Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) (" Spey " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that Mr. José de Castro and Mr. Aaron Wong will each be joining the board of directors of the Company (the " Board "), effective November 18, 2022.

Mr. de Castro is a mining executive and chemical engineer with deep knowledge and experience in ‎international and Argentine mining operations, and project and commercial management. Mr. de Castro ‎specializes in process engineering, mining, resources management and operations work. Mr. de Castro has ‎held important operations and executive positions in mining organizations in Argentina and Chile, and ‎was involved in the design, construction and start-up of the FMC Corporation (now Livent Corp. (NYSE: ‎LTHM)) facilities in the 1990´s, holding the position of Lithium Carbonate and Ponds Superintendent. In ‎‎2009, Mr. de Castro was the Argentine Country Manager for Orocobre Ltd.(ASX: AKE), where he was ‎responsible for the feasibility, design, construction and start-up of their lithium brine project in the ‎Lithium Triangle, Argentina. Currently Mr. de Castro is a director and chief operating officer of NRG Metals ‎Inc., a junior resource company with two projects in Argentina Lithium Triangle.

Mr. Aaron Wong is a capital markets consultant, and current director of Plant Veda Foods. Mr. Wong led the business development group at Fortuna Investments for three years. He was formerly an accountant at Ernst & Young LLP as a part of the assurance practice specializing in resources, technology, real estate and financial services. Mr. Wong received his Bachelors of Business Administration with a specialization in Finance from Western Michigan University.

Nader Vatanchi, VP of Corporate Finance of the Company, stated, "having José and Aaron join the Board is a great addition to the Company as we continue to advance our projects and become an established lithium focused company. The experience that they both have in their respective fields will play a critical role as Spey continues to move forward with its goal of lithium production."

The Company also announces that on October 27, 2022, the Company informed the optionors of the Silver Basin property that it would no longer be proceeding with its option on the Silver Basin property, and accordingly terminated its option agreement.

About Spey Resources Corp.

Spey Resources is a Canadian lithium focused mineral exploration company which holds two option agreements to acquire 100% interest in the Candela II, Pocitos I and II lithium brine projects located in the Salta Province, Argentina. Spey also owns 100% of the mineral rights to 4 lithium exploration projects located in the James Bay Region of Quebec, in proximity to a recent hard rock lithium discovery. Spey also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Kaslo Silver project, west of Kaslo, British Columbia.

For more information, please contact:

Nader Vatanchi
VP of Corporate Finance, Director
nader@speyresources.ca
778-881-4631

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this ‎press release.‎


SPEY RESOURCES CORP. ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT TO KASLO OPTION AGREEMENT

SPEY RESOURCES CORP. ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT TO KASLO OPTION AGREEMENT

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) (" Spey " or the " Company "), announces that the Company has amended the agreement pursuant to which the Company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Kaslo Silver Property whereby the Company shall issue an additional 342,302 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") to the optionors in lieu of a $70,000 cash payment that was due by August 31 2022. The Shares shall bear a hold period of four month and one day from issuance.

About Spey Resources Corp.

Spey Resources Corp. Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

Spey Resources Corp. Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) (" Spey " or the " Company "), is pleased to announce the results of voting at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders which was held on November 9, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia (the " Meeting "). The following matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular, dated October 13, 2022 (the " Circular "), were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting:

  1. the election of Nader Vatanchi, Ian Graham, and Lawrence Hay as directors of the Company for the ensuing year;

  2. the appointment of Manning Elliot LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year; and

  3. the re-approval of the Company's stock option plan.

During the Meeting, the shareholders also passed an amended motion setting the number of directors of the Company for the ensuing year at five (5).

SPEY RESOURCES CORP. EXECUTES AGREEMENT FOR LITHIUM OFFTAKE WITH RICHLINK CAPITAL PTY LTD.

SPEY RESOURCES CORP. EXECUTES AGREEMENT FOR LITHIUM OFFTAKE WITH RICHLINK CAPITAL PTY LTD.

 Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) ("Spey" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the Company has executed a letter of intent (the " LOI ") with Richlink Capital Pty Ltd. (" Richlink "), an investment bank servicing international institutions in the lithium markets. The LOI outlines the potential for the Company to supply up to 20,000 tonnes of lithium chloride annually to two of Richlink's clients from potential future production at the Company's Incahuasi Salar and Pocitos 2 Salar lithium brine projects in Salta province, Argentina.

The LOI contemplates that Richlink's clients would contract to purchase a minimum of 10,000 tonnes of lithium chloride of potential future production on a free on board basis from the port in Antofagasta, Chile. The current benchmark price quoted by Trading Economics is 577,500 yuan or USD equivalent $80375.78 per tonne as at November 4, 2022.

SPEY RESOURCES CORP. ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF JOSE GUSTAVO DE CASTRO ALEM TO THE ADVISORY BOARD

SPEY RESOURCES CORP. ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF JOSE GUSTAVO DE CASTRO ALEM TO THE ADVISORY BOARD

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) ("Spey" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the addition of José Gustavo de Castro Alem to the Company's advisory board. José is a mining executive and chemical engineer with deep knowledge and experience in international and Argentine mining operations, and project and commercial management. José specializes in process engineering, mining, resources management and operations work.

José has held important operations and executive positions in mining organizations in Argentina and Chile, and was involved in the design, construction and start-up of the FMC Corporation (now Livent Corp. (NYSE: LTHM)) facilities in the 1990s, holding the position of Lithium Carbonate and Ponds Superintendent. In 2009, José was the Argentine Country Manager for Orocobre Ltd.(ASX:AKE), where he was responsible for the feasibility, design, construction and start-up of their lithium brine project in the Lithium Triangle, Argentina.

SPEY RESOURCES EXTRACTS 99.5% BATTERY GRADE LITHIUM CARBONATE USING EKOSOLVE PROCESS FROM OUR FLAGSHIP CANDELA II, INCAHUASI SALAR PROJECT

SPEY RESOURCES EXTRACTS 99.5% BATTERY GRADE LITHIUM CARBONATE USING EKOSOLVE PROCESS FROM OUR FLAGSHIP CANDELA II, INCAHUASI SALAR PROJECT

Spey Resources Corp . (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) (" Spey " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide further information regarding its recent extraction of 99.5% battery grade lithium carbonate using the Ekosolve™ process. As announced in the Company's news release dated October 28, 2022, the Chemical Engineering Department at the University of Melbourne, Australia has successfully produced lithium carbonate from lithium chloride extracted from the Company's brines in Incahuasi Salar at the Candela II Project using the Ekosolve™ process. Spey has acquired the first Ekosolve production licence, which prioritizes the Company to be the first client to commission Ekosolve to complete the construction proposal, preliminary and plant engineering and manufacturing of the plant at Incahuasi. EkoSolve has issued seven other licences to date and will progressively commence engineering after Spey engineering is completed.

ALX Resources Corp. Closes Second Tranche of Private Placement

ALX Resources Corp. Closes Second Tranche of Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing today of the second tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (see ALX news release dated October 24, 2022) consisting of 6,125,000 non flow-through units (the "NFT Units") of the Company for gross proceeds of $245,000 (the "Second Tranche").

CORRECTION FROM SOURCE; Electric Royalties To Acquire 0.75% GRR on Producing Tin-Tantalum Mine in Spain

CORRECTION FROM SOURCE; Electric Royalties To Acquire 0.75% GRR on Producing Tin-Tantalum Mine in Spain

This news release contains amendments to the paragraph below the Financing section heading, and the year production commenced at the Penouta Mine. Complete corrected text follows

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC) (OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company")is pleased to announce the signing of an agreement with Strategic Minerals Europe Corp. (NEO: SNTA) (OTCQB: SNTAF) ("Strategic Minerals") to acquire a newly granted 0.75% Gross Revenue Royalty (the "0.75% GRR") on the producing Penouta tin-tantalum mine in Spain (the "Project" or "Penouta") in exchange for a cash payment of C$1,000,000 and 500,000 common shares of Electric Royalties. In addition, the Company will have an option for a period of 7 months from closing to acquire an additional 0.75% GRR (the "0.75% Option GRR") on Penouta in exchange for an additional cash payment of C$1,250,000. The royalty rates will be reduced to 0.5% respectively once certain minimum royalty payments have been made.

Infinity Stone Discovers Lithium at Buda Pegmatite Project

Infinity Stone Discovers Lithium at Buda Pegmatite Project

Highlights

  • Infinity Stone has recovered grab samples assaying up to 367 ppm Li, 2,090 ppm Rb, and 4,200ppm Be, and channel samples up to 1,408 ppm Rb over 4 metres.

CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Electric Royalties to Acquire 0.75% GRR on Producing Tin-Tantalum Mine in Spain

CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Electric Royalties to Acquire 0.75% GRR on Producing Tin-Tantalum Mine in Spain

This news release has been amended to add "(Mt)" in Table 1. Complete corrected text follows

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC) (OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company")is pleased to announce the signing of an agreement with Strategic Minerals Europe Corp. (NEO: SNTA) (OTCQB: SNTAF) ("Strategic Minerals") to acquire a newly granted 0.75% Gross Revenue Royalty (the "0.75% GRR") on the producing Penouta tin-tantalum mine in Spain (the "Project" or "Penouta") in exchange for a cash payment of C$1,000,000 and 500,000 common shares of Electric Royalties. In addition, the Company will have an option for a period of 7 months from closing to acquire an additional 0.75% GRR (the "0.75% Option GRR") on Penouta in exchange for an additional cash payment of C$1,250,000. The royalty rates will be reduced to 0.5% respectively once certain minimum royalty payments have been made.

Marvel, Crews Mobilized at Golden Brook - Kraken Pegmatite Field Adjacent to Benton-Sokoman-JV NFLD

Marvel, Crews Mobilized at Golden Brook - Kraken Pegmatite Field Adjacent to Benton-Sokoman-JV NFLD

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(MARVF:OTCQB); ("Marvel" or the "Company") and Falcon Gold Corp. (TSX-V: FG)(Frankfurt: 3FA: GR)(FGLDF:OTCQB); and together ("the Alliance") are pleased to announce that exploration has commenced on their combined Golden Brook Projects in Central Newfoundland, Canada. The Golden Brook Property is strategically located contiguous to Benton-Sokoman's Golden Hope Project covering the Kraken Pegmatite Field. In addition, the property is situated approximately 7 kilometres from the past producing Hope Brook Gold Mine, the project is interpreted to cover approximately 25 kilometres of the Cape Ray Fault east of Matador's Cape Ray Gold Project. Recent geophysical review and structural interpretation over the Golden Brook project area, reported September 23, 2022, identified kilometer-scale shear zone corridors, and a major fold closure, interpreted from the magnetics, within the Alliance's Golden Brook Property area. The Alliance had originally planned to complete high resolution magnetic gradiometer surveys over the project area, a proven method to distinguish structural complexities in geological terranes. The survey work was delayed due to a state of emergency being issued from forest fires in Central Newfoundland. Crews have been mobilized to commence work on the project, with prospecting and till sampling to be completed to verify the target structures and determine their mineralization potential in advance of drilling planned for early 2023

STRATEGIC MINERALS ENTERS INTO A LETTER OF INTENT FOR A PROPOSED GROSS REVENUE ROYALTY ON THE PENOUTA MINE

STRATEGIC MINERALS ENTERS INTO A LETTER OF INTENT FOR A PROPOSED GROSS REVENUE ROYALTY ON THE PENOUTA MINE

Strategic Minerals Europe Corp. (NEO: SNTA) (FRA: 26K0) (OTCQB: SNTAF) ("Strategic Minerals" or the "Company"), a company focused on the production, development, and exploration of tin, tantalum and niobium, announces that it has entered into a letter of intent (the "LOI") with Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV: ELEC) (OTCQB: ELECF) ("Electric Royalties") with respect to the proposed grant to Electric Royalties of a gross revenue royalty on the Company's Penouta tin-tantalum mine in Spain (the "Proposed Transaction").

Pursuant to the LOI, it is proposed that Electric Royalties will acquire a 0.75 percent gross revenue royalty on the production of the Company's Penouta mine in consideration for a cash payment of C$1.0 million and the issuance of 500,000 common shares in the capital of Electric Royalties to the Company. Electric Royalties will also have the option for a period of seven months from the closing date of the Proposed Transaction to acquire an additional 0.75 percent royalty at the Penouta mine in consideration for a further cash payment of C$1.25 million . The royalty rates will be reduced to 0.5 percent respectively once C$1.67 million in royalty revenues have been paid to Electric Royalties.

