Prismo Metals Inc. Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to visit us at Booth 612 at the VRIC in Vancouver, January 21-22, 2024

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Uranium Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Impact Uranium in 2024

Top Stories This Week: Gold Rises on Middle East Tensions, Uranium Price Hits Triple Digits

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Copper Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Impact Copper in 2024

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Peter Grandich: Gold, Uranium, Copper — Outlook and Strategies for 2024

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Trending Press Releases

Drilling Confirms Gold System Near Surface at Warrentinna Project, NE Tasmania

Flynn Gold: Focused on Exploration and Development of Gold and Battery Metals

Galena Mining Limited (ASX: G1A) – Trading Halt

NASDAQ Listing Update

Fireweed Drills Best Intersection to Date at Boundary Zone Comprising 143.95 m at 14.45% Zinc, 1.15% Lead, and 60.0 g/t Silver for a True Width of 50 m

Grid Battery Metals Announces the Fourth Phase of the Nickel Exploration Program in British Columbia

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Flynn Gold

FG1:AU

RecycLiCo Battery Materials

AMY:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Prismo Metals Inc. Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to visit us at Booth 612 at the VRIC in Vancouver, January 21-22, 2024

Prismo Metals Inc. Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to visit us at Booth 612 at the VRIC in Vancouver, January 21-22, 2024

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) would like to cordially invite you to visit us at Booth #612 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Sunday January 21 - Monday January 22, 2024.

Notable keynote speakers include former Premier of BC Christy Clark and former Premier of Saskatchewan, Brad Wall. Other keynote speakers will include dozens of globally respected economists, legendary money managers, and investors.

"We are entering a new era of de-globalization. The trust that allowed for global trade over the last 30 years has shifted irreversibly and countries are now scrambling to secure supplies of natural resources as a matter of national security. As a result, demand for key resources, will skyrocket. We have gathered over 300 companies that are exploring for and producing these natural resources so investors can position themselves accordingly," said Jay Martin, Host of the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://cambridgehouse.com/vancouver-resource-investment-conference.

We look forward to seeing you there.

About the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference:

The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference has been the epicentre of junior mining investment in Canada for 25 years and attracts over 5000 mining investors annually. Previous years have been attended by former Prime Minister Stephan Harper and former President of Mexico Felipe Calderon.

The VRIC will include a marketplace of over 300 investment opportunities in the mining industry, spanning early-stage exploration to advanced producing mines.

For further information:

Prismo Metals Inc.
15872252599
jason.frame@prismometals.com
https://prismometals.com/

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Prismo MetalsPRIZ:CNXCSE:PRIZPrecious Metals Investing
PRIZ:CNX
Prismo Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Prismo Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Prismo Metals (CSE:PRIZ)

Prismo Metals


Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Continues to Intersect Gold at Los Pavitos

Prismo Metals Continues to Intersect Gold at Los Pavitos

3.58 g/t gold over 1.15 meters within 3.65 m carrying 2.33 g/t gold and 87.6 g/t silver

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results for the second group of drill holes completed at Los Pavitos, a 5,300 ha Project in the well mineralized Alamos region of southern Sonora State, Mexico. The highlight hole is LP-AU-23-01, the first hole ever drilled at Las Auras (Fig. 1), which intersected 3.58 gt gold over 1.15 meters (core length) within a wider interval of 3.65 m (core length) with 2.33 gt gold and 87.6 gt silver. Adding these results to the high gold reported in the first drilling at the Mina Hedionda in the Santa Cruz zone (See Table 1 and Press Release of October 17, 2023) shows that significant gold grades are being encountered across the property.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Intersects 10.2 g/t Gold over 6.6m at Los Pavitos Project

Prismo Metals Intersects 10.2 g/t Gold over 6.6m at Los Pavitos Project

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that high-grade gold mineralization has been cut in four of the first eight holes ever drilled at the 5300 ha Los Pavitos Project in the well mineralized Alamos region of southern Sonora State, Mexico.

The holes targeted the Hedionda mine zone along the Santa Cruz structure (Figures 1 and 2) and were designed to determine the overall nature, geometry and lateral and vertical continuity of mineralization around this small historic working. Mineralization consisting of foliation-parallel sulphides surrounded by silicification was cut in several holes (Figure 3). The best hole, LP-SC-23-02, intersected 6.65 meters (core length) reporting 10.2 g/t gold and 47.0 g/t silver, within a wider interval of 11.93 meters (core length) averaging 5.77 g/t gold and 28.7 g/t silver. Drilling to date represents about 850 m out of a 2000-2500 m budget and drilling has already shifted to the parallel Santa Cruz Southeast structure roughly 300 m southeast. Assays are pending for the first holes there.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Provides Palos Verdes Drilling Update

Prismo Metals Provides Palos Verdes Drilling Update

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update for its ongoing drill program at the Palos Verdes property located in the Panuco district in Mexico. The Company has drilled 2,620 meters in the current program and completed thirteen holes with one hole in progress, PV-23-32. One additional hole is contemplated after completing hole PV-23-32 as part of the original drill program which began in May (see news release dated May 11, 2023).

This will be followed by the previously announced (see news release dated August 3, 2023) expansion of the drill program, with holes to be drilled from Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSXV: VZLA) concessions adjacent to the Palos Verdes concession. These holes will target the Palos Verdes vein at depth. This follows a recommendation presented by the Panuco Joint Technical Committee to drill approximately 3,600 meters in ten holes to be completed in two phases. The Joint Technical Committee is comprised of Prismo's CEO Dr. Craig Gibson, Vizsla Silver's VP Exploration Dr. Jesus Velador and Dr. Peter Megaw.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Expands Drill Program at Palos Verdes

Prismo Metals Expands Drill Program at Palos Verdes

Further Exploration Program Recommended by Joint Technical Committee

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that given the success of the current drill program, it plans to expand the program at the Palos Verdes property located in the Panuco district in Mexico. The new holes will be drilled from Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSXV: VZLA) concessions adjacent to the Palos Verdes concession and will target the Palos Verdes vein at depth. A recommendation presented the Panuco Joint Technical Committee calls for drilling of approximately 3,600 meters in ten holes to be completed in two phases. The Joint Technical Committee is comprised of Prismo's CEO Dr. Craig Gibson, Vizsla Silver's VP Exploration Dr. Jesus Velador and Dr. Peter Megaw.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Announces Drilling to Commence at Los Pavitos

Prismo Metals Announces Drilling to Commence at Los Pavitos

Reports Additional Assay Results from Trenching

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the drill rig for its upcoming exploration program has mobilized to its Los Pavitos project located in the well mineralized Alamos region of southern Sonora State, Mexico. The Company plans to test the main mineralized targets with a first ever drill program planned for approximately 2500 meters.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quimbaya Gold Inc. Consolidates its Land Position in Segovia-Remedios Mining District, Colombia

Quimbaya Gold Inc. Consolidates its Land Position in Segovia-Remedios Mining District, Colombia

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (the "Company" or "Quimbaya") is pleased to announce that it has secured four additional exploration properties totalling 8,181 hectares (81.8 sq. km) located in the department of Antioquia, Colombia . These properties consist of: 508718 (4,444 Ha); 508598 (1,307 Ha); 508599 (171 Ha) and 508596 (2,259 Ha), which were acquired through mapping staking from the Colombian government, in proximity to the South and West of the flagship Tahami Project and adjacent to the other Quimbaya's existing properties in the Segovia-Remedios mining district. A map visualization of the claims can be found below.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Resources Commences Phase 2 Graphite Drilling at The Carheil Project in Quebec

iMetal Resources Commences Phase 2 Graphite Drilling at The Carheil Project in Quebec

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSX.V:IMR)(OTCQB:IMRFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") announces commencement of drilling at the Company's Carheil project, which lies in the Northern Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Québec. This Phase will follow up on the excellent Phase I results from spring 2023

Saf Dhillon, President & CEO, stated: "We are excited to follow up on our productive 2023 drill campaign which successfully confirmed the previously drilled graphite horizon and started delineating 2 further graphite horizons. Quebec is an excellent jurisdiction for mining and we are pleased to have such a promising project to operate there."

The Company has re-engaged DIAFOR Inc., of Malartic, Québec for this phase of drilling at the Carheil project. DIAFOR has already established winter access and drilling began on the first planned hole for phase 2 as of January 10th, 2024. The program is targeting the three previously encountered graphite horizons, focusing on defining the extent of the graphite along strike and down dip. Regional structures will also be tested in order to probe the property for any additional mineral potential.

Phase I 2023 drilling encountered a graphite-bearing sedimentary unit occurring between volcanic units. The sedimentary unit hosts several multi-meter graphite-rich horizons: previously reported results (drill length not true width) from these horizons are highlighted below (Cg = Graphitic Carbon):

Hole CA-23-01

  • 3.90 m at 7.08% Cg, from 151.1 metres, including 11.5% Cg over 1.9 m (ZONE A)
  • 8.45 m at 2.53% Cg, from 237.6 m, including 7.05% Cg over 1.5 m (ZONE C)

Hole CA-23-02

  • 4.65 m at 5.11% Cg, from 138.8 m, including 12.9% Cg over 1.2 m (ZONE A)
  • 10.55 m at 2.89% Cg, from 196.5 m (ZONE B)
  • 5.30 m at 4.25% Cg, from 242.9 m, including 7.90% Cg over 1.2 m (ZONE C)

Hole CA-23-03

  • 4.90 m at 1.93% Cg, from 156.1 m (ZONE A)
  • 4.70 m at 2.76% Cg, from 263.3 m, including 4.70% Cg over 2.1 m (ZONE C) (See 2023-May-31 News Release)

Carheil is an exploration-stage project with multi-metal potential and previous graphite results. The project is about 170 km north of Rouyn-Noranda in the Northern Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The project is under 20 km to the west from the past-producing Selbaie Copper-Zinc-Silver-Gold mine (1.1 billion lbs Cu, 2.4 billion lbs Zn, 71 million oz Ag, 1 million oz Au produced from 1981-2004[i]), under 20 km to the north from Hecla's Casa Berardi Mine (127.5 Koz Au and 28.2 Koz Ag produced in 2022[ii]), and under 40 km to the southeast from Agnico Eagle's Detour Lake mine (713 Koz Au produced in 2021[iii]). Directly bordering the property to the north is Midland Exploration/Probe Metals' La Peltrie project, which recently intersected a 345.5 m of Cu-Mo-Au-Ag mineralization grading 0.21 CuEq[iv]. iMetal cautions investors the presence of mineralization at Selbaie, Casa Berardi, and Detour Lake is not necessarily indicative of similar mineralization on the Carheil property.

QA/QC control procedures included the systematic insertion of certified blanks, and two different graphite certified reference materials (CRM) at regular intervals (one QAQC sample for every 20 core samples) into the sampling stream. Geochemistry analyses consisted of Graphitic carbon by IR Spectroscopy (C-IR18), which uses an HCl leach to remove carbonates and roasting to remove organic carbon in order to only identify carbon in graphitic form in the samples. Select samples were checked for gold by fire assay and atomic absorption spectrometry (Au-AA26) with overlimit values subsequently analyzed using the gravimetric finish (Au-GRA22) technique.

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Scott Zelligan, P. Geo (Ontario), VP Exploration of iMetal and a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

Updated Private Placement Information

Further to the Company's news release dated 14 December 2023 announcing the closing of the $364,000 Offering and related finders' fees, the correct date of resale restrictions is until April 14, 2024.

About iMetal Resources Inc.

iMetal is a Canadian based junior exploration company focused on the exploration and development of its portfolio of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec. The Flagship property Gowganda West, is an exploration-stage gold project with a recent discovery hole of 48.5m at 0.85 g/t gold that borders the Juby Deposit and is located within the Shining Tree Camp area in the southern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt about 100 km south-southeast of the Timmins Gold Camp. The 665-hectare Kerrs Gold deposit comprises a series of gold-bearing pyritized quartz vein replacement breccias with a 2011 historic resource, 90 kilometres ENE of Timmins. The 220-hectare Ghost Mountain property, 42 kilometres NE of Kirkland Lake, lies 5 kilometres W of Agnico Eagle's Holt and Holloway Mine. Carheil is an exploration-stage project with multi-metal potential and previous graphite results. The project is about 170 km north of Rouyn-Noranda in the Northern Abitibi Greenstone Belt.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Saf Dhillon
President & CEO
iMetal Resources Inc.
info@imetalresources.ca
Tel. (604-484-3031)
Suite 550, 800 West Pender Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 2V6.
https://imetalresources.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include results of exploration, variations in results of mineralization, relationships with local communities, market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Steppe Gold Signs EPC Contract for Phase 2 ATO Expansion

Steppe Gold Signs EPC Contract for Phase 2 ATO Expansion

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a turnkey engineering, procurement and construction contract (the "EPC Contract"), with Hexagon Build Engineering LLC ("Hexagon") for the Phase 2 Expansion at the ATO Gold Mine (the "Phase 2 Expansion"). Hexagon is an experienced construction group active in Mongolia and internationally.

As at the date of execution of the EPC Contract, the contract amount payable to Hexagon for the full performance of the work under the EPC Contract is approximately $148.4 million ("Contract Amount"). The Contract Amount is fully funded by a project finance package (as described below) that has been made available to the Company and its affiliates by TDB Capital Pte Ltd. and certain of its affiliates ("TDB Group") and the Trade and Development Bank of Mongolia.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quimbaya Shareholders Approve all Resolutions and Elects Mr. ?Juan Sanchez as a New Director

Quimbaya Shareholders Approve all Resolutions and Elects Mr. ?Juan Sanchez as a New Director

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (" Quimbaya " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce shareholders approved all resolutions at the annual general meeting of shareholders held earlier ‎today. All individuals nominated for the board of directors were elected, being Alexandre P. Boivin Alexandre de Beaulieu Bill de Jong Jean-Luc Peyrot and Juan Sanchez .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2023-0432

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp Confirms Closing of Private Placement Financing

Element79 Gold Corp Confirms Closing of Private Placement Financing

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Prismo Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Quimbaya Gold Inc. Consolidates its Land Position in Segovia-Remedios Mining District, Colombia

Heritage Mining Ltd. Announces Closing of its Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units

Appia Announces Significant Geochemical Critical REE Assay Results at Alces Lake Project, Saskatchewan, Canada

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD STRENGTHENS ENGINEERING TEAM

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Heritage Mining Ltd. Announces Closing of its Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units

Critical Metals Investing

Appia Announces Significant Geochemical Critical REE Assay Results at Alces Lake Project, Saskatchewan, Canada

Base Metals Investing

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD STRENGTHENS ENGINEERING TEAM

Uranium Investing

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Standard Uranium Powers Up with 44 Percent Gain

Lithium Investing

Saudi Arabian Hydroxide Plant JV Update

Resource Investing

Augustus Defines 2024 Exploration Program Over Ti-Tree Project

Copper Investing

Ground EM Survey Underway at Mount Vernon

×