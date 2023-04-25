Nextech3D.ai Announces Conditional Listing Approval & Updates on Generative-AI IPO Spin-Off SaaS Platform Toggle3D.ai

Emerging TechnologyInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.

Qualcomm's Approach to Operational Resilience

As published in Qualcomm's 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report

Our Operational Resilience function orchestrates the Company's Emergency Management (EM), Business Resilience (BR), IT Incident Response (IR) and IT Service Resilience (ITSR) disciplines. The proper adoption of these resilience disciplines enhances our capability to mitigate, prepare for, respond to and recover from operational disruptions

We have established a forward-looking vision and holistic approach to operational resilience based on leading industry standards. Our program is designed to provide for agile decision-making in the face of potential threats and during an event. Our approach is driven by Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) assessments, Company strategy, and regulatory and stakeholder requirements.

We utilize a threat risk assessment process to identify and evaluate risks on a regional basis that may affect the Company's resilience. The threat risk assessment process ranks more than 30 environmental, operational and man-made risks (including climate related risks) based on the likelihood and impact of an occurrence. We consult with resilience leads based on the potential size and scope of specific impacts. This process is completed annually, with the results presented to executive sponsors and the Governance Committee of the Board of Directors.

The Operational Resilience planning team leverages this data when determining the potential impacts from operational disruptions, documents recovery requirements and devises strategies to allow the Company to continue critical business operations in the event of disaster. Disasters include local incidents such as building fires, regional physical incidents such as earthquakes, or technology disruptions and national incidents such as pandemic illnesses, and events that occur due to climate change.

Operational resilience leads evaluate the effectiveness of plans, assessments and risks identified with training and simulations. The overall program is aligned with ISO 22301, an international standard for business continuity management systems.

Learn more in Qualcomm's 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report

Qualcomm, Tuesday, April 25, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Qualcomm on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Qualcomm
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/qualcomm
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Qualcomm



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/751114/Qualcomms-Approach-to-Operational-Resilience

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

QualcommQCOMMobile Investing
QCOM
The Conversation (0)
Cloud Investing

YDreams Global Executives Attend Private Meeting with Brazilian Minister of Culture

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YDwww.ydreamsglobal.com) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) would like announce that two of the Company´s top Executives attended a meeting on April 30th, with the Minister of Culture of Brazil, Mr. Sergio Sá Leitão and with the President of Ancine, Mr. Christian de Castro Oliveira, which is the government institution responsible for incentives for different media productions, such as Cinema and Games.

The meeting was organized by the XRBR Association, that is bringing to light the huge potential of the Augmented, Virtual and Mixed Reality industry in Brazil. The Association has Marcos Alves as the President. Mr. Alves is YDreams Global’s Director of Ventures and is currently responsible for the acceleration program that is bringing five highly innovative AR and VR companies to Vancouver to receive training and to gain a deeper understanding of the North America market. The Company will have early access to investment in the startups that have a sustainable and fast growth business model.

Keep reading...Show less
Cloud Investing

YDreams Continues to Develop Blockchain Integration for Expanding Arkave VR Locations

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YDwww.ydreamsglobal.com) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) is continuing to work on blockchain integration for the Arkave VR segment of YDreams. The team is working to incorporate the acceptance of crypto currencies within the Arkave ecosystem. YDreams is a member of the Hyperledger Foundation, which is uniting visionary companies such as Intel and IBM to create and establish the future of blockchain technology.

Daniel Japiassu, CEO of YDreams Global commented, “As bitcoin and altcoins become more integrated in the mainstream, we plan to incorporate new blockchain technology within the Arkave ecosystem to maximize our potential revenue streams. We are planning on expanding the Arkave/VR locations in 2018 and look forward to continue leading with cutting edge technology.”

Keep reading...Show less
Data Investing

YDreams Global Creates Educational Virtual Reality Platform for One of the Biggest Energy Companies in the World

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YDwww.ydreamsglobal.com) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) would like to announce that it has signed a new contract to develop an educational game using Virtual Reality for one of the largest energy companies in the world.

The game is geared to educate children and young adults in respect to energy conservation and sustainability. The energy company will bring this game to schools, community associations and events, as part of a campaign to educate the general public.

Keep reading...Show less
Data Investing

YDreams Global Opens Exhibition Featuring Gaming YouTubers With LG Electronics Inc as a Significant Sponsor

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YDwww.ydreamsglobal.com) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) will be launching the first edition of the Interactive Exhibition “Social Media Influencers: Game Edition” today. The exhibit is expected to receive at least 30,000 paid visitors per month and has booked 10 consecutive editions in 10 different shopping malls.

The Company also wishes to announce it has secured a significant sponsor for the series of events. The electronics company, LG Electronics Inc. (LGLD:LSE) has signed as a new sponsor for the event and will display their new Gaming Monitor for all of the events. The event also has Gameloft, Razer, DXRacer and the sports portal EI as partners with. Sonae Sierra Brasil as the main sponsor.

Keep reading...Show less
Cloud Investing

YDreams Global Signs New Project with the Emoji Company

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YD) (OTC Pink: YDRMF) (FSE: A2AP0L) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) would like to announce that it has signed on for a new project for the official Emoji Company. The project is an interactive playground with augmented reality that will bring YDreams Global technology to six shopping malls. Expansion is already in the negotiation stages.
The playground is themed after the iconic emoji’s universe and visitors will pay an affordable fee to gain access.
The new product is part of the Company’s strategy to bring new forms of entertainment to shopping malls. The Company has an established partnership with a leader in this segment and has many similar projects planned for 2018.
“Our interactive technology is very relevant to the retail industry and YDreams Global is fast becoming a reference in this space. We have strengthened our relationship with important chains of shopping malls and hope to launch many projects in the near future. It is a significant new source of revenues for the Company,” stated Daniel Japiassu, CEO of YDreams Global.
YDreams global also recently announced a private placement (December 04 and December 08, 2017). The non-brokered private placement will consist of up to 14,666,666 units at 15 cents per unit for gross proceeds of $2.2-million. Each unit will consist of one common share and one transferable share purchase warrant exercisable at 25 cents for a period of five years. If you would like to participate in this please contact us at hey@ydreamsglobal.com
On January 12th, 2018, YDreams Global signed a $515,000 CAD deal with major sponsor for new project.
On January 5th, 2018, YDreams Global Completed a New Augmented Reality Project for International Fashion Brand Schutz Stores.
On December 22, 2017, YDreams Global announced the opening of the first Arkave Store.
On December 19, 2017, YDreams Global announced a mutual collaboration with Ubique, a reference in eSports with the goal of including Blockchain technology in Arkave.
On December 12, 2017, YDreams Global signed a new Augmented Project for one of the biggest Media and Entertainment companies in the world.
On November 9, 2017, YDreams Global announced the creation of a new blockchain, ICO and cryptocurrency division.
On October 5, 2017, YDreams Global was commissioned by Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM—NASDAQ) to create and design a project for them for Futurecom 2017.
On September 19, 201,7 YDreams Global announced it was commissioned by Octagon to create a project for the NBA.
About YDreams Global
YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (www.ydreamsglobal.com) is a technology company with offices in Vancouver, Dubai, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, that combines Augmented and Virtual Reality Technology, Design and Intelligence to respond to the challenges and demands of today’s users and consumers.
YDreams Global works as a partner for companies and brands to reframe their strategy through relevant human-centered ventures that integrates digital experience with the physical presence and venues. YDreams Global anticipates future challenges and connects them with the needs of the market, building innovative concepts and delivering them with international excellence.
YDreams Global have developed over 1,000 projects for clients all over the world, such as Disney, NBA, Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AmBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, City of Rio and Fiat.
More Information:
Daniel Japiassu
Director and Chief Executive Officer
hey@ydreamsglobal.com | www.ydreamsglobal.com | www.youtube.com/ydreamsglobal
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Click here to connect with YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YD) for an Investor Presentation. 

Keep reading...Show less

Qualcomm's Approach to Operational Resilience

As published in Qualcomm's 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report

Our Operational Resilience function orchestrates the Company's Emergency Management (EM), Business Resilience (BR), IT Incident Response (IR) and IT Service Resilience (ITSR) disciplines. The proper adoption of these resilience disciplines enhances our capability to mitigate, prepare for, respond to and recover from operational disruptions

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

BlackBerry Extends Partnership with Leading Managed Security Services Provider to Ensure SMBs are Set Up for Cyber Success

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) and Solutions Granted today announced an extended partnership, naming the leading cybersecurity services provider a Master Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP), enabling it to better scale and meet the growing demand for cybersecurity services among small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

BlackBerry Logo Black (PRNewsfoto/Blackberry Limited)

"Solutions Granted has been honored as BlackBerry MSSP Partner of the Year for North America for five consecutive years and we're excited to take our partnership to the next level by crowning them as our top Master MSSP," said Adam Enterkin , Chief Revenue Officer, Americas, BlackBerry Cybersecurity. "BlackBerry is dedicated to increasing its focus on MSSP partners to ensure they're set up for success. Endpoints are proliferating, and so are the cyberattacks against them. Our extended partnership with Solutions Granted will help hundreds of small and mid-size businesses continuously adapt to an ever-changing threat landscape."

As a 'Master MSSP', Solutions Granted will be better positioned to help its own partners to deliver Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and other Managed Security Services to their mid-market and SMB clients.  In partnership with BlackBerry and heavily leveraging the Cylance® AI-powered portfolio, Solutions Granted helps thousands of clients secure their environments and prevent attacks. By working with Solutions Granted, MSSPs and managed service providers (MSPs) can offer industry leading managed security, without making the significant investment of building out their own security operations center (SOC).

CylanceENDPOINT™ is among the solutions it helps managed service providers (MSPs) deploy to clients, either as individual managed services or integrated into a SOC-as-a-service offering.

"BlackBerry's support for our business model provides the flexibility we need to continue to meet customer demand and provide the best possible product support for their business needs," said Michael E. Crean , Chief Executive Officer, Solutions Granted. "We value the investment BlackBerry is making in our partnership and know this will go a long way in setting up our customers for success."

To learn more about BlackBerry MSSP Partners, visit blackberry.com/us/en/partners/mssp-partners .

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world.  The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 215M vehicles.  Based in Waterloo, Ontario , the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint management, endpoint security, encryption, and embedded systems.  BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BlackBerry and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved.  All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.  BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

About Solutions Granted Inc.

Solutions Granted is a Master Managed Security Services Provider (Master MSSP). They offer cybersecurity solutions to North American MSPs and MSSPs and are committed to delivering solutions without requiring minimums, commitments, or long-term contracts. They proudly offer many security layers as well as a 24x7 U.S.-based Security Operations Center (SOC). Over the past several years, Solutions Granted has emerged as a clear leader in the channel, by winning countless awards including the CRN Security 100 list, Top 100 MSSP List, Top Global MSSP List, and BlackBerry MSSP Partner of the Year. Learn more at https://www.SolutionsGranted.com

Media Contacts:

BlackBerry Media Relations

+1 (519) 597-7273

mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackberry-extends-partnership-with-leading-managed-security-services-provider-mssp-to-ensure-smbs-are-set-up-for-cyber-success-301803800.html

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

BlackBerry's Quarterly Threat Intelligence Report Finds Banks, Healthcare Providers and Food Retailers are Top Targets for Cybercrime

Geopolitical unrest positions key industries as targets for state-sponsored actors and financially motivated attacks

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today released its latest Quarterly Global Threat Intelligence Report highlighting an increase in cyberattacks directed at financial institutions, food retailers and healthcare providers, with 60 percent of all attacks targeting these three key industries.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

BlackBerry Delivers More Security, Less Complexity with Enhanced Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Powerful new offerings deliver improved 24/7 threat resiliency

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced a revamped AI-based Cylance® cybersecurity portfolio that advances the company's mission to deliver enterprise-grade security assurances to organizations at a fraction of the time, effort, and initial capital typically required.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

How Qualcomm is Addressing the Climate Challenge

Qualcomm

As published in Qualcomm's 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

New Research Commissioned by Qualcomm Shows That Connected Mobility Solutions Could Reduce Emissions by Up to 18%

Highlights:

  • The University of Kaiserslautern-Landau (RTPU) study shows high potential for technology to reduce emissions from road travel, driving progress towards EU Green Deal targets
  • Introducing just 20% of connected vehicles on EU city roads can save up to 18% of CO2 emissions
  • Connected vehicles to improve traffic efficiency, allowing drivers to save up to 15 hours of travel time annually during peak hours

New research from The University of Kaiserslautern-Landau (RTPU), commissioned by Qualcomm Europe Inc., showcases the significant potential of connected vehicle applications to reduce CO2 emissions in the transportation sector. The considered applications in the study include city optimization applications such as dynamic traffic signals traffic junctions, and routing. These applications have the purpose to reduce start-stops as well as congestion, improving travel efficiency and travel time. The study demonstrates that introducing just 20% of connected vehicles on EU city roads can save up to 18% of CO2 emissions. Some EU27 countries, for example Germany, may even show emissions savings of up to 24%. The potential of connected vehicles to reduce transport related emissions represents significant progress towards the EU Green Deal targets by which the EU Commission aims to achieve a 90% reduction in transport-related emissions by 2050

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Hispania Resources Inc. Announces Acquisition of Lumbrales Permit

Slave Lake Zinc Poised to Become a Key Player in Canada's Green Economy

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Hispania Resources Inc. Announces Acquisition of Lumbrales Permit

Precious Metals Investing

Orefinders Invests in Awale Resources

Precious Metals Investing

Prismo Metals Mobilizes Drill to Palos Verdes

Base Metals Investing

Barksdale Completes Acquisition of a 100% Interest in Four Metals Project, Arizona

×