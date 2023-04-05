Steppe Gold Ltd. Announces Private Placement

ServiceNow to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on April 26

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, following the close of market on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. ServiceNow will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the financial results.

Conference Call Details

The conference call will begin at 2 p.m. Pacific Time (21:00 GMT) on April 26, 2023. Interested parties may listen to the call by dialing (888) 330-2455 (Passcode: 8135305), or if outside North America, by dialing (240) 789-2717 (Passcode: 8135305). Individuals may access the live teleconference from this webcast ( https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/147597918 ).

An audio replay of the conference call and webcast will be available two hours after its completion and will be accessible for 30 days. To hear the replay, interested parties may go to the investor relations section of the ServiceNow website or dial (800) 770-2030 (Passcode: 8135305), or if outside North America, by dialing (647) 362-9199 (Passcode: 8135305).

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) makes the world work better for everyone. Our cloud-based platform and solutions help digitize and unify organizations so that they can find smarter, faster, better ways to make work flow. So employees and customers can be more connected, more innovative, and more agile. And we can all create the future we imagine. The world works with ServiceNow TM . For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com .

© 2023 ServiceNow, Inc. All rights reserved. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

Caroline Parkinson
Media Relations
press@servicenow.com

Darren Yip
Investor Relations
ir@servicenow.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

NOW
Osisko Metals Announces Successful Closing of Previously-Announced Joint Venture Transaction With Appian

Osisko Metals Announces Successful Closing of Previously-Announced Joint Venture Transaction With Appian

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company " or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) is pleased to announce the successful closing of its previously-announced joint venture transaction with a subsidiary of Appian Natural Resources Fund III LP (" Appian "), which resulted in the formation of a joint venture for the advancement of Osisko Metals' Pine Point Project (the " Transaction ").

Robert Wares, Chairman & CEO of Osisko Metals, commented : "We are delighted to have successfully closed this transaction with Appian, and look forward to a mutually beneficial and collaborative partnership to rapidly advance the Pine Point Project for our stakeholders. On behalf of the Board of Directors of Osisko Metals, we thank our shareholders, management, advisors and partners for their hard work and long-standing support."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Cosa Resources Acquires Helios Uranium Property in Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Cosa Resources Acquires Helios Uranium Property in Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Cosa Resources Corp.

Cosa Resources Corp. ( CSE: COSA ) (" Cosa Resources " or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has acquired the Helios property covering 12,835 hectares of prospective uranium exploration ground in the northern Athabasca Basin.  The property was acquired by staking and is 100% owned by Cosa Resources with no encumbrances

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Silver Viper Renegotiates Rubi-Esperanza Cash and Option Agreement

Silver Viper Renegotiates Rubi-Esperanza Cash and Option Agreement

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (the " Company " or " Silver Viper ") (TSXV: VIPR) (OTC: VIPRF) has renegotiated terms of the Rubi-Esperanza Option Agreement (the " Agreement ") to purchase three mineral concessions, originally signed in June of 2018 (see news release of June 25, 2018 ). On June 21, 2019 the first agreement addendum was signed. A second addendum to the agreement was signed on April 4, 2023 outlining an overall reduction in this year's cash payment, and now including the issuance of shares as partial compensation. Furthermore, the new agreement provides an additional year of cash and share issuances to complete the concessions purchase schedule. The Agreement remains otherwise unchanged and continues to grant Silver Viper the right to purchase 100% ownership of three mineral concessions covering 2,102 hectares at the La Virginia Gold-Silver Project, located in the Sierra Madre of eastern Sonora State, Mexico .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Issue of Options

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Issue of Options

Issue of Options

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd. (AIM:BHL)(TSXV:BHLI)(OTCQB:BHLIF) ("Bradda Head" or the "Company"), the North America-focused lithium development company, announces that it has issued options, subject to approval of the Stock Option Plan at the next AGM as detailed below, ("Options") to certain of the Company's Directors and Operational Team (together the "Recipients

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Impact Minerals

Pre-Feasibility Study Underway For The Lake Hope HPA Project In WA

A Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) is now underway at Impact Minerals Limited’s (ASX: IPT) advanced Lake Hope High Purity Alumina (HPA) Project in Western Australia.

ServiceNow

International Business Machines

SAP

Juniper Networks® and citizenM Collaborate to Deliver Memorable Hotel Experiences with Personalized Engagement

Juniper Networks® and citizenM Collaborate to Deliver Memorable Hotel Experiences with Personalized Engagement

citizenM adopts Juniper's AI-driven wireless access, wired access solutions and firewalls to streamline IT operations and provide enhanced services to guests

Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced that citizenM , the award-winning ‘affordable luxury' hotel and lifestyle brand, has selected Juniper's full range of AI-driven Enterprise and Connected Security solutions, including wireless access, wired access and next-generation firewalls to deliver a modern hotel experience for its guests. By choosing Juniper®, citizenM is leveraging the benefits of Mist AI™ and a secure client-to-cloud experience to transform how guests sleep, work and relax, while reducing the time and effort required to setup and manage secure IT networks in numerous locations.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Lake Resources NL Independent Verification of High-Grade Lithium Carbonate

Lake Resources NL Independent Verification of High-Grade Lithium Carbonate

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF), in partnership with its DLE technology partner, Lilac Solutions, Inc. ("Lilac"), are pleased to announce that independent testing of lithium carbonate produced from their joint Kachi Project in Argentina has confirmed grades and purity greater than 99.8%. Project Kachi is a world-class lithium development project that is poised to lead the industry in the production of high-quality lithium with minimal environmental footprint.

This test, performed by Saltworks with independent analysis by two third party labs, validates the major commercial process systems for the Kachi Project and confirms its ability to produce highquality, battery-grade lithium carbonate from Lake's brine resource using Lilac DLE technology. The quality of the Li2CO3 product from the Saltworks test exceeds the Project Design Specification and the battery grade specifications of major- South American brine lithium producers.

Context to the Testing:

As announced in early January, Lilac successfully operated the Demonstration Plant for over 1,000 hours and produced 40,000 litres of lithium chloride eluate before December 31, 2022, meeting important performance milestones in accordance with the agreed timeline. The lithium chloride eluate produced by Lilac using its propriety ion exchange technology was then shipped to Saltworks, in Canada, and a portion was converted to lithium carbonate, after which it was independently tested for purity.
The Lilac demonstration plant continues to operate, as Lilac nears completion of the performance milestone to process 120,000 litres of eluate into battery grade lithium carbonate.

"This is a new process that has now been proven to produce high grade lithium in our 'mining and refining' facility- this means a critical part of the value adding chain is being captured by Lake," Lake CEO David Dickson said. "It also sets a new standard for what it means to be a responsible member of the lithium supply chain."

"The Lilac team is excited to see these concrete results showing that our technology is not only faster with higher recovery, but also enables a higher purity product," said Lilac Solutions CEO Dave Snydacker. "Alongside Lake Resources, we are proving that it is possible to produce lithium - the cornerstone of our clean energy future - without damaging the planet we're trying to save. I look forward to further development of a clean, socially responsible lithium supply chain, and the continued success of our joint Kachi project."

On the Resource:

After an extensive drilling program, Lake reported to the ASX a 100 percent increase in the mineral resource estimate of Kachi, to 2.2 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent of Measured and Indicated, and 3.1 million tonnes of Inferred resources (refer to ASX announcement on 11 January 2023).

Lake is continuing to drill and expects an updated JORC in the second quarter of 2023.

On Off-take Agreements:

Lake confirmed that two offtake conditional framework agreements were entered covering 50,000 tpa lithium carbonate with WMC Energy and SK On. Both agreements provide for each company to make strategic equity investment in Lake of up to 10 percent of the company's issued capital prior to Final Investment Decision, subject to a few condition precedents being met, including due diligence by the parties (refer ASX announcement 6 October 2022 and 12 October 2022).

Lake remains in ongoing discussions with both SK On and WMC regarding the implementation of the CFAs (refer to ASX announcement on 12 January 2023)

On Timelines:

The Company is doing a rigorous evaluation of project timelines and estimated capital costs, which it expects to complete and report on in the second quarter of 2023.

Lake is also advancing its Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS), completing the evaluation of the processing plant, and moving into the next phase of the project study. Lake is targeting to complete the DFS by mid 2023.



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Patagonia Lithium Ltd Commences Trading on the Australian Stock Exchange

Patagonia Lithium Ltd Commences Trading on the Australian Stock Exchange

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Patagonia Lithium Ltd (ASX:PL3) is pleased to advise that, as announced in the Pre-Quotation Disclosure on 29 March 2023, the Company has commenced trading today, Friday 31 March 2023. The Company is an explorer for lithium contained in brines in the salt pans in northern Argentina in an area known as the "Lithium triangle".

Highlights

- Raised $8.6m (before costs) with 58.565m shares on issue - market cap of $11.7m at $0.20

- Tightly held capital structure - founders supporting and holding ~18% of shares and ~67% shares held by top 20 shareholders.

- Paid ~A$3.8 million to Tomas III, Formentera and Cilon vendors - 100% owned projects.

- Patagonia exploration licences cover whole salar at Formentera/Cilon.

- Drilling permit applications lodged, UGAMP government meeting completed for Formentera/Cilon.

- Geological team mapping and sampling in April 2023.

- Geophysics for Formentera and Tomas III scheduled for May 2023.

The Company has acquired 100% of Formentera and Cilon which are exploration licences covering the Paso salar. The total area of these projects is 1,951Ha (19.51km2) that are 6.67km x 3.0km.

The Company has also acquired 100% of Tomas III, an exploration licence adjacent to the Incahuasi salar covering 571 Ha (5.71km2).

The Formentera and Cilon projects are adjacent to Lake Resources (ASX:LKE), while Tomas III is adjacent to large lithium companies such as Allkem and Ganfeng.

Patagonia paid A$3.76 million to the project vendors to acquire the projects - 100% owned.

The total number of shares in the Company on issue at listing is 58,565,000.

Patagonia has two Chinese based cornerstone investors, Fuyang Mingjin New Energy Development Co. Ltd and Southeast Mingqing Supply Chain (Fuyang) Co. Ltd, which have subscribed for $2.75 million of the total $8.6 million in funds raised.

A comprehensive presentation is available on the Company's website www.patagonialithium.com.au.



About Patagonia Lithium Ltd:

Patagonia Lithium Ltd (ASX:PL3) owns 100% legal and/or beneficial interest in the share capital in Patagonia Lithium Argentina S.A. Patagonia Lithium Argentina S.A. is a private company registered in and governed by the laws of Argentina. Patagonia Lithium Argentina S.A. was incorporated on 13 June 2022 for the purpose of being the Company's local vehicle for its business operations in Argentina and holding title to the Projects and/or future acquired tenements located in Argentina.



Source:
Patagonia Lithium Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

