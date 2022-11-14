GamingInvesting News

Saga and XPLA, the content-driven gaming-specific chain built by MetaMagnet with its main partner Com2uS, the largest mobile game developer in the world, announced a partnership today to provide both XPLA and its games with scalable infrastructure using the Saga protocol.

Saga's unique use of interchain security will allow XPLA games and services to shard onto their own dedicated chains, or Chainlets. Using Saga technology, XPLA will be enabled to acquire extended blockspace for its own chain by automatically deploying Saga Chainlets. The result is the highest performance environment available for Web3 gaming, and all games and chains have complete flexibility over their fee and token model with end users. Saga's protocol will power the infrastructure purely on the backend, which will allow for the least amount of friction in user experience.

Saga is a Web3 infrastructure protocol that empowers developers to build gaming and entertainment applications with their own dedicated blockspace. Dedicated blockspace ensures high throughput, easy upgradability, congestion relief, and no dependencies on other applications using Saga. In addition, gas fees for infrastructure remain predictable and are by default hidden from the end user, allowing developers to use any token or currency for their applications. The automated deployment of dedicated blockspace will be secured via interchain security by the same set of validators that underlie the Saga mainnet.

XPLA, developed earlier this year by MetaMagnet with Com2uS as a key partner, is the premier Web3 gaming platform in South Korea and is becoming increasingly popular across multiple markets given the strength of the wider Com2uS platform. The XPLA chain was developed to set the standard for sustainable, long-term development of applications in the blockchain industry, focusing on gaming, content and entertainment that will continuously advance in the future. More broadly, the XPLA Chain has its sights set on becoming a blockchain digital media platform, which will be home to a variety of cultural content, including movies, music, art and games.

Saga and XPLA will begin with building on Saga's AlphaNet Andromeda, the first chapter in Saga's journey to mainnet. It is part of a series of releases building up to the full developer flow for launching applications in single-tenant virtual machines (VMs) onto dedicated chains, or chainlets, on Saga. Andromeda is currently implemented as a developer tool that easily provisions the needed infrastructure and deploys EVM-compatible chainlets.

Saga and XPLA will collaborate over the course of the next few months across future Saga releases, culminating in full technology integration by mainnet and extending into a long-term partnership on future iterations.

To enhance the developer experience, the parties are planning to engage in joint ecosystem activities during the partnership, including hackathons, conference appearances, developer summits and workshops.

Saga and the Com2uS team behind XPLA will host a Twitter Spaces on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 , at 8am PT to discuss details and answer any questions around their new partnership.

Quote from XPLA

"We are thankful to Saga for allowing us to be part of one of the biggest innovations, Andromeda, which allows anyone to build their own chain or Chainlet with a single mouse click. I believe with our expertise in the Web2 space, it fits perfectly well with Com2uS' philosophy which will allow growing the Web3 space by creating an ecosystem where content creators can earn a living and users have full ownership," Jayden Jang , Head of Blockchain at Com2uS

Quote from Saga

"Saga is honored to partner with Com2uS to unleash the next wave of innovation in gaming. It is a great testament to Com2uS and their understanding of and commitment to game developers and gamers that they have already contributed so meaningfully to Web3 gaming and decentralized content and ownership. We cannot think of a better collaborator as we break open mainstream adoption of Web3 while significantly improving the gaming and entertainment world for Web3-native users. It is a journey of a lifetime to work alongside a pioneer and leader in this industry like Com2uS," Rebecca Liao , Co-Founder & CEO at Saga

About XPLA

XPLA is the next generation of Web3 mainnet, developed with gamers at the core of its design. Based on the idea of "Explore and Play," XPLA is the newest innovation in the Web3 gaming space, using COSMOS SDK for optimization. This new infrastructure serves as the bridge between Web2 and Web3 services, and will feature games, art, music and Dapps based on community-driven feedback from users. XPLA places heavy emphasis on User Experience and accessibility to craft the standard in game centric Web3 services, opening up limitless possibilities for blockchain gaming.

About Saga

Saga is a protocol for automated deployment of application-specific blockchains in gaming, entertainment and DeFi. Through its platform, it aims to empower developers to build the next 1000 chains in the multiverse.

To learn more about the Saga protocol , click here . Be sure to join Saga's Discord and follow Saga on Twitter for the latest news and updates.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

FaZe Holdings Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenues up 12% year-over-year driven by sponsorship, content and esports

FaZe Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FAZE) ("FaZe" or the "Company"), the lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, today filed its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 . Summary financial results are included with this press release.

InventHelp Inventor Develops New Cover for Video Game Controllers

"I wanted to create a new cover for video game controllers to absorb shock and prevent direct impact if dropped or struck," said an inventor, from Wheeling, Ill. "so I invented the SURGE PROTECTOR. My design would also offer a stylish alternative to conventional controller covers and protectors."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides an effective way to protect a video gaming controller. In doing so, it protects against drops and other accidental damage. As a result, it eliminates the cost associated with purchasing replacement controllers. It also could provide added style. The invention features an eye-catching design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for video gaming enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CHK-274, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-new-cover-for-video-game-controllers-chk-274-301675657.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Luckmon Raises $1.3 Million in Pre-Seed Round Funding to bring popular casual games reward platform

Luckmon brings thousands of popular games and exclusive rewards through its gaming reward platform.

Luckmon, a casual mobile game development startup based in Irvine, California has officially announced its early-round pre-seed fundraising has closed on a whopping $1.3 million . Angel investors in the round include Chang Kim (CEO of Tapas Media), Thor Chan (CEO of AAX), Changsu Lee (CEO of Allganize), Jay Lee (CEO of the Korean American Chamber of Commerce), K2G Tech Fund, and Primer Sazze Venture Capital Partners. The funding will be used to further expand Luckmon's casual gaming product pipeline, supporting players and games across mobile.

TICKETS FOR FIRST PUBG GLOBAL CHAMPIONSHIP IN THE REGION GO ON SALE AMID GROWING EXCITEMENT AT DUBAI ESPORTS FESTIVAL

- Following the launch of the inaugural Dubai Esports Festival (DEF 2022) on 9 November, tickets are now on sale for the festival's key attraction, the first PUBG Global Championship 2022 Grand Finals taking place in in the region in Dubai from 17 to 20 November 2022 at the North Hall of Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City.  DEF 2022 is hosted by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), in partnership with VSPN - a global leader in esports activities and solutions.

PUBG Global Championship 2022 Grand Final

The PUBG Global Championship 2022, which started on 1 November, pits 32 teams from across four regions against each other for a share of more than $2 million in prize money and the coveted PGC Champions title. Doors to the Grand Finals stage will be open to the public to witness the remaining 16 teams and livestreamed for fans all over the world on twitch.tv/pubg_battlegrounds .

DEF 2022 from 9 th to 20 th November will feature an exciting lineup of live events, concerts and pop culture activities across two weeks, bringing together leading gamers, esports thought leaders and pop culture enthusiasts from across the world. In addition to the highly anticipated PUBG Global Championship 2022, the festival will also feature a live concert by popular Egyptian artist, Wegz on 19 November.

For more information about DEF 2022 please visit www.dubaiesportsfestival.com .

About Dubai Esports Festival

Hosted by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) in partnership with VSPN, Dubai Esports Festival (DEF2022) takes place from the 9 th – 20 th November and celebrates the love of video games with the aim of setting the trend as the region's gaming industry and bolstering Dubai's position as a global hub for esports and interactive tech-driven entertainment, and as a global city at the forefront of innovation. The annual festival will be the first international leisure event to be held at the Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo City Dubai. The inaugural DEF 2022 will feature a combination of competitive esports tournaments including the PUBG Global Championship, a school tournament for students, a live concert, an immersive gaming experience, as well as industry networking events for domestic, regional and international stakeholders and partners.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tickets-for-first-pubg-global-championship-in-the-region-go-on-sale-amid-growing-excitement-at-dubai-esports-festival-301677003.html

SOURCE VSPN

The Match Lab wins top prize at AES Global Award

The company's esports edtech solution, designed to help players enhance their skills, was highly rated.

A Korean startup recognized for its global growth potential won the Platinum Prize, which is the highest award, at the 3rd Asia Edtech Summit (AES) Global Award held in Tokyo on November 1, 2022 . This company received high scores on evaluation items such as novelty, reliability, usefulness, application of technology, and business promotion. Having been thus honored, the company is now attracting greater attention in the industry.

Lovesac and Xbox Curate the Ultimate Gaming Experience to Level Up Holiday Gifting

Exclusive bundle will be available in select U.S. Best Buy locations and BestBuy.com

Lovesac, the omni-channel home brand best known for its Sactionals, The World's Most Adaptable Couch, Sacs, The World's Most Comfortable Seat, and innovative StealthTech Sound + Charge System, has teamed up with Xbox to bring customers the ultimate gaming setup this holiday season. These two brands came together with a shared vision to create an exclusive product bundle that puts innovation and comfort at the forefront.

