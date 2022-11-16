Lithium Investing News

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) (" Spey " or the " Company "), announces that the Company has amended the agreement pursuant to which the Company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Kaslo Silver Property whereby the Company shall issue an additional 342,302 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") to the optionors in lieu of a $70,000 cash payment that was due by August 31 2022. The Shares shall bear a hold period of four month and one day from issuance.

About Spey Resources Corp.

Spey Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company which has an 80% interest in the Candela II lithium brine project located in the Incahuasi Salar, Salta Province, Argentina. Spey also holds an option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in Pocitos II and 20% interest in the Pocitos I lithium projects. Spey also holds interests in four lithium exploration projects located in the James Bay Region of Quebec. Spey has a 100% interest in the Silver Basin Project located in the Revelstoke Mining Division of British Columbia as well as an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Kaslo Silver project, west of Kaslo, British Columbia.

For more information, please contact:

Nader Vatanchi,
VP of Corporate Finance, Director
nader@speyresources.ca
778-881-4631

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Spey ResourcesCSE:SPEYBattery Metals Investing
SPEY:CC
spey resources

Spey Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Spey Resources Corp. Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

Spey Resources Corp. Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) (" Spey " or the " Company "), is pleased to announce the results of voting at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders which was held on November 9, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia (the " Meeting "). The following matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular, dated October 13, 2022 (the " Circular "), were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting:

  1. the election of Nader Vatanchi, Ian Graham, and Lawrence Hay as directors of the Company for the ensuing year;

  2. the appointment of Manning Elliot LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year; and

  3. the re-approval of the Company's stock option plan.

During the Meeting, the shareholders also passed an amended motion setting the number of directors of the Company for the ensuing year at five (5).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SPEY RESOURCES CORP. EXECUTES AGREEMENT FOR LITHIUM OFFTAKE WITH RICHLINK CAPITAL PTY LTD.

SPEY RESOURCES CORP. EXECUTES AGREEMENT FOR LITHIUM OFFTAKE WITH RICHLINK CAPITAL PTY LTD.

 Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) ("Spey" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the Company has executed a letter of intent (the " LOI ") with Richlink Capital Pty Ltd. (" Richlink "), an investment bank servicing international institutions in the lithium markets. The LOI outlines the potential for the Company to supply up to 20,000 tonnes of lithium chloride annually to two of Richlink's clients from potential future production at the Company's Incahuasi Salar and Pocitos 2 Salar lithium brine projects in Salta province, Argentina.

The LOI contemplates that Richlink's clients would contract to purchase a minimum of 10,000 tonnes of lithium chloride of potential future production on a free on board basis from the port in Antofagasta, Chile. The current benchmark price quoted by Trading Economics is 577,500 yuan or USD equivalent $80375.78 per tonne as at November 4, 2022.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SPEY RESOURCES CORP. ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF JOSE GUSTAVO DE CASTRO ALEM TO THE ADVISORY BOARD

SPEY RESOURCES CORP. ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF JOSE GUSTAVO DE CASTRO ALEM TO THE ADVISORY BOARD

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) ("Spey" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the addition of José Gustavo de Castro Alem to the Company's advisory board. José is a mining executive and chemical engineer with deep knowledge and experience in international and Argentine mining operations, and project and commercial management. José specializes in process engineering, mining, resources management and operations work.

José has held important operations and executive positions in mining organizations in Argentina and Chile, and was involved in the design, construction and start-up of the FMC Corporation (now Livent Corp. (NYSE: LTHM)) facilities in the 1990s, holding the position of Lithium Carbonate and Ponds Superintendent. In 2009, José was the Argentine Country Manager for Orocobre Ltd.(ASX:AKE), where he was responsible for the feasibility, design, construction and start-up of their lithium brine project in the Lithium Triangle, Argentina.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SPEY RESOURCES EXTRACTS 99.5% BATTERY GRADE LITHIUM CARBONATE USING EKOSOLVE PROCESS FROM OUR FLAGSHIP CANDELA II, INCAHUASI SALAR PROJECT

SPEY RESOURCES EXTRACTS 99.5% BATTERY GRADE LITHIUM CARBONATE USING EKOSOLVE PROCESS FROM OUR FLAGSHIP CANDELA II, INCAHUASI SALAR PROJECT

Spey Resources Corp . (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) (" Spey " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide further information regarding its recent extraction of 99.5% battery grade lithium carbonate using the Ekosolve™ process. As announced in the Company's news release dated October 28, 2022, the Chemical Engineering Department at the University of Melbourne, Australia has successfully produced lithium carbonate from lithium chloride extracted from the Company's brines in Incahuasi Salar at the Candela II Project using the Ekosolve™ process. Spey has acquired the first Ekosolve production licence, which prioritizes the Company to be the first client to commission Ekosolve to complete the construction proposal, preliminary and plant engineering and manufacturing of the plant at Incahuasi. EkoSolve has issued seven other licences to date and will progressively commence engineering after Spey engineering is completed.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SPEY RESOURCES EXTRACTS 99.5% LITHIUM CARBONATE USING EKOSOLVE PROCESS FROM OUR FLAGSHIP CANDELA II, INCAHUASI SALAR PROJECT

SPEY RESOURCES EXTRACTS 99.5% LITHIUM CARBONATE USING EKOSOLVE PROCESS FROM OUR FLAGSHIP CANDELA II, INCAHUASI SALAR PROJECT

Spey Resources Corp . (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) (" Spey " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the Chemical Engineering Department at the University of Melbourne, Australia has successfully produced lithium carbonate from lithium chloride extracted from the Company's brines in Incahuasi Salar at the Candela II Project using the Ekosolve™ process. Spey has acquired the first Ekosolve production licence, which prioritizes the Company to be the first client to commission Ekosolve to complete the construction proposal, preliminary and plant engineering and manufacturing of the plant at Incahuasi. EkoSolve has issued seven other licences to date and will progressively commence engineering after Spey engineering is completed.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Infinity Stone Discovers Lithium at Buda Pegmatite Project

Infinity Stone Discovers Lithium at Buda Pegmatite Project

Highlights

  • Infinity Stone has recovered grab samples assaying up to 367 ppm Li, 2,090 ppm Rb, and 4,200ppm Be, and channel samples up to 1,408 ppm Rb over 4 metres.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Electric Royalties to Acquire 0.75% GRR on Producing Tin-Tantalum Mine in Spain

CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Electric Royalties to Acquire 0.75% GRR on Producing Tin-Tantalum Mine in Spain

This news release has been amended to add "(Mt)" in Table 1. Complete corrected text follows

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC) (OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company")is pleased to announce the signing of an agreement with Strategic Minerals Europe Corp. (NEO: SNTA) (OTCQB: SNTAF) ("Strategic Minerals") to acquire a newly granted 0.75% Gross Revenue Royalty (the "0.75% GRR") on the producing Penouta tin-tantalum mine in Spain (the "Project" or "Penouta") in exchange for a cash payment of C$1,000,000 and 500,000 common shares of Electric Royalties. In addition, the Company will have an option for a period of 7 months from closing to acquire an additional 0.75% GRR (the "0.75% Option GRR") on Penouta in exchange for an additional cash payment of C$1,250,000. The royalty rates will be reduced to 0.5% respectively once certain minimum royalty payments have been made.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel, Crews Mobilized at Golden Brook - Kraken Pegmatite Field Adjacent to Benton-Sokoman-JV NFLD

Marvel, Crews Mobilized at Golden Brook - Kraken Pegmatite Field Adjacent to Benton-Sokoman-JV NFLD

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(MARVF:OTCQB); ("Marvel" or the "Company") and Falcon Gold Corp. (TSX-V: FG)(Frankfurt: 3FA: GR)(FGLDF:OTCQB); and together ("the Alliance") are pleased to announce that exploration has commenced on their combined Golden Brook Projects in Central Newfoundland, Canada. The Golden Brook Property is strategically located contiguous to Benton-Sokoman's Golden Hope Project covering the Kraken Pegmatite Field. In addition, the property is situated approximately 7 kilometres from the past producing Hope Brook Gold Mine, the project is interpreted to cover approximately 25 kilometres of the Cape Ray Fault east of Matador's Cape Ray Gold Project. Recent geophysical review and structural interpretation over the Golden Brook project area, reported September 23, 2022, identified kilometer-scale shear zone corridors, and a major fold closure, interpreted from the magnetics, within the Alliance's Golden Brook Property area. The Alliance had originally planned to complete high resolution magnetic gradiometer surveys over the project area, a proven method to distinguish structural complexities in geological terranes. The survey work was delayed due to a state of emergency being issued from forest fires in Central Newfoundland. Crews have been mobilized to commence work on the project, with prospecting and till sampling to be completed to verify the target structures and determine their mineralization potential in advance of drilling planned for early 2023

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
STRATEGIC MINERALS ENTERS INTO A LETTER OF INTENT FOR A PROPOSED GROSS REVENUE ROYALTY ON THE PENOUTA MINE

STRATEGIC MINERALS ENTERS INTO A LETTER OF INTENT FOR A PROPOSED GROSS REVENUE ROYALTY ON THE PENOUTA MINE

Strategic Minerals Europe Corp. (NEO: SNTA) (FRA: 26K0) (OTCQB: SNTAF) ("Strategic Minerals" or the "Company"), a company focused on the production, development, and exploration of tin, tantalum and niobium, announces that it has entered into a letter of intent (the "LOI") with Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV: ELEC) (OTCQB: ELECF) ("Electric Royalties") with respect to the proposed grant to Electric Royalties of a gross revenue royalty on the Company's Penouta tin-tantalum mine in Spain (the "Proposed Transaction").

Pursuant to the LOI, it is proposed that Electric Royalties will acquire a 0.75 percent gross revenue royalty on the production of the Company's Penouta mine in consideration for a cash payment of C$1.0 million and the issuance of 500,000 common shares in the capital of Electric Royalties to the Company. Electric Royalties will also have the option for a period of seven months from the closing date of the Proposed Transaction to acquire an additional 0.75 percent royalty at the Penouta mine in consideration for a further cash payment of C$1.25 million . The royalty rates will be reduced to 0.5 percent respectively once C$1.67 million in royalty revenues have been paid to Electric Royalties.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Electric Royalties to Acquire 0.75% GRR on Producing Tin-Tantalum Mine in Spain

Electric Royalties to Acquire 0.75% GRR on Producing Tin-Tantalum Mine in Spain

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the signing of an agreement with Strategic Minerals Europe Corp. (NEO: SNTA) (OTCQB: SNTAF) ("Strategic Minerals") to acquire a newly granted 0.75% Gross Revenue Royalty (the "0.75% GRR") on the producing Penouta tin-tantalum mine in Spain (the "Project" or "Penouta") in exchange for a cash payment of C$1,000,000 and 500,000 common shares of Electric Royalties. In addition, the Company will have an option for a period of 7 months from closing to acquire an additional 0.75% GRR (the "0.75% Option GRR") on Penouta in exchange for an additional cash payment of C$1,250,000. The royalty rates will be reduced to 0.5% respectively once certain minimum royalty payments have been made

Brendan Yurik, CEO of Electric Royalties commented: "We are tremendously excited about adding this producing tin-tantalum royalty to our metals portfolio. The Penouta Mine is currently the largest tin and tantalum producer in all of Europe1. The operations team at Strategic Minerals has a proven track record of building and operating mines. Penouta has been steadily increasing production since the start of 2022. The mine's best quarter was in September with production of 80 tonnes of primary concentrate of tin and tantalum. Our capital is expected to be well utilized for mine improvements, as well as allowing Strategic Minerals to potentially add additional revenue streams from Penouta.

"We're delighted to partner with Strategic Minerals on this royalty financing and to get our first cash flow exposure to tin. Commodity research firm Roskill forecasts that total market demand for refined tin will exceed 515 kilotonnes by 2030, most of it accounted for by electronic and industrial solder (40%), and also the substantial rise of lithium-ion batteries (9%). Demand increases will require substantial amounts of new refined supply, requiring additional tin feedstock sources2."

Penouta Tin-Tantalum Royalty Acquisition Highlights

  • Europe's biggest producer of tin and tantalum.
  • Proven operations team with a track record of successfully building and operating mines.
  • September production of 66 tonnes of cassiterite concentrate with a tin content of 70.2% and 14 tonnes of tantalite/columbite concentrate containing 25.5% tantalite and 24.8% columbite.
  • Q2 2022 revenues of US$4.7 million, a significant increase year over year. Adjusted EBITDA reached US$1.2 million or 25.8% as a percentage of sales for the second quarter3.
  • Additional potential opportunities to add new revenue streams from high-grade feldspar and rare earths extraction from historical tailings.
  • Long potential mine life based on total measured and indicated resources of 76.3 million tonnes (see Table 1).

Penouta Mine Overview

The Penouta Mine is located in the north-western Spanish province of Ourense. The project has been mined since Roman times, with small underground workings following mineralized quartz veins within the leucogranite. In the early 1900s, a small mining lease was granted, primarily for kaolin, followed by a number of other mining leases in the area. The Penouta Mine was operated by a previous owner between 1976 and 1982, extracting cassiterite and tantalum mineralization by open pit methods.

Table 1: Pit-constrained SRK Mineral Resource Statement for the Penouta tin-tantalum hard rock deposit, effective date March 5, 20214.

Category

Tonnes

Grade

Metal

Ta2O5 Eq (ppm)

Tin (ppm)

Tantalum (ppm)

Ta2O5 (ppm)

Tin (kt)

Tantalum (kt)

Measured

7.6

184

600

85

103

4.6

0.6

Indicated

68.6

145

426

72

88

29.2

4.9

Total Measured & Indicated

76.3

149

443

73

89

33.8

5.6

Inferred

57

129

389

62

76

22

4

Notes:

  1. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.
  2. All figures are rounded to reflect the relative accuracy of the estimate; numbers may not add up due to rounding.
  3. The standard adopted in respect of the reporting of Mineral Resources for the Project is in accordance with the terminology, definitions and guidelines given in the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (CIM Code).
  4. SRK reasonably expects portions of the Penouta deposit to be amenable to open pit mining methods. Open pit Mineral Resources are constrained to within a Whittle optimized pit and reported based on a Ta2O5Eq Resource cut-off which considers processing costs and G&A costs totalling US$7.79/t. Pit slope angles were set to 45 degrees.
  5. Resources are reported at an open pit cut-off grade of 60 ppm Ta2O5Eq.
  6. Cut-off grades are based on a price of US$178/kg and recoveries of 75% for Ta2O5, and US$24/kg and recoveries of 75% for tin.
  7. It is reasonably expected, but not guaranteed, that the majority of Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration.
  8. Inferred Resources are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves.

In January 2021, Strategic Minerals re-commenced open pit production of tin and tantalum and in June 2022, it received an exploitation permit to mine for 30 years, renewable for up to 75 years. The mineral concentrate contains approximately 70% tin (cassiterite) and 30% tantalum. In September, the company achieved the highest monthly production levels of the year (see Table 2).

Table 2: Penouta Mine production, Q2 2021 to September 2022.

Q2 2021

Q2 2022

July 2022

August 2022

Sept 2022

Total Concentrate (tonnes)

107.0

181.7

63.1

63.0

80.2

Cassiterite (tonnes)

80.0

153.3

54.8

53.1

66.2

Tin %

63.7

71.2

70.6

70.8

70.2

Tantalite / Columbite (tonnes)

27.0

28.4

8.3

9.9

14.0

Tantalite (%)

15.5

23.0

22.3

25.5

25.5

Columbite (%)

16.7

23.0

24.7

26.8

24.8

Acquisition Terms

Electric Royalties is acquiring the 0.75% GRR on the Penouta tin-tantalum mine for a total consideration of C$1,000,000 cash and 500,000 common shares of the Company ("Consideration Shares"). Upon receiving C$1,666,667 in royalty revenues from the 0.75% GRR, the royalty rate will be reduced to a 0.5% GRR. Electric Royalties will also have the option for a period of 7 months to acquire an additional 0.75% Option GRR in exchange for C$1,250,000 cash. Assuming exercise of the option, upon payment of C$1,667,666 in royalty revenues from the 0.75% Option GRR, the Option GRR rate will be reduced to 0.5%.

The transaction noted herein is subject to completion of due diligence, approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and other customary conditions.

Financing

The Company has entered into a financing commitment, to be drawn at the election of the Company, with a significant shareholder of the Company. The commitment is C$2 million convertible loan facility with a term of 3 years, bearing interest at 15%, with interest payments capitalized into the principal and due at the end of the loan term. At the discretion of the shareholder, the loan is convertible into common shares of Electric Royalties at C$0.50 per share if the Company's shares trade over that price for a period of five consecutive trading days throughout the term. The funds, if required, would be used to fund the cash portion of the acquisition payment for the producing Penouta royalty and will be secured over Electric Royalties' interest in that royalty. This loan facility is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, the completion of loan documentation and other customary closing conditions.

David Gaunt, P.Geo., a Qualified Person who is not independent of Electric Royalties, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this release.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium Receives Geophysics Report Targeting Lithium Clay Deposits at Fish Lake Valley, Nevada

ACME Lithium Receives Geophysics Report Targeting Lithium Clay Deposits at Fish Lake Valley, Nevada

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to report that Hasbrouck Geophysics has completed gravity and Hybrid-Source Audio-Magnetotellurics (HSAMT) surveys at ACME's Fish Lake Valley (FLV), Nevada Project.

The gravity survey indicates the presence of a down-dropped basin with interpreted target clay sediments potentially targeting similar illite-smectite units identified in the nearby Rhyolite Ridge lithium deposit. A basin fault is evident near the southwestern end of the profile, with modeled depths to Paleozoic bedrock ranging from about 1.3 km to 1.9 km. Moderate to low concentration clay sediments are interpreted to be present at the surface near the southwestern basin fault that deepen to about 300 meters and extend beyond a depth of one km over about 80% of the profile, while higher concentration clay sediments are interpreted over a distance of about 700 meters with depths ranging from about 500 to 750 meters. Drilling has been recommended to determine the relationship between the different interpreted concentrations of clay sediments and the presence of lithium.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×