Prismo Metals Announces Security Based Compensation Grants

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Prismo Metals Inc. ("Prismo" or the "Company") (CSE:PRIZ)(OTCQB:PMOMF) announces that, pursuant to the Company's long-term incentive plan, it has granted a total of 1,275,000 stock options (the "Options") to certain directors and officers of the Company and 200,000 Options to certain consultants of the Company. The Options are each exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") at an exercise price of $0.205 for a period of five years. The Options will vest over one year, with one-third of the Options vesting every three months

The Company has also issued an aggregate of 525,000 restricted share units (the "RSUs") to certain directors and officers of the Company. Each RSU entitles the holder to be issued one Common Share on vesting. The RSUs will vest over one year, with one-third of the Options vesting every three months.

The Company has further granted an aggregate of 275,000 stock appreciation rights (the "SARs") to certain directors and officers of the Company. Subject to vesting, each SAR entitles the holder to receive the number of Common Shares of the Company equal to the difference between $0.205 and the closing market price of the Common Shares on the settlement date, for a period of five years from the date of grant.

About Prismo Metals Inc.

Prismo (CSE:PRIZ) is mining exploration company focused on two precious metal projects in Mexico (Palos Verdes and Los Pavitos) and a copper project in Arizona (Hot Breccia).

Please follow @PrismoMetals on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube

Prismo Metals Inc.

1100 - 1111 Melville St., Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 3V6

Contact:

Alain Lambert, Chief Executive Officer
Steve Robertson, President steve.robertson@prismometals.com
Jason Frame, Manager of Communications jason.frame@prismometals.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Prismo Metals Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Prismo Metals
PRIZ:CNX
Prismo Metals
Prismo Metals (CSE:PRIZ)

Prismo Metals


Prismo Metals Acquires Data and Updates Model for Hot Breccia Copper Project in Arizona

Prismo Metals Acquires Data and Updates Model for Hot Breccia Copper Project in Arizona

Prismo Metals Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:PRIZ)(OTCQB:PMOMF)(FSE:7KU) is pleased to announce that it has updated the mineralization model for the Hot Breccia project in Southern Arizona based on important historical information recently acquired from a third party. The information includes historic Bear Creek Mining Company (then a subsidiary of Kennecott Copper Co. (now part of Rio Tinto, ASX: RIO) exploration data, gathered between the completion of a masters thesis by Larry Barrett (1972) (1) through the completion of their first drill hole on our Hot Breccia property between 1972 and mid-1974. The recently acquired information includes a complete log and assays for hole OC-1 and a geological interpretation after holes OC-1 to OC-3 were completed(2

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Prismo Metals Announces Debt Settlement

Prismo Metals Announces Debt Settlement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Prismo Metals Inc. ("Prismo" or the "Company") (CSE:PRIZ)(OTCQB:MOMF) announces that it has entered into a debt settlement agreement with a creditor of the Company (the "Creditor") pursuant to which the Company has agreed to issue to the Creditor, and the Creditor has agreed to accept 180,000 common shares of the Company (the "Settlement Shares") at a deemed issue price of $0.17 per share in full and final settlement of accrued and outstanding indebtedness in the amount of $30,600

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Prismo Metals Mobilizes for Palos Verdes Drilling

Prismo Metals Mobilizes for Palos Verdes Drilling

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE:PRIZ)(OTCQB:PMOMF)(FSE:7KU) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a man-portable drill is mobilizing for the Company's upcoming drill program at the Palos Verdes property located in the Panuco district in Sinaloa, Mexico. Drilling is planned to begin the week of August 5th. The drilling program is a collaborative effort between Prismo and Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSXV: VZLA "Vizsla") and will test targets on the Palos Verdes concession utilizing drill pads located on Vizsla's concessions adjacent to Palos Verdes for greater drilling efficiency

The drill program follows three main target recommendations made by Panuco Joint Technical Committee comprised of Prismo's Chief Exploration Officer Dr. Craig Gibson, Vizsla Silver's VP Exploration Dr. Jesus Velador and Advisor Dr. Peter Megaw. The program has three main goals (See Figs.1 & 2 below):

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Prismo Metals Secures Permit Approval for Deep Drilling Program at Hot Breccia Copper Project in Arizona

Prismo Metals Secures Permit Approval for Deep Drilling Program at Hot Breccia Copper Project in Arizona

Prismo Metals Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:PRIZ)(OTCQB:PMOMF)(FSE:7KU) is pleased to announce that it has received permit approval from the Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") for ten drill pads, at the Hot Breccia copper project in Southern Arizona

The drill pads will allow for drilling to test the prospective stratigraphy below the cover volcanic rock over a wide area, and in particular the large conductive anomaly identified by Prismo's 2023 ZTEM survey. Ground mapping, prospecting and sampling conducted earlier this year has supported the targeting process and target selection.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Prismo Metals Announces Closing of Private Placement and Debt Settlement Transactions

Prismo Metals Announces Closing of Private Placement and Debt Settlement Transactions

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Prismo Metals Inc. ("Prismo" or the "Company") (CSE:PRIZ)(OTCQB:PMOMF) is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated June 11, 2024, the Company has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") for gross proceeds of $1,147,500 through the issuance of 6,750,000 units of the Company ("Units

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Bold Ventures Acquires 100% Ownership of Traxxin Gold Project and Stakes More Ground

Bold Ventures Acquires 100% Ownership of Traxxin Gold Project and Stakes More Ground

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce that it has made the final cash payment of $40,000 to complete the Traxxin Gold Project (the "Project") option agreement. All requirements of the option agreement have now been fulfilled by Bold to acquire 100% working interest in the Project. The Project is subject to a 2% NSR in favour of the vendor. The Company can purchase a 1% NSR for the payment of $1 million and has the right of first refusal with respect to the remaining 1% NSR

The Company reports that it recently staked 34 single-cell claims adjoining the Traxxin Property to the northeast in order to cover northeast-trending topographical and magnetic lineaments which could correspond to the strike extension of the Traxxin shear zone or subparallel shears which may also be prospective for gold mineralization.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Falcon Mobilizes Drill Crews At Great Burnt Copper Project In Central Newfoundland

Falcon Mobilizes Drill Crews At Great Burnt Copper Project In Central Newfoundland

Falcon Gold Corp. (TSXV:FG)(GR:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF) ("Falcon" or the "Company") is pleased to report drill crews and equipment are now being mobilized to our Great Burnt Copper Project (the "Property") located in Central Newfoundland. The Company previously encountered delays earlier this spring due to high water levels in accessing the Property. The Company has now completed 3 km of additional road to the drill site from the government access road which we share with Benton Resources

Karim Rayani, Chief Executive Officer and director stated: "We are very excited to have mobilized drill crews and equipment for inaugural drill campaign at our Great Burnt Project. Falcon is perfectly situated in what is shaping up to be Newfoundland's highest-grade copper district. Drilling is set for testing up to ten geophysical anomalies initially with 1100 metres of drilling. An application for a secondary permit for an additional 2000m to 3000m is now ongoing."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

World Copper Provides Project Updates and Announces an Updated Resource Estimate for the Zonia Project

World Copper Provides Project Updates and Announces an Updated Resource Estimate for the Zonia Project

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQB: WCUFF) (FSE: 7LY0) ("World Copper" or the "Company") announces, project updates.

Zonia

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Forte Minerals Engages Stockworks Agency as Investor Relations Consultant to Enhance Communications

Forte Minerals Engages Stockworks Agency as Investor Relations Consultant to Enhance Communications

Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte" or the "Company") (CSE:CUAU)(OTCQB:FOMNF)(Frankfurt:2OA) is pleased to announce its strategic engagement with Stockworks Agency Inc. ("Stockworks") as an investor relations consultant to provide communications and investor relations services for the Company, effective September 1, 2024, in accordance with Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") policies

Stockworks, renowned for its proven track record in investor engagement, will work closely with Forte Minerals Corp. to develop and implement robust communication strategies. These efforts will increase awareness and educate investors on Forte's ongoing projects and growth potential. As part of this strategic collaboration, Glen Watson from Stockworks will work closely with Anna Dalaire, Forte's VP of Corporate Development, ensuring alignment and maximizing the impact of the company's investor relations and communication initiatives.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Chile Day Paris

Chile Day Paris

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its CEO, Santiago Montt, has been invited by the Government of Chile to participate today as a panelist at the Chile Day Paris.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Questcorp Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Interest in La Union Project, Sonora, Mexico

Questcorp Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Interest in La Union Project, Sonora, Mexico

Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a letter of intent (the "Letter of Intent"), dated effective September 4, 2024, with Riverside Resources Inc. (TSXV: RRI) ("Riverside"), an arms-length party, whereby the Company will be granted an option (the "Transaction") to acquire a one-hundred percent (100%) interest in the La Union project (the "Project") located in Sonora, Mexico.

In accordance with the terms of the Transaction, the Company can acquire a one-hundred percent (100%) interest in the Project in consideration for completion of a series of cash payments totaling $100,000, the issuance of 19.9% of the outstanding common shares of the Company, and the incurrence of no less than $5,500,000 of exploration expenditures on the Project, as follows:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

