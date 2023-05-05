TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

ARway.ai Announces Microsoft HoloLens AR Glasses Integration

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE:  Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2023
TSX Venture Company

A  Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Saskatchewan Securities Commission on May 3 , 2023 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol

Tier

Company

Failure to File

Period

Ending

(Y/M/D)

HTC

1

HTC Purenergy Inc.

Audited annual financial statements for the year, as required by Part 4 of National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102).

2022/12/31




A Form 51-102F1 Management's Discussion and Analysis relating to the audited annual financial statements for the year, as required by Part 5 of NI 51-102.

2022/12/31


Upon revocation of the  Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements.  Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

INTEGRA RESOURCES CORP. ("ITR ")
MILLENNIAL PRECIOUS METALS CORP. ("MPM.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Plan of Arrangement, Private Placement Non-Brokered, Private Placement Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Plan of Arrangement :

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an arm's length arrangement agreement dated February 26, 2023 (the "Arrangement Agreement") between Integra Resources Corp. ("Integra") and Millennial Precious Metals Corp. ("Millennial").  On May 4, 2023, pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement Agreement and a court-approved plan of arrangement (the "Plan of Arrangement") under Division 5 of Part 9 of the Business Corporations Act ( British Columbia ), Integra completed the acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Millennial (the "Arrangement").

Under the Arrangement, former Millennial shareholders received 0.23 of an Integra common share (each, an "Integra Share") for each one Millennial share (each, a "Millennial Share") held.

Millennial shareholders approved the Arrangement on April 26, 2023 at a special meeting of shareholders. The Supreme Court of British Columbia approved the Plan of Arrangement on May 1, 2023 and the Arrangement closed on May 4, 2023 .

As part of the Arrangement, the common share purchase warrants of Millennial (symbol: MPM.WT) (the "Warrants") have been adjusted such that the Warrants are now exercisable to acquire 0.23 of one Integra Share, all pursuant to a supplemental warrant indenture dated May 4, 2023 . No fractional Integra Shares will be issued on exercise of the Warrants and therefore the Warrants will need to be exercised in sufficient numbers to provide for the delivery of a whole number of Integra Shares. All other material terms of the Warrants remain unchanged.

There is no change in the Warrants CUSIP number and trading symbol and no consolidation of capital.

Capitalization:

21,562,500 Warrants, authorized by a warrant indenture dated June 16, 2022, as supplemented by a supplemental indenture dated May 4, 2023, of which 20,092,415 Warrants are issued and outstanding.



Transfer Agent:

TSX Trust Company

Trading Symbol:

MPM.WT (UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number:

60041N112 (UNCHANGED)


No action is required by holders of Warrants with respect to the adjustments above under the Plan of Arrangement and the certificates currently representing the Warrants will continue to evidence the rights outlined above in respect of the Warrants until replaced against transfer.

For more details, please refer to Millennial's management information circular dated March 27, 2023 and Integra and Millennial's joint news releases issued February 27, 2023 , March 16, 2023 and May 4, 2023 , each of which is available on SEDAR.

Private Placement:

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Subscription Receipts Brokered and Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 27, 2023 , converted as follows:

Number of Shares:

50,000,000 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.70 per share



Number of Placees:

31 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

NA

NA

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

4

18,004,739


Agent's Fee:                             Raymond James Ltd. received $440,916.66 cash, BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. received $440,916.66 cash, and Cormark Securities Ltd. received $440,916.66 cash.


Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

NA

NA

NA


Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), Integra has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on March 16, 2023 .

Additional Information:

Please see elsewhere in today's TSX Venture Exchange bulletins for information regarding the delisting of the Millennial Shares from TSX Venture Exchange.

________________________________________

MILLENNIAL PRECIOUS METALS CORP. ("MPM")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Delist, Plan of Arrangement
BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Delist – Common Shares

Effective at the close of business, Friday, May 5, 2023 , the common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

Plan of Arrangement

The delisting of Millennial Precious Metals Corp. results from a Plan of Arrangement under the Business Corporations Act ( British Columbia ) involving the Company and Integra Resources Corp. ("Integra"), an Exchange-listed issuer.  Under the Arrangement, the Company's shareholders received 0.23 of an Integra share for each Company share held at a deemed price of $0.18 per share.  Shareholders of the Company approved the Arrangement pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders of the Company on April 26 , 2023.  The Supreme Court of British Columbia granted a final order in connection with the Plan of Arrangement on May 1, 2023 .

For further information, please refer to the information circular of Millennial Precious Metals Corp. dated March 27, 2023 and the Company's news releases dated February 27, 2023 and May 4, 2023 .

________________________________________

OSISKO DEVELOPMENT CORP. ("ODV") ("ODV.WT.U")
BULLETIN TYPE:  New Listing-Warrants
BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the opening on Monday, May 8, 2023 , 11,363,933 warrants of the Company (the "Warrants") will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The Company is classified as a "Gold and silver ore mining" Company (NAICS Number 212220). This security will trade in U.S. dollars.

Corporate Jurisdiction:

Canada



Capitalization:

11,363,933 Warrants issued and outstanding



Warrants Exercise Price:

US$10.70 per Share at any time on or prior to May 27, 2027



Transfer Agent:

TSX Trust Company



Trading Symbol:

ODV.WT.U



CUSIP Number:

68828E239


The Warrants are governed by the terms and conditions of a warrant indenture dated March 4, 2022 , between TSX Trust Company and the Company, as amended and supplemented on March 29, 2022 , and as further amended and supplemented on March 17, 2023 .

OSISKO DÉVELOPPEMENT CORP. ("ODV") ("ODV.WT.U")
TYPE DE BULLETIN:  Nouvelle inscription – Bons de souscription
DATE DU BULLETIN:  4 mai 2023
Société du groupe 1 de Bourse de Croissance TSX

11 363 933 bons de souscription de la société (les « bons de souscription ») seront inscrits et admis à la négociation sur Bourse de Croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») à l'ouverture des affaires le lundi 8 mai 2023 . La société est catégorisée dans le secteur « extraction de minerais d'or et d'argent » (Numéro SCIAN 212220). Ces titres transigeront en dollars U.S.

Juridiction de la société:

Canada



Capitalisation des bons de souscription:

11 363 933 bons de souscription émis et en circulation



Prix d'exercice des bons:

10,70 $ US par action à n'importe quel moment le ou avant le 27 mai 2027



Agent des transferts:

Société de fiducie TSX



Symbole au téléscripteur des bons:

ODV.WT.U



Numéro de CUSIP:

68828E239


Les bons de souscription sont régis par les termes et conditions d'une convention relative aux bons de souscription datée du 4 mars 2022 entre Société de fiducie TSX et la société, telle que modifiée et complétée le 29 mars 2022, et telle que subséquemment modifiée et complétée le 17 mars 2023.

________________________________________

OSISKO DEVELOPMENT CORP. ("ODV") ("ODV.WT.A")
BULLETIN TYPE:  New Listing-Warrants
BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the opening on Monday, May 8, 2023 , 7,752,916 warrants of the Company (the "Warrants") will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The Company is classified as a "Gold and silver ore mining" Company (NAICS Number 212220).

Corporate Jurisdiction:

Canada



Capitalization:

7,752,916 Warrants issued and outstanding



Warrants Exercise Price:

$14.75 per Share at any time on or prior to March 2, 2027



Transfer Agent:

TSX Trust Company



Trading Symbol:

ODV.WT.A



CUSIP Number:

68828E221


The Warrants are governed by the terms and conditions of a warrant indenture dated March 2, 2022 , between TSX Trust Company and the Company, as amended and supplemented on March 17, 2023 .

OSISKO DÉVELOPPEMENT CORP. ("ODV") ("ODV.WT.A")
TYPE DE BULLETIN :  Nouvelle inscription – Bons de souscription
DATE DU BULLETIN :  4 mai 2023
Société du groupe 1 de Bourse de Croissance TSX

7 752 916 bons de souscription de la société (les « bons de souscription ») seront inscrits et admis à la négociation sur Bourse de Croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») à l'ouverture des affaires le lundi 8 mai 2023 . La société est catégorisée dans le secteur « extraction de minerais d'or et d'argent » (Numéro SCIAN 212220).

Juridiction de la société :

Canada



Capitalisation des bons de souscription :

7 752 916 bons de souscription émis et en circulation



Prix d'exercice des bons :

14,75 $ par action à n'importe quel moment le ou avant le 2 mars 2027



Agent des transferts :

Société de fiducie TSX



Symbole au téléscripteur des bons:

ODV.WT.A



Numéro de CUSIP :

68828E221


Les bons de souscription sont régis par les termes et conditions d'une convention relative aux bons de souscription datée du 2 mars 2022 entre la Société de fiducie TSX et la société, telle que modifiée et complétée le 17 mars 2023.

________________________________________

TOTAL HELIUM LTD. ("TOH")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement; Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Property-Asset Purchase Agreement:

TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation the Purchase and Sale Agreement dated January 17, 2023 , and the amendments therein (collectively, the "Agreement"), between a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company ("Purchaser") and a group of arm's length parties (collectively, the "Vendors"). Pursuant to the terms of Agreement, the Purchaser has entered into a joint venture with the Vendors and has acquired a 20% interest in two producing wells and a 50% interest in eight additional existing wells which are being connected to a helium processing plant, and which together comprise the Pinta South Project ("Project"). The Purchaser also holds a 50% working interest in all future wells drilled as part of the Project. In consideration of the acquisition, the Purchaser remitted a total cash payment of $8,000,000 USD , and issued 10,810,812 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a deemed price of $0.50 per Share. Additionally, the Purchaser has funded $2,000,000 USD into a capital development program for the Project.

The Company has agreed to issue 324,324 Shares at a deemed price of $0.50 per Share to an arm's length management and advisory company, in consideration for administrative services provided in connection with the transaction.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

None


This acquisition is considered an Arm's Length transaction.

Resume Trading:

Effective at the opening, Monday, May 8, 2023 , the common shares of Total Helium Ltd. (the "Company") will resume trading.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 20, 2023 ; April 5, 2023 ; and May 1, 2023 .

________________________________________

23/05/04 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AZINCOURT ENERGY CORP. ("AAZ ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of a 60% interest in the Big Hill Lithium Project (3 exploration licenses, 7,500 hectares) located in Newfoundland and Labrador .


CASH  ( $)

SECURITIES

WORK EXPENDITURES (S)

CONSIDERATION

$225,000

13,850,000 Common Shares

$3,250,000


The property is subject to an existing 1% NSR, with the Company having the right to repurchase one half for $1,000,000 at any time.

An arms-length finder will receive $20,000 cash and up to 1,310,000 common shares.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 21, 2023

________________________________________

Brunswick Exploration Inc. ("BRW ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to an option agreement (the "Agreement") between Brunswick Exploration Inc. (the "Company") and an arm's length party. The Option Agreement allows the Company to acquire a 100% interest in 96 mining claims located in the Baie-James area, province of Québec.

CONSIDERATION

CASH  ($)

SECURITIES*

WORK EXPENDITURES ($)





Effective date

$25,000

$25,000 in shares representing up to 55,556 common shares

N/A





6 months

$12,500

$12,500 in shares representing up to 27,778 common shares

N/A





First year

$62,500

$62,500 in shares representing up to 138,889 common shares

$100,000





Second year

$50,000

$50,000 in shares representing up to 111,111 common shares

Aggregate of $300,000





Third year

$100,000

$100,000 in shares up to 222,222 common shares

Aggregate of $1,000,000


* The common shares will be issued at a minimum deemed value of $0.45 per share.

The vendor will retain a 3% gross overriding royalty. The Company may purchase 1% of the royalty for $1,000,000 .

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 24, 2023 and April 25, 2023 .

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (« BRW »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN :   Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 4 mai 2023
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relative à une convention d'option (la « convention ») entre Brunswick Exploration Inc. (la « société ») et une personne sans lien de dépendance. La convention d'option offre à la société la possibilité d'acquérir 100 % d'intérêt dans 96 claims miniers située dans la région de la Baie James dans la province du Québec.

CONTREPARTIE

ESPÈCES  ( $)

TITRES

ENGAGEMENTS AU TITRE DE TRAVAUX ($)

Date d'effet de l'entente

Minimum 25 000 $

25 000 $ en actions représentant un maximum de 55 556 actions ordinaires

S/O





6 mois

12 500 $

12 500 $ en actions représentant un maximum de 27 778 actions ordinaires

S/O





Première année

62 500 $

62 500 $ en actions représentant un maximum de 138 889 actions ordinaires

100 000 $





Deuxième année

50 000 $

50 000 $ en actions représentant un maximum de 111 111 actions ordinaires

Total de 300 000 $





Troisième année

100 000 $

100 000 $ en actions représentant un maximum de 222 222 actions ordinaires

Total de 1 000 000 $


La société accordera une redevance brute sur les métaux de 3 %. La société peut racheter 1% de cette royauté pour la somme de 1 000 000 $.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presse émis par la société les 24 janvier 2023 et 25 avril 2023.

________________________________________

Brunswick Exploration Inc. ("BRW ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a purchase agreement between Brunswick Exploration Inc. (the "Company") and an arm's length party, in connection with the purchase of a 100% interest in 5 mining claims located in the province of Québec, Canada , in consideration of $5,000 in cash and 12,500 common shares.

The vendor will retain a 2% NSR royalty. The Company may purchase half of the royalty for $1,000,000 .

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 25, 2023 .

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (« BRW »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN :   Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 4 mai 2023
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relative à une convention d'acquisition entre Brunswick Exploration Inc. (la « société ») et une personne sans lien de dépendance, relativement à l'acquisition d'un intérêt de 100 % portant sur 5 claims miniers situés dans la province du Québec, Canada , en considération de 5 000 $ en espèces et 12 500 actions ordinaires.

Le vendeur conservera une redevance de 2 % NSR, dont la moitié (1 %) peut être rachetée par la société pour la somme de 1 000 000 $.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 25 avril 2023.

________________________________________

CANALASKA URANIUM LTD. ("CVV ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of one (1) mineral license and ten (10) mineral claims in Manitoba , referred to as the Mel Project.


CASH  ( $)

SECURITIES

WORK EXPENDITURES ($)

CONSIDERATION

$300,000

2,000,000 Common Shares

N/A


For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 6, 2023 .

________________________________________

CARTIER RESOURCES INC. ("ECR ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement - Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Shares:

5,140,000 federal flow-through common shares (the "Fed FT Shares") and


4,545,455 Quebec flow-through common shares (the "QC FT Shares")



Purchase Price:

$0.155 per Fed FT Share and


$0.165 per QC FT Share



Number of Placees:

3 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation:

N/A


Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$46,401

331,435 Shares

0  Warrant


The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news release dated May 1, 2023 .

RESSOURCES CARTIER INC. ( « ECR »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 4 mai 2023
Société du groupe 1 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:

Nombre d'actions:

5 140 000 actions ordinaires accréditives fédérales (les « Actions Acc fed ») et


4 545 455 action ordinaires accréditives du Québec (les « Actions Acc QC »)



Prix :

0,155 $ par Action Acc Fed et


0,165 $ par Action Acc QC



Nombre de souscripteurs:

3 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:

N/A


Montant total en espèces

# total d'actions

# total de bons de souscription

Honor aires d'intermédiation :

46 401 $

331 435 actions

0 bon de souscription


La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 1 er mai 2023.

________________________________________

CLEAN SEED CAPITAL GROUP LTD. ("CSX ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants:

3,017,500

Original Expiry Date of Warrants:

May 6, 2023

New Expiry Date of Warrants:

May 6, 2024

Exercise Price of Warrants:

$0.35 (Unchanged)


These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 6,035,000 shares with 3,017,500 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective May 6, 2022 .

________________________________________

ENEREV5 METALS INC. ("ENEV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an acquisition agreement (the "Agreement") dated November 17, 2022 , between the Company and arm's length parties (the "Vendors"), whereby the Company has expanded its Barbara Bay project in Québec by additional 171 claims comprising approximately 9,234 hectares which now totals 33,200 hectares of contiguous claims. As consideration for the Agreement, the Company issued 5,000,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share to the Vendors. The Company has also reimbursed the Vendors for their government staking fees ($11,687.50) plus staking costs ($1,000) for a total of $12,687.50 .

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 18, 2022 and December 5, 2022 .

________________________________________

INFINITUM COPPER CORP. ("INFI ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 15, 2023 :

Number of Shares:

23,850,131 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.07 per share



Warrants:

23,850,131 share purchase warrants to purchase 23,850,131 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.14 for a two-year period



Number of Placees:

41 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

5

3,068,275

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

1

1,428,275


Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$84,481.94

NA

1,206,883


Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0 .14 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on April 24, 2023 and April 28, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

MILLENNIAL PRECIOUS METALS CORP. ("MPM ") ("MPM.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 4:52  a.m. PST, May 4, 2023 , trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada , the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NEWRANGE GOLD CORP. ("NRG")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 6, 2023 and April 25, 2023 :

Number of Shares:

4,905,112 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.09 per share



Warrants:

4,905,112 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,905,112 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.12 for a three-year period



Number of Placees:

19 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

3

600,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

1

100,000


Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$12,383

N/A

137,589 Warrants


Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0 .12 for a period of three years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on May 2 , 2023 confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

RAILTOWN CAPITAL CORP. ("RLT.P ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, May 4, 2023 , shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

TOTAL HELIUM LTD. ("TOH ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced March 20, 2023 and April 5, 2023 :

Number of Special Warrants:

25,000,000 special warrants (each, a "Special Warrant")



Purchase Price:

$0.50 per Special Warrant



Special Warrant Term:

Each Special Warrant, subject to a Penalty Provision (as defined below), will be automatically converted into one unit of the Company (each, a "Unit") without payment of any additional consideration at a price of $0.50 per Special Warrant on the date that is the earlier of: (i) the date that is three business days following the date on which the Company obtains a final receipt from the British Columbia Securities Commission for a short form prospectus, qualifying the distribution of the common shares and warrants issuable upon exercise or deemed exercise of the special warrants (the "Qualification Date"); and (ii) the date that is 4 months and one day following the closing date of the offering (the "Qualification "Deadline"). Each Unit consists of one (1) common share of the Company and one (1) common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant").



Penalty Provision:

In the event the Qualification Date has not occurred prior to 4:00 pm (Toronto time) on the Qualification Deadline, each unexercised Special Warrant will be deemed exercised and will automatically be exchanged for 1.1 Units without further payment or action by the holder thereof on the first business day following the Qualification Deadline.



Warrant Term:

Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one common share at an exercise price of $0.75 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing date.





Number of Placees:

225 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Special Warrants




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

1

1,000,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

28

3,993,330

Agent's Fee:

Haywood Securities Inc. - $750,000 cash, a corporate finance fee of 500,000 common shares and 1,376,100 compensation special warrants (each, a "Compensation Special Warrant").

Finder's Fee:


Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Compensation Special Warrants


N/A

N/A

123,900


Compensation Special Warrant term: Each Compensation Special Warrant is non-transferable and exercisable into one (1) compensation option (a "Compensation   Option"), for no additional consideration, at any time, subject to the Penalty Provision, and each Compensation Special Warrant not previously exercised shall be deemed exercised on the later of (i) the Qualification Date; and (ii) the Qualification "Deadline. Each Compensation Option will entitle the holder to purchase one Unit at an exercise price of $0.50 for a period of 24 months following the closing date.

The Company issued news releases on May 1, 2023 and May 3, 2023 , confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

VALORE METALS CORP. ("VO")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 5, 2023 :

Number of Shares:

18,365,000 common share units ("Units"), each Unit consisting of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one-half of one Share purchase warrant ("Warrant").



Purchase Price:

$0.20 per Unit.



Warrants:

9,182,500 whole Warrants to purchase 9,182,500 Shares.



Warrant Price:

$0.30 exercisable until April 21, 2025, being a period of two years from the date of issuance.



Number of Placees:

13 placees.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:


Insider=      Y /


Name

Pro Group= P

Number of Units

Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:



[5 Existing Insiders]

Y

15,915,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:



[1 Pro Group Member]

P

62,500


Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Finder Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$9,000

N/A

45,000


Finder Warrants may be exercised by the holder thereof at an exercise price of $0.30 per Finder Share until April 21, 2025 .

The Company issued a news release on April 21 , 2023, confirming the closing of the Private Placement.  Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the Warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

__________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

HORIZON PETROLEUM LTD. ("HPL.H ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2023
NEX Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, May 4, 2023 , shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

Brunswick Exploration Inc. Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to Visit Us at Booth 405 at the VRIC in Vancouver, January 29-30 2023

Brunswick Exploration Inc. Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to Visit Us at Booth 405 at the VRIC in Vancouver, January 29-30 2023

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSXV: BRW) would like to cordially invite you to visit us at Booth #405 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Sunday January 29 - Monday January 30, 2023.

Notable keynote speakers include former Premier of BC Christy Clark and former Premier of Saskatchewan, Brad Wall. Other keynote speakers will include dozens of globally respected economists, legendary money managers, and investors.

Keep reading...Show less

POWER METALS SELLS ROYALTY INTEREST ON CASE LAKE PROJECT TO LITHIUM ROYALTY CORP

Power Metals Corp. (" Power Metals " or the " Company ") (TSXV: PWM) (FRANKFURT: OAA1) (OTCQB: PWRMF) is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into an agreement to sell the 2% Gross Overriding Revenue royalty on the Case Lake Lithium Project to Lithium Royalty Corp. ("LRC") for $1,500,000 .

POWER METALS CORP Logo (CNW Group/POWER METALS CORP)

Ernie Ortiz , President and CEO of Lithium Royalty Corp. commented: "This transaction adds the 32nd royalty to the LRC portfolio, our third since our March 15th, 2023 IPO transaction, and our sixth royalty in Ontario . We are pleased to partner with Power Metals Corp at its prospective Case Lake Project in an established and supportive mining jurisdiction."

Johnathan More , Chairman of Power Metals Corp., commented "The funds from this transaction will be added to a very strong treasury with a current cash position in excess of $10 million .  We are fully funded for our upcoming summer exploration and drill program at Case Lake.  We welcome Lithium Royalty Corp.'s involvement and developing our discovery at Case Lake."

Currently, the Company is planning a large-scale drill program for summer 2023 with plans to drill upwards of 15,000 meters.  Upon completion of the program, the Company intends to conduct a mineral resource calculation in the next six to nine months.

About Power Metals Corp.
Power Metals Corp. is a diversified Canadian mining company with a mandate to explore, develop and acquire high quality mining projects.  We are committed to building an arsenal of projects in both lithium and high-growth specialty metals and minerals. We see an unprecedented opportunity to supply the tremendous growth of the lithium battery and clean-technology industries. Learn more at www.powermetalscorp.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Johnathan More , Chairman

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The securities being offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States , or to, or for the account or benefit of, a "U.S. person" (as defined in Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act) unless pursuant to an exemption therefrom. This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information based on current expectations, including the use of funds raised under the Offering.  These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, Power Metals assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to several factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com .

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The TSXV has neither reviewed nor approved the contents of this press release.

Keep reading...Show less
Avalon Expands Resource Potential at Separation Rapids Lithium Project, Kenora ON

Avalon Expands Resource Potential at Separation Rapids Lithium Project, Kenora ON

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) ("Avalon" or the "Company") announces that the preliminary results from the winter 2023 diamond drilling program has potentially expanded the lithium resource at the Company's Separation Rapids Lithium Project. Thirteen holes totalling 4179 metres were drilled on the central main mass depth extensions of the resource. Of note, the final hole totalled 570 metres vertically through the deposit and confirmed visual petalite mineralization to a depth of 565 metres. This increases the potential depth of the deposit by 80% from the previously tested 315 metres deepest intercept. The other twelve holes intersected mineralization to the east, west and at depth from the existing resource and justify completion of an updated resource estimate for the Separation Rapids lithium deposit. Assays from four of the holes are pending.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Announces Management Cease-Trade Order

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Announces Management Cease-Trade Order

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - May 3, 2023 - Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") announces that it has obtained a management cease-trade order ("MCTO") from the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BSCS"), the Company's principal regulator, under National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203") with respect to the Company's audited financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the financial year ended December 31, 2022 (collectively, the "Annual Documents").

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Victory Battery Metals' Completion of Successful 4-hole Drill Program on its Smokey lithium Property in Nevada

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Victory Battery Metals' Completion of Successful 4-hole Drill Program on its Smokey lithium Property in Nevada

Victory Battery Metals Corp. (CSE:VR) (FSE:VR6) (OTCPink:VRCFF), a diversified investment corporation with mineral interests in North America, has completed its 2023 spring drill program at its Smokey Lithium property in Nevada. The Smokey Lithium property is located in Esmeralda County, a prolific region for clay lithium deposits, 20 miles west of American Lithium's flagship lithium project.

Victory Battery Metals Corp. Announces Closing of Acquisition of Georgia Lake Claims and Shares for Debt Transaction with Plateau Ventures LLC

Victory Battery Metals Corp. Announces Closing of Acquisition of Georgia Lake Claims and Shares for Debt Transaction with Plateau Ventures LLC

Victory Battery Metals (CSE: VR) (FWB: VR6) (OTC: VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that the Corporation and an arm's length creditor have entered into an agreement for payment of indebtedness in the aggregate total of $65,000 (the "Shares for Debt Transaction") through conversion of such debt into common shares of the Corporation (the "Common Shares"). Pursuant to the Shares for Debt Transaction, the Corporation will issue an aggregate of 1,000,000 Common Shares, at a deemed price of $0.065 per Common Share to Plateau Ventures LLC, based on successful drilling achievements.  The proposed shares for debt settlement is subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

NEVADA SUNRISE SELLS REMAINING INTEREST IN LOVELOCK COBALT MINE AND TREASURE BOX PROPERTIES TO GLOBAL ENERGY METALS CORP.

NEVADA SUNRISE SELLS REMAINING INTEREST IN LOVELOCK COBALT MINE AND TREASURE BOX PROPERTIES TO GLOBAL ENERGY METALS CORP.

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation ("Nevada Sunrise" or the "Company") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) announced today that it has signed a binding purchase and sale agreement with Global Energy Metals Corp. ("GEMC", TSXV: GEMC) for GEMC to acquire the Company's remaining 15% interest in the Lovelock Cobalt Mine and the Treasure Box mineral properties (the "Properties") in Nevada (the "Transaction").

Upon closing of the Transaction (the "Closing"), consideration for the purchase of the Properties will be paid to Nevada Sunrise in the form of 2,500,000 common shares of GEMC (the "Consideration Shares"). Closing is planned to occur on or before June 30, 2023 , subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval and the satisfaction of certain other conditions. In addition to a regulatory 4-month hold period, Nevada Sunrise has agreed to additional voluntary hold periods with respect to the Consideration Shares, which will vest in four tranches over a 12-month period from their date of issuance.

About Nevada Sunrise

Nevada Sunrise is a junior mineral exploration company with a strong technical team based in Vancouver, BC , Canada , that holds interests in gold, copper and lithium exploration projects located in the State of Nevada, USA .

Nevada Sunrise owns 100% interests in the Gemini, Jackson Wash and Badlands lithium projects, all of which are located in the Lida Valley in Esmeralda County, NV. The Company owns Nevada water right Permit 86863, also located in the Lida Valley basin, near Lida, NV.

The Company's key gold asset is a 20.01% interest in a joint venture at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project near Wendover, NV with Copaur Minerals Inc.  Kinsley Mountain is a Carlin-style gold project hosting a National Instrument 43-101 compliant gold resource consisting of 418,000 indicated ounces of gold grading 2.63 g/t Au (4.95 million tonnes), and 117,000 inferred ounces of gold averaging 1.51 g/t Au (2.44 million tonnes), at cut-off grades ranging from 0.2 to 2.0 g/t Au 1 .

1 Technical Report on the Kinsley Project, Elko County, Nevada , U.S.A., dated June 21, 2021 with an effective date of May 5, 2021 and prepared by Michael M. Gustin , Ph.D., and Gary L. Simmons , MMSA and filed under New Placer Dome Gold Corp.'s Issuer Profile on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ).

Nevada Sunrise has the right to earn a 100% interest in the Coronado VMS Project, located approximately 48 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of Winnemucca, NV.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may contain forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and include disclosure of anticipated exploration activities. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Such factors include, among others, risks related to the results and outcomes of the Company's exploration activities and future exploration plans at its projects; reliance on technical information provided by third parties on any of our exploration properties; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; current economic conditions; future prices of commodities; possible variations in grade or recovery rates; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the failure of contracted parties to perform; labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays due to pandemic; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, financing or in the completion of exploration, as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the Three Months ending December 31 , 2022,  which is available under Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

Although Nevada Sunrise has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Nevada Sunrise disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

×