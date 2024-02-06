- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Raw Rock Phosphate Deposit Unique in North America, Nevada Organic CEO Says
“We're the only answer. We are the only potential raw rock phosphate deposit in North America,” said Nevada Organic Phosphate CEO and Director Robin Dow.
Raw rock phosphate is an “easy story to understand” and provides a unique and significant value proposition for Nevada Organic Phosphate (CSE:NOP), according to the company’s CEO, Robin Dow.
“There's no other raw rock organic phosphate produced in North America. And we're not sure if there's any in the world … So it's unique and it's needed. And we're going to create a market for it,” said Dow.
Nevada Organic Phosphate is leveraging its Murdock Mountain phosphate deposit in Nevada to produce direct-application raw rock phosphate.
“We are the only potential raw rock phosphate deposit in North America. And it's really simple. With other phosphate, you have to put it through a beneficiation process; (it's) expensive to produce the acid, then you have to mix it with the ammonium and then you have to granulate it, capsulate it and send it out. Ours, (we) blow it up, dig it up, grind it up, bag it up and ship it out,” Dow said.
The company recently submitted three new applications to add 6,011 acres of potential phosphate resource to its existing application, which covers 1,813 acres at its Murdock property.
Watch the full interview with Nevada Organic Phosphate CEO and Director Robin Dow above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Nevada Organic Phosphate (CSE:NOP). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Nevada Organic Phosphate in order to help investors learn more about the company. Nevada Organic Phosphate is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Nevada Organic Phosphateand seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
