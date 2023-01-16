Lithium Investing News

SPEY RESOURCES CORP. ANNOUNCES 2023 EXPLORATION PLAN ESTIMATE OF RESOURCE AT INCAHUASI SALAR AND DECISION TO DEFER DRILLING AT POCITOS 2

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) (" Spey " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it intends to focus on its Incahuasi Salar property where 5 diamond drill holes (DDH) wells were drilled in 2021 and use this drilling data and geophysics to build a resource estimate. The Company had previously proposed to drill at the Company's Pocitos 2 property of 532 Has in November 2022, but after delays in drill rig availability, the Company decided to focus on its Incahuasi Salar property.

Highlights

  • Five (5) DDH Wells were drilled at Candela II in 2021; noting hole 5 was pump tested and hole 4 recorded 173ppm Li;

  • Montgomery & Associates Consultores Limitada produced a National Instrument 43-101 (" NI 43-101 ") technical report, published on August 8, 2022;

  • The wells' attributes have been assessed by a reserve engineer and the data declared suitable to produce a NI 43-101 inferred and indicated mineral resource;

  • Additional geophysics work will be completed prior to the mineral resource report being completed; and

  • Spey, at this point in time, has decided not to buy out the 20% interest A.I.S. Resources Limited (" A.I.S. ") holds in the project, but is in discussions with A.I.S. regarding a potential joint venture arrangement, involving pro-rata equity contributions, towards further project development.

Candela II

The key features of Candela II exploration licence are as follows:

  • The brine resource is hosted within two main hydrogeological units: halite (salt) and sand-gravel-halite (higher porosity);

  • Lithium grades increase with depth, so there is potential to find values higher than 200 mg/L on the eastern side of the licence area; and

  • The deeper clastic coarse grain aquifer is the hydrogeological unit with the highest potential in terms of economics.

Further Work in 2023

The following work needs to be done before a NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate can be completed:

  • A long term pumping test in a new well to measure the hydraulic parameters of the aquifer as well as to check the lithium grade trends;

  • A new depth specific sampling campaign using a bailer or electric wireline sampler in the wells to check Lithium grades in the aquifer lithological units;

  • Specific geophysics surveys, of which an audio magneto telluric (CSAMT) survey is proposed to increase the information regarding the distribution of the lithium grades vertically at depth and horizontally; and

  • Preparation and drilling of a well on the eastern most side of the licence to reach the deeper portion of the clastic aquifer, possibly 300-400m depth and simulate a pumping well based on the measured hydraulic parameters of the clastic aquifer.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Phillip Thomas, BSc. Geol, MBM, FAusIMM, MAIG, MAIMVA(CMV), who is a "qualified person" for the purposes of NI 43-101.

Technical Report

Scientific and technical information relating to the Incahuasi Salar property is supported by the technical report titled " Technical Report for the Incahuasi Salar Lithium Concession, Salta Province, Argentina ", dated June 10, 2022 (the " Technical Report "), and prepared by Michael J. Rosko for Spey. Reference should be made to the full text of the Technical Report, which was prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and is available electronically on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) under the Company's issuer profile, for a description of the Company's data verification and QA/QC procedures.

About Spey Resources Corp.

Spey Resources is a Canadian lithium focused mineral exploration company which holds two option agreements to acquire 100% interest in the Candela II, Pocitos I and II lithium brine projects located in the Salta Province, Argentina. Spey also owns 100% of the mineral rights to 4 lithium exploration projects located in the James Bay Region of Quebec, in proximity to a recent hard rock lithium discovery. Spey also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Kaslo Silver project, west of Kaslo, British Columbia.

For more information, please contact:

Nader Vatanchi,                                         Phillip Thomas
VP of Corporate Finance, Director                        CEO
nader@speyresources.ca phil@speyresources.ca
778-881-4631

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, ‎‎‎‎including with respect to the Company building a resource estimate, completing additional geophysics work, discussing a joint venture arrangement with A.I.S. Resources Limited, discovering lithium grades higher than 200 mg/L on the eastern side of the licence area, conducting a long term pumping test in a new well, commencing a new depth specific sampling campaign using a bailer or electric wireline sampler in the wells, conducting further specific geophysics surveys, preparing and drilling a well on the eastern most side of the licence, and simulating a pumping well based on the measured hydraulic parameters of the clastic aquifer. The Company ‎‎provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying ‎‎information about current ‎‎expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that ‎‎such statements may not be ‎‎appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to ‎‎inherent risks and ‎‎uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that ‎‎expectations, ‎‎forecasts, predictions, projections, or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that ‎‎assumptions may not ‎‎be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. ‎‎These risks and ‎‎uncertainties include but are not limited those identified and reported in the Company's ‎‎public filings ‎‎under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has ‎‎attempted to identify ‎‎important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ ‎‎materially from those ‎‎described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause ‎‎actions, events or ‎‎results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that ‎‎such information ‎‎will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from ‎‎those ‎‎anticipated in such statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or ‎‎revise any ‎‎forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or ‎‎otherwise unless ‎‎required by law.‎

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this ‎press release.‎


SPEY RESOURCES CORP. ANNOUNCES BOARD APPOINTMENTS

SPEY RESOURCES CORP. ANNOUNCES BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) (" Spey " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that Mr. José de Castro and Mr. Aaron Wong will each be joining the board of directors of the Company (the " Board "), effective November 18, 2022.

Mr. de Castro is a mining executive and chemical engineer with deep knowledge and experience in ‎international and Argentine mining operations, and project and commercial management. Mr. de Castro ‎specializes in process engineering, mining, resources management and operations work. Mr. de Castro has ‎held important operations and executive positions in mining organizations in Argentina and Chile, and ‎was involved in the design, construction and start-up of the FMC Corporation (now Livent Corp. (NYSE: ‎LTHM)) facilities in the 1990´s, holding the position of Lithium Carbonate and Ponds Superintendent. In ‎‎2009, Mr. de Castro was the Argentine Country Manager for Orocobre Ltd.(ASX: AKE), where he was ‎responsible for the feasibility, design, construction and start-up of their lithium brine project in the ‎Lithium Triangle, Argentina. Currently Mr. de Castro is a director and chief operating officer of NRG Metals ‎Inc., a junior resource company with two projects in Argentina Lithium Triangle.

SPEY RESOURCES CORP. ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT TO KASLO OPTION AGREEMENT

SPEY RESOURCES CORP. ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT TO KASLO OPTION AGREEMENT

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) (" Spey " or the " Company "), announces that the Company has amended the agreement pursuant to which the Company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Kaslo Silver Property whereby the Company shall issue an additional 342,302 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") to the optionors in lieu of a $70,000 cash payment that was due by August 31 2022. The Shares shall bear a hold period of four month and one day from issuance.

About Spey Resources Corp.

Spey Resources Corp. Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

Spey Resources Corp. Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) (" Spey " or the " Company "), is pleased to announce the results of voting at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders which was held on November 9, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia (the " Meeting "). The following matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular, dated October 13, 2022 (the " Circular "), were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting:

  1. the election of Nader Vatanchi, Ian Graham, and Lawrence Hay as directors of the Company for the ensuing year;

  2. the appointment of Manning Elliot LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year; and

  3. the re-approval of the Company's stock option plan.

During the Meeting, the shareholders also passed an amended motion setting the number of directors of the Company for the ensuing year at five (5).

SPEY RESOURCES CORP. EXECUTES AGREEMENT FOR LITHIUM OFFTAKE WITH RICHLINK CAPITAL PTY LTD.

SPEY RESOURCES CORP. EXECUTES AGREEMENT FOR LITHIUM OFFTAKE WITH RICHLINK CAPITAL PTY LTD.

 Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) ("Spey" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the Company has executed a letter of intent (the " LOI ") with Richlink Capital Pty Ltd. (" Richlink "), an investment bank servicing international institutions in the lithium markets. The LOI outlines the potential for the Company to supply up to 20,000 tonnes of lithium chloride annually to two of Richlink's clients from potential future production at the Company's Incahuasi Salar and Pocitos 2 Salar lithium brine projects in Salta province, Argentina.

The LOI contemplates that Richlink's clients would contract to purchase a minimum of 10,000 tonnes of lithium chloride of potential future production on a free on board basis from the port in Antofagasta, Chile. The current benchmark price quoted by Trading Economics is 577,500 yuan or USD equivalent $80375.78 per tonne as at November 4, 2022.

SPEY RESOURCES CORP. ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF JOSE GUSTAVO DE CASTRO ALEM TO THE ADVISORY BOARD

SPEY RESOURCES CORP. ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF JOSE GUSTAVO DE CASTRO ALEM TO THE ADVISORY BOARD

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) ("Spey" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the addition of José Gustavo de Castro Alem to the Company's advisory board. José is a mining executive and chemical engineer with deep knowledge and experience in international and Argentine mining operations, and project and commercial management. José specializes in process engineering, mining, resources management and operations work.

José has held important operations and executive positions in mining organizations in Argentina and Chile, and was involved in the design, construction and start-up of the FMC Corporation (now Livent Corp. (NYSE: LTHM)) facilities in the 1990s, holding the position of Lithium Carbonate and Ponds Superintendent. In 2009, José was the Argentine Country Manager for Orocobre Ltd.(ASX:AKE), where he was responsible for the feasibility, design, construction and start-up of their lithium brine project in the Lithium Triangle, Argentina.

Argentina Lithium Appoints New Director and Grants Options

Argentina Lithium Appoints New Director and Grants Options

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT ) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") announces that the Company has appointed Martin Burian to its board of directors. Mr. Burian holds ICD.D (Institute of Corporate Directors) and Chartered Professional Accountant designations. He has a 30-year career in investment banking to the mining sector, is currently Managing Director at RCI Capital Group and held similar senior positions at Haywood Securities, Bolder Investment Partners and Canaccord Capital. He is an independent member of several other public company boards. Mr. Burian's early career was with KPMG where he obtained his CPA and CBV designations.

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Significant Resource Expansion at Basin Project

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Significant Resource Expansion at Basin Project

Significant Resource Expansion at The Basin Project in Arizona - 22% Increase in Contained Lithium Carbonate Equivalent Tonnes

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd. (AIM:BHL)(TSXV:BHLI)(OTCQB:BHLIF), the North America-focused lithium development group, is pleased to announce an updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") at its Basin East ("BE") Project in Arizona, resulting in a 22% increase in contained lithium carbonate equivalent ("LCE") tonnes based on only 1,200m of drilling. Furthermore, the Indicated category of the MRE, which is all located in the upper part of the deposit, has increased by 17

Early Warning Press Release

Early Warning Press Release

Gary Lewis of 18 Ebsworth Road, Rose Bay NSW 2029 Australia (the "Acquiror") announced that on April 30, 2021, he, through entities controlled by him, on January 12, 2023 acquired ownership and control of 15,800,000 common shares of Nevada Silver Corporation (the "Issuer") of Suite 800, 365 Bay Street, Toronto, ON, M5H 2V1 and on January 5, 2023, he acquired ownership and control over 250,000 common shares and 250,000 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") of the Issuer.

Immediately prior to the completion of the acquisition of securities of the Issuer on April 30, 2021, the Acquiror did not have ownership or control or direction over any securities of the Issuer. Immediately following the completion of the Acquisition, the Acquiror, through its joint actors, had ownership of, and exercised control and direction over, an aggregate of 15,800,000 Common Shares of the Issuer representing approximately 21.70% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Issuer on a diluted and non-diluted basis.

Nevada Silver Corporation Appoints Oliver Lennox-King as Chairman and Announces Other Board and Management Changes

Nevada Silver Corporation Appoints Oliver Lennox-King as Chairman and Announces Other Board and Management Changes

Nevada Silver Corporation (TSXV: NSC) (OTCQB: NVDSF) ("NSC" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that Mr. Oliver Lennox-King has been appointed to the NSC board as Non-Executive Chairman, with immediate effect, replacing Mr. John Kutkevicius who has held the position in an interim capacity since the summer of 2022.

Mr. Lennox-King has had a long and distinguished career in the mineral resource industry and has a wide range of experience in financing, research, and marketing. Since 1992 he has held senior executive and board positions with a number of junior exploration and mining companies. Most recently, Mr. Lennox-King was the Chairman of Roxgold Inc from 2012 until its acquisition by Fortuna Silver Mines Inc in July 2021. In addition to Roxgold, other notable Chairmanships included Pangea Goldfields, Aurora Uranium and Fronteer Gold, the latter until acquired by Newmont Mining Corp.

Noram Lithium Announces Management Changes

Noram Lithium Announces Management Changes

noram lithium corp. ("noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) announces that Peter A. Ball, President and Chief Operating Officer of noram will be leaving the Company effective January 31, 2023 following a hand-over period to noram's new CEO, Greg McCunn

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Peter for his hard work and dedication over the past year and wish him well in his future endeavours," stated Mr. Sandy MacDougall, Founder and Executive Chairman of noram. "With Mr. McCunn now in place as our new Chief Executive Officer, we are looking forward to an exciting year for noram".

ACME Lithium Commences Drilling at Shatford Lake Lithium Project

ACME Lithium Commences Drilling at Shatford Lake Lithium Project

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that it has commenced drilling at its Shatford Lake project in the Winnipeg River pegmatite region in southeastern Manitoba, Canada. ACME's land holdings in southeastern Manitoba comprise approximately 17,000 acres or 70 square kilometres.

Drilling Program Highlights:

