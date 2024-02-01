Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Rick Rule: I Was Early on Uranium, Here's Where I'm Looking Next

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Lobo Tiggre: Gold Stocks Still on Sale, How I'm Playing Uranium Right Now

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

Top 10 Gold-mining Companies

Top 8 Canadian Lithium Stocks

Top 8 Lithium Stocks

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Exceptional Gold Intercept at Base of New 952koz Resource – Deepest Assay to Date

Uranium At Odessa’s Lyndon Project - Gascoyne Region, Western Australia

Tinley's Provides Corporate Updates and Announces Appointment of New Director and the Closing of its Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement and Debt Settlement

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

South Star Battery Metals Announces Upsize of Non-Brokered Private Placement to Raise $7M and Extension on Closing

Quimbaya Gold Inc. Increases land position at Maitamac project, Colombia

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Global X Uranium ETF

URA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Controlled Thermal Resources

Odessa Minerals

ODE:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Pharma Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Start Here – Investing in Biotech

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Tisdale Clean Energy Upsizes Private Placement and Closes $1.145M Second Tranche

Tisdale Clean Energy Upsizes Private Placement and Closes $1.145M Second Tranche

TISDALE CLEAN ENERGY CORP. (the “Company” or “Tisdale”) (CSE:TCEC), (OTC:TCEFF), (FSE:T1KC), is pleased to announce that it has closed a second tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”) and has issued a further 6,362,216 units (each, a “Unit”) at a price of $0.18 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,145,199. Each “Unit” issued in the second tranche of the Offering consists of one common share of the Company and one share purchase warrant exercisable at a price of $0.30 until February 1, 2026.

In connection with completion of the second tranche of the Offering, the Company paid $17,500 and issued 97,222 share purchase warrants (each, a “Brokers Warrant”) to certain arms-length brokerage firms who assisted in introducing subscribers to the Offering. Each Brokers Warrant is exercisable at a price of $0.30 until February 1, 2026. All securities issued in connection with the second tranche of the Offering are subject to restrictions on resale until June 2, 2024, in accordance with applicable securities laws.

When combined with the first tranche of the Offering, the Company has raised gross proceeds of $1,920,199 through the issuance of 10,667,772 Units. Due to strong market interest, the Company has elected to increase the size of the Offering by 5,405,405 Units for a total of 16,666,667 Units, which if fully subscribed would increase total gross proceeds to $3,000,000. The Company anticipates completing the final tranche of the Offering in the next two weeks.

Completion of a final tranche of the Offering remains subject to any required regulatory approvals. The proceeds from the Offering will be used for general working capital purposes and for carrying out exploration programs at the South Falcon East uranium project.

About Tisdale Clean Energy Corp.

Tisdale Clean Energy is a Canadian-based uranium exploration and development company. The Company is currently developing the South Falcon East uranium project, a 12,770-hectare project located in the Athabasca Basin region, Saskatchewan, Canada, which contains the Fraser Lakes B uranium/thorium deposit.

For further information, contact Alex Klenman at info@tisdalecleanenergy.com or 604.970.4330.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF TISDALE CLEAN ENERGY CORP.

“Alex Klenman”

Alex Klenman, Chief Executive Officer

This news release may contain certain “Forward-Looking Statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When or if used in this news release, the words “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “target, “plan”, “forecast”, “may”, “schedule” and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to the anticipated use of proceeds from the Offering and other factors or information. Such statements represent the Company’s current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

Source

cse:tcecotc:tcefffse:t1kcuranium investingUranium Investing
The Conversation (0)
uranium forecast panel at the 2024 vancouver resource investment conference

Experts See Uranium Stock Opportunities as Strong Demand Meets Supply Crunch

Uranium was a hot topic at this year's Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC).

The energy commodity recently broke through the US$100 per pound barrier for the first time since 2007, and investors were keen to hear top experts discuss why uranium is finally taking off and how to strategize at this stage.

Here the Investing News Network presents key takeaways on the uranium market from the show floor at VRIC.

Keep reading...Show less

ATHA Energy Discovers High-Priority Electromagnetic Target Coincident With 11.3% U308 Boulder Sample

NORTH BEACON AND NORTH CREST PROJECT HIGHLIGHTS

  • Uriniferous boulder train discovered on the North Beacon Project – with grades of up to 11.3% U 3 O 8 – analysis of the boulder train ice direction show they are likely derived from a source coincident with the Snowbird Tectonic Zone, on the Crest Project.
  • Geotech's ZTEM and Mag survey was successfully deployed at the North Beacon and North Crest Projects, with a total of 6,905-line km flown.
  • The North Beacon Project is located approximately 34 km southwest of the past producing Nisto Mine, near Black Lake and within 18 km to the east of the Fond Du Lac uranium showing, while the North Crest Project is situated 16 km along-trend to the southwest of the Nisto Mine. High prospectivity was discovered at each of the North Beacon Project and North Crest Project:
    • The North Beacon Project hosts two locations where uranium mineralization has been discovered.
    • The North Crest hosts three locations where uranium mineralization has been discovered.
    • Additional uranium showings have been identified on untested structures that extend on to the properties of both Projects, highlighted by a uranium showing that returned 3552 ppm U 3 0 8 in drillhole BL-02 below the unconformity, which is located 10 km from the North Beacon Project and 7 km from the North Crest Project.
  • Numerous conductors with interpreted cross-cutting structures were identified across both Projects, with these types of general structures capable of acting as traps for uranium mineralization:
    • At the North Beacon Project, the survey identified 88 km of prospective conductors that are associated with sympathetic structures related to the Grease River Shear Zone and the Snowbird Tectonic Zone.
    • At the North Crest Project, the survey identified 34 km of prospective conductors that are associated with sympathetic structures related to the Snowbird Tectonic Zone.
    • The survey results indicate that both Projects are prospective for hosting Unconformity and Basement styles of uranium mineralization.

ATHA Energy Corp. ( CSE: SASK ) ( FRA: X5U ) ( OTCQB: SASKF ) (" ATHA " or the " Company "), holder of the largest uranium exploration portfolio in two of the highest-grade uranium districts in the world, is pleased to announce results from its large-scale electromagnetic (" EM ") surveys at its 100%-owned North Beacon Project and North Crest Project (together, the " Projects "). The Projects are located in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin, within the Company's North Rim Exploration District (the " North Rim Exploration District ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Toro Energy

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report December 2023

Toro Energy Limited (ASX: TOE) (‘the Company’ or ‘Toro’) is pleased to provide the following review of activities for the three month period ended 31 December 2023.

Keep reading...Show less

LARAMIDE RESOURCES ANNOUNCES FILING OF NI 43-101 PEA TECHNICAL REPORT FOR CHURCHROCK IN-SITU URANIUM PROJECT, NEW MEXICO, U.S.

 Laramide Resources Ltd. (" Laramide " or the " Company ") (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF), following our January 11, 2024 announcement which presented a summary of economic highlights from a Preliminary Economic Assessment NI 43-101 compliant Technical Report ("PEA") for the 100% owned Churchrock In-situ Uranium Project ("Churchrock Project") located in New Mexico U.S., Laramide is pleased to announce that the full report is now available on SEDAR, www.sedar.comwww.sedarplus.ca as well as on the Company website, www.laramide.com .

The PEA has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") by SLR International Corporation ("SLR"), an independent consulting firm with considerable expertise in mining and mineral processing, including uranium mining in the United States .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Ur-Energy Provides 2023 Q4/YE Operations Update

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) ("Ur-Energy" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following update on 2023 Q4 and Year-end uranium sales and production operations at Lost Creek

Lost Creek Production Operations

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Elevate Uranium

Quarterly Activities Report – December 2023

Elevate Uranium Ltd (ASX: EL8) (“Elevate Uranium” or “the Company”) is pleased to present its Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Blockmate Ventures Investor Briefing

Fortune Minerals Extends Option to Acquire Alberta Refinery Site for the NICO Critical Minerals Project

Grid Battery Metals Appoints New Qualified Person, Mr. Steven McMillin, P.G. for Its Lithium Projects in Nevada

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Fortune Minerals Extends Option to Acquire Alberta Refinery Site for the NICO Critical Minerals Project

Base Metals Investing

Grid Battery Metals Appoints New Qualified Person, Mr. Steven McMillin, P.G. for Its Lithium Projects in Nevada

Base Metals Investing

Fireweed Intersects 14 m True Width of 11.45% Zinc, 5.86% Lead, and 126.3 g/t Silver at the New Tom South Zone

Base Metals Investing

FPX Nickel Announces Full Exercise of Participation Rights by the Company's Three Strategic Investors and Completion of Resultant Private Placement

Vanadium Investing

Successful Implementation of AVL and TMT Merger

Vanadium Investing

Scheme of Arrangement has been Implemented

Resource Investing

Quarterly Report for the Period Ending 31 December 2023

×