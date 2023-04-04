Nextech3D.ai AI-Powered CAD Design Studio Toggle3D Achieves 10X File Reduction Opening Up the Platform to New Large Enterprise Customers

Oil and Gas Investing News

Suncor Expressing Support for New Moms at Base Plant Operations

Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, Press release picture

For many breastfeeding moms, finding a comfortable and clean place to pump and store breastmilk can be hard. Even harder for those who spend their workday behind the wheel of a massive haul truck at an oil sands mine, which continues to operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, much like the role of a mother.

For breastfeeding moms at our Millennium Mine at Base Plant operations, collecting valuable breastmilk is a lot easier thanks to a new lactation room at the mine, designed specifically to provide a safe, private, and hygienic space for heavy equipment operators (HEOs) and others who need it in the mine.

Jennifer Burke, a Mine Operations Manager who provided feedback on the lactation space before going on a parental leave herself, believes Millennium Mine's new addition is a positive sign that anyone is welcome to work anywhere at Suncor. "To me the lactation room signifies that no matter what your situation is, you can feel comfortable here. There are many mothers making incredible lives for their families while working in the mine. It's nice to give them a space to do the things moms need to do," says Jennifer Burke, a manager at the mine who is on parental leave herself.

The recent creation of a lactation room at Millennium Mine has made collecting valuable breastmilk a lot easier for women returning to the workplace after parental leave.

Bringing the idea to life

Tina Markovic, Vice President, Mining Business Improvement, was doing a ride-along with her team in the field when the idea of a lactation room was suggested from a HEO.

"I spent time with a female operator who flagged an important issue about supporting breastfeeding moms returning to work after parental leave," says Tina. "She got me thinking: What if our workplace could provide a private and hygienic facility to express milk? This would help eliminate a barrier for some women in our workforce, or potentially aid in their decision-making process about returning to work."

Tina shared the idea with a couple of Mine Operations Leaders, Amanda Bona and Neal Tattrie, and the rest is history - or herstory. Under Amanda and Neal's direction, the Infrastructure Production Team made the Diversity Facility at Millennium Mine a reality. One area of the facility is a devoted quiet space for meditation or prayer; the other room is the site's first lactation room for nursing mothers.

Amanda, an Infrastructure Production Day Leader, wanted to ensure the space is peaceful but also has important amenities such as hot water and a comfortable chair for those using the space. Swipe access is required to enter the lactation room to ensure it is kept private, secure and quiet.

"I asked pregnant colleagues what they would need in the space to make expressing milk as easy as possible for our operators, who typically spend the majority of their 12-hour shift in the cab of their heavy hauler," says Amanda, who is currently pregnant herself. "This project really embodied the Stronger Together mentality, to support the ever-changing needs of our diverse workforce, and in this case, women specifically."

While the lactation room at Millennium Mine is the first in the field, it's not a first for Suncor. In 2019, a lactation room was added to Suncor's headquarters in Calgary, Alta., with a second space created in 2022. Suncor also proudly supports many inclusion and diversity programs and initiatives throughout our operations including smudge-friendly spaces and prayer and meditation rooms.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Suncor Energy on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Suncor Energy
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/suncor-energy
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Suncor Energy



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/747520/Suncor-Expressing-Support-for-New-Moms-at-Base-Plant-Operations

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Suncor EnergySU:CASUOil and Gas Investing
SU:CA,SU
The Conversation (0)

PrairieSky Royalty Announces Conference Call for Q1 2023 Results

PrairieSky will release its Q1 2023 results on Monday, April 17, 2023 after markets close. The news release detailing PrairieSky's Q1 2023 results will provide operating and financial information. Financial statements along with management's discussion and analysis will be available on PrairieSky's website at www.prairiesky.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

A conference call to discuss the results will be held for the investment community on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 beginning at 6:30 am MT (8:30 am ET). To participate in the conference call, you are asked to register at the link provided below. Details regarding the call will be provided to you upon registration.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

EnerCom Announces Investors Can Now Request One-on-One Meetings with Management Teams of Presenting Companies at EnerCom Dallas - The Energy Investment and ESG Conference April 18-19, 2023, Hotel Crescent Court, Uptown Dallas

Institutional and hedge fund investors, family offices, private equity, research analysts and high net worth investors are encouraged to register and request one-on-one meetings at EnerCom Dallas + The Energy Venture Investment Summit conference.  Meetings can be requested with a broad group of public and private oil and gas E&P, midstream and OFS companies and start-up companies focused on innovation in alternative energy, advanced oil and gas technology and environmental sustainability.

One of Wall Street's newest and influential investment companies, Strive Asset Management, has been added to the presentation schedule, along with the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Ovintiv to Acquire Core Midland Basin Assets

Transaction Expands Permian Premium Inventory, Enhances Shareholder Returns
Company to Exit Bakken Position with Announced Asset Sale

Highlights:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
hydrogen pipes

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

Hydrogen stocks are benefiting greatly from momentum in the cleantech sector as the world moves closer to a green energy future.

The most abundant element on Earth, hydrogen is a colorless gas that can be produced in liquid form and burned to generate electricity, or combined with oxygen atoms in fuel cells. In this way, hydrogen–which produces no carbon emissions– can replace fossil fuels in household heating, transportation and industrial manufacturing processes such as steel manufacturing.

However, the downside to hydrogen as a clean energy source is that 99 percent of hydrogen fuel currently produced is derived from power generated by coal or gas. Technological advances have led to the ability to produce hydrogen using a renewable-energy-powered electrolyzer to split hydrogen atoms from oxygen. This is known as green hydrogen.

Keep reading...Show less
Enterprise Group- Senior Vice-President and Director Desmond O’Kell.

Strong Margins, Revenue Growth for Enterprise Group, Says Exec

Reeling from a seven year downturn, Alberta-based industrial equipment and service provider Enterprise Group (TSX:E,OTCQB:ETOLF) has entered a growth trajectory, according to the company’s senior vice president and director, Desmond O’Kell.

“What you're seeing with our financial results is a trajectory — every quarter — of revenue increases, and we've been able to expand our margins as well. When you come out of a seven year downturn, what that downturn did to us is it allowed us to refine the business,” O’Kell said.

Enterprise Group’s latest financial report shows 40 percent gross margins and 30 percent earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in 2022. For Q4 2022 alone, the company had a 48 percent increase in gross margins and a 37 percent increase in EBITDA compared to the same period last year, according to O’Kell.

Keep reading...Show less
eric nuttall, oil rigs

Eric Nuttall: Oil Bull Thesis Intact, Don't Allow Price to Set Narrative

Oil prices dropped in the first half of March, spurring questions about the outlook for the sector.

Eric Nuttall, partner and senior portfolio manager at Ninepoint Partners, said his bullish stance hasn't changed.

"What I think we saw — it's a very common trade to be long oil as a hedge against inflation and short bonds. And once Silicon Valley Bank and then Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS), etc. (started having problems), you saw an unwind of that. So you saw people covering the bond shorts and liquidating oil," he told the Investing News Network.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Nextech3D.ai: AI-powered Innovative, Scalable AR and 3D Solutions for Today’s Enterprise Needs

Appia Announces Assay Results of the Alces Lake Western Anomalies Drilling Campaign

CanAlaska Drills Elevated Radioactivity at Key Extension Project

Related News

Critical Metals Investing

Appia Announces Assay Results of the Alces Lake Western Anomalies Drilling Campaign

Energy Investing

CanAlaska Drills Elevated Radioactivity at Key Extension Project

Platinum Investing

ENCORE ENERGY SUPPORTS KEY TEXAS LEGISLATION

Base Metals Investing

Emerita Intersects 32.6 Meters Grading 0.2 % Copper; 1.9 % Lead; 4.1 % Zinc; 4.01 g/t Gold and 84.1 g/t Silver; including 3.5 M grading 0.1 % Copper; 2.3 % Lead; 3.4 % Zinc; 7.07 g/t Gold and 99.9 g/t Silver from 138.9 Meters

Battery Metals Investing

Nevada Silver Increases Ownership of North Star Manganese Inc to 100% Via Acquisition of Minority Shareholder Interests

Precious Metals Investing

iMetal Resources Announces Start of Drilling at Gowganda West

×