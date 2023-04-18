TERRASCEND TO HOST FIRST QUARTER 2023 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

LITHIUMBANK ANNOUNCES $6 MILLION "BOUGHT DEAL" PRIVATE PLACEMENT

TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced that it will host a scheduled conference call to discuss the results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2023 on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time . The Company will report its financial results for the first quarter 2023 the same day after market close.

TerrAscend Logo (CNW Group/TerrAscend)

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS



Date:

Thursday, May 11, 2023

Time:

5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

RapidConnect URL:

https://emportal.ink/40NjnQ4

Webcast:

Click Here

Dial-in Number:

1-888-664-6392

Conference ID:

90703912

Replay:

416-764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541

Available until 12:00 midnight Eastern Time Thursday, May 25, 2023

Replay Entry Code: 703912#

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend is a leading North American cannabis operator with vertically integrated operations in Pennsylvania , New Jersey , Maryland , Michigan and California and retail operations in Canada . TerrAscend operates The Apothecarium and Gage dispensary retail locations as well as scaled cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities in its core markets. TerrAscend's cultivation and manufacturing practices yield consistent, high-quality cannabis, providing industry-leading product selection to both the medical and legal adult-use markets. The Company owns several synergistic businesses and brands including Gage Cannabis, The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Legend, State Flower, and Valhalla Confections. For more information visit www.terrascend.com .

SOURCE TerrAscend

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/18/c2651.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

