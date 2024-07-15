Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Prismo Metals (CSE:PRIZ)

Prismo Metals Secures Permit Approval for Deep Drilling Program at Hot Breccia Copper Project in Arizona


Prismo Metals Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:PRIZ)(OTCQB:PMOMF)(FSE:7KU) is pleased to announce that it has received permit approval from the Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") for ten drill pads, at the Hot Breccia copper project in Southern Arizona.

The drill pads will allow for drilling to test the prospective stratigraphy below the cover volcanic rock over a wide area, and in particular the large conductive anomaly identified by Prismo's 2023 ZTEM survey. Ground mapping, prospecting and sampling conducted earlier this year has supported the targeting process and target selection.

A bond has been posted with the Bureau of Land Management as the final step required before proceeding. Preparatory work in advance of drilling will be expedited by Prismo through the utilization of existing road infrastructure built in the 1970's, which requires only minor repair and maintenance. Upon confirmation and acceptance of the bond by BLM, road upkeep and maintenance will start to enable drilling to commence in Q3 2024.

Steve Robertson, President, commented "Getting the permit approval to proceed with this important drill program is a defining event for Prismo Metals as it marks the first time in five decades that exploration on this attractive target can be activated on a property where historical drillings reported several copper intercepts that exceeded 1% copper and elevated zinc .This 5,000-metre program will provide critical information on the vectoring needed to lead us to the heart of the yet another mineralizing system in one of the most prolific copper districts on the planet."

The Company has established a budget of $3.0 million to complete the proposed five drill hole, 5,000 metre program. Each drill hole is intended to drill through the entire Paleozoic carbonate stratigraphy and Prismo anticipates 1,000 metres per drill hole although the exploration team will take advantage of the geological information provided by each drill hole to determine if any holes require extended drilling.

Robertson added "The most recent exploration of this mineralized target was over 50 years ago. Since then, discovery of one of the world's most significant copper deposits 40 km away at Resolution has changed the "Art of the Possible" for exploration in the region. This amplifies our eagerness to initiate drilling in order to continue advancement of the exploration process."

Figure 1. Location ofthe Hot Breccia Project in the Arizona Copper Belt.

Figure 2.View of the subsurface looking northeasterly showing the conductive body from the ZTEM survey and cross sections of the Christmas deposit and the Hot Breccia area. Historic drill holes are shown with copper assays as disks within the red ellipse; the magenta color indicates > 1% Copper.

About Hot Breccia

The Hot Breccia property consists of 1,420 hectares 227 contiguous mining claims located in the world class Arizona Copper Belt between several very well understood world-class copper mines including Morenci, Ray and Resolution. (Figure 1) Hot Breccia shows many features in common with these neighboring systems, most prominently a swarm of porphyry dikes and series of breccia pipes containing numerous fragments of well copper-mineralized rocks mixed with fragments of volcanic and sedimentary derived from considerable depth. Prismo ran a ZTEM survey last year that identified a very large conductive anomaly directly beneath the breccia outcrops.

Sampling at the project has shown the presence of copper mineralization associated with polymictic breccia that has brought fragments of sedimentary rocks and mineralization to the surface from depths believed to be 400-1,000 meters below the surface, so drilling of deep holes, possibly including a twin of an historic hole, is planned.

Figure 3. Plan view of the surface geology showing the hot breccia land boundary in black and the cross sections from Fig. 2. The surface projection of the conductive body shown in Fig. 2 is roughly outlined in red.

Assay results from historic drill holes are unverified as the core has been destroyed, but information has been gathered from memos, photos and drill logs that contain some, but not all, of the assay results and descriptions.

QA/QC

Dr. Craig Gibson, PhD., CPG., a Qualified Person as defined by NI-43-01 regulations and Chief Exploration Officer and a director of the Company, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosures in this news release.

About Prismo Metals Inc.

Prismo (CSE:PRIZ) is mining exploration company focused on two precious metal projects in Mexico (Palos Verdes and Los Pavitos) and a copper project in Arizona (Hot Breccia).

Please follow @PrismoMetals on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube

Prismo Metals Inc.

1100 - 1111 Melville St., Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 3V6

Contact:

Alain Lambert, Chief Executive Officer alambert@cpvcgroup.ca

Steve Robertson, President steve.robertson@prismometals.com

Jason Frame, Manager of Communications jason.frame@prismometals.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward‐looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things: the timing, costs and results of drilling at Hot Breccia.

These forward‐looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things: delays in obtaining or failure to obtain appropriate funding to finance the exploration program at Hot Breccia.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that: the ability to raise capital to fund the drilling campaign at Hot Breccia and the timing of such drilling campaign.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

Source

Click here to connect with Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE:PRIZ)(OTCQB:PMOMF)(FSE:7KU)

PRIZ:CNX
Prismo Metals
Prismo Metals (CSE:PRIZ)

Prismo Metals


Prismo Metals Announces Closing of Private Placement and Debt Settlement Transactions

Prismo Metals Announces Closing of Private Placement and Debt Settlement Transactions

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Prismo Metals Inc. ("Prismo" or the "Company") (CSE:PRIZ)(OTCQB:PMOMF) is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated June 11, 2024, the Company has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") for gross proceeds of $1,147,500 through the issuance of 6,750,000 units of the Company ("Units

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

[Video Enhanced} Prismo Metals raises money, targets 5,000 meter drill program in the heart of Arizona's Copper Belt

[Video Enhanced} Prismo Metals raises money, targets 5,000 meter drill program in the heart of Arizona's Copper Belt

(TheNewswire)

Prismo Metals Inc.

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - June 13, 2024  Global Stocks News On June 11, 2024 Prismo Metals (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) updated the market with three significant announcements .

1. The company has received commitments for a $1.1 million private placement of units at a price of $0.17 per unit.

2. At its Hot Breccia Copper Project (Arizona ), a drilling permit is expected this month.  The upcoming exploration program will focus on diamond drilling five holes with an expected depth of 1,000 metres each .

3. At its Palos Verdes Silver Project (Mexico), there is a plan for a two-phase, 10-hole 3,600- meter drill program .

Prismo Metals is a base and precious metals company strategically positioned to benefit from the global transition to green energy (copper & silver) and the dedollarization of international currencies (gold).


Click Image To View Full Size

1. Non-Brokered Private Placement

Prismo received commitments for 6,500,000 units @ $0.17 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,105,000 expected to be finalized on or around June 18, 2024.

Each Unit comes with a half-warrant.  Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share or Prismo for two years @ $0.25.

"We are pleased to welcome several new incoming shareholders who will be participating in the Private Placement ," stated Steve Robertson, President of Prismo Metals .

2. Hot Breccia Copper Project

The Hot Breccia property consists of 1,420 hectares, 227 contiguous mining claims located in the world class Arizona Copper Belt between several very well-understood world-class copper mines including Morenci, Ray and Resolution .

"At the Hot Breccia property, we're out in the desert and there's not a lot around except mines and mining towns," Alain Lambert, Prismo CEO told Guy Bennett, CEO of Global Stocks News (GSN). "The two towns in the area, Hayden (pop. 500) and Winkelman (pop. 290) are steeped in the history of Arizona mining. It's a mining friendly community with an experienced workforce."

" The anticipated exploration program at Hot Breccia will focus on diamond drilling five holes with an expected depth of 1,000 metres each , for a program total of 5,000 metres ," state Robertson in the June 11, 2024 press release. "We will soon be drilling a very exciting copper target, located in a favorable jurisdiction."

The Christmas project 4 kilometers north, is a model for Hot Breccia mineralization. It is associated with intermediate intrusive rocks into favorable sedimentary rocks. There are historic drill holes from 70's and early 80's on and near the property.

"The Christmas Mine started production before World War One and operated until 1982, with a small smelter on the property," Robertson told GSN. "It produced 25 million tonnes of 1.5% copper.  Christmas is a good indicator of the type of mineralization we are searching for at Hot Breccia."


Click Image To View Full Size

When investors hear "copper" they typically think "Chile" "Australia" or "Peru", but Arizona, USA is a major copper producer.

"If Arizona were a country, it would be the seventh largest producer of copper in the entire world," states the Arizona Mining Association .

There are 10 major copper mines in production in Arizona.  About 75% of US copper output comes from The Grand Canyon State.

According to the 2023 Fraser Institute Mining Survey , Arizona is the 7 th best mining jurisdiction on the global investment attractiveness index , which takes into account the impact of both policy factors and mineral endowment .

Chile, by contrast, ranks 60 th on the global investment attractiveness index.


Click Image To View Full Size

The Arizona Copper Belt has attracted some big mining companies.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) – a $70 billion global resource company headquartered in Arizona operates the Morenci Mine which employs 3,760 workers, with a direct economic impact to the state of $691 million .

The Morenci Mine is a porphyry copper deposit that has oxide, primary and secondary sulfide mineralization.

Prismo's project, Hot Breccia shows many features in common with the neighboring systems of Morenci , Ray and Resolution .

On March 4, 2024 Prismo announced that it is engaging Exploration Technologies from San Diego, California to apply xFlare, their Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Optimized drill planning solution, to the Hot Breccia Project where a number of features suggests well mineralized Arizona-style Copper Porphyry lies at depth.

Prismo ran a ZTEM survey last year that identified a large conductive anomaly directly beneath the breccia outcrops.  Prismo expects xFlare's AI technology to zero in on where and at what depth to drill.

"ZTEM gives you a clear window into what's going on at depth," Robertson told GSN. "It's also an economic filter.  Small, mildly conductive zones are not going to show up. That's good for us. We're looking for big anomalies."


Click Image To View Full Size

3. At Palos Verdes Silver Project (Mexico), a plan for a two-phase, 10-hole 3,600- meter drill program .

The planned drill holes at Palos Verdes will be drilled from Vizsla Silver Corp (TSXV: VZLA) concessions, adjacent to the Palos Verdes concession and will target the Palos Verdes vein at depth," states PRIZ in the June 11, 2024 PR.

The project is located in the historic Pánuco-Copala silver-gold district in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, approximately 65 kilometers NE of Mazatlán, Sinaloa, in the Municipality of Concordia.

The Palos Verdes concession (claim) covers 700 meters of strike length of the Palos Verdes vein.  The mineralization is open in all directions and the currently planned drilling program is designed to follow it along strike and to depth.

" Immediately following closing of the Private Placement, we will mobilize our drilling crew at our Palos Verdes for our next phase of drilling," stated Craig Gibson, Prismo Co-Founder and Chief Exploration Officer, " These holes will target the Palos Verdes vein at depth."

The Company completed its third drill campaign last year with 2,923 meters drilled in 15 holes with high grade mineralization encountered in several holes.

Assays included hole PV-23-25 with 102 g/t gold , 3,100 g/t silver and 0.26% zinc over 0.5 meters, or 11,520 g/t silver equivalent.


Click Image To View Full Size

Prismo Metals recently gave a presentation at the Deutsche Goldmesse conference in Germany, hosted by Soar Financial Partners.

"The Arizona Copper Belt is one of the most productive copper belts on the face of the planet," Robertson told the conference attendees in Frankfurt. "We're surrounded by world class deposits."

"One hundred kilometers to the east of our property, is Morenci which has a 75-billion-pound copper endowment," continued Robertson, "Forty kilometers to the north is Resolution which has 1.6 billion tons of 1.6% Copper. Morenci and Resolution are important to the thesis driving our exploration objectives at Hot Breccia."


Click Image To View Full Size

The global industrial shift towards renewable energy, electric vehicles, and the burgeoning AI sector has boosted copper's demand outlook.

"Copper is the most compelling trade I have ever seen in my 30-plus years of doing this," stated Carlyle chief strategy officer, Jeff Currie . The price of copper has risen 20% in 2024.  Currie expects it to reach $15,000 a ton in the next couple of years, about a 45% gain.

"S&P Global forecasts that copper demand will double, reaching 50 million metric tons by 2035," reports Euro News on May 15, 2024 . "The most significant demands are expected to emanate from the US, China, Europe, and India."

Prismo's Hot Breccia Copper Project in Arizona is designed meet future copper demand.

Disclaimer: Prismo Metals paid GSN CND $1,500 for the research, creation and dissemination of this content.

Contact: guy.bennett@globalstocksnews.com

Full Disclaimer

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Prismo Metals Announces Private Placement, Debt Settlement and Exploration Update

Prismo Metals Announces Private Placement, Debt Settlement and Exploration Update

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Prismo Metals has received commitments for a $1.1 million private placement of units at a price of $0.17 per unit.
  • Hot Breccia Copper Project (Arizona):
    • Permit expected this month.
    • Upcoming exploration program to focus on diamond drilling five holes with an expected depth of 1,000 metres each.
  • Palos Verdes Silver Project (Mexico):
    • Planning to drill approximately 3,600 meters in ten holes to be completed in two phases.
    • These holes will be drilled from Vizsla Silver Corp. concessions adjacent to the Palos Verdes concession and will target the Palos Verdes vein at depth.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Prismo Metals Strengthens Management Team

Prismo Metals Strengthens Management Team

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) (FSE: 7KU) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Steve Robertson as President of the Company. Mr. Robertson has been a technical advisor to Prismo since January 2023. Alain Lambert, currently the Executive Chairman of the Company will assume the role of CEO.

The board of Prismo believes that this is the right time to add to the management team with the anticipated increasing activity at the Company's exploration projects this year, in particular an upcoming drilling campaign at its Hot Breccia copper prospect located in Arizona.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Prismo Metals Announces Frankfurt Stock Exchange Listing

Prismo Metals Announces Frankfurt Stock Exchange Listing

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) (FSE: 7KU) ("Prismo" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the listing of the Company's common shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under the trading symbol "7KU". Prismo Metals shares are also cross listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: PRIZ) and on the OTCQB in the United States (OTCQB: PMOMF).

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is one of the world's largest international trading centers for securities. Operated by the Deutsche Boerse AG, the FSE is the largest of Germany's seven stock exchanges and is responsible for approximately 90% of all securities traded in Germany. The FSE facilitates advanced electronic trading, settlement and information systems and enables cross-border trading for international investors.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Silver bar and metal.

Top 5 Canadian Silver Stocks of 2024

2024 has been positive for silver stocks, as silver prices soared during the second quarter of 2024, breaching the US$30 mark in May for the first time since 2012.

Silver's gains are being driven by a variety of factors. According to the Silver Institute, demand for the metal is set to outstrip mining supply for the third year in a row, due in part to rising demand from sectors dependent on the energy transition including photovoltaics and electric vehicles.

India in particular has seen demand soar as the country introduced new regulations for domestic production for new solar projects, leading the country to import more silver through the first four months of the year than all of 2023.

Pan American Silver to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Unaudited Results

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) (" Pan American ") will announce its unaudited results for the second quarter of 2024 after market close on Wednesday, August 7, 2024. A conference call and webcast are planned for 11:00 am ET (8:00 am PT) on Thursday, August 8, 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Unaudited Results Conference Call and Webcast

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Silver Crown Royalties

Silver Crown Royalties: Creating the World’s Premier Silver-only Royalty Company


Silver Crown Royalties

Silver Crown Royalties


Chen Lin, silver bars.

Chen Lin: Silver's Move to US$50 Will be Quick, How I'm Investing Now

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Chen Lin of Lin Asset Management shared his outlook for silver, explaining that the white metal could move quickly to the US$50 per ounce level once market participants realize how large the divide between supply and demand really is.

When asked about the most important drivers for silver right now, he pointed to the solar industry, noting that two to three years ago it was consuming 100 million ounces of silver; that amount rose to 200 million ounces last year.

This year, the Silver Institute is projecting a further 40 million ounces of solar demand, but Lin thinks the sector may end up requiring an extra 100 million ounces, bringing its total usage to 300 million ounces for 2024.

"From all the data I get, it's 100 million ... so from 200 million to 300 million," he said. A new report out of Germany has an even higher projection, forecasting that the solar market could consume 400 million ounces of silver this year.

Miner holding silver.

Diversifying with Precious Metals: Top Strategies for Silver Investment

Like gold, silver is considered a safe haven for investors and has long been viewed as a hedge against inflation. In addition to its precious metal status, silver has numerous industrial applications, making it an attractive investment target.

Investing in silver offers a plethora of advantages, including portfolio diversification and protection against inflation. Silver's industrial demand, stemming from its exceptional conductivity and utility in various sectors, bolsters its value beyond mere ornamentation. Moreover, its relative affordability compared to gold makes it accessible to a broader range of investors.

Prismo Metals
×