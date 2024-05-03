Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Uranium, Battery, and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Uranium, Battery and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference held April 30 th through May 2 nd are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/3xUGQVR

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company's resource section.

Select companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through May 7 th .

April 30 th

Presentation Ticker(s)
Bannerman Energy Ltd. OTCQX: BNNLF | ASX: BMN
Global Atomic Corp. OTCQX: GLATF | TSX: GLO
F3 Uranium Corp. OTCQB: FUUFF | TSXV: FUU
Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. OTCQX: WSTRF | CSE: WUC
Myriad Uranium Corp. OTCQB: MYRUF | CSE: M
C2C Metals Corp. Pink: CTCGF | CSE: CTOC


May 1 st

Presentation Ticker(s)
Novo Resources Corp. OTCQX: NSRPF | TSX: NVO
CleanTech Lithium Plc OTCQX: CTLHF | AIM: CTL
Outcrop Silver OTCQX: OCGSF | TSXV: OCG
WallBridge Mining Company Ltd. OTCQB: WLBMF | TSX: WM
Minera Alamos, Inc. OTCQX: MAIFF | TSXV: MAI
Graphite One Inc. OTCQX: GPHOF | TSXV: GPH
Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd OTCQB: SRCGF | TSXV: SHL
AbraSilver Resource Corp. OTCQX: ABBRF | TSXV: ABRA
White Gold Corp. OTCQX: WHGOF | TSXV: WGO
O3 Mining Inc. OTCQX: OIIIF | TSXV: OIII


May 2 nd

Presentation Ticker(s)
Serabi Gold Plc OTCQX: SRBIF | TSX: SBI
Silver Range Resources Ltd. Pink: SLRRF | TSXV: SNG
Newcore Gold Ltd. OTCQX: NCAUF | TSXV: NCAU


To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

GLOBAL ATOMIC PROVIDES DASA PROJECT UPDATE

GLOBAL ATOMIC PROVIDES DASA PROJECT UPDATE

Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company"), (TSX: GLO) (FRANKFURT: G12) (OTCQX: GLATF) is pleased to report on the continuing development of its Dasa Uranium Project in the Republic of Niger .

Stephen G. Roman , President & CEO, stated, " The primary question investors ask is regarding the timing of a term sheet for our banking syndicate's Dasa Project loan facility. While this has been a much longer process than expected, the financing terms are in the final stage of completion, which, upon agreement, will then go to the banks' Boards for approval prior to announcement to our shareholders."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Global Atomic Announces Q1 2023 Results

Global Atomic Announces Q1 2023 Results

Dasa Uranium Project On Schedule to Produce Yellowcake in Q1 2025

Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company"), (TSX: GLO) (OTCQX: GLATF) (FRANKFURT: G12) announced today its operating and financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Global Atomic Completes a Second Definitive Agreement to Supply Uranium to a Major North American Utility

Global Atomic Completes a Second Definitive Agreement to Supply Uranium to a Major North American Utility

Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company"), (TSX: GLO) (OTCQX: GLATF) (FRANKFURT: G12) announced today that the Company has formalized its June 2022 Letter of Intent by signing a Definitive Agreement with a major North American utility for their procurement of uranium from the Dasa Project. The agreement represents the supply of up to 2.1 million pounds U 3 O 8 within a multi-year delivery window beginning in 2025, representing about 7% of Dasa's annual production over the period with a revenue potential valued in excess of US$110 million in real terms.

In January 2023 , the Company formalized a similar agreement with another major North American utility for the procurement of Dasa's uranium, representing the supply of 2.4 million pounds U 3 O 8 over a six-year period commencing in 2025, representing a revenue potential of US$140 million in real terms.  In total these two agreements represent revenue potential of over US$250 million .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Global Atomic Announces 2022 Results

Global Atomic Announces 2022 Results

Dasa Uranium Project On Schedule to Produce Yellowcake in Q1 2025

Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company"), (TSX: GLO) (OTCQX: GLATF) (FRANKFURT: G12) announced today its operating and financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Global Atomic Update and Outlook for 2023

Global Atomic Update and Outlook for 2023

Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company"), (TSX: GLO) (OTC-QX: GLATF) (Frankfurt: G12) is pleased to report on operations at its Turkish zinc recycling joint venture and its Dasa Uranium Project in the Republic of Niger .

Turkish Zinc Recycling Joint Venture

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

GTI Energy

Lo Herma Drilling Services Contracted

GTI Energy Ltd (ASX: GTR) (GTI or Company) is pleased to advise that planning for the 2024 field season in Wyoming is progressing well.

Keep reading...Show less
Toro Energy

115% Expansion of Stated Uranium Resource at Dawson Hinkler Uranium Deposit to 20.29Mlbs

Improved uranium prices supports lower cut-off grade which results in expanded stated U3O8 resources at Dawson Hinkler by 115% to 20.29Mlbs U3O8

Toro Energy Limited (ASX: TOE) (‘the Company’ or ‘Toro’) is pleased to announce that the Company has expanded the stated uranium (as U3O8) resources at the Dawson Hinkler Uranium Deposit (Figure 1) by reducing the stated U3O8 resource cut-off grade to 100ppm from 200ppm.

Keep reading...Show less
US Capitol Building beside American flag.

US Senate Gives Green Light to Russian Uranium Import Ban

In a unanimous decision, the US Senate has greenlit legislation to halt imports of Russian uranium, escalating efforts to disrupt Russia's activities amidst its ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

The Prohibiting Russian Uranium Imports Act garnered unanimous consent in the Senate and now awaits President Joe Biden's signature to become law.

The ban, expected to take effect within 90 days of enactment, is also poised to significantly impact the US market, given that the nation relies on imports to fulfill 100 percent of its annual uranium needs.

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour Resources (TSXV:SYH)

Skyharbour Resources


Ur-Energy to Hold 2024 Q1 Earnings Webcast and Teleconference

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the "Company" or "Ur-Energy") invites you to attend its 2024 Q1 webcastteleconference on May 8, 2024

Ur-Energy management will provide a review of our 2024 Q1 operations and results. A Q&A session will follow the presentation.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Alligator Energy Limited

Extension of Uranium Mineralisation at Samphire Uranium Project Blackbush Deposit

Alligator Energy Limited (ASX: AGE, ‘Alligator’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to announce significant uranium mineralisation intersections from its resource extension drilling program at the Samphire Uranium Project, near Whyalla, South Australia.

Keep reading...Show less

