Talon Metals Corp. is pleased to announce today the closing of its previously announced bought deal public offering of common shares of the Corporation . Pursuant to the Offering, Talon issued 38,200,000 Shares at a price of $0.72 per Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $27,504,000.The Offering was conducted by a syndicate of underwriters led by TD Securities Inc. and including Paradigm Capital Inc., BMO Capital ...

TLO:CA,TLOFF