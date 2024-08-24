Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Endeavour Silver Corp. Being Investigated on Behalf of Endeavour Silver Corp. Investors. Contact Levi & Korsinsky For Details.

Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour Silver Corp.") (NYSE:EXK) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws

Endeavour issued a press release on August 12, 2024, disclosing that "the primary ball mill at the Guanacevi mill" in Mexico "has failed and could take up to 12 weeks to replace" and that "[a]s a result, processing of material at the Guanacevi mill has been suspended." The Company further stated that "this downtime will impact Q3 production and is expected to impact annual production and cost guidance."

Following this news, Endeavour's stock price fell over 13% on August 12, 2024. To obtain additional information, go to:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/endeavour-silver-corp-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=97898&wire=1

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212)363-7500.


WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Ed Korsinsky, Esq.
33 Whitehall Street, 17th Floor
New York, NY 10004
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212)363-7500
Fax: (212)363-7171
https://zlk.com/

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

×