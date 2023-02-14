Slave Lake Zinc Identifies Significant Lithium Potential at O'Connor Lake Project

Sins of a Solar Empire II Adds Multiplayer, Visual Enhancements to Technical Preview

Take over an existing AI empire in a multiplayer game or start fresh matches via game codes, searchable lobbies, or quick join options

Stardock and Ironclad Games released a new update to the Technical Preview for Sins of a Solar Empire II today. It adds the highly anticipated multiplayer feature, new ship models, an updated UI for the Research Tree, improved textures for capital ships, and more.

The introduction of multiplayer is a core stage in development for Sins of a Solar Empire II that gives eager players a feel for what the new engine offers.

Players can now jump into an existing multiplayer game and take the reins from an AI empire or a friend who must leave, offering flexibility as competitive matches get longer. Players can set up private games and invite friends via game codes.

"Thanks to everyone who has been playing and providing feedback, we heard you: you want multiplayer. Everyone has been waiting for the chance to wage war against each other," said Brian Clair , Director of Publishing for Stardock. "We can't wait to see how our community takes to the new features and it's only the beginning!"

Many ships have received visual upgrades and new models have replaced the TEC Ogrov Torpedo Cruiser, Pirate Rogue, Corsair, and Pillager ships. Pirate Hideouts also have a new model. A full changelog is on the forums .

Following in the footsteps of its critically acclaimed predecessor, this highly anticipated sequel seamlessly blends real-time strategy and 4X gameplay to deliver a grand space conflict. Equal parts immersive and intense, Sins of a Solar Empire II introduces a new level of detail and raises the bar on what it means to become the ruler of a vast space empire.

Learn more at www.sinsofasolarempire2.com.

Screenshots: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4



About Stardock: Stardock is a developer and publisher of PC games and desktop software founded in 1991 by nationally recognized technology expert Brad Wardell . Located in Plymouth, Michigan , Stardock is a powerful leader in the video gaming and software development world.  Learn more at www.stardock.com .

About Ironclad Games: Ironclad Games is the creator and developer behind the top-selling and critically acclaimed Sins of a Solar Empire series. Learn more at www.ironcladgames.com .







East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .



NTT DoCoMo Ventures Invests in now.gg, a next-generation cloud distribution platform for mobile games

Aimed at bringing mobile cloud technology to game developers and gamers, the investment is an affirmation of the two companies vision for mobile cloud

Now.gg, Inc. announced that it has received an undisclosed amount of investment from NTT DoCoMo Ventures for their cloud-based mobile gaming distribution platform. The investment is aimed at bringing next-generation mobile cloud technology to game developers and gamers.



Betty, a Real Money Entertainment Startup, Raises $5 Million Seed Round

Betty an entertainment company innovating at the intersection of real money online casino (iCasino) and casual mobile gaming, announced today that it has raised a $5M seed round led by Karlani Capital.

Betty Logo

Also participating in the round are CEAS Investments, Courtside Ventures, Gaingels, OCA Ventures, Subversive Capital, and 305 Ventures. Betty previously raised a $1.8M pre-seed in March 2022 .

Betty has identified a large audience of casual iCasino customers, particularly women slot players, who are underserved by existing brands which, at their core, are sportsbooks. Betty's mission is to maximize the entertainment value of iCasino for these casual players by creating an environment that is safe, social, and inclusive.

Gaingels, a LGBTQIA+/Allies private investment syndicate, commented: "Sports betting and casinos have historically been marketed to men. In reality, women make up more than half of the market. We love Betty's mission to make the category more inclusive."

The proceeds of the round will fund Betty's operations in Ontario . Betty was issued a gaming license by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario on January 24th . The company anticipates a soft launch in February followed by a full-scale go-to-market in Q2. The seed funding will also go towards continued development of Betty's proprietary iCasino platform that is tailor-made for the North American customer.

Betty's founding team previously built a US sports betting media platform, QL Gaming Group (acquired by Audacy), and collectively have 50+ years of iCasino tech experience.

To learn more, visit Betty's website , LinkedIn or careers page .

About Betty
Betty is an entertainment company innovating at the intersection of real money online casino (iCasino) and casual mobile gaming. The company is headquartered in New York and has a R&D office in Bulgaria .







Topgolf Breaks Ground on New Venue in Lafayette

Construction efforts begin today on the state's second Topgolf location

It's officially official: Modern golf entertainment leader Topgolf broke ground today on its future two-story venue that will serve communities in and around the Acadiana region in southern Louisiana . The signature technology-enabled entertainment experience, which is designed to make the game of golf more accessible and fun, is expected to open in late 2023.



Former EA & Unity Studios Execs Move Hyper-Royale Mobile Battler Rooniverse to ImmutableX

XP Foundry opted to migrate assets of its debut web3 game from Solana to ImmutableX to offer mainstream gamers gas-free minting & trading for their characters & items

XP Foundry, a web3 game development studio, today announces that it is migrating on-chain assets of its free-to-play (F2P) mobile game Rooniverse to ImmutableX - the dedicated platform for building and scaling web3 games from leading web3 gaming company Immutable.



WEMIX PLAY's First Fan Token MYRTLE exceeds 100m USD in market cap

  • Creator manages token minting and usage such as profit distribution, fan events etc.
  • High-water mark method connects the value rise of Fan Token to expansion of fan community

MYRTLE, the first Fan Token on WEMIX PLAY, exceeded 100m USD in market cap just one day after its minting.

WEMIX PLAY Fan Token 'MYRTLE' Market Cap exceeds $100M

Minted by the famous Philippines actress/blockchain game streamer Myrtle Sarrosa on the global no 1 blockchain gaming platform WEMIX PLAY, its initial price was 1WEMIX$ and market cap was 1000WEMIX$ on 27th Jan.

As of 1st Feb, it was traded at 13.6WEMIX$ and the market cap grew to 109m WEMIX$.

Fan Token is a new way for fans to support creators using blockchain technology. A performance-based tokenomics connects creators' popularity with the rise of their tokens' value, and both creators and fans can benefit from the result.

Users can buy and hold Fan Token to support their favourite creators. And creators get to manage their own Fan Tokens, minted by a high-water mark method. They can monetize it, share it with fans via airdrop, or use it for many activities including fan meetings and direct support to the communities.

High-water mark method, unlike usual tokenomics which automatically mint new tokens regularly, mints new tokens only when its 24-hour average price exceeds previous average price.

WEMIX will continue to collaborate with other creators to expand the Fan Token-based digital economy fan community ecosystem .

More information can be found on WEMIX PLAY official website. https://wemixplay.com/fan-token

About WEMIX

WEMIX is a blockchain gaming platform developed by WEMIX Pte. Ltd, providing services that include a cryptocurrency wallet, decentralised exchange, NFT marketplace, WEMIX token staking programme and the game gateway. WEMIX Pte. Ltd. is a subsidiary of Wemade, the developer and owner of "The Legend of Mir" IP, a highly successful game with over 500 million users. For more information, visit www.WEMIXnetwork.com









Investment Overview of Cryptogram Venture in 2022: Extensive Layout in Metaverse, Games, NFT, and Other Popular Web3 Fields

2022 is a highly unusual year for the crypto industry. With the collapse of LunaUST as the starting point, prominent institutional participants such as 3AC and FTX have taken a heavy toll one after another and coupled with the severe macro-financial environment "deleveraging" impact. The crypto industry has suffered a long cold winter. However, many investment institutions are still unswervingly optimistic about the application prospects of crypto and Web3. With a long-term vision, they actively carry out business layouts "countercyclically."

As a research and investment institution in the crypto and Web3 industry with compliance qualifications approved by Japan , Cryptogram Venture (CGV) has always adhered to the " research-driven investment " business orientation. Since its inception, CGV has taken advantage of its location and business hub in Japan to explore and help more innovative crypto projects across the world by actively participating in extensive research in the primary crypto market, organizing the first Web3 hackathon in Japan (web3hackathon.io), and delivering high-quality industry research reports ( cgv.fund/blog ).



Renforth Resources Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

StrategX Advances Energy Transition Metals Discovery at Depth Extending over 2km at Nagvaak and Appoints VP of Exploration

Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Drilling at the Emily Manganese Project, Minnesota, USA

