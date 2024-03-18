Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Nevada Organic Phosphate Provides Corporate Update and Announces Financing

Nevada Organic Phosphate Provides Corporate Update and Announces Financing

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company) a B.C. based company engaged, in Nevada, in exploration for organic, sedimentary raw rock phosphate, is pleased to report that it has been advised by Westland, its Environmental Consultant, that the Administrative Draft of the Murdock Mountain EA was submitted to the BLM in Reno on March 8. It was then sent to the BLM team in WellsElko on March 12. Upon the request of the BLM field manager, the review period for the EA will go until April 5. Hopefully, the draft will be published for public comment by mid-April, or shortly thereafter. The public consultation should take about 30 days. The BLM can then elect to issue to NOP its Exploration Permit which will let NOP start its drill programme.

Robin Dow, CEO, states: "NOP, and its predecessors, have had the Murdock Mountain property since 2011. It is now wonderful to see that NOP could be drilling by the end of May. This is what the Exploration Team dreams of…finally!"

The Company also announces it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 3,000,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $150,000 to fund the public comment and BLM / Westland ancillary costs till the exploration permit is released.

Each Unit will consist of one common share in capital of the corporation (a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.10 per Common Share for a period of 60 months from the date of issuance.

The securities offered pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and a day from the date of issuance. The Company may pay finder's fees on a portion of the gross proceeds of the Offering. The Offering remains subject to regulatory approval and the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE").

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for advancement of the Company's Murdock Property and for general working capital.

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc.

NOP is a junior exploration company with a sedimentary rock phosphate property (the "Murdock Property") hosting a nearly flat lying sedimentary bed of known phosphate mineralization in NE Nevada.

The increasing interest in organic and sustainable agriculture practices has contributed to the demand for organic fertilizers, including those derived from rock phosphate. Organic rock phosphate is often marketed as a fertilizer that not only provides phosphorus but also contributes to overall soil health.

The Issuer aims to be one of the only certified organic rock phosphate producers with large scale potential in North America. The Murdock Property is situated adjacent to a main highway and the rail head to California.

For More Information

Robin Dow, CEO
T: 604.355.9986
E: robin@dowgroup.ca

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services providers have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information ("FLSI") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. FLSI may include expectations, anticipations, beliefs, opinions, plans, intentions, estimates, forecasts, projections, guidance or other similar statements and information that are not historical facts. All statements which are not historical statements are considered FLSI. All FLSI is based on assumptions, which may prove inaccurate, and subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's public securities filings, which may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated or implied in FLSI. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance or value on FLSI. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in any FLSI in this news release are reasonable at the present time, it can give no assurance that such FLSI will prove to be correct. Any FLSI in this news release is made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligations to publicly update or revise any FLSI, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws. Any FLSI in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/202072

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Nevada Organic Phosphate Announces Consulting Agreements

Nevada Organic Phosphate Announces Consulting Agreements

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company), a B.C. based company engaged in the exploration for organic sedimentary raw rock phosphate in Nevada, is pleased to announce it has entered into a consultant agreement (the "Consulting Agreement") with an independent consultant Integrity Media Inc. (the "Consultant") with respect to the Consultant agreeing to serve as the Company's Manager of Government Relations for a term of (1) one-year, led by its president, Kurt Divich. In consideration for the appointment and services over the term of the Consulting Agreement, the Company has agreed issue 800,000 common shares (each, a "Share") to the Consultant at a deemed price of $0.05 per Share.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Organic Phosphate Announces Stock Option Grant

Nevada Organic Phosphate Announces Stock Option Grant

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company"), a B.C. based company engaged in the exploration for organic sedimentary raw rock phosphate in Nevada, is pleased to announce it has approved the issuance of 2,000,000 stock options to certain officers, directors, and consultants of the Company for the purchase of up to 2,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan. Each option vested immediately and is exercisable for a period of five (5) years at an exercise price of $0.075 per share.

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Organic Phosphate Adds Significantly to Murdock Property Size

Nevada Organic Phosphate Adds Significantly to Murdock Property Size

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company), a B.C. based company engaged in the exploration for organic sedimentary raw rock phosphate in Nevada, is pleased to announce that, the United States Department of the Interior, Bureau of Land Management (BLM), has accepted 3 new Applications for Phosphate Prospecting Permits filed by Nevada Phosphate Exploration, NV Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of NOP.

These 3 new applications add an additional 6,011 acres of potential phosphate resource to NOP's existing application covering 1,813 acres.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Organic Phosphate Increases Offering and Closes Final Tranche for Aggregate Gross Proceeds of $277,500

Nevada Organic Phosphate Increases Offering and Closes Final Tranche for Aggregate Gross Proceeds of $277,500

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company), a B.C. based company engaged in the exploration, in Nevada, for organic, sedimentary raw rock phosphate, is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated October 17, 2023, and December 6, 2023, it has closed the second and final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement for gross aggregate proceeds of $172,500 (the "Second Tranche") through the issuance of 3,450,000 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.05 per Unit. Together with proceeds from the first tranche of the private placement, the Company raised an aggregate of $277,500 and issued an aggregate of 5,550,000 Units.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Organic Phosphate Closes $105,000 Initial Tranche of Unit Offering

Nevada Organic Phosphate Closes $105,000 Initial Tranche of Unit Offering

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company"), a B.C. based company engaged in the exploration, in Nevada, for organic, sedimentary raw rock phosphate, is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated October 17, 2023, it has closed the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement for gross aggregate proceeds of $105,000 (the "First Tranche") through the issuance of 2,100,000 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.05 per Unit.

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share") and one Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one additional Share (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.10 per Warrant Share for a period of sixty months following the date of issuance.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Organic Phosphate CEO and Director Robin Dow

Raw Rock Phosphate Deposit Unique in North America, Nevada Organic CEO Says

Raw rock phosphate is an “easy story to understand” and provides a unique and significant value proposition for Nevada Organic Phosphate (CSE:NOP), according to the company’s CEO, Robin Dow.

“There's no other raw rock organic phosphate produced in North America. And we're not sure if there's any in the world … So it's unique and it's needed. And we're going to create a market for it,” said Dow.

Nevada Organic Phosphate is leveraging its Murdock Mountain phosphate deposit in Nevada to produce direct-application raw rock phosphate.

Keep reading...Show less
WIDE OPEN AGRICULTURE LTD

Ingå Group Executes Non-Binding Term Sheet to Invest in WOA Germany & Exclusively Sell Buntine Protein in Europe

Wide Open Agriculture Limited (ASX: WOA, "Wide Open Agriculture" or the "Company") through it's wholly owned subsidiaries Wide Open Plant Protein Pty. Ltd. and Wide Open Agriculture GmbH, has signed a non-binding term sheet with Ingå Group (Ingå), a UK firm that develops clean, functional and sustainable ingredient solutions for the food industry. The term sheet outlines the terms of a proposed investment in Wide Open Agriculture GmbH, which includes the execution of a distribution agreement, the details of which will be finalised in the coming weeks.

Keep reading...Show less
green tractor on brown grass field under blue sky during daytime

ASX Agriculture Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

The agriculture sector is one of the largest and most important industries in the world.

In recent years, the space has faced the environmental challenge of soil and biodiversity erosion caused by climate change, and new geopolitical tensions have only amplified this issue. Ukraine is a major exporter of wheat, corn and seed oils, and its production has been curbed due to Russia's invasion. Meanwhile, Russia and Belarus are facing sanctions.

These circumstances and others have led to higher prices for various fertilisers.

Keep reading...Show less
tractor in barley field

How to Invest in Agriculture in Australia

Investing in the Australian agriculture sector could prove to be a lucrative decision for investors.

Agriculture is an important industry for Australia, where a wide range of valuable food commodities are produced, such as: beef, lamb, milk, fruits, vegetables and wheat. Even the nation’s wine and wool industries are considered major exports. All of these products and more make the agricultural sector a key contributor to Australia’s gross domestic product (GDP).

Read on for a brief overview of the well-established Australian agricultural sector and the key players involved.

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Organic Phosphate Announces Private Placement of up to $250,000

Nevada Organic Phosphate Announces Private Placement of up to $250,000

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company), a B.C. based company engaged in the exploration, in Nevada, for organic, sedimentary raw rock phosphate, is pleased to announce it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 5,000,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $250,000.

Each Unit will consist of one common share in capital of the corporation (a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.10 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bio-Gene Technology Limited

Further Funds Raised Under The Placement Bio-Gene’s Share Purchase Plan Commences

Bio-Gene Technology Limited (ASX: BGT, Bio-Gene or the Company), an agtech development company enabling the next generation of novel insecticides to address insecticide resistance, announced the launch of a placement and SPP on 1 September 2023. On 5 September 2023 Bio-Gene announced that it had received commitments to raise $1.4 million via a share placement to sophisticated and professional investors. Today the Company announces that it has received a further amount of $500,000 as part of the placement.

Keep reading...Show less
