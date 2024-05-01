Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Ur-Energy to Hold 2024 Q1 Earnings Webcast and Teleconference

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the "Company" or "Ur-Energy") invites you to attend its 2024 Q1 webcastteleconference on May 8, 2024

Ur-Energy management will provide a review of our 2024 Q1 operations and results. A Q&A session will follow the presentation.

The webcast and teleconference will be held Wednesday, May 8, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. MT / 10:00 a.m. ET. Please join us by phone or online as follows:

Toll Free Number: 888-506-0062
International Number: 973-528-0011

Provide event code 756904 or ask to join the Ur-Energy call.

The webcast can be accessed 10 minutes prior to the call. Pre-registration and participation access is available by clicking here or by copying the following URL into your web browser:
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2307/50540. Following the webcast, a replay will be available at the same link.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek in-situ recovery uranium facility in south-central Wyoming. We have produced and packaged approximately 2.8 million pounds U3O8 from Lost Creek since the commencement of operations. Ur-Energy now has all major permits and authorizations to begin construction at Shirley Basin, the Company's second in situ recovery uranium facility in Wyoming and is in the process of obtaining remaining amendments to Lost Creek authorizations for expansion of Lost Creek. Ur‑Energy is engaged in uranium mining, recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The primary trading market for Ur‑Energy's common shares is on the NYSE American under the symbol "URG." Ur‑Energy's common shares also trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "URE." Ur-Energy's corporate office is in Littleton, Colorado and its registered office is in Ottawa, Ontario.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT
John W. Cash, Chairman and CEO
1-720‐981‐4588 (ext 303)
John.Cash@Ur-Energy.com

SOURCE: Ur-Energy Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Alligator Energy Limited

Extension of Uranium Mineralisation at Samphire Uranium Project Blackbush Deposit

Alligator Energy Limited (ASX: AGE, ‘Alligator’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to announce significant uranium mineralisation intersections from its resource extension drilling program at the Samphire Uranium Project, near Whyalla, South Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Gladiator Resources

3rd Quarter Activities and Appendix 5B

Gladiator Resources Ltd (ASX: GLA) (Gladiator or the Company) is pleased to provide shareholders with the Company’s Activities and Appendix 5B Report for the quarter ending 31 March 2024.

HIGHLIGHTS

Keep reading...Show less
Boss Energy

Highly successful quarter sees Boss make pivotal transition to global uranium producer

Production and cashflow ramp-up underway at Honeymoon; Commissioning proceeding to plan at Alta Mesa with production set to start in May

Boss Energy Limited (ASX: BOE; OTCQX: BQSSF; the “Company”; “Boss”) is pleased to provide its first quarterly report as a fully-fledged uranium producer.

Highlights

Keep reading...Show less

NexGen Announces Upsized C$224 Million CDI Offering in Australia

NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an amended and restated placement agreement dated April 30, 2024 (the " Placement Agreement ") with a lead manager and bookrunner in Australia Aitken Mount Capital Partners  (the " Lead Manager ") to upsize its previously announced Australian offering to be 20,161,290 common shares (the " Shares ") of the Company, at a price of C$11.11 per Share (based on the daily average exchange rate of A$1.00 = C$0.8963 published by the Bank of Canada on April 29, 2024 ) for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$224 million (the " Offering "). Canaccord Genuity acted as Lead Co-Manager to the Offering.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NexGen Announces Upsized C$224 Million CDI Offering in Australia

NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an amended and restated placement agreement dated April 30, 2024 (the " Placement Agreement ") with a lead manager and bookrunner in Australia Aitken Mount Capital Partners  (the " Lead Manager ") to upsize its previously announced Australian offering to be 20,161,290 common shares (the " Shares ") of the Company, at a price of C$11.11 per Share (based on the daily average exchange rate of A$1.00 = C$0.8963 published by the Bank of Canada on April 29, 2024 ) for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$224 million (the " Offering "). Canaccord Genuity acted as Lead Co-Manager to the Offering.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Cameco Reports Q1 Results: 2024 Outlook Remains Solid; Financial Discipline and Strong Cash Position Result in Focused Debt Reduction; Operationally, Segments Performing to Plan; Attributes of Baseload Nuclear Power Attracting Tech Sector Investment

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) today reported its consolidated financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

"In the first quarter operational performance was strong across our uranium, fuel services and Westinghouse segments. Financial results are in line with the 2024 outlook we provided, which has not changed, and are as expected, reflecting normal quarterly variability and the required purchase accounting and other non-operational acquisition-related costs for Westinghouse," said Tim Gitzel, Cameco's president and CEO.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Warrant Extension and Debt Settlement

Beyond Lithium Announces Flow-Through Offering for Gross Proceeds Of $500,000

Prismo Metals Strengthens Management Team

CHARBONE Hydrogen Preps for First Green Hydrogen Production Facility Launch; Receives Offer for Legacy Hydro Project Assets

×