CleanTech & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

CleanTech & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, announced the presentations from the CleanTech and Precious Metal Virtual Investor Conference held on February 14 th -16 th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/3S1V1yg

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company's resource section.

Select companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through February 21 st , 2023.

February 14th

Presentation Ticker(s)
Deep Yellow Ltd. OTCQX: DYLLF | ASX: DYL
Madison Metals Inc. OTCQB: MMTLF | CSE: GREN
Blue Sky Uranium Corp. OTCQB: BKUCF | TSXV: BSK
Kraken Energy Corp. OTCQB: UUSAF | CSE: UUSA
Fission Uranium Corp. OTCQX: FCUUF | TSX: FCU
Peninsula Energy Ltd. OTCQB: PENMF | ASX: PEN
Keynote Presentation: The Outlook for Vanadium Supply/Demand Projections and Analysis
Terry Perles, Secretary of Board of Directors
US Vanadium
Energy Fuels Inc. NYSE American: UUUU | TSX: EFR
Largo Physical Vanadium Corp. TSXV: VAND
Currie Rose Resources Inc. Pink: CUIRF | TSXV: CUI
Phenom Resources Corp. OTCQX: PHNMF | TSXV: PHNM
Australian Vanadium Limited OTCQB: ATVVF | ASX: AVL


February 15th

Presentation Ticker(s)
Vision Lithium Inc. OTCQB: ABEPF | TSXV: VLI
CleanTech Lithium PLC OTCQB: CTLHF |AIM: CTL
Collective Mining Ltd. OTCQX: CNLMF | TSXV: CNL
Precipitate Gold Corp. OTCQB: PREIF | TSXV: PRG
Golden Arrow Resource Corp. OTCQB: GARWF | TSXV: GRG
Metallic Minerals Corp. OTCQB: MMNGF | TSXV: MMG
Faraday Copper Corp. OTCQX: CPPKF | TSX: FDY
Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. OTCQB: AVLNF | TSX: AVL
Sun Summit Minerals Corp. OTCQB: SMREF | TSXV: SMN
Wealth Minerals Ltd. OTCQB: WMLLF | TSXV: WML
Southern Silver Exploration Corp. OTCQX: SSVFF | TSXV: SSV
Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. OTCQB: PEXZF | TSXV: PEX


February 16th

Presentation Ticker(s)
Guanajuato Silver Co Ltd. OTCQX: GSVRF | TSXV: GSVR
Doré Copper Mining Corp. OTCQX: DRCMF | TSXV: DCMC
Amex Exploration Inc. OTCQX: AMXEF | TSXV: AMX
Barksdale Resources Corp. OTCQX: BRKCF | TSXV: BRO
Grounded Lithium Corp. OTCQB: GRDAF | TSXV: GRD
Giga Metals OTCQX: HNCKF | TSXV: GIGA
Lavras Gold Corp. OTCQB: LGCFF | TSXV: LGC
Century Lithium Corp. OTCQX: CYDVF | TSXV: LCE
Power Nickel Inc. OTCQB:  PNPNF | TSXV: PNPN
O3 Mining Inc OTCQX: OIIIF | TSXV: OIII
Outcrop Silver & Gold Corp. OTCQX: OCGSF | TSXV: OCG
Empress Royalty Corp. OTCQX: EMPYF | TSX-V: EMPR

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


Sidoti & Company, LLC Announces Registration Now Open for March Small-Cap and May Micro-Cap Conferences

Sidoti & Company, LLC Announces Registration Now Open for March Small-Cap and May Micro-Cap Conferences

Sidoti & Company, LLC announces that its two spring conferences are now open for registration. The March Virtual Small-Cap Conference will take place on Wednesday and Thursday, March 22-23, 2023, and the May Virtual Micro-Cap Conference will be on Wednesday and Thursday, May 10-11, 2023.Sidoti hosts eight virtual investor conferences a year, alternating between small- and micro-cap targeted companies. Companies can host both group presentations and private one-on-one meetings with investors. Over 100 companies and 1,000 investors are expected to attend the March conference

As a registered broker-dealer, Sidoti's in-house sales team regularly interfaces with its client base of over 500 institutional investors. Standing apart from others in the industry, Sidoti provides all presenters the opportunity to present their stories to Sidoti's sales force through proprietary "teach-ins" before each conference. This increasingly popular offering positions Sidoti's salespeople to fully engage in each presenter's unique story and to then arrange the highest-quality investor meetings at each conference. Companies are encouraged to participate in these teach-ins, though availability is limited.

Blue Sky Uranium to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference and Invites Individual and Institutional Investors as well as Advisors and Analysts, to Attend Its Real-Time, Interactive Presentation

Blue Sky Uranium to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference and Invites Individual and Institutional Investors as well as Advisors and Analysts, to Attend Its Real-Time, Interactive Presentation

TSX Venture Exchange: BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange: MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF), "Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on February 8, 2023 .

Presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference on February 8 Register Now

Presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference on February 8 Register Now

EmergingGrowth.com a leading independent small cap media portal announces the schedule of the 49 th Emerging Growth Conference on February 8, 2022.

The Emerging Growth Conference identifies companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth.

Blue Sky Uranium Increases and Closes 2nd and Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Blue Sky Uranium Increases and Closes 2nd and Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES /

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF) "Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has closed the oversubscribed 2 nd and final tranche of the non-brokered private placement financing announced on November 21, 2022 and increased on December 1, 2022 consisting of 1,381,000 units in this tranche at a price of $0.10 per unit for gross proceeds of $138,100 . In total the Company issued 18,161,000 units for total gross proceeds of $1,816,100 .

Cosa Resources Appoints Darren Morgans Chief Financial Officer

Cosa Resources Appoints Darren Morgans Chief Financial Officer

(TheNewswire)

Cosa Resources Corp.

Cosa Resources Corp. ( CSE: COSA ) (" Cosa Resources " or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Darren Morgans as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.  Mr. Morgans assumes the role of Chief Financial Officer from Mr. Wes Short, who will continue to serve the Company as a Director and Executive Vice President

CanAlaska Commences Key Extension Maiden Drill Program

CanAlaska Commences Key Extension Maiden Drill Program

Drilling Focused on Priority Uranium Targets 10 Kilometres from Key Lake Mine and Mill

Coincident Ground Gravity Anomalies and EM Conductors Along the Prolific Key Lake Fault

Skyharbour Announces Exploration Agreement with English River First Nation

Skyharbour Announces Exploration Agreement with English River First Nation

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQ X : SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the signing of an Exploration Agreement (the "Agreement") with English River First Nation ("ERFN") for the Russell Lake and Moore Uranium Projects in respect of Skyharbour's exploration and evaluation activities within the traditional territory of ERFN.

Russell Lake and Moore Project s Location Map:
http://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/images/SKY-RussellLake-20220325-Inset.jpg

Cameco and Energoatom Agree on Commercial Terms to Supply Ukraine's Full Natural UF6 Needs through 2035

Cameco and Energoatom Agree on Commercial Terms to Supply Ukraine's Full Natural UF6 Needs through 2035

SE NNEGC Energoatom (Energoatom), Ukraine's state-owned nuclear energy utility, and Cameco Corporation (Cameco) (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ), one of the largest global producers of uranium fuel based in Canada, have reached agreement on commercial terms for a major supply contract for Cameco to provide sufficient volumes of natural uranium hexafluoride, or UF 6 (consisting of uranium and conversion services), to meet Ukraine's full nuclear fuel needs through 2035. Key commercial terms, such as pricing mechanism, volume and tenor, have been agreed to, but the contract is subject to finalization, which is anticipated in the first quarter of 2023.

"Energoatom will keep working on achieving the energy independence of Ukraine. The development of cooperation between companies in the production and supply of nuclear materials and nuclear fuel is one of the most important conditions for the further safe functioning of our domestic nuclear power generation," said Petro Kotin, President of Energoatom.

Forum Energy Metals and Traction Uranium Enter into an Option Agreement for the Grease River Property in the Athabasca Basin

Forum Energy Metals and Traction Uranium Enter into an Option Agreement for the Grease River Property in the Athabasca Basin

10,528 Hectares situated along the east-northeast trending Grease River Structure south of Lake Athabasca near the Fond Du Lac Uranium Deposit

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) (the "Company" or "Forum") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a property option agreement with Traction Uranium Corp. ("Traction"), pursuant to which Traction has the right, at its option, to acquire up to a 100% interest in Forum's 100% owned Grease River Property located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan, Canada (the "Property"), in exchange for a series of cash payments, share issuances and funding of exploration expenditures, separated into three phases. The first phase entitles Traction to acquire a 51% interest in the Property by paying an aggregate of $250,000, issuing an aggregate of 1,625,000 common shares and funding an aggregate of $3,000,000 in exploration expenditures on the Property by December 31, 2025. Forum will be the operator of the Property until Traction completes the first phase.

Cosa Resources Appoints Veteran Uranium Geologist Andy Carmichael as Vice President of Exploration

Cosa Resources Appoints Veteran Uranium Geologist Andy Carmichael as Vice President of Exploration

(TheNewswire)

Cosa Resources Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - February 2, 2023 Cosa Resources Corp. ( CSE: COSA ) (" Cosa Resources " or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Andy Carmichael as Vice President of Exploration, effective immediately.

