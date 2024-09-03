Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Falco Announces Creation of Technical and Strategic Committees With Glencore Canada Corporation

Lode Gold Signs $3.5 Million Strategic Alliance; Creating One of the Largest Prospective Land Packages in New Brunswick

Nimbus Zinc Silver Project Update

Gold Grades Continue to Impress at Northern Zone - 25km East of Kalgoorlie

Leinster South Update

Significant High-Grade Lithium Achieved at Drill Hole 2 at Rio Grande Sur

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

Galloper Gold

BOOM:CC

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA

AuKing Mining

AKN:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Prismo Metals Acquires Data and Updates Model for Hot Breccia Copper Project in Arizona

Prismo Metals Acquires Data and Updates Model for Hot Breccia Copper Project in Arizona

Prismo Metals Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:PRIZ)(OTCQB:PMOMF)(FSE:7KU) is pleased to announce that it has updated the mineralization model for the Hot Breccia project in Southern Arizona based on important historical information recently acquired from a third party. The information includes historic Bear Creek Mining Company (then a subsidiary of Kennecott Copper Co. (now part of Rio Tinto, ASX: RIO) exploration data, gathered between the completion of a masters thesis by Larry Barrett (1972) (1) through the completion of their first drill hole on our Hot Breccia property between 1972 and mid-1974. The recently acquired information includes a complete log and assays for hole OC-1 and a geological interpretation after holes OC-1 to OC-3 were completed(2

An important portion of the acquired data shows the distribution of post mineral quartz diorite dikes containing fragments of copper bearing mineralization brought up from depth (Fig 2), as well as the location of shallow and deep IP anomalies compiled from several different sources. The shallow IP anomaly follows the orientation of the swarm of quartz diorite dikes, probably reflecting pyrite bearing alteration associated with it. The deeper IP anomaly covers much of the central portion of the claim block and may be related to alteration around a mineralized intrusion or a related sulfide body. Bear Creek's interpretation of the IP data indicates that mineralization is present over a larger area than they had previously recognized. Notably, their deep IP anomaly, as well as the distribution of copper bearing xenoliths in quartz diorite dikes, correspond closely to the area of the conductive anomaly identified in Prismo's 2023 ZTEM geophysical survey (Fig. 2) (see News Release of February 9, 2024).

Also, included in the Bear Creek data is the complete description and assay data for hole OC-1, drilled to a depth of 733 meters in early 1974 (Fig 2), as well as an interpretation of the results by Barrett (1974)(2) (Fig 3). Hole OC-1 was collared in the area of one of the property's namesake breccias that hosts copper skarn fragments sourced from deep below the surface. A Prismo sample of one of these fragments assayed 5.7% copper, as reported in the Company's News Release dated March 26, 2024.

Prismo Metals previously possessed only a portion of the OC-1 drill log to a depth of 295 meters, all in volcanic rocks, with only summary assay data that indicated a mineralized interval deeper in the hole. According to the new data, hole OC-1 cut 403 meters of Cretaceous volcanic and volcano-sedimentary rocks as expected from the geology in the area, followed by an interval of 330 meters of quartz diorite porphyry including a pyritic and copper-bearing stock not exposed at the surface. Bear Creek suggested that this quartz porphyry includes an intrusive phase interpreted to be associated with mineralization, cut by later dikes that include fragments of previously formed skarn. The mineralized porphyry includes a 23.5-meter pendant of skarn mineralization averaging 0.54% Cu including 1.8 meters of 1.81% Cu. The hole was strongly copper-anomalous to the bottom and ended in mineralization.

Exploration Geologist Dr Linus Keating, Manager of Walnut Mines LLC the optionor of Hot Breccia, reviewed the Bear Creek core in the 1990's before it was subsequently disposed of. He stated "I viewed the collection of core and recall seeing, beneath the overlying volcanics, long intervals (500 to 700 plus feet) of retrograde skarn mineralization. Alteration consisted of garnet, amphibole, quartz and calcite veinlets, and widespread chlorite and pyrite, together with scattered chalcopyrite and sphalerite. I remember being impressed with the intensity and extent of the alteration and mineralization and was surprised that it repeated in several holes."

Steve Robertson, President, commented "We take a very thorough, scientific approach to exploration, using all information that we can gather to inform our modelling. This includes data produced and interpreted by previous generations, often by very talented geologists. We view the acquisition of the 1970's data as equally important as fresh data and interpretation. This will have a strong influence on our exploration program in 2024."

Robertson added "With this new data incorporated, our Computing & Artificial Intelligence partners at ExploreTech in California (see Prismo's news release dated March 4th, 2024) have completed the preparation phase for the probabilistic ZTEM inversion and drilling optimization. The computation phase has commenced, and it is expected that this inversion and target processing will take approximately 7 to 10 days on ExploreTech's high-performance computing system."

Figure 1. Location ofthe Hot Breccia Project in the Arizona Copper Belt.

Figure 2. Plan view of Hot Breccia showing surface geology by Barrett (1972), the areas where
Cu bearing skarn is present in quartz diorite dikes, outlined in yellow, and an area of >0.5% Cu
in skarn fragments, in red, from a newly acquired report by Barrett and Anderson (1972).
The surface projection of the conductive body is also shown in magenta.

Figure 3. Schematic cross section at Hot Breccia showing interpretation by Barrett (1974).

The Company has established a budget of $3.0 million to complete the proposed five drill hole, 5,000 metre program. Each drill hole is intended to drill through the entire prospective Paleozoic carbonate stratigraphy. Prismo anticipates 1,000 to 1,200 metres per drill hole, although the exploration team will take advantage of the geological information provided by each drill hole to determine if any holes require extended drilling.

Note:

  1. Barrett, Larry Frank (1972): Igneous Intrusions and Associated Mineralization in the Saddle Mountain Mining District Pinal County, Arizona. Unpublished Masters Thesis, University of Utah.

  2. Barrett, Larry Frank (1974): Diamond drill hole OC-1, O'Carroll Canyon, Pinal County, Arizona, unpublished internal report, Bear Creek Mining.

About Hot Breccia

The Hot Breccia property consists of 1,420 hectares in 227 contiguous mining claims located in the world class Arizona Copper Belt between several very well understood world-class copper mines including Morenci, Ray and Resolution. (Figure 1) Hot Breccia shows many features in common with these neighboring systems, most prominently a swarm of porphyry dikes and series of breccia pipes containing numerous fragments of well copper-mineralized rocks mixed with fragments of volcanic and sedimentary derived from considerable depth. Prismo ran a ZTEM survey last year that identified a very large conductive anomaly directly beneath the breccia outcrops.

Sampling at the project has shown the presence of copper mineralization associated with polymictic breccia that has brought fragments of sedimentary rocks and mineralization to the surface from depths believed to be 400-1,000 meters below the surface, so drilling of deep holes, possibly including a twin of an historic hole, is planned.

Assay results from historic drill holes are unverified as the core has been destroyed, but information has been gathered from memos, photos and drill logs that contain some, but not all, of the assay results and descriptions.

The newly acquired information is historical in nature and has not been verified, is not compliant with NI 43-101 standards and should not be relied upon; the Company is using the information only as a guide to aid in exploration.

QA/QC

Dr. Craig Gibson, PhD., CPG., a Qualified Person as defined by NI-43-01 regulations and Chief Exploration Officer and a director of the Company, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosures in this news release.

About Prismo Metals Inc.

Prismo (CSE: PRIZ) is mining exploration company focused on two precious metal projects in Mexico (Palos Verdes and Los Pavitos) and a copper project in Arizona (Hot Breccia).

Please follow @PrismoMetals on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube

Prismo Metals Inc.

1100 - 1111 Melville St., Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 3V6

Contact:

Alain Lambert, Chief Executive Officer alambert@cpvcgroup.ca
Steve Robertson, President steve.robertson@prismometals.com
Jason Frame, Manager of Communications jason.frame@prismometals.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward‐looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things: the timing, costs and results of drilling at Hot Breccia.

These forward‐looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things: delays in obtaining or failure to obtain appropriate funding to finance the exploration program at Hot Breccia.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that: the ability to raise capital to fund the drilling campaign at Hot Breccia and the timing of such drilling campaign.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Prismo Metals Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Prismo MetalsPRIZ:CNXCSE:PRIZBase Metals Investing
PRIZ:CNX
Prismo Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Prismo Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Prismo Metals (CSE:PRIZ)

Prismo Metals


Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Announces Debt Settlement

Prismo Metals Announces Debt Settlement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Prismo Metals Inc. ("Prismo" or the "Company") (CSE:PRIZ)(OTCQB:MOMF) announces that it has entered into a debt settlement agreement with a creditor of the Company (the "Creditor") pursuant to which the Company has agreed to issue to the Creditor, and the Creditor has agreed to accept 180,000 common shares of the Company (the "Settlement Shares") at a deemed issue price of $0.17 per share in full and final settlement of accrued and outstanding indebtedness in the amount of $30,600

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Mobilizes for Palos Verdes Drilling

Prismo Metals Mobilizes for Palos Verdes Drilling

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE:PRIZ)(OTCQB:PMOMF)(FSE:7KU) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a man-portable drill is mobilizing for the Company's upcoming drill program at the Palos Verdes property located in the Panuco district in Sinaloa, Mexico. Drilling is planned to begin the week of August 5th. The drilling program is a collaborative effort between Prismo and Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSXV: VZLA "Vizsla") and will test targets on the Palos Verdes concession utilizing drill pads located on Vizsla's concessions adjacent to Palos Verdes for greater drilling efficiency

The drill program follows three main target recommendations made by Panuco Joint Technical Committee comprised of Prismo's Chief Exploration Officer Dr. Craig Gibson, Vizsla Silver's VP Exploration Dr. Jesus Velador and Advisor Dr. Peter Megaw. The program has three main goals (See Figs.1 & 2 below):

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Secures Permit Approval for Deep Drilling Program at Hot Breccia Copper Project in Arizona

Prismo Metals Secures Permit Approval for Deep Drilling Program at Hot Breccia Copper Project in Arizona

Prismo Metals Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:PRIZ)(OTCQB:PMOMF)(FSE:7KU) is pleased to announce that it has received permit approval from the Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") for ten drill pads, at the Hot Breccia copper project in Southern Arizona

The drill pads will allow for drilling to test the prospective stratigraphy below the cover volcanic rock over a wide area, and in particular the large conductive anomaly identified by Prismo's 2023 ZTEM survey. Ground mapping, prospecting and sampling conducted earlier this year has supported the targeting process and target selection.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Announces Closing of Private Placement and Debt Settlement Transactions

Prismo Metals Announces Closing of Private Placement and Debt Settlement Transactions

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Prismo Metals Inc. ("Prismo" or the "Company") (CSE:PRIZ)(OTCQB:PMOMF) is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated June 11, 2024, the Company has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") for gross proceeds of $1,147,500 through the issuance of 6,750,000 units of the Company ("Units

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
[Video Enhanced} Prismo Metals raises money, targets 5,000 meter drill program in the heart of Arizona's Copper Belt

[Video Enhanced} Prismo Metals raises money, targets 5,000 meter drill program in the heart of Arizona's Copper Belt

(TheNewswire)

Prismo Metals Inc.

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - June 13, 2024  Global Stocks News On June 11, 2024 Prismo Metals (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) updated the market with three significant announcements .

1. The company has received commitments for a $1.1 million private placement of units at a price of $0.17 per unit.

2. At its Hot Breccia Copper Project (Arizona ), a drilling permit is expected this month.  The upcoming exploration program will focus on diamond drilling five holes with an expected depth of 1,000 metres each .

3. At its Palos Verdes Silver Project (Mexico), there is a plan for a two-phase, 10-hole 3,600- meter drill program .

Prismo Metals is a base and precious metals company strategically positioned to benefit from the global transition to green energy (copper & silver) and the dedollarization of international currencies (gold).


Click Image To View Full Size

1. Non-Brokered Private Placement

Prismo received commitments for 6,500,000 units @ $0.17 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,105,000 expected to be finalized on or around June 18, 2024.

Each Unit comes with a half-warrant.  Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share or Prismo for two years @ $0.25.

"We are pleased to welcome several new incoming shareholders who will be participating in the Private Placement ," stated Steve Robertson, President of Prismo Metals .

2. Hot Breccia Copper Project

The Hot Breccia property consists of 1,420 hectares, 227 contiguous mining claims located in the world class Arizona Copper Belt between several very well-understood world-class copper mines including Morenci, Ray and Resolution .

"At the Hot Breccia property, we're out in the desert and there's not a lot around except mines and mining towns," Alain Lambert, Prismo CEO told Guy Bennett, CEO of Global Stocks News (GSN). "The two towns in the area, Hayden (pop. 500) and Winkelman (pop. 290) are steeped in the history of Arizona mining. It's a mining friendly community with an experienced workforce."

" The anticipated exploration program at Hot Breccia will focus on diamond drilling five holes with an expected depth of 1,000 metres each , for a program total of 5,000 metres ," state Robertson in the June 11, 2024 press release. "We will soon be drilling a very exciting copper target, located in a favorable jurisdiction."

The Christmas project 4 kilometers north, is a model for Hot Breccia mineralization. It is associated with intermediate intrusive rocks into favorable sedimentary rocks. There are historic drill holes from 70's and early 80's on and near the property.

"The Christmas Mine started production before World War One and operated until 1982, with a small smelter on the property," Robertson told GSN. "It produced 25 million tonnes of 1.5% copper.  Christmas is a good indicator of the type of mineralization we are searching for at Hot Breccia."


Click Image To View Full Size

When investors hear "copper" they typically think "Chile" "Australia" or "Peru", but Arizona, USA is a major copper producer.

"If Arizona were a country, it would be the seventh largest producer of copper in the entire world," states the Arizona Mining Association .

There are 10 major copper mines in production in Arizona.  About 75% of US copper output comes from The Grand Canyon State.

According to the 2023 Fraser Institute Mining Survey , Arizona is the 7 th best mining jurisdiction on the global investment attractiveness index , which takes into account the impact of both policy factors and mineral endowment .

Chile, by contrast, ranks 60 th on the global investment attractiveness index.


Click Image To View Full Size

The Arizona Copper Belt has attracted some big mining companies.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) – a $70 billion global resource company headquartered in Arizona operates the Morenci Mine which employs 3,760 workers, with a direct economic impact to the state of $691 million .

The Morenci Mine is a porphyry copper deposit that has oxide, primary and secondary sulfide mineralization.

Prismo's project, Hot Breccia shows many features in common with the neighboring systems of Morenci , Ray and Resolution .

On March 4, 2024 Prismo announced that it is engaging Exploration Technologies from San Diego, California to apply xFlare, their Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Optimized drill planning solution, to the Hot Breccia Project where a number of features suggests well mineralized Arizona-style Copper Porphyry lies at depth.

Prismo ran a ZTEM survey last year that identified a large conductive anomaly directly beneath the breccia outcrops.  Prismo expects xFlare's AI technology to zero in on where and at what depth to drill.

"ZTEM gives you a clear window into what's going on at depth," Robertson told GSN. "It's also an economic filter.  Small, mildly conductive zones are not going to show up. That's good for us. We're looking for big anomalies."


Click Image To View Full Size

3. At Palos Verdes Silver Project (Mexico), a plan for a two-phase, 10-hole 3,600- meter drill program .

The planned drill holes at Palos Verdes will be drilled from Vizsla Silver Corp (TSXV: VZLA) concessions, adjacent to the Palos Verdes concession and will target the Palos Verdes vein at depth," states PRIZ in the June 11, 2024 PR.

The project is located in the historic Pánuco-Copala silver-gold district in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, approximately 65 kilometers NE of Mazatlán, Sinaloa, in the Municipality of Concordia.

The Palos Verdes concession (claim) covers 700 meters of strike length of the Palos Verdes vein.  The mineralization is open in all directions and the currently planned drilling program is designed to follow it along strike and to depth.

" Immediately following closing of the Private Placement, we will mobilize our drilling crew at our Palos Verdes for our next phase of drilling," stated Craig Gibson, Prismo Co-Founder and Chief Exploration Officer, " These holes will target the Palos Verdes vein at depth."

The Company completed its third drill campaign last year with 2,923 meters drilled in 15 holes with high grade mineralization encountered in several holes.

Assays included hole PV-23-25 with 102 g/t gold , 3,100 g/t silver and 0.26% zinc over 0.5 meters, or 11,520 g/t silver equivalent.


Click Image To View Full Size

Prismo Metals recently gave a presentation at the Deutsche Goldmesse conference in Germany, hosted by Soar Financial Partners.

"The Arizona Copper Belt is one of the most productive copper belts on the face of the planet," Robertson told the conference attendees in Frankfurt. "We're surrounded by world class deposits."

"One hundred kilometers to the east of our property, is Morenci which has a 75-billion-pound copper endowment," continued Robertson, "Forty kilometers to the north is Resolution which has 1.6 billion tons of 1.6% Copper. Morenci and Resolution are important to the thesis driving our exploration objectives at Hot Breccia."


Click Image To View Full Size

The global industrial shift towards renewable energy, electric vehicles, and the burgeoning AI sector has boosted copper's demand outlook.

"Copper is the most compelling trade I have ever seen in my 30-plus years of doing this," stated Carlyle chief strategy officer, Jeff Currie . The price of copper has risen 20% in 2024.  Currie expects it to reach $15,000 a ton in the next couple of years, about a 45% gain.

"S&P Global forecasts that copper demand will double, reaching 50 million metric tons by 2035," reports Euro News on May 15, 2024 . "The most significant demands are expected to emanate from the US, China, Europe, and India."

Prismo's Hot Breccia Copper Project in Arizona is designed meet future copper demand.

Disclaimer: Prismo Metals paid GSN CND $1,500 for the research, creation and dissemination of this content.

Contact: guy.bennett@globalstocksnews.com

Full Disclaimer

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trident Royalties PLC Announces Scheme Of Arrangement Becomes Effective

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Scheme Of Arrangement Becomes Effective

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

RECOMMENDED CASH ACQUISITION

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quetzal Copper Update on Drilling and Geophysics at the Cristinas Project, Chihuahua Mexico

Quetzal Copper Update on Drilling and Geophysics at the Cristinas Project, Chihuahua Mexico

Quetzal Copper Corp. (TSXV: Q) ("Quetzal" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on exploration at the Cristinas Project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

The company completed the two drill holes utilized to complete the InfiniTEM XL downhole geophysical survey. This deep penetrating survey better resolves known EM anomalies at depth.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trident Royalties PLC Announces Court Sanction of Scheme of Arrangement

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Court Sanction of Scheme of Arrangement

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

On 13 June 2024, the boards of Deterra Global Holdings Pty Ltd ("Bidco") and Trident Royalties PLC ("Trident") announced that they had agreed the terms of a recommended cash acquisition of Trident by Bidco pursuant to which Bidco will acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Trident (the "Acquisition") to be effected by means of a court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Scheme"). The circular in relation to the Scheme was published on 4 July 2024 (the "Scheme Document

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Grid Battery Expands Land Holdings by Adding a Copper Project in Northern Central British Columbia

Grid Battery Expands Land Holdings by Adding a Copper Project in Northern Central British Columbia

Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid Battery") (TSXV:CELL)(OTCQB:EVKRF)(FRA:NMK2) is pleased to announce the expansion of our exploration land holdings with the inclusion of a new Copper Property, located in Northern British Columbia

The Company has entered into a Purchase and Sale Agreement dated August 26, 2024 (the "Agreement"), with AC/DC Battery Metals Inc. ("AC/DC"), to a acquire a 100% interest in 17 mineral claims comprising 27,525.24 hectares located in North Central British Columbia. The region is host to numerous operating mines, good infrastructure including experienced exploration and supporting services (the "Transaction"). The Transaction is a "related party" transaction and is subject to TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") approval.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Los Andes Copper Announces Corporate Update

Los Andes Copper Announces Corporate Update

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a corporate update.

Desala Petorca SPA ("Desala Petorca") announced on August 23, 2024 a strategic alliance and investment with Colbún S.A. ("Colbún"). Desala Petorca is a desalination project located on the coast of the Petorca Province, V Region ("Desalination Project"), designed to be a multi-client supplier of desalinated water. Desala Petorca is key to guaranteeing water security in the Petorca Province, one of the areas in Chile most affected by decade-long droughts.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aston Bay Announces Initiation of Airborne MobileMT Geophysical Survey and Expanded Claims Holdings at the High-Grade Copper-Silver Epworth Project, Nunavut, Canada

Aston Bay Announces Initiation of Airborne MobileMT Geophysical Survey and Expanded Claims Holdings at the High-Grade Copper-Silver Epworth Project, Nunavut, Canada

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Property-wide 8,105 line-kilometre (line-km) helicopter-borne MobileMT electromagnetic ("EM") geophysical survey is underway to identify copper exploration targets and delineate regional and property-scale structures

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Prismo Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Prismo Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Aurum Secures Licence Renewal for Advanced High-Grade Nyangboue Gold Deposit

Golden Deeps Intersects 80m Mineralised Zone with Semi-Massive Copper and Zinc Sulphides at Havilah Project, Lachlan Fold Belt, NSW

TruScreen Cervical Cancer Screening Test Outperforms Traditional Pap Smear in Saudi Arabia Study

Prime Minister Leads Joint Government Tour of Collie Graphite Facility

Related News

Gold Investing

Aurum Secures Licence Renewal for Advanced High-Grade Nyangboue Gold Deposit

Copper Investing

Golden Deeps Intersects 80m Mineralised Zone with Semi-Massive Copper and Zinc Sulphides at Havilah Project, Lachlan Fold Belt, NSW

Graphite Investing

Prime Minister Leads Joint Government Tour of Collie Graphite Facility

uranium investing

Drilling Underway at the Manyoni Uranium Project in Tanzania, Africa

resource investing

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited (ASX: RIM) – Trading Halt

Agriculture Investing

Wide Open Agriculture Ltd (ASX: WOA) – Reinstatement to Quotation

Copper Investing

Looming Copper Supply Crunch Highlights Need for New Discoveries

×