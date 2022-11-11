Lithium Investing News

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) (" Spey " or the " Company "), is pleased to announce the results of voting at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders which was held on November 9, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia (the " Meeting "). The following matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular, dated October 13, 2022 (the " Circular "), were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting:

  1. the election of Nader Vatanchi, Ian Graham, and Lawrence Hay as directors of the Company for the ensuing year;

  2. the appointment of Manning Elliot LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year; and

  3. the re-approval of the Company's stock option plan.

During the Meeting, the shareholders also passed an amended motion setting the number of directors of the Company for the ensuing year at five (5).

About Spey Resources Corp.

Spey Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company which has an 80% interest in the Candela II lithium brine project located in the Incahuasi Salar, Salta Province, Argentina. Spey also holds an option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in Pocitos II and 20% interest in the Pocitos I lithium projects. Spey also holds interests in four lithium exploration projects located in the James Bay Region of Quebec. Spey has a 100% interest in the Silver Basin Project located in the Revelstoke Mining Division of British Columbia as well as an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Kaslo Silver project, west of Kaslo, British Columbia.

For more information, please contact:

Nader Vatanchi,
VP of Corporate Finance, Director
nader@speyresources.ca
778-881-4631

