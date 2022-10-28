Lithium Investing News

Spey Resources Corp . (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) (" Spey " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the Chemical Engineering Department at the University of Melbourne, Australia has successfully produced lithium carbonate from lithium chloride extracted from the Company's brines in Incahuasi Salar at the Candela II Project using the Ekosolve™ process. Spey has acquired the first Ekosolve production licence, which prioritizes the Company to be the first client to commission Ekosolve to complete the construction proposal, preliminary and plant engineering and manufacturing of the plant at Incahuasi. EkoSolve has issued seven other licences to date and will progressively commence engineering after Spey engineering is completed.

The brines and the lithium carbonate that was produced are being assayed by an external laboratory to corroborate the results achieved by the University of Melbourne and the Ekosolve team. The brine was subjected to 10 phases of continuous processing that took approximately 22 seconds for the solvent to extract the lithium in each phase. The 10 th phase had extracted 135.05gm of contained lithium from 140.23gm, a 96.03% recovery rate. The purity of the lithium carbonate was set at 99.5% based on the sodium carbonate used to convert the chloride. The Mg:Li ratio was more than 15:1, and the EkoSolve™ process performed exceptionally well. The trial was undertaken by Ekosolve Ltd. and reported to Spey.

Phil Thomas, CEO of the Company, said "we are delighted to achieve these results. This not only proves the validity of the Ekosolve™ process for Incahuasi brines, but also the fast processing time using columns. Ekosolve Ltd. is planning to build a 100 tonne mini plant in Salta and the Company is in active discussions with Ekosolve Ltd. regarding a potential joint venture opportunity."


Fig 1 Lithium Carbonate produced Fig 2 Drill Location for Pocitos 2 on Pocitos Salar
by University of Melbourne

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Phillip Thomas, BSc. Geol, MBM, FAusIMM, MAIG, MAIMVA(CMV), who is a "qualified person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and is CEO of the Company.

About Spey Resources Corp.

Spey Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company which has an 80% interest in the ‎Candela II lithium brine project located in the Incahuasi Salar, Salta Province, Argentina. Spey ‎also holds an option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in Pocitos II and 20% interest in the ‎Pocitos I lithium projects‎. Spey also holds interests in four lithium exploration projects located ‎in the James Bay Region of ‎Quebec‎. Spey has a 100% interest in the Silver Basin Project located ‎in the Revelstoke Mining Division of British Columbia as well as an option to acquire a 100% ‎interest in the Kaslo Silver project, west of Kaslo, British Columbia.‎

For more information, please contact:
Nader Vatanchi VP Corporate Finance, Director

nader@speyresources.ca
778-881-4631

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, ‎‎‎‎‎including with respect to production of lithium carbonate, timing for production, building of a 100 tonne mini plant in Salta and potential joint venture with Ekosolve Ltd . The Company ‎‎provides ‎forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying ‎‎information about current ‎‎expectations ‎and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that ‎‎such statements may not be ‎‎‎appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to ‎‎inherent risks and ‎‎‎uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that ‎‎‎expectations, ‎‎forecasts, predictions, projections, or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that ‎‎‎assumptions may not ‎‎be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be ‎achieved. ‎‎These risks and ‎‎uncertainties include but are not limited those identified and reported ‎in the Company's ‎‎public filings ‎‎under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although ‎the Company has ‎‎attempted to identify ‎‎important factors that could cause actual actions, events, ‎or results to differ ‎‎materially from those ‎‎described in forward-looking information, there may be ‎other factors that cause ‎‎actions, events or ‎‎results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. ‎There can be no assurance that ‎‎such information ‎‎will prove to be accurate as actual results and ‎future events could differ materially from ‎‎those ‎‎anticipated in such statements. The Company ‎disclaims any intention or obligation to update or ‎‎revise any ‎‎forward-looking information, whether ‎as a result of new information, future events or ‎‎otherwise unless ‎‎required by law.‎

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Spey ResourcesCSE:SPEYBattery Metals Investing
SPEY:CC
spey resources

Spey Resources


Keep reading...Show less
SPEY RESOURCES CORP. ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO COMMENCE NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

SPEY RESOURCES CORP. ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO COMMENCE NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) (" Spey " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it intends to commence a Normal Course Issuer Bid (" NCIB "), under which it may purchase up to 5,186,084 of the Company's common shares (the " Shares "), representing approximately 5% of its issued and outstanding Shares. The Company intends to commence the NCIB because it believes that, from time to time, the market price of its Shares may not fully reflect the underlying value of the Company's business and future prospects. Spey believes that, at such times, the purchase of Shares for cancellation would represent an appropriate use of the Company's financial resources.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SPEY RESOURCES ANNOUNCES COMMENCEMENT OF EXPLORATION FOR LITHIUM IN JAMES BAY REGION OF QUEBEC

SPEY RESOURCES ANNOUNCES COMMENCEMENT OF EXPLORATION FOR LITHIUM IN JAMES BAY REGION OF QUEBEC

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) (" Spey " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce commencement of the initial exploration on the Company's four lithium projects located in the James Bay region of Quebec (the " James Bay Property "). The four projects comprising the James Bay Property are the 454 Project, the West Lac Corvette Project, the Trieste Project and the Salomon Project, which are located between Patriot Battery Metals' Corvette Lithium Project to the northwest, and Winsome Resources ' Adina lithium pegmatite to the southeast.

Patriot Battery Metals' Corvette Lithium Project 1 has reported lithium occurrences in spodumene (hard rock lithium mineral) pegmatite. Spey notes that the reported pegmatite occurrences on nearby properties does not mean that similar occurrences will be found on the James Bay Property.

The first step of Spey' lithium exploration program is a multi-spectral analysis of satellite imagery from the European Space Agency's Sentinel-2 high-resolution, multi-spectral imaging mission. Spey's consultants are applying principal component analysis (PSA) to as many as 10 spectral bands, and comparing the results from the James Bay Property to spodumene pegmatites identified from nearby properties, after making required atmospheric corrections. Any targets identified as spodumene pegmatites will be mapped, channel sampled at surface, and drilled as warranted.

Phil Thomas, CEO of the Company, states, "We are excited to commence exploration on these projects in the James Bay Region of Quebec, Canada. Adding exposure in Canada near a recent lithium discovery gives Spey diversification as we continue to drill and progress our flagship assets in Argentina."

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Phillip Thomas, BSc. Geol, MBM, FAusIMM, MAIG, MAIMVA(CMV), who is a "qualified person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and is CEO of the Company.

About Spey Resources Corp.

Spey Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company which has an 80% interest in the ‎Candela II lithium brine project located in the Incahuasi Salar, Salta Province, Argentina. Spey ‎also holds an option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in Pocitos II and 20% interest in the ‎Pocitos I lithium projects‎. Spey also holds interests in four lithium exploration projects located ‎in the James Bay Region of ‎Quebec‎. Spey has a 100% interest in the Silver Basin Project located ‎in the Revelstoke Mining Division of British Columbia as well as an option to acquire a 100% ‎interest in the Kaslo Silver project, west of Kaslo, British Columbia.‎

For more information, please contact:
Nader Vatanchi
VP Corporate Finance

nader@speyresources.ca
778-881-4631

Forward-Looking Statements ‎

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities ‎laws relating to statements regarding the Company's initial exploration, pegmatite occurrences, and mapping, sampling and drilling any identified spodumene pegmatites. Although the Company believes that the ‎expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that ‎such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-‎looking information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may ‎cause actual results, performance and developments to differ materially from those contemplated by ‎these statements. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation and does ‎not intend to update any forward-looking statements or forward- looking information in this news ‎release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking ‎information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct ‎and makes no reference to profitability based on sales reported.‎

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
MINISTER OF PRODUCTION AND SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT OF SALTA PROVINCE, ARGENTINA APPROVES DRILL PERMITS FOR SPEY'S POCITOS SALAR PROJECTS

MINISTER OF PRODUCTION AND SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT OF SALTA PROVINCE, ARGENTINA APPROVES DRILL PERMITS FOR SPEY'S POCITOS SALAR PROJECTS

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) (" Spey " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the Ministerio de Produccion y Desarrollo Sustentable‎ (Minister of Production and Sustainable Development) (the " MPSD ") has approved the Company's drill permits for Pocitos Salar projects 1 and 2. As mentioned in the Company's press release dated October 6, 2022, the drill camp, internet, diesel tanks and geological offices have been constructed in the town of Pocitos.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SPEY RESOURCES ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF HARRY NIJJAR AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

SPEY RESOURCES ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF HARRY NIJJAR AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) (" Spey " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that Harry Nijjar has joined Spey as Chief Financial Officer, effective October 12, 2022.

Mr. Nijjar is currently a managing director with Malaspina Consultants Inc. and provides chief financial officer and strategic financial advisory services across many industries. His experience has allowed him to help companies successfully navigate regulatory and financial environments within which they operate. Mr. Nijjar holds a CPA, CMA, designation from the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SPEY RESOURCES CORP. COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF LITHIUM ENERGY METAL CORPORATION

SPEY RESOURCES CORP. COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF LITHIUM ENERGY METAL CORPORATION

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) ("Spey" or the "Company") is pleased to announce, further to its news release dated September 28, 2022, that it has completed the acquisition (the " Acquisition ") of 100% of the issued and outstanding share capital of Lithium Energy Metal Corporation (" LEM ") from all of the former shareholders of LEM (the " LEM Shareholders ").

In consideration for the Acquisition, the Company issued an aggregate 8,900,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a " Spey Share ") to the LEM Shareholders (collectively). The Company has also issued 890,000 Spey Shares as a finder's fee to an arm's length finder in connection with the Acquisition.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Infinity Stone Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement

Infinity Stone Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTCQB: TLOOF) (FSE: B2I) (the "Company" or "Infinity Stone"), is pleased to announce the closing of the final tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of 1,130,000 Units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.25 per Unit, for gross proceeds of $282,500. Each Unit is comprised of one (1) Class A Subordinate Voting Share (a "Share") and one-half of one (12) Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant is exercisable into one (1) Share at a price of $0.50 for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Infinity Stone Provides Exploration Update on Camaro - Hellcat Lithium Project

Infinity Stone Provides Exploration Update on Camaro - Hellcat Lithium Project

Highlights

  • Fall Program identified tourmaline, garnet, and muscovite mineralization on the Rouget formation greenstone belt underlying the Hellcat Claims, which is consistent with other discoveries in the area.
  • Over 87 samples taken with assays being conducted at SRC in Saskatoon, Sask.
  • Further exploration being conducted in the context of the rapidly expanding lithium and battery metals market.

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTCQB: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the "Company" or "Infinity Stone"), is pleased to provide an exploration update on its Camaro and Hellcat Lithium Project (the "Camaro - Hellcat Project") adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals' ("PMET" or "Patriot") Corvette Lithium Discovery in the James Bay Lithium District of Quebec.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT ENGAGES THYSSENKRUPP NUCERA FOR DESIGN AND ENGINEERING OF CHLOR-ALKALI PLANT IN FEASIBILITY STUDY

CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT ENGAGES THYSSENKRUPP NUCERA FOR DESIGN AND ENGINEERING OF CHLOR-ALKALI PLANT IN FEASIBILITY STUDY

TSXV: CYP | OTCQX: CYDVF

Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV: CYP) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z1) (Cypress or Company) is pleased to announce the selection of thyssenkrupp nucera USA Inc. (thyssenkrupp nucera) to provide the design and engineering for the chlor-alkali plant as part of the ongoing Feasibility Study on the Company's Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada, USA (Project). The chlor-alkali plant is an essential component which will allow the Project to self-generate two key reagents required for processing lithium-bearing claystone through to a Li 2 CO 3 (lithium carbonate) product.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Critical Elements Lithium Discovers New Lithium-Tantalum Showings With up to 2.08% LiO and 708 ppm TaO

Critical Elements Lithium Discovers New Lithium-Tantalum Showings With up to 2.08% LiO and 708 ppm TaO

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSX-V:CRE)(OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) ("Critical Elements" or the "Corporation") is pleased to report the discovery of new Lithium-Tantalum pegmatite ("LCT pegmatite") trends with positive prospecting sampling results on the Duval (Table 1), Lemare (Table 2) and Rose Lithium-Tantalum ("Rose") properties (Table 3) and the results from the summer drilling program on the Lac Pivert pegmatite showing (Table 4) and JR showing (Table 5) on the Rose property

Summer 2022 Prospecting Results

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Begins Drilling at Eby-Otto Gold Property

Canada Silver Cobalt Begins Drilling at Eby-Otto Gold Property

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

The Eby-Otto property is located in a prime geological setting with mineralized veins identified at surface, and is proximal to both the Cadillac-Larder Lake Break and an existing high-grade gold mine.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Argentina Lithium Announces Positive Results from Third and Fourth Drill Holes at Rincon West

Argentina Lithium Announces Positive Results from Third and Fourth Drill Holes at Rincon West

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): PNXLF

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF), ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") reports positive lithium brine values from the third and fourth diamond drill holes at its Rincon West Project in Salta Province Argentina . The Rincon West project covers 3742.8 hectares of the salar basin, located west and north of the adjacent Rincon Project owned by Rio Tinto. The property is currently permitted for up to 9 exploration drill holes. The fifth exploration hole is currently in final steps to completion. The brine analytical results from the third and fourth holes have been received and are reported below.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×