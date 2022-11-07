Lithium Investing News

 Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) ("Spey" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the Company has executed a letter of intent (the " LOI ") with Richlink Capital Pty Ltd. (" Richlink "), an investment bank servicing international institutions in the lithium markets. The LOI outlines the potential for the Company to supply up to 20,000 tonnes of lithium chloride annually to two of Richlink's clients from potential future production at the Company's Incahuasi Salar and Pocitos 2 Salar lithium brine projects in Salta province, Argentina.

The LOI contemplates that Richlink's clients would contract to purchase a minimum of 10,000 tonnes of lithium chloride of potential future production on a free on board basis from the port in Antofagasta, Chile. The current benchmark price quoted by Trading Economics is 577,500 yuan or USD equivalent $80375.78 per tonne as at November 4, 2022.

The obligations of the parties will be subject to customary conditions after satisfactory completion of due diligence, including:

  1. the board of directors of each party approving the proposed transaction;
  2. the parties' execution of a definitive agreement;
  3. the receipt of any regulatory approvals; and
  4. there being no material adverse change in the operations, condition (financial or otherwise) or assets of either party.

Nader Vatanchi, VP of Corporate Finance of the Company, stated, "with our Incahuasi project adjacent to Ganfeng's project, and Pocitos 2 drilling on track to commence this month, the LOI is another plank in our road to successfully developing our lithium projects. We are delighted to be working with Sam Zheng and George Su at the Richlink office in Australia and their lithium buyer clients. Our drillers, logistics and legal teams have prepared for our next phase of development operations to commence in Argentina".

About Richlink Capital Pty Ltd.

Richlink is a diversified financial service and investment management group focused on creating compelling investment solutions in a wide range of industry sectors. The company was founded in 2004 by Mr. Jason Zheng, a highly regarded and respected business leader. Over the years, the group has emerged as a financial company focusing on four core services – Investment Banking, Asset Management, Family Office and migration related investment solutions. Richlink is proud of its highly-qualified 100 teams of industry specialists who are financial professionals with diversified backgrounds to manage client outcomes across our business lines.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Phillip Thomas, BSc. Geol, MBM, FAusIMM, MAIG, MAIMVA(CMV), who is a "qualified person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and is CEO of the Company.

Technical Report

Scientific and technical information relating to the Incahuasi Salar property is supported by the technical report titled " Technical Report for the Incahuasi Salar Lithium Concession, Salta Province, Argentina ", dated June 10, 2022 (the " Technical Report "), and prepared by Michael J. Rosko for Spey. Reference should be made to the full text of the Technical Report, which was prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and is available electronically on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) under the Company's issuer profile, for a description of the Company's data verification and QA/QC procedures.

About Spey Resources Corp.

Spey Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company which has an 80% interest in the ‎Candela II lithium brine project located in the Incahuasi Salar, Salta Province, Argentina. Spey ‎also holds an option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in Pocitos II and 20% interest in the ‎Pocitos I lithium projects‎. Spey also holds interests in four lithium exploration projects located ‎in the James Bay Region of ‎Quebec‎. Spey has a 100% interest in the Silver Basin Project located ‎in the Revelstoke Mining Division of British Columbia as well as an option to acquire a 100% ‎interest in the Kaslo Silver project, west of Kaslo, British Columbia.‎

For more information, please contact:

Nader Vatanchi,
VP of Corporate Finance, Director
nader@speyresources.ca
778-881-4631

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, ‎‎‎‎including with respect to with respect to the LOI, entering into a definitive agreement, the possibility of future production of lithium carbonate (or any other resources by the Company) and the supply of lithium chloride . The Company ‎‎provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying ‎‎information about current ‎‎expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that ‎‎such statements may not be ‎‎appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to ‎‎inherent risks and ‎‎uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that ‎‎expectations, ‎‎forecasts, predictions, projections, or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that ‎‎assumptions may not ‎‎be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. ‎‎These risks and ‎‎uncertainties include but are not limited those identified and reported in the Company's ‎‎public filings ‎‎under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has ‎‎attempted to identify ‎‎important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ ‎‎materially from those ‎‎described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause ‎‎actions, events or ‎‎results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that ‎‎such information ‎‎will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from ‎‎those ‎‎anticipated in such statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or ‎‎revise any ‎‎forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or ‎‎otherwise unless ‎‎required by law.‎

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this ‎press release.‎


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Spey ResourcesCSE:SPEYBattery Metals Investing
SPEY:CC
spey resources

Spey Resources


Keep reading...Show less
SPEY RESOURCES CORP. ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF JOSE GUSTAVO DE CASTRO ALEM TO THE ADVISORY BOARD

SPEY RESOURCES CORP. ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF JOSE GUSTAVO DE CASTRO ALEM TO THE ADVISORY BOARD

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) ("Spey" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the addition of José Gustavo de Castro Alem to the Company's advisory board. José is a mining executive and chemical engineer with deep knowledge and experience in international and Argentine mining operations, and project and commercial management. José specializes in process engineering, mining, resources management and operations work.

José has held important operations and executive positions in mining organizations in Argentina and Chile, and was involved in the design, construction and start-up of the FMC Corporation (now Livent Corp. (NYSE: LTHM)) facilities in the 1990s, holding the position of Lithium Carbonate and Ponds Superintendent. In 2009, José was the Argentine Country Manager for Orocobre Ltd.(ASX:AKE), where he was responsible for the feasibility, design, construction and start-up of their lithium brine project in the Lithium Triangle, Argentina.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SPEY RESOURCES EXTRACTS 99.5% BATTERY GRADE LITHIUM CARBONATE USING EKOSOLVE PROCESS FROM OUR FLAGSHIP CANDELA II, INCAHUASI SALAR PROJECT

SPEY RESOURCES EXTRACTS 99.5% BATTERY GRADE LITHIUM CARBONATE USING EKOSOLVE PROCESS FROM OUR FLAGSHIP CANDELA II, INCAHUASI SALAR PROJECT

Spey Resources Corp . (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) (" Spey " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide further information regarding its recent extraction of 99.5% battery grade lithium carbonate using the Ekosolve™ process. As announced in the Company's news release dated October 28, 2022, the Chemical Engineering Department at the University of Melbourne, Australia has successfully produced lithium carbonate from lithium chloride extracted from the Company's brines in Incahuasi Salar at the Candela II Project using the Ekosolve™ process. Spey has acquired the first Ekosolve production licence, which prioritizes the Company to be the first client to commission Ekosolve to complete the construction proposal, preliminary and plant engineering and manufacturing of the plant at Incahuasi. EkoSolve has issued seven other licences to date and will progressively commence engineering after Spey engineering is completed.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SPEY RESOURCES EXTRACTS 99.5% LITHIUM CARBONATE USING EKOSOLVE PROCESS FROM OUR FLAGSHIP CANDELA II, INCAHUASI SALAR PROJECT

SPEY RESOURCES EXTRACTS 99.5% LITHIUM CARBONATE USING EKOSOLVE PROCESS FROM OUR FLAGSHIP CANDELA II, INCAHUASI SALAR PROJECT

Spey Resources Corp . (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) (" Spey " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the Chemical Engineering Department at the University of Melbourne, Australia has successfully produced lithium carbonate from lithium chloride extracted from the Company's brines in Incahuasi Salar at the Candela II Project using the Ekosolve™ process. Spey has acquired the first Ekosolve production licence, which prioritizes the Company to be the first client to commission Ekosolve to complete the construction proposal, preliminary and plant engineering and manufacturing of the plant at Incahuasi. EkoSolve has issued seven other licences to date and will progressively commence engineering after Spey engineering is completed.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SPEY RESOURCES CORP. ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO COMMENCE NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

SPEY RESOURCES CORP. ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO COMMENCE NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) (" Spey " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it intends to commence a Normal Course Issuer Bid (" NCIB "), under which it may purchase up to 5,186,084 of the Company's common shares (the " Shares "), representing approximately 5% of its issued and outstanding Shares. The Company intends to commence the NCIB because it believes that, from time to time, the market price of its Shares may not fully reflect the underlying value of the Company's business and future prospects. Spey believes that, at such times, the purchase of Shares for cancellation would represent an appropriate use of the Company's financial resources.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SPEY RESOURCES ANNOUNCES COMMENCEMENT OF EXPLORATION FOR LITHIUM IN JAMES BAY REGION OF QUEBEC

SPEY RESOURCES ANNOUNCES COMMENCEMENT OF EXPLORATION FOR LITHIUM IN JAMES BAY REGION OF QUEBEC

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) (" Spey " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce commencement of the initial exploration on the Company's four lithium projects located in the James Bay region of Quebec (the " James Bay Property "). The four projects comprising the James Bay Property are the 454 Project, the West Lac Corvette Project, the Trieste Project and the Salomon Project, which are located between Patriot Battery Metals' Corvette Lithium Project to the northwest, and Winsome Resources ' Adina lithium pegmatite to the southeast.

Patriot Battery Metals' Corvette Lithium Project 1 has reported lithium occurrences in spodumene (hard rock lithium mineral) pegmatite. Spey notes that the reported pegmatite occurrences on nearby properties does not mean that similar occurrences will be found on the James Bay Property.

The first step of Spey' lithium exploration program is a multi-spectral analysis of satellite imagery from the European Space Agency's Sentinel-2 high-resolution, multi-spectral imaging mission. Spey's consultants are applying principal component analysis (PSA) to as many as 10 spectral bands, and comparing the results from the James Bay Property to spodumene pegmatites identified from nearby properties, after making required atmospheric corrections. Any targets identified as spodumene pegmatites will be mapped, channel sampled at surface, and drilled as warranted.

Phil Thomas, CEO of the Company, states, "We are excited to commence exploration on these projects in the James Bay Region of Quebec, Canada. Adding exposure in Canada near a recent lithium discovery gives Spey diversification as we continue to drill and progress our flagship assets in Argentina."

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Phillip Thomas, BSc. Geol, MBM, FAusIMM, MAIG, MAIMVA(CMV), who is a "qualified person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and is CEO of the Company.

About Spey Resources Corp.

Spey Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company which has an 80% interest in the ‎Candela II lithium brine project located in the Incahuasi Salar, Salta Province, Argentina. Spey ‎also holds an option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in Pocitos II and 20% interest in the ‎Pocitos I lithium projects‎. Spey also holds interests in four lithium exploration projects located ‎in the James Bay Region of ‎Quebec‎. Spey has a 100% interest in the Silver Basin Project located ‎in the Revelstoke Mining Division of British Columbia as well as an option to acquire a 100% ‎interest in the Kaslo Silver project, west of Kaslo, British Columbia.‎

For more information, please contact:
Nader Vatanchi
VP Corporate Finance

nader@speyresources.ca
778-881-4631

Forward-Looking Statements ‎

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities ‎laws relating to statements regarding the Company's initial exploration, pegmatite occurrences, and mapping, sampling and drilling any identified spodumene pegmatites. Although the Company believes that the ‎expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that ‎such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-‎looking information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may ‎cause actual results, performance and developments to differ materially from those contemplated by ‎these statements. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation and does ‎not intend to update any forward-looking statements or forward- looking information in this news ‎release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking ‎information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct ‎and makes no reference to profitability based on sales reported.‎

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Energy Fuels Announces Q3-2022 Results, Including Continued Robust Balance Sheet and Market-Leading U.S. Uranium & Rare Earth Positions

Energy Fuels Announces Q3-2022 Results, Including Continued Robust Balance Sheet and Market-Leading U.S. Uranium & Rare Earth Positions

Webcast on November 8, 2022

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC ") and may be viewed on the Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (" EDGAR ") at www.sec.govedgar.shtml on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (" SEDAR ") at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.energyfuels.com . Unless noted otherwise, all dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Foremost Lithium Completes Drone Magnetic Survey on 43,000+ Acres of Its Properties in Snow Lake, Manitoba

Foremost Lithium Completes Drone Magnetic Survey on 43,000+ Acres of Its Properties in Snow Lake, Manitoba

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) (WKN: A3DCC8) ("Foremost" or the "Company") (www.foremostlithium.com) is pleased to announce that it recently completed a UAV-assisted high-resolution airborne magnetic survey on its "Lithium Lane" Properties near the historic mining town of Snow Lake, west-central Manitoba. Foremost contracted EarthEx Geophysical Solutions Inc. (Selkirk, Manitoba), which flew a total of 7,472.7-line km over the entire 43,031 acre17,414hectares land package.

UAV-Borne Magnetic Surveys
UAV-flown high resolution magnetic data lends itself very well finding new prospective drill targets (Figures 1 and 2 below) with precision using high-resolution UAV more commonly known as a drone. The UAV system's resolution has provided excellent litho-structural detail over all Foremost's Lithium Lane Properties and has generated detailed 3D models of the magnetic sources on the properties. The magnetic survey can provide valuable exploration information such as depth to source, dip of the body as well as the overall shape and morphology of the lithological unit. The resolution of the survey allows targeting of bedrock structures which may host lithium pegmatite deposits, which when coupled with 3D products from inversion of magnetic survey data provides an excellent source of information for Foremost Lithium to define drill-targets on their property based on their magnetic signatures including both magnetic and non-magnetic targets.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Foremost Lithium Announces Amendment of PSU Plan, Cancellations and New Grants of PSUs and Announces Change to Executive Management

Foremost Lithium Announces Amendment of PSU Plan, Cancellations and New Grants of PSUs and Announces Change to Executive Management

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) (WKN: A3DCC8) (www.foremostlithium.com) ("Foremost Lithium, Foremost or the Company) announces a number of changes to its Performance Share Unit Plan previously adopted on January 17, 2022 (the "PSU Plan"), and issued and Performance Share Units ("PSUs") outstanding thereunder.

As previously disclosed in the Company's Canadian Securities Exchange filings, during the financial year ended March 31, 2022, the Company had previously granted an aggregate of 15,999,996 PSUs to the Company's board and management.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Infinity Stone Further Expands Galaxy Lithium Project with New Zone

Infinity Stone Further Expands Galaxy Lithium Project with New Zone

Highlights

  • Infinity Stone expands land position by total of 5,961 hectares across 102 cells, with 31 cells covering 1,817 hectares adjacent to the north of the company's galaxy lithium project and 71 cells covering 4,144 hectares, 17 kilometres to the north of the current Galaxy claim block

  • Expanded claims were established to be prospective for LCT pegmatites following the October 2022 exploration program that is currently ongoing.

  • Infinity Stone to fly geophysical survey of Galaxy Project beginning November 14, 2022

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTCQB: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the "Company" or "Infinity Stone"), is pleased to announce that it has acquired, through staking, an additional 5,961 hectares over 102 cells in two blocks at the Company's Galaxy Lithium Project, near Mont Laurier, Quebec. The southern block is contiguous with Infinity Stone's existing land position, with 31 cells covering 1,817 hectares and a larger block, located 17 kilometres to the north, compromising 71 cells covering 4,144 hectares. The Company's total land position in the area now covers 9,423 hectares, or 94.2km sq, with an additional 22 cells still pending application (the "Project").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium Inc Invites You to Join Us at the Red Cloud Fall Mining Showcase 2022

ACME Lithium Inc Invites You to Join Us at the Red Cloud Fall Mining Showcase 2022

ACME Lithium Inc (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2022 Fall Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from November 9-10, 2022.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Critical Elements Lithium Receives Certificate of Authorization for the Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project in Quebec

Critical Elements Lithium Receives Certificate of Authorization for the Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project in Quebec

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSX-V:CRE) (OTCQX:CRECF) (FSE:F12) ("Critical Elements" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has received the Certificate of Authorization ("CA") pursuant to section 164 of Quebec's Environment Quality Act for the Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project ("Rose" or the "Project")) from the Quebec Minister of the Environment, the Fight against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parcs. The issuance of the CA is an important milestone that will allow Critical Elements to advance project financing discussions to start mine construction following the issuance of the mining lease by the Quebec Minister of Natural Resources and Forests ("MNRF"). The Corporation was granted a positive federal decision on August 11, 2021, and therefore has now obtained all main environmental authorizations enabling it to move forward with the Rose Project. The Corporation also received the approval of the rehabilitation and restoration plan by the MNRF on May 13, 2022

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×