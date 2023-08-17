Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
GRAPHENE MANUFACTURING GROUP LTD. ("GMG") ("GMG.WT.A")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Prospectus- Unit Offering, New Listing – Warrants
BULLETIN DATE: August 17, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Company's Amended and Restated Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus (the "Prospectus"), dated August 2, 2023 , was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the Alberta Securities Commission as the principal regulator. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 – Passport System, the prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by each of the Ontario , British Columbia and Saskatchewan Securities Commissions.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that on August 16, 2023 (the "Closing Date"), the Company completed an offering of 2,029,412 units pursuant to a prospectus supplement to the Prospectus dated August 10, 2023 , for gross proceeds of $3,450,000.40 (including gross proceeds from the full exercise of the over-allotment option).

Offering:

2,029,412 units



Unit Price:

$1.70 per unit.  Each unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant.



Warrant Exercise Price/Term:

Each warrant has a term of four years until August 16, 2027, and is exercisable into one common share at $2.20.



Underwriter(s):

Raymond James Ltd., Eight Capital, and H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC.



Underwriter's Commission:

An aggregate of $207,000.02 in cash and 121,765 non-transferable compensation warrants ("Compensation Warrants"). Each Compensation Warrant is exercisable at $1.70 to acquire one unit of the Company until August 16, 2026. Each unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant is exercisable at $2.20 for a period of four years until August 16, 2027.



Over-allotment Option:

The Underwriters were granted an option (the "Over-Allotment Option") to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Offered Units sold pursuant to the Offering, for a period of 30 days from and including the Closing Date. The Over-Allotment Option has been fully exercised for 264,706 Units.


Listing of Warrants:

Effective at the opening Monday, August 21, 2023 , the 1,014,706  warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Non-Metallic Mineral Product Manufacturing' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction:

Alberta



Capitalization:

1,075,588  warrants, authorized by a warrant indenture dated August 16, 2023, of which 1,014,706 warrants are issued and outstanding



Transfer Agent:

Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol:

GMG.WT.A

CUSIP Number:

Q42733156


These warrants were issued under a warrant indenture dated August 16, 2023 , pursuant to the Company's prospectus supplement dated August 10, 2023 . Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $2.20 per share and has a term of four years until August 16, 2027 .

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated August 10, 2023 , and the news releases dated August 10, 2023 , and August 16, 2023 .

________________________________________

JACKPOT DIGITAL INC. ("JJ .WT.C")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Additional Listing-Warrants
BULLETIN DATE: August 17, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening August 21, 2023 , the 6,515,000 warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange.  The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction:

British Columbia



Capitalization:

6,515,000 warrants, authorized by a Warrant Indenture dated November 20, 2020, as supplemented by a Fourth Supplemental Warrant Indenture dated April 18, 2023, of which 80,992,192 warrants are issued and outstanding.



Transfer Agent:

Computershare Trust Company of Canada

Trading Symbol:

JJ.WT.C

CUSIP Number:

466391216


Further to the bulletin dated April 25, 2023 , the warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of $456,050 convertible debenture, convertible into 6,515,000 shares at $0.07 and 6,515,000 detachable warrants, to which the closings were announced on March 7, 2023 , and April 20, 2023 . Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0 .10 per share and will expire on November 20, 2025 .

________________________________________

PLANTIFY FOODS, INC. ("PTFY") ("PTFY.RT")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Rights Offering-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: August 17, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company has announced it will offer to shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 , rights to purchase shares of the Company. One (1) Right will be issued for every one (1) common share held.  One (1) right and $0.01 are required to purchase one (1) Share.  The expiry date for the Rights Offering is September 15 , 2023.  As of August 14, 2023 , the Company had 183,555,707 shares issued and outstanding.

Effective at the opening Monday, August 21, 2023 , the shares of the Company will trade Ex-Rights and the Rights will commence trading at that time. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.

Summary:

Basis of Offering:

One (1) Right exercisable for One (1) Share at $0.01 per Share



Record Date:

August 22, 2023

Shares Trade Ex-Rights:

August 21, 2023

Rights Called for Trading:

August 21, 2023

Rights Trade for Cash:

September 13, 2023 to September 15, 2023

- Trading in the rights shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date.


Rights Expire:

September 15, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. (Vancouver time)


The Rights will be halted at noon Toronto time, on September 15, 2023 , and delisted at the close of markets on the same day.

TRADE DATES

September 13, 2023 - TO SETTLE – September 14, 2023
September 14, 2023 - TO SETTLE - September 15, 2023
September 15, 2023 - TO SETTLE - September 15, 2023

Rights Trading Symbol:

PTFY.RT

Rights CUSIP Number:

72749H115

Subscription Agent and Trustee:

Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Authorized Jurisdiction(s):

All provinces and territories in Canada and in all jurisdictions outside Canada and the United States, excluding any jurisdiction that does not provide a prospectus exemption substantially similar to the exemption provided in Canada.


For further details, please refer to the Company's Rights Offering Circular and news release dated August 14, 2023 .

________________________________________

23/08/17 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

APOGEE MINERALS LTD. ("APMI")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 17, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an amending agreement, dated July 12, 2023 , (the "Amending Agreement") amending the terms of an option agreement, dated May 11, 2021 , and as amended on September 17, 2021 , February 18, 2022 and January 24, 2023 (the "Option Agreement"), between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Optionor").

Pursuant to the terms of the Amending Agreement, the Company extended the due date on the $50,000 cash payment and the exploration expenditures of $500,000 , originating from the Option Agreement, from June 30, 2023 , to June 30, 2024 . As consideration, the Company will issue 150,000 shares to the Optionor. All the other terms and conditions of the Option Agreement remain unchanged.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 14, 2023 .

________________________________________

CGX ENERGY INC. ("OYL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 17, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ") has accepted for filing an agreement to amend the Joint Operating Agreement originally signed between CGX Energy Inc. (the " Company ") and a non-arm's length party of the Company (the " Non-Arm's Length Party ") on January 30, 2019 and subsequently amended on July 21, 2022 (the " Agreement "). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Non-Arm's Length Party will acquire up to 4.7% of the Company's participating interest in the Corentyne block in exchange for funding the Company's additional expected outstanding share of the joint venture's associated with the Wei-1 well for up to approximately $16.5 million . For further information, refer to the Company's press release dated August 10, 2023 .

_______________________________________

Comet Lithium CORPORATION ("CLIC ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: August 17, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated September 08, 2021 , the Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

# of Warrants: 1,629,524 (Post - Consolidation Basis)
Original Expiry Date of Warrants: August 27, 2023
New Expiry Date of Warrants: August 27, 2024
Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.77 (Post - Consolidation Basis)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 11,716,670 shares (Pre-Consolidation Basis) with 11,716,670 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 08, 2021 .

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 16, 2023 .

CORPORATION COMETE LITHIUM (" CLIC ")
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Prolongation de bons de souscription
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 17 août 2023
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Suite au bulletin de la Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») du 8 septembre 2021, la Bourse a accepté la prolongation des bons de souscription (les " bons ") suivants :

Nombre de bons : 1 629 524 (post-consolidation)
Date d'échéance des bons : Le 27 août 2023
Nouvelle date d'échéance : Le 27 août 2024
Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,77 $ (post-consolidation)

Ces bons ont été émis en vertu d'un placement privé comprenant 11 716 270 actions ordinaires (pré-consolidation) et 11 716 270 bons de souscription (pré-consolidation), tel qu'accepté par la Bourse, effectif le 8 septembre 2021.

Pour plus de renseignements, veuillez consulter le communiqué de presse émis par la société le 16 août 2023.

________________________________________

FLYING NICKEL MINING CORP. ("FLYN")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 17, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 14, 2023 :

Number of Shares:

6,800,000 common shares



Purchase Price:

$0.10 per common share



Number of Placees:

1 Placee



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

N/A



Finder's Fees:

N/A

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on August 14, 2023 , announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

_______________________________________

MKANGO RESOURCES LTD. ("MKA")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 17, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a Share Purchase Agreement dated May 15, 2023 and a Deed of Amendment to Share Purchase Agreement dated June 23, 2023 (the "Agreements") between the Company, Maginito Limited ("Maginito", a subsidiary of the Company), and arm's length vendors (collectively, the "Vendors").  Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company, through Maginito, will acquire the remaining 58% interest of HyProMag Ltd. ("HyProMag").  Upon completion of the transaction, Maginito will own 100% interest in HyProMag.

As total consideration, the Company will provide the Vendors 1 million pounds sterling (approximately CDN$1.7 million ) in cash payment and further issue 9,742,031 common shares ("Share Consideration") of the Company at a deemed price of CDN$0.1703 per share (valued at 1 million pounds sterling ).  In addition, conditional upon certain milestones being completed, the Company may further provide to the Vendors up to 3 million pounds sterling (approximately CDN$5.1 million ) either in cash or in common shares of the Company. Any future issuance of common shares of the Company for completion of milestones will be subject to Exchange acceptance.

For further information, refer to the Company's news release dated May 16, 2023 and August 3, 2023 .

________________________________________

PULSAR HELIUM INC. ("PLSR ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 17, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST , August 17, 2023 , shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SABIO HOLDINGS INC. ("SBIO")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures
BULLETIN DATE: August 17, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 16, 2023 :

Convertible Notes:

An aggregate of $1,737,850 in principal amount of secured and unsecured convertible promissory notes ("Convertible Notes").



Conversion Price:

Convertible into 1,737,850 common shares at $1.00 per share at the option of the holder in whole or in part.



Maturity Date:

August 16, 2025.



Interest rate:

14% per annum.



Warrants:

N/A



Warrant Price:

N/A



Number of Placees:

3 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Principal of

Convertible Notes ($)




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

1

Unsecured $537,850

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

1

Secured $200,000


Aggregate Cash

Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

N/A

N/A

N/A


The Company issued a news release on August 16 , 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

THESIS GOLD (HOLDINGS) INC. ("TAU ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 17, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:00 p.m. PST, August 16, 2023 , trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada , the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

UCORE RARE METALS INC. ("UCU")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 17, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on June 16, 2023 :

Number of Shares:

4,822,500 units



Purchase Price:

$1.00 per unit



Warrants:

2,411,250 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,411,250 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$1.25 for a three-year period



Number of Placees:

90 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Units




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

2

220,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

1

150,000


Aggregate Cash

Amount

Aggregate #

of Units

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Agent's Fee:

$220,555

220,555

N/A


Agent's Units Terms:                 Each Compensation Option entitles the holder to purchase one unit of the Company at a price of $1.00 per unit for 3 years following the Closing Date. Each unit consists of one Common Share and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant exercisable at $1.25 per share for 3 years following the Closing Date.

The Company issued a news release on July 27, 2023 and July 28, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2023/17/c7892.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Comet LithiumCLIC:CCTSXV:CLICPrecious Metals Investing
CLIC:CC
The Conversation (0)
COMET LITHIUM ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF TERM OF WARRANTS

COMET LITHIUM ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF TERM OF WARRANTS

Comet Lithium Corporation (TSXV: CLIC) (" Comet Lithium" or the "Company" ), announces that it has applied to the TSX Venture Exchange for a one-year extension of the term of 11,406,670 common share purchase warrants (the " Warrants ") that were issued by Comet Lithium as part of a private placement that closed on August 27, 2021 which Warrants had an initial expiry date of August 27, 2023 . As a result of the consolidation of the common shares of the Company on the basis of one post-consolidation common share for every seven pre-consolidation shares issued and outstanding as of the close of business on February 2, 2023 (the " Consolidation "), seven Warrants must now be exercised to purchase one additional common share of Comet Lithium at an exercise price of $0.77 (on a post-Consolidation basis).

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
COMET LITHIUM COMMENCES EXPLORATION AT LIBERTY

COMET LITHIUM COMMENCES EXPLORATION AT LIBERTY

Comet Lithium Corporation (TSXV: CLIC) (" Comet Lithium" or the "Company" ), is pleased to report that it has started exploration work at its 100%-owned Liberty Property, LG4 sector, Eeyou-Istchee Baie James region in northern Québec. The Liberty Property is adjacent to Winsome Resources' Adina project where systematic drilling proved 1.9 kilometres of continuous spodumene bearing pegmatite (see Winsome Resources' Investor Presentation, July 2023 at https:winsomeresources.com.auwp-contentuploads202307WR1-Investor-Presentation-July-2023.pdf ). Comet Lithium's Liberty Property is on strike with the exploration corridor.

Comet Lithium's exploration team has now been deployed to the field to initiate the first reconnaissance and sampling program. The objective of this first phase of the exploration campaign will be concentrated on the prospecting and sampling of frost heave rocks, glacial boulders and rock surfaces to see if there is an extension of the Adina Li pegmatite trend. In this environment, lithium bearing pegmatite are mainly hosted in amphibolite rocks of the Trieste Formation. The Liberty Property broadly covers the Trieste Formation, about 2.7 kilometres along strike and 1.5 kilometres in the north-south axis.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
COMET LITHIUM CORPORATION ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF MICHAEL FERREIRA

COMET LITHIUM CORPORATION ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF MICHAEL FERREIRA

 Comet Lithium Corporation (TSXV: CLIC) (" Comet Lithium " or the " Corporation ") today announced the resignation of Mr. Michael Ferreira effective July 28, 2023. Mr. Ferreira had been serving as the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation since October 20, 2016 until he agreed to temporarily step down from his role on June 12, 2023 .

Since Mr. Ferreira's step down, the Board of Directors has worked closely with Mr. Sylvain Champagne, the Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to actively manage and continue the Corporation's activities in the normal course.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
COMET LITHIUM HIGH RESOLUTION SATELLITE IMAGES FROM LIBERTY PROPERTY SUPPORT BROAD LITHIUM CORRIDOR

COMET LITHIUM HIGH RESOLUTION SATELLITE IMAGES FROM LIBERTY PROPERTY SUPPORT BROAD LITHIUM CORRIDOR

 Comet Lithium Corporation (TSXV: CLIC) (FRANKFURT: XTR) (" Comet Lithium" or the "Company" ), is pleased to report that the high resolution satellite imagery compilation over its 100%-owned Liberty Property in James Bay Québec, further supports its recent magnetic results indicating a structural connection between Liberty and Winsome Resources' emerging deposit at its Adina Project contiguous to the western border of Liberty.

Detailed interpretation of the filtered 50 centimetres infrared images supports the structural interpretation. In addition, filtering of the images has allowed Comet Lithium to visualize the regional structural grain and the important cross cutting structures, as they likely represent expansion joints allowing pegmatite intrusions.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Initiates AI-Geophysical Interpretation, KLR & Walker Zone Drill Program, Athabasca Basin, Uranium Project

Marvel Initiates AI-Geophysical Interpretation, KLR & Walker Zone Drill Program, Athabasca Basin, Uranium Project

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF)("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of a detailed regional and property specific structural geophysical interpretation of the corporation's Saskatchewan Uranium Projects, the Highway and KLR Zones. The Interpretation includes using advanced technology leveraging machine learning to transform the mineral discovery process

The claims coincide with a regional-scale NNE-trending shear zone that forms the tectonic boundary between the Mudjatik Domain and Wollaston Domain of the Hearne Province. The shear zone can be mapped from regional aeromagnetic images and has a strike length of at least 400 kilometres extending beneath cover rocks of the Athabasca Basin, approximately 60 km to the north. The highly prospective Athabasca Basin is home to numerous unconformity-type uranium deposits whose locations are controlled by the positions of major faults in the underlying crystalline basement rocks.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Receives Assays at Victoria Lake, Identifies Gold Anomaly

Marvel Receives Assays at Victoria Lake, Identifies Gold Anomaly

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF) ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that assay results have been received from reconnaissance till and soil sampling at its Victoria Lake Property located approximately 90 kilometers south of Deer Lake in western Newfoundland. Samples from the program have identified multiple anomalies, including gold, barium, copper, zinc, and tin

Surveys were conducted over two geological targets within the western part of the Victoria Lake Property, with sample stations identified on the basis of historic till sampling results, lithologic information, and a structural analysis completed by Marvel in 2022 that identified the potential for structures associated with the Cape Ray Fault within both survey areas. The Cape Ray Fault is well recognized as being highly fertile for structural gold mineralization, and is host to well-known gold occurrences including the Cape Ray Deposit, the Valentine Gold Deposit, and the Wilding Lake Prospect. Sample station locations are presented in Figure 1.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Steppe Gold Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Steppe Gold Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its financial results for the the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TomaGold signs agreements to acquire majority of Chibougamau Mining Camp properties

TomaGold signs agreements to acquire majority of Chibougamau Mining Camp properties

  • Game-changer strategy for TomaGold, which will allow it to acquire a district-size land package
  • The agreements comprise 20 mining properties, hosting a mix of copper-gold-silver-zinc mineralization, of which 6 were past-producing mines
  • TomaGold's objective is to further consolidate the Chibougamau Mining Camp with the goal of increasing the belt's copper and gold resource and enhance shareholder value

TomaGold Corporation (TSXV: LOT) (OTCQB: TOGOF) (" TomaGold " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into agreements with SOQUEM Inc. (" SOQUEM "), Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc. (TSXV: CBG) (" Chibougamau ") and Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSX: GMX) (" Globex ") to acquire a total of 20 mining properties that currently form the majority of the Chibougamau Mining Camp, in Québec, Canada (the " Properties ").

In order to acquire the Properties, the Corporation has committed to make global cash payments of $13,805,000, work commitments of $10,425,000, issue 16,625,000 common shares of TomaGold and issue an additional amount of $1,825,000 in common shares of TomaGold over a period of 2 to 5 years in accordance with the specific agreements. Upon signing, TomaGold will be required to make cash payments of $540,000, issue 6,625,000 common shares of TomaGold and issue an additional amount of $25,000 in common shares of TomaGold. A summary of each agreement is included below. The Corporation is currently in advanced discussions with potential financial and mining partners to finance the acquisition, exploration and development of these projects.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Optimum Ventures Announces Mailing of Materials, Receipt of Interim Order and Conditional Approval

Optimum Ventures Announces Mailing of Materials, Receipt of Interim Order and Conditional Approval

Optimum Ventures Ltd. ("Optimum" or the "Company") (TSXV: OPV) is pleased to announce that it has filed and mailed materials to the securityholders of Company (the " Optimum Securityholders "), including the management information circular dated July 31, 2023 (the " Circular ") and related documents for the annual general and special meeting of Optimum Securityholders to be held on August 31, 2023 (the " Meeting ").

The Meeting is being held in connection with the proposed acquisition by Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd. (" Blackwolf ") of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Optimum (collectively, the " Company Shares ") by way of a statutory plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the " Arrangement ") previously announced on July 7, 2023. If the Arrangement becomes effective, Optimum shareholders (other than dissenting Optimum shareholders, if any) will receive 0.65 common shares of Blackwolf (each whole share, a " Blackwolf Share ") for each Company Share held (the " Exchange Ratio ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AM RESOURCES CORP. ("AMR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 10, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

