos - Project Manager Murdock Mountain
Marco Montecinos has over 38 years of experience in mineral exploration and business development projects in the Americas and possesses considerable expertise and knowledge of the phosphate rich bed where NOP is engaged. He is currently president of Tigren, Inc., a Nevada-based exploration services company, which has provided technical services to the mining industry for 28 years.